You are here

  • Home
  • Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report

Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report

Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report
Captagon is now a brand name, with its trademark logo sporting two interlocked “Cs,” or crescents, embossed on each tablet. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2qyyu

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report

Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report
  • “The captagon trade is a rapidly growing illicit economy in the Middle East and Mediterranean,” says new report
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Trade in the amphetamine-type stimulant captagon in the Middle East grew exponentially in 2021 to top $5 billion, posing an increasing health and security risk to the region, a report said.
Research by the New Lines Institute, to be released Tuesday and seen by AFP, paints an alarming picture of the impact booming captagon production is having on the region.
“The captagon trade is a rapidly growing illicit economy in the Middle East and Mediterranean,” said the report, authored by analysts Caroline Rose and Alexander Soderholm.
“Based on large-scale seizures alone, the potential value of the retail trade in 2021 is estimated at over $5.7 billion,” it said.
The figure is a jump from an estimate of around $3.5 billion in 2020 and only reflects the retail value of the pills seized last year, which the think-tank tabulated at more than 420 million.
Many countries have not divulged aggregated seizure figures for the drug, of which Syria is the main producer and Saudi Arabia the main consumer.
The real amount of seized pills is likely higher and still only a fraction of the total amount of captagon produced.
An AFP tally shows seizures continuing at a slightly slower rate than last year, mostly because a record shipment of 94 million pills was intercepted in Malaysia in March 2021.
Captagon was the trade name of a drug initially patented in Germany in the early 1960s that contained an amphetamine-type stimulant called fenethylline used to treat attention deficit and narcolepsy among other conditions.
It was later banned and became an illicit drug almost exclusively produced and consumed in the Middle East.
Captagon is now a brand name, with its trademark logo sporting two interlocked “Cs,” or crescents, embossed on each tablet, for a drug that often contains little or no fenethylline and is close to what is known in other countries as “speed.”
New Lines said its changing formula made attempts at cracking down on the booming trade harder.
“One of the most challenging aspects in tracking the patterns of captagon production, smuggling and use is assessing its precursors and constantly shifting chemical formula,” it said.
The market value of the captagon produced in Syria now far outstrips legal exports and has resulted in the country being branded a “narco-state.”
The New Lines report further documents how members of President Bashar Assad’s family and high-ranking members of his regime are involved in captagon manufacturing and smuggling.
Stifled by international sanctions slapped on the regime in the course of Syria’s 11-year-old war, the government is “using the trade as a means for political and economic survival,” the report said.
Some captagon production facilities, albeit smaller ones, are located in Lebanon, already the world’s third-largest hashish exporter after Morocco and Afghanistan.
“Lebanon has served as an extension of the Syrian captagon trade, a key transit point for captagon flows,” the report said.

Syrian state figures are benefitting from various allied militias and proxies in organizing the trade, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, it said.
Some of the Shiite group’s main areas of influence include a significant stretch of the Syrian-Lebanese border, giving it a key role in regional trafficking.
“With its history of controlling Lebanese cannabis production and smuggling out of the southern Bekaa Valley, Hezbollah has seemingly served an important supporting role in the captagon trade,” New Lines said.
Captagon has so far only been consumed on a very small scale in Europe but what has become Syria’s biggest export has the potential to spread beyond the Middle East.
“Its spectrum of effects and reasons for use give it a very broad appeal,” Caroline Rose told AFP.
Sold for less than one dollar in parts of Syria to consumers who primarily use it to stay awake and work several jobs, a tablet can fetch more than $20 in Saudi Arabia where is it prized as a recreational drug.
“It could ultimately penetrate the European market and carve out its own niche,” Rose said.

Topics: Captagon

Related

Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges
Middle-East
Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges
Special Lebanon’s drug trade booms with help from Hezbollah’s Captagon connection
Middle-East
Lebanon’s drug trade booms with help from Hezbollah’s Captagon connection

Oldest muezzin in Gaza Strip finds comfort in oldest mosque of Palestine

The Great Omari Mosque is the second oldest mosque in historical Palestine after the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Supplied)
The Great Omari Mosque is the second oldest mosque in historical Palestine after the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Supplied)
Updated 04 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Oldest muezzin in Gaza Strip finds comfort in oldest mosque of Palestine

The Great Omari Mosque is the second oldest mosque in historical Palestine after the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Supplied)
  • The mosque can accommodate about 5,000 worshipers, reaching a peak in Ramadan, especially during the last ten nights of this month
Updated 04 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The name of the Palestinian Abu Husam Haniyeh has been associated with the muezzin of the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza City, the second oldest mosque in Palestine after Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, for half a century.

Haniyeh, 85, began his journey with the call to prayer as a volunteer. Now he is the oldest muezzin in the Gaza Strip, according to data from the Ministry of Waqfs and Religious Affairs.

“When I started as a muezzin, I did not expect that my life would extend for all these years and my name would become associated with this great ancient mosque,” he said.

Abu Husam Haniyeh

Haniyeh recalls, many decades ago, the first time he took to the microphone at the Omari Mosque and shouted the call to prayer, after he sought permission from the former authorized muezzin.

When I started as a muezzin, I did not expect that my life would extend for all these years and my name would become associated with this great ancient mosque.

Abu Husam Haniyeh, Oldest muezzin in the Gaza Strip

“It was a wonderful experience that I will never forget, and after the death of Abu Al-Said I succeeded him as the authorized muezzin.”

Haniyeh remained a volunteer, raising the call to prayer for the five daily prayers, until the establishment of the Palestinian Authority in 1994, and his reliance on the records of muezzins in the Ministry of Waqfs, for about $155.

“I do not look for the reward of this life, for the reward of the muezzin is with God and his reward is great on the Day of Resurrection . . . We are the muezzins, the voice of God on earth, we call people to worship and leave the pleasures of this life,” he said.

The muezzin stays at the Omari Mosque, which is adjacent to his house in the ancient neighborhood of Al-Daraj in old Gaza, all hours of the day, and he does not leave  except for limited times that he spends with his family.

He finds comfort inside the mosque, especially during the month of Ramadan, where he reads the Qur’an and exchanges conversations with others of his generation, recalling memories of the past.

Haniyeh comes from a refugee family who was forced to leave Jaffa during the Nakba in 1948.

He did not return to school after the Nakba, and his family sought refuge in Gaza City. Haniyeh later worked as a carpenter, was married and had three sons and three daughters.

FASTFACT

The mosque can accommodate about 5,000 worshipers, reaching a peak in Ramadan, especially during the last 10 nights of this month.

“I wish to return to Jaffa, and to raise the call to prayer in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

“I remember everything from the days when I was in Jaffa, the house we used to live in, my father’s journey by train to Egypt and from there to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, the iftar cannon, and the many friends we used to have. We had fun and played together in alleys and on the beach,” he said.

Haniyeh’s association with the Omari Mosque over many decades has made him an expert on the history of the mosque. It is the second oldest mosque in historical Palestine after the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the third in size after Al-Aqsa and Ahmed Pasha Al-Jazzar Mosque in the city of Acre.

The mosque can accommodate about 5,000 worshipers, reaching a peak in Ramadan, especially during the last ten nights of this month.

The area of the Omari Mosque is 4,100 square meters. The first building erected on this site, as a pagan temple, dates back about 3,700 years. It remained so until the Romans established the “Porphyrios Church” on its ruins after their occupation of the Levant in 407 AD.

The church remained in existence until the Islamic conquest of Gaza in 634 AD, when the majority of Gazans converted to Islam, except for a few who remained Christian. It was agreed between the residents to build a mosque on the larger area of the site, and a church for the Christian minority on a smaller area that still exists today and bears the same name as Saint Porphyrios Orthodox Church.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestine Gaza

Related

A Palestinian vendor displays a variety of pickles in front of his cafeteria with name in Arabic that reads ‘food crime,’ in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP) photos
Middle-East
Palestinians reminisce about Ramadan before the Nakba
The Islamic Awqaf Department in East Jerusalem has completed preparations for Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, including arrangements for worshippers, planning of religious sessions and free meals. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Palestinians feeling the pinch as prices soar

Second fuel ship docks at Hodeidah as fresh Houthi violations shake truce

A ship is docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
A ship is docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 04 April 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Second fuel ship docks at Hodeidah as fresh Houthi violations shake truce

A ship is docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Militia intensifies missile, ground attacks on Marib, Taiz and Hodeidah
Updated 04 April 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

RIYADH: A second fuel ship docked  in the port of Yemen’s western city of Hodeidah on Monday as the Houthis intensified attacks on government troops in the province of Marib.

Essam Al-Motawakel, spokesperson for the Houthi-controlled oil company, said on Sunday that a fuel ship, Caesar, entered Hodeidah port as part of the UN-brokered two-month truce.

On Sunday, the first ship carrying fuel for power stations and plants arrived in Hodeidah, almost a day after the truce between warring factions took effect.

The UN sponsored the latest truce, which demands an end to hostilities between the Yemeni government and the Houthis, as well as Houthi-cross border attacks on Saudi Arabia. It also permits the resumption of a limited number of flights from Sanaa airport and docking at Hodeidah seaport.

During the truce, 18 vessels carrying fuel for the Houthi-controlled areas would be allowed to dock at Hodeidah seaport, and the country’s national airline would arrange two flights weekly from Sanaa airport to Jordan and Egypt.

Despite announcing a commitment to stick to the truce, the Houthis intensified missile, drone and ground attacks on government-controlled areas outside Marib, Taiz and Hodeidah.

Yemeni army spokesman Abdu Abdullah Majili told Arab News on Monday that the Houthis committed at least 89 violations of the truce in different locations in the three areas.

He said that the most intense attacks were recorded outside Marib, where the Houthis assaulted government troops in a bid to advance further toward the strategic city.

“The terrorist Houthi militia did not stick to the truce,” Majili said, adding that the army and allied tribal fighters stopped fighting following the agreement.

Yemeni military officials say that the Houthis have deployed more fighters and military equipment to contested areas outside Marib in recent days, exploiting the truce that also halted Arab coalition airstrikes on Houthi targets.

Separately, the Gulf Council Cooperation’s ambassador to Yemen, Sarhan Al-Munikher, said that more than 1,000 people have taken part in the GCC-brokered talks between Yemeni factions in the Saudi capital.

He added that the Gulf bloc will support agreements reached at the conference between the factions.

“We have clear directives from our leaders to provide all support to the brothers in Yemen until Yemen reaches comprehensive peace and security,” he told reporters at GCC headquarters, renewing calls to the Houthis to join the talks.

“The door is open to all Yemenis,” he said, signaling that consultations would extend beyond April 7 if participants requested more time.

The GCC-brokered talks, which began on March 30, include political parties, nongovernmental organizations and independent public figures.

Participants will meet on Monday with Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed and his Cabinet ministers to discuss proposed solutions to the country’s humanitarian crisis, relief efforts and the economy.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Iran Hodeidah port Marib

Related

A displaced Yemeni girl sits next to an armoured military vehicle at a camp in the Khokha district of the western province of Hodeida, on January 21, 2019. (AFP)
Middle-East
Japan welcomes Yemen two-month truce
Update GCC ambassador to Yemen says decisions at peace talks in hands of Yemenis
Middle-East
GCC ambassador to Yemen says decisions at peace talks in hands of Yemenis

Fears growing over who will pay for Lebanon’s bankruptcy

Fears growing over who will pay for Lebanon’s bankruptcy
Updated 04 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Fears growing over who will pay for Lebanon’s bankruptcy

Fears growing over who will pay for Lebanon’s bankruptcy
  • Deputy PM admits state and central bank are out of money
  • Senior World Bank official warns of ‘dire economic situation’
Updated 04 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon and its central bank are bankrupt, according to the country’s deputy prime minister.

The “state is bankrupt … so is the Banque du Liban,” Saadeh Al-Shami said on Monday, adding that “the loss has occurred, and we will seek to reduce the losses for the people.”

He said the losses would be attributed to the state, the central bank, and other lenders and depositors.

“We cannot live in a state of denial as we cannot allow withdrawals for all people who have deposits in banks,” he said.

Al-Shami’s statement came as a delegation from the International Monetary Fund is in talks with the Lebanese government on a financial recovery plan.

Economic groups in Lebanon have objected to a plan presented to the IMF that clears the state of liability and leaves depositors and banks to foot the bill. It also turns state debt into heavy losses for the Lebanese economy and society.

After a meeting with the head of the IMF mission, Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo, the groups said that depositors’ money had been squandered due to the fixing of the exchange rate, interest rate differences, and the state’s expenditure.

They objected to “easy solutions, by adopting an accounting approach that eliminates losses without any special considerations.”

They also stressed the need to preserve the rights of depositors and the continuity of the banking system.

Saroj Kumar Jha, director of the Middle East department at the World Bank, said on Monday that the “economic situation in Lebanon is dire. The size of the economic downturn has reached about 60 percent since 2021.”

He was speaking at the fourth meeting of Lebanon’s Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Jha also warned that if “the national reform program is not implemented well, this will constitute a greater contraction of the economy and will lead to a further deterioration of economic and social conditions.”

He stressed the urgent need for “a reform plan that includes a financial program, debt repayment, restructuring the financial and banking sector and developing social protection systems.”

Amid the economic crisis, the process of registering competing electoral lists for the May 15 parliamentary elections closed at midnight on Monday.

More than 77 lists were registered and political observers are waiting to see if parliament will approve the capital control bill before the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the ramifications of the economic crisis are being felt far and wide. Lebanese diplomats overseas did not receive their salaries in dollars last month, while the Lebanese pound has continued to fall in value.

The Free Professions Syndicates held a solidarity rally with the professors of Lebanese University in front of the National Museum in Beirut.

One of the academics told Arab News that a university professor’s salary was now only $150, despite public education teachers getting $180, backed by foreign aid.

Similarly, the university’s budget had fallen to about $17 million, from $240 million in the past, the person said.

As a result of strikes by professors and other employees over the loss of social and health insurance due to the collapse of the national currency and dollarization of the hospital sector, educational activity at the university has been halted for the past three weeks.

The professors also complained about the blatant interference of politicians in appointing the university’s deans according to sectarian and political quotas.

Another manifestation of the state’s bankruptcy are the mounting piles of trash in many areas around Beirut as a result of a strike by workers at the City Blue company.

The industrial action followed a delay to wage payments after the Bank of Lebanon stopped paying the company’s dues last year.

The wife of one of the strikers said on social media that the workers were unable to provide for their families.

Several municipalities in southern Beirut have sought help from Hezbollah to remove trash from the streets.

Topics: Lebanon bankruptcy Banque du Liban Saadeh Al-Shami

Related

Pace of electoral list announcements accelerates in Lebanon as deadline approaches
Middle-East
Pace of electoral list announcements accelerates in Lebanon as deadline approaches
Lebanon judge sets June hearing for central bank governor graft probe
Middle-East
Lebanon judge sets June hearing for central bank governor graft probe

Uproar over Israeli FM’s ‘provocative’ visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem

Uproar over Israeli FM’s ‘provocative’ visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

Uproar over Israeli FM’s ‘provocative’ visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem

Uproar over Israeli FM’s ‘provocative’ visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem
  • Both sides resisting a new cycle of extreme violence despite rippling tensions across the West Bank and East Jerusalem
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians have strongly condemned the Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid’s provocative visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem.

Violent clashes erupted after Lapid visited the area on Sunday evening, leading to the injury of 19 youths and the arrest of 11 Palestinians by Israeli police.

Violent clashes occurred at the same place during last year’s Ramadan season, which coincided with evictions in Sheikh Jarrah, with the combined tensions leading to 11 days of conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Following his visit to East Jerusalem, Lapid tweeted in Hebrew: “I participated today in assessing the situation in Jerusalem with the Commissioner, Yaakov Shabtai, and then I patrolled the Nablus Gate. This is a tense period, but we have a police force that can be trusted.”

Lapid added: “We give the security forces full backing; they work professionally. Impossible; we are committed to them and will give them all the necessary resources.

“When we are all with our families on Seder night, about 8,000 police officers will be outside guarding the lives of Israeli citizens; I am proud of our police officers, of the Border Police, of the IDF, of everyone who guards us in these tense days — take care of yourselves.”

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned Lapid’s storming of Bab Damascus Gate, describing his words as an embodiment of the apartheid regime.

The ministry also derided promises made by Lapid to domestic extremists to deploy more forces and police in Jerusalem under the pretext of protecting them during the Jewish holidays.

It said that Lapid’s promises are an incitement against the Palestinians and described Lapid’s actions as an “embodiment of the worst forms of the Israeli apartheid regime that the occupation imposes on the Palestinian citizen by force within the framework of its expansionist colonial system.”

This system restricts and confiscates the freedom of the Palestinian person, as if there are only Jewish holidays that need protection, in complete disregard for the existence of Muslim and Christian holidays, the ministy added.

It said that the Israeli apartheid regime is embodied by Lapid’s actions in Jerusalem, adding that he completely ignores the fact that it is occupied land, and storms it as an occupier to make sure that his security measures have been completed to suppress the Palestinian citizens.

The dozens of police and security forces that Lapid is trying to protect are only conclusive proof that he is an occupier and is afraid to walk on occupied land, the ministry said.

Lapid’s visit also inspired a reaction from Israeli far-right politician MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who tweeted: “Do you remember Lapid, who shouted that I was igniting the Middle East? I set up a bureau in Shimon the Tzaddik (Sheikh Jarrah); there is peace there; I went up to the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque) and passed in peace. 

“He ‘toured’ the Damascus Gate riots all night. The matter is simple: He who shows the determination and courage of the rioters respects him. Those who show weakness — get into it.”

Ben-Gvir added: “I spoke at the (parliament) Foreign Affairs and Security Committee and said that whoever attacked the police at Damascus Gate should have been shot.”

Meanwhile, with the start of Ramadan, Israeli police turned East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque into military barracks.

They tightened its procedures and restrictions on Palestinian worshipers, coinciding with the approaching Jewish holidays.

Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben-Menahem told Arab News: “I do not think that the clashes between Palestinian youths in Bab Al-Amud Square and the Israeli police are linked to Lapid’s visit to the area, which turned a year ago into an arena of daily clashes between the youth of Jerusalem and the police, where the youths provoke their personnel.”

Ben-Menahem continued: “It was assumed that the Minister of Internal Security and Police Omer Bar-Lev would take that tour yesterday, not Lapid, who went there looking for headlines in the Israeli press.”

Prof. Sari Nusseibeh, former president of Al-Quds University, told Arab News that things will not get out of control, despite the bubbling tensions.

He stressed that the presence of the occupation creates causes for anxiety. Still, it will not be an extraordinary and usual tension this time.

Prof. Nusseibeh added that increased security will help to secure the prosperity of the economic situation for the merchants of the old city, who have been waiting for Ramadan to improve their trade.

“There is a consensus among the Old City of Jerusalem merchants on the necessity of maintaining calm and discipline during Ramadan.”

Hamas spokesperson in Jerusalem Mohammed Hamada said in a statement that:

“The raid by the Israeli occupation Foreign Minister Yair Lapid into the Bab Al-Amud (Damascus Gate) area, which was followed by Israeli occupation forces opening fire toward the Palestinian people in occupied Jerusalem, is strongly evident that the Israeli occupation is insisting on implementing its malicious schemes targeting Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Hamada said the visit was “a grave escalation and a provocation to the feelings of Palestinians and Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan."

He added: “We hold the Israeli occupation leaders fully responsible for the repercussions of this move. We, alongside the Palestinian people, are committed to protecting Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque with all means possible.”

The Palestinian Authority’s Minister of the Islamic Awqaf and Religious Affairs Hatem Al-Bakri said that Israel desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque through 20 invasions throughout March. He said that Israeli authorities allowed the entry of more than 4,200 Jews, including officers, soldiers and students of biblical institutes, who intended to perform Talmudic prayers in the mosque while a Jewish cleric performed.

The staff of the temple servants, in their priestly attire, performed Talmudic rituals in front of the Dome of the Rock, while some of them chanted the “Israeli national anthem” in the mosque, as part of their attempts to confirm that the mosque is under Israeli sovereignty.

Ben-Gvir was among the participants in the raids on March 31, which the Palestinians described as a provocation.

Despite the waves of small acts of violence and tension rippling across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, both sides are resisting a new cycle of mass violence.

Topics: Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid Damascus Gate East Jerusalem

Related

Egypt slams Israeli escalation against Palestinians
Middle-East
Egypt slams Israeli escalation against Palestinians
Three Palestinians killed as Israeli extremist visits Al-Aqsa in ‘provocation’
Middle-East
Three Palestinians killed as Israeli extremist visits Al-Aqsa in ‘provocation’

OIC condemns Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on April 4, 2022 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AFP)
Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on April 4, 2022 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AFP)
Updated 39 sec ago
SPA

OIC condemns Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on April 4, 2022 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AFP)
  • The organization called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to put pressure on Israel to abide by the principles of international law and international treaties
Updated 39 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned escalating daily attacks and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, their property and institutions.

In particular it highlighted the situation in the occupied city of Al-Quds, where it said violations of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and barbaric attacks against worshipers continue.

The organization called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to put pressure on Israel to abide by the principles of international law and international treaties and conventions and halt attacks against the Palestinian people and their institutions.

Separately, Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC’s secretary-general welcomed a decision by the de facto authorities in Kabul outlawing all poppy harvesting in Afghanistan. The order also bans the manufacture, trade and transport of narcotics.

He said that the strict prohibition of poppy cultivation is in line with a commitment by the current government in Afghanistan to implement effective drug-control measures.

The cultivation of alternative high-value crops as well as rehabilitation programs for Afghans suffering from drug addiction should form essential parts of the international community’s assistance and reconstruction efforts in the country, he added.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Israel

Related

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns missile attack on Irbil

Latest updates

International gastronomic delights at new fine dining restaurants in Saudi Arabia
The Al-Matal complex houses Belgravian Brasserie, Hellenika, and Nozomi. (Supplied)
Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report
Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report
Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim
Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim
80 new prayer halls open for Ramadan at Grand Mosque as part of third phase of expansion
80 new prayer halls open for Ramadan at Grand Mosque as part of third phase of expansion
Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League
Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.