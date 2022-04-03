Jordan’s Prince Hamzah relinquishes title

LONDON: The half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah II relinquished his princely title on Sunday.
In a letter posted on his Twitter account, Prince Hamzah said he gave up his title because his “personal convictions and the values” instilled in him by his father “are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions.”
He said that he was honored to have served his country and people by holding the title previously and would continue to be loyal to Jordan and serve the “country, people, and the message of (our) fathers and forefathers” in his private life as much as he could.
Palestinians reminisce about Ramadan before the Nakba
The jerisha dish, a seasonal meal, was so costly that most families could not afford it and rich families cooked it in large quantities in Ramadan, distributing it to the people of the town to celebrate the Holy Month
Updated 22 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: “There is nothing more beautiful than the old days and the month of Ramadan in the past.”
With these simple words, Palestinian Um Ahmed Aqel started to recall the Ramadan atmosphere before the Nakba in 1948.
Born in 1925, Aqel was a married woman when she was forced to emigrate with her family from her hometown of Sarafand during the Nakba. She lost her infant daughter on the terrifying migration journey from Sarafand to Gaza. The 74th anniversary of the Palestinian tragedy is approaching on May 15.
At 97, her memory is still burning bright and untouched by the years. She recalls much of the Ramadan experience in Palestine before the Nakba.
“Life today is different and difficult, but at the time people were simple and good,” she said.
During Ramadan, the city was decorated and sweets shops thrived; this month was one of the most beautiful months of the year, because of its beautiful atmosphere and traditions, especially during the night.
Ali Al-Aseel, Native of Jaffa
“Before and during Ramadan, happiness fills the hearts, as if people are waiting for a dear one who has been away for a long time. Ramadan for us was the month of goodness and blessing.”
With a smile on a wrinkled face, Aqel remembered how women were busy in the days before Ramadan, preparing pottery jars for keeping water cold and making cheese for Suhoor meals.
The wealthier people in the town were keen to distribute flour and vegetables to the poor and to pay their zakat on the first day of Ramadan so that those entitled to it can buy what they needed for the holy month.
“The women used to meet as groups to prepare the Iftar table and exchange food items. Unlike these days, it did not contain many items and did not exceed the family’s needs, but rather it had one item that contained a meal of seasonal vegetables, such as peas or beans or Jerisha, which is crushed wheat cooked with red meat.”
The Jerisha dish, a seasonal meal, was so costly that most families could not afford it and rich families cooked it in large quantities in Ramadan, distributing it to the people of the town to celebrate the Holy Month.
The town of Sarafand had a population of no more than 2,000 people at the time of the Nakba. “There was one small mosque in Sarafand. The children of the village, boys and girls, gathered near it at sunset, waiting for the Maghrib call to prayer, and they went cheering and glorified towards their homes.”
Ali Al-Aseel, 87, was a 13-year-old child, during the Nakba, which he endured with his family from Jaffa.
Like Aqel, Al-Aseel clearly remembers the Ramadan customs and traditions that seem unaffected by the long years since his childhood in Jaffa. He still remembers the house in which he was born and many details of daily life.
“During Ramadan, the city was decorated and sweets shops thrived, this month was one of the most beautiful months of the year, because of its beautiful atmosphere and traditions, especially during the night,” he said.
With the sunset, the beach was crowded with young people and children waiting for the Iftar cannon, which distinguishes the city of Jaffa from other large cities in Palestine. The locals relied on the loud sound it makes, marking the time of Iftar.
After Iftar, the men performed the evening and Tarawih prayers, gathered in public, and listened to religious invocations, or to radio programs, which were available in the family councils.
“Life was simple, and the month of Ramadan increases harmony, and families gathered on one Tabliah,” a small and low wooden table, around which family members gather, eating together from one dish.
Palestinian historian Salim Al-Mubayed said that much of the joy of welcoming the month of Ramadan and the atmosphere that distinguished it in the past has disappeared, whether because of the Nakba and its repercussions, or because of development, technology and preoccupation with life concerns.
“Where has this beautiful and simple era gone? Has it been swallowed up by technology, as it has swallowed up many beautiful appearances, customs and traditions?”
Aid group: More than 90 migrants drowned in Mediterranean
Migrants regularly attempt to cross the Mediterranean from the North African nation in a desperate attempt to reach European shores
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
AP
CAIRO: More than 90 people in an overcrowded boat drowned in the Mediterranean Sea, a prominent humanitarian group said, in the latest tragedy involving migrants departing from North Africa to seek a better life in Europe.
Doctors Without Borders said late Saturday the migrants were on a vessel that left Libya last week. It was unclear exactly when the boat ran into trouble, said Juan Matias Gil, the group’s head of mission.
The group, also known by its French acronym MSF, said an oil tanker rescued four migrants early Saturday in international waters. The survivors reported that they were on the boat along with about 100 other migrants, it said.
MSF said the tanker did not respond to its calls not to return the migrants to Libya, where “they will almost certainly face detention, abuse and ill-treatment.”
The group urged Italy and Malta to “assign a place of safety for the survivors before it is too late.” It also called for The European Union border protection agency Frontex and other EU agencies to reveal the details of the incident.
Migrants regularly attempt to cross the Mediterranean from the North African nation in a desperate attempt to reach European shores. The country has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
Human traffickers in recent years have benefited from the chaos in Libya, smuggling in migrants across the oil-rich country’s lengthy borders with six nations. The migrants are then typically packed into ill-equipped rubber boats and set off on risky sea voyages.
Around 300 migrants died or were presumed dead along the Central Mediterranean route between Jan. 1 and March 28, according to International Organization for Migration. About 3,100 were intercepted and taken back to Libya.
Once back in Libya, the migrants are typically taken to government-run detention centers rife with abuse and ill-treatment.
In 2021, at least 32,425 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya. At least 1,553 are presumed to have drowned last year, according to IOM.
Investigators commissioned by the United Nations’ top human rights body found evidence of possible crimes against humanity committed in Libya against migrants detained in the country.
Israeli defense minister urges Palestinians against violence during Ramadan
Gantz highlights gestures being offered to Palestinians during the holy month
Economic solutions, freedom of movement are insufficient reforms, analyst tells Arab News
Updated 03 April 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has urged the Palestinians to reject violence during Ramadan, telling them that Israel “cannot tolerate” a surge in terror attacks that it will oppose with “might and with determination.”
His message has been described as a “wise step” by an analyst, as Israeli political leaders warn against complacency in security measures, anticipating further violence during Ramadan.
Gantz sent a clear video message to the Palestinian people on the evening of the first day of Ramadan, April 2, in which he called on them to stop all violence to enable Israeli authorities to grant them economic facilities and freedom of movement during the holy month.
His remarks came as Israeli defense and security forces made redoubled efforts to combat what they called the escalating wave of violence from the Palestinians in the West Bank or those who hold Israeli citizenship and live inside Israel.
Gantz’s efforts also coincided with Israeli political leaders’ calls for fierce confrontation.
“We have recently made progress with a series of measures, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, intended to improve the quality of life and the economy in the (West Bank) area and the Gaza Strip,” the minister said.
“As the month of Ramadan begins, I would like to wish Ramadan Karim to all the Palestinians of the (West Bank) area and the Gaza Strip.
“Unfortunately, we are experiencing a difficult time of terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens — a situation which we cannot tolerate, and which we are opposing with might and with determination.”
He added: “We are currently examining which measures we may take, as Ramadan gets underway, to enable you to celebrate the holiday better while the preservation of security remains our top priority.”
Politicians have vowed to use the utmost force to suppress those involved in violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and even withdraw the permits of their family members, preventing them from entering Israel to work.
“We have recently made progress with a series of measures, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, intended to improve the quality of life and the economy in the (West Bank) area and the Gaza Strip,” said Gantz.
“Our ability to advance those measures is now threatened by terrorism, and we will continue working on their promotion only if quiet returns and the security situation restabilises. We are eager for that to happen, and I am sure that most of the Palestinians desire it as well,” said the minister.
“In that spirit, I wish us all a tranquil time during the coming holy month and comfortable relaxation among our families.”
Israel Defense Forces reservist Col. David Hacham, a former advisor to several Israeli defense ministers for Arab affairs, saw Gantz’s message as “a wise step.”
Hacham — who has worked with Gantz for many years — told Arab News that he was “a moderate man who is concerned with the continuation of the security calm and is ready to provide essential economic facilities to the Palestinian citizens in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”
Hacham explained that “while the IDF and intelligence services are working to take all necessary measures to prevent the escalation of violence, the minister of defense wants from the Palestinian public, restraint, the return of security stability, the calm on the ground, and the cessation of targeting the Israeli public are part of a pragmatic policy that it follows in parallel with the efforts of the Israeli security establishment to control the situation on the groun.”
Meanwhile, Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that Gantz, who comes from a military and security establishment — which is not looking for electoral votes in Israeli society — “believes that force and more force will not solve the problem and believes in granting various facilities.”
Al-Khatib added: “The economic solutions and freedom of movement facilities alone are not sufficient in the face of the difficult economic situation that the Palestinians are experiencing these days.”
With the second day of Ramadan, the Palesinian Authority is not yet able to pay the salaries of its employees, he pointed out.
“This is in addition to the absence of a political horizon for the Palestinians and unleashing the settlers and settlements to disturb the lives of the Palestinians, which empties these facilities of any content and renders them useless,” said Al-Khatib.
Yemeni riyal rebounds as Houthis accused of violating truce
Troops repel two militia attacks in Marib and Taiz
Updated 03 April 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
RIYADH: The Yemeni riyal on Sunday rebounded by about 13 percent on news about the UN-brokered truce and talks between rival forces in the Saudi capital.
Money traders told Arab News that the riyal rose for the first time in months, from 1260 to 1070 in government-controlled areas.
The riyal also recovered in Houthi-controlled areas, reaching 575 to the dollar, compared to 602 a week ago.
The rapid surge in the riyal has prompted some local money exchange firms to suspend the selling of hard currencies.
“People hastily sell their Saudi riyals and the dollar. The demand for the riyal has created a liquidity crunch,” one trader said.
The recovery of the riyal came as the internationally recognized government on Sunday accused the Iran-backed Houthis of repeatedly violating the UN-brokered humanitarian truce.
Yemen’s Defense Ministry said that army troops pushed back two attacks in the central province of Marib and outside Taiz.
The Houthis also violated the truce 40 times by attacking and shelling rival troops in Al-Bareh, west of Taiz, and in Hays, south of Hodeidah, the Joint Forces said in a statement.
On Friday, UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg said that warring factions in Yemen agreed to observe a two-month truce that would come into effect Saturday.
During the truce, fuel ships would enter Hodeidah seaport, the Yemeni national airline would fly twice weekly from Sanaa airport to Jordan and Egypt, and both sides would open roads in besieged Taiz and other areas.
A Houthi-controlled oil company said on Sunday that a ship carrying fuel for plants and power stations docked in Hodeidah.
Fighting subsided during the early hours of the truce. But reports came through on Sunday morning that Houthi fighters had launched missile and drone strikes on government troops in Marib, Taiz and Hodeidah.
The Houthis have also claimed that their opponents violated the truce in contested areas across Yemen.
In Riyadh, rival Yemeni factions on Sunday resumed direct talks aimed at ending the war at the headquarters of the Gulf Council Cooperation. Attendees also discussed the humanitarian crisis and the economy.
Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber said that the conference that started on Wednesday has “brought together Yemeni figures who have been enemies for years.”
He said on Twitter: “These consultations gave them an opportunity for reviewing and rapprochement in order to draw a Yemeni road map that moves brotherly Yemen from war and destruction to peace and development.”
During the talks, Yemeni leaders such as Hamed Al-Ahmer, a tribal leader and businessman, was seen shaking hands with Tareq Saleh, the nephew of the country’s former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Both leaders led rival groups in armed clashes in Sanaa in 2011.
The leader of the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council Aidarous Al-Zubaidi met with rival and pro-unification figure Ahmed Saleh Al-Essi.
After the defeat of Daesh, the SDF and its international allies were left with the daunting task of clearing landmines and other unexploded ordnance from the battlefield so that families could return to their land. (Ali Ali)
Unexploded landmines continue to kill and maim indiscriminately in Syria's northeast
Security concerns and lack of funding keep region awash in unexploded munitions, years after war ended
International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action is observed every year on April 4
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
Lucas Chapman & Ali Ali
QAMISHLI, Syria: Three years ago, the world watched as the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS battled the remnants of Daesh in the extremist group’s last territorial holdout of Baghouz.
Having once controlled an area the size of England, the terror group had been forced to retreat into an area covering just a few hundred square meters, where they dug in behind razor wire, earthworks and fields laid with thousands of landmines.
When the fighting was finally over and the last Daesh positions had been cleared, SDF morale skyrocketed and there were days of celebrations across the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.
But after the guns had fallen silent, the SDF and its international allies were left with the daunting task of clearing landmines and other unexploded ordnance from the battlefield so that families could return to their land.
Years later, the work continues, hampered by security threats posed by Daesh holdouts, a lack of funding from international aid agencies, and the political complexities of the region.
On Dec. 8, 2005, the UN General Assembly declared that an International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action would be observed on April 4 each year.
Since the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, also known as the Ottawa Treaty, opened for signatures in 1997, 164 countries have ratified or acceded to it. In 2014, the signatories agreed to the complete the clearance of all landmines by 2025. However, these indiscriminate weapons continue to be used by state and non-state actors alike in conflict zones.
From Daesh’s final strongholds in Deir ez-Zor and its former de-facto capital of Raqqa, to areas such as Kobane, which was liberated as long ago as 2015, roads, fields and even residential buildings are still dotted with landmines that continue to claim lives and limbs.
The task of clearing these explosive remnants of war has fallen to the Roj Mine Control Organization, a non-governmental humanitarian organization working in coordination with the Northeast Syria Mine Action Center, the de-facto umbrella group for mine-clearing efforts in Syria’s autonomous northeast.
Local and international agencies say they have collectively removed about 35,000 anti-personnel and anti-vehicle landmines throughout the region but thousands more remain.
At every checkpoint on the main highways between Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, signs are posted that show pictures of various types of mines and explosive ordnance alongside a message in giant red letters that warns: “Danger! Stay away! Don’t touch! Report quickly! Spread awareness! Protect yourself from the threat of mines, remnants of war, and suspicious and dangerous areas. Don’t go exploring. If you see something suspicious, tell the concerned authorities.”
From all accounts, such warnings are amply justified.
“I was 9 or 10 years old,” Omar Al-Omar, who is now 13, told Arab News at his home in Raqqa. “I was playing in front of our house when a mine exploded. I was in the hospital for two months and 10 days. I was unable to move around.”
FASTFACT
* International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, on April 4, aims to raise awareness about landmines and progress toward their eradication.
Both of Omar’s legs had to be amputated. He has regained some mobility thanks to prosthetic limbs that were provided by the Hope Makers Center in Raqqa, a charitable organization that has since had to suspend many of its services as a result of lack of funding. Someday, he said, he hopes to become a doctor.
The Social Affairs and Labor Committee of Raqqa Civil Council has documented about 2,500 individuals who, like Omar, were maimed by landmines in the city alone. Council worker Amira Hussein believes the true figure is much higher.
“If you look around Raqqa, on every street you will see a man, woman or child with a missing limb,” she told Arab News, scrolling through photos on her laptop of local children with missing limbs and scars from burns.
“Even in 2022, the issue of mines is still relevant. People thought that once Raqqa was liberated their lives would return to normal. But when they went back, mines went off in their homes.”
Much of the work carried out by local and international mine-disposal agencies has been focused on Raqqa, as the city was heavily mined during the years from 2014 to 2017 when it was under Daesh control.
Although crude improvised explosive devices left behind by retreating Daesh militants are still frequently discovered in the city, the bulk of the mine-disposal work is taking place in the countryside.
“There were a lot of mine explosions in the beginning but now there are far fewer,” Yusuf, a team administrator at the Raqqa Internal Security Forces’ Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit, told Arab News.
“We maybe see mines only 1 percent of the time. Our team has cleared 80 percent of the city of Raqqa of mines.”
However, not all of the explosive devices cleared by the Raqqa EODU are remnants of the battle to liberate the city. Daesh sleeper cells continue to operate here, planting explosives along roadsides and in buildings.
The 60-member Raqqa EODU team can respond to a report of an explosive device in less than 10 minutes, said Yusuf. This efficiency and dedication comes at a cost, however: 19 of its members have been killed in the line of duty.
While clearly highly dangerous, mine-disposal work can also be tedious and time-consuming. An international aid agency operating in Raqqa, which asked not to be identified for security reasons, has been systematically clearing the Tal Othman to Jurniya road for months now, often progressing just a few meters each day.
Locals said they watched Daesh militants lay mines along the road for seven months before the area was finally liberated in 2017. After three weeks of painstaking work, mine-disposal experts were able to locate and destroy two anti-tank mines.
Rocks painted red, marking the boundaries of safe areas, line the edge of the road where the disposal crews work, while rocks painted white denote safe paths. Once the road has been made completely safe and repaved, communities in Raqqa’s western countryside will once again have access to markets in Manbij city.
“We are making a sacrifice for the future,” one foreign mine-disposal expert working at the site told Arab News, his face obscured by a protective visor. He cannot be named for security reasons.
“The last time I went on holiday, two children died in Raqqa. This stays with you.”
As is the case in Raqqa, parts of Deir ez-Zor in the east of the country are also plagued by the explosive remnants of Daesh’s last stand. Here the group’s sleeper cells, operating close to the border with Iraq, continue to pose a threat to landmine-disposal teams.
The Monitoring and Observation Desk, an independent conflict observatory in northeastern Syria, documented 15 attacks on local security forces by Daesh remnants in the Deir ez-Zor region in February alone, two of which were carried out using landmines.
Besides the difficult task of removing and destroying mines, local and international agencies operating in Deir ez-Zor also work to raise community awareness of the threat, erect warning signs, and distribute literature about the threats posed by explosive remnants and how people can stay safe.
Agencies such as the Roj Mine Control Organization work directly with farming communities and schools to teach agricultural workers and children — two of the groups most at risk — how to recognize explosive devices and what to do if they stumble upon one.
The RMCO said it has conducted more than 1,400 mine-awareness sessions, during which it has spoken to about 17,700 people across northern and eastern Syria. Meanwhile, its mine-clearance teams claim to have removed more than 19,000 devices.
Although the RMCO operatives work to established international standards, they often lack the heavy armored machinery and personal protective equipment used by better-funded foreign agencies, making their work slower and at times much more dangerous.
The same is true in the far north of Syria, close to the border with Turkey, where the countryside is still littered with landmines and other explosives left over from the battle to liberate Kobane in 2015.
In a small village to the west of the city, a pair of Russian helicopters buzz overhead. On the brow of a nearby hill, a Turkish military post looks down from the imposing border wall.
Mohammed Sheikhmous, a farmer who lives just 50 meters from the border, lost one of his sons to a landmine.
“My son went out with the sheep and stepped on a mine,” Sheikhmous told Arab News. “There was nothing left of him. We had to gather his body parts.”
Before that incident, another of his sons had suffered serious injuries from a landmine blast, he said, which put the boy in hospital for two months and left him with permanent scars on his arms and legs.
In 2021 alone, 12 people in villages around Kobane lost their lives to mines, half of them children.
Because of the political complexities in this part of Syria, it is difficult for landmine-clearance teams to get permission to gain access and work. Agencies must somehow find a way to coordinate with local militias, Syrian regime forces, and the Russian and Turkish forces that have jointly patrolled the countryside around Kobane since October 2019 as part of a “de-escalation” agreement.
Until such complexities are resolved, farming communities straddling the border wil be compelled to live with this invisible, yet lethal threat.
“This is a burden that will never end, even with the end of the war,” said Hussein, the Raqqa Civil Council worker. “The mines that were planted are still there.
“Many people are still facing these threats. They can’t go home because they never know at what moment their lives will be threatened.”