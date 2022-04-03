You are here

Saudi culture minister concludes talks with Indian filmmakers

  Prince Badr headed a delegation that visited India for three days to discuss opportunities for cooperation with the country's film industry
RIYADH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud concluded talks on Sunday with Indian filmmakers and marquee actors aimed at bringing their knowledge and expertise to the Kingdom.
Prince Badr, who is also chairman of the Saudi Film Commission, said the visit comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to develop its capabilities in the film industry in an increasingly interconnected world. It has become necessary to promote meaningful cultural exchange with the world, he added.
“Film is a powerful tool in this context, in addition to its important contribution to the economy,” said Prince Badr.
“Our visit to India has enabled us to strengthen our relationship with the thriving film industry in India, in an effort to explore more partnership opportunities and knowledge exchange, which will help us achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Prince Badr headed a delegation that visited India for three days to discuss opportunities for cooperation with the country’s film industry. 
The delegation consisted of representatives from the Saudi Film Commission and Film AlUla.
Prince Badr met with with several Indian producers and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. 
The minister seeks to implement training programs, develop investment opportunities and support film-production infrastructure in the Kingdom.
The meetings also witnessed a presentation of the Red Sea International Film Festival, and how it contributes to the region’s film industry and can potentially make Indian movies.
Saudi Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Ayaf Al-Qahtani said: “In light of the infrastructure, development and promising talents, the Kingdom is ready to be an attractive location for filmmakers in the world, hoping that this cooperation will result in further development of the film sector in the Kingdom.”

