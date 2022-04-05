France pushing for energy sanctions against Russia

You are here

So far, Europe has not been willing to target Russian energy over fears that it would plunge the European economy into recession. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Poland said it plans to block imports of coal and oil from Russia
  • Meanwhile, Lithuania said it’s no longer using Russian natural gas
AP

BRUSSELS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday that there is a “total determination” from all 27 European Union countries for sanctions against Russia that could target oil and coal over evidence its troops deliberately killed Ukrainian civilians.
Europe’s dependence on Russian oil, gas and coal means finding unanimity on energy measures is a tall order, but the reports of the killings outside Kyiv have increased pressure for tougher EU sanctions.
So far, Europe has not been willing to target Russian energy over fears that it would plunge the European economy into recession. In some ways, it would be easier for Europe to go without Russian oil than gas because most supplies come by tanker and could be purchased from other suppliers. But talk of a possible boycott of Russian oil has helped push up global oil prices this week.
Asked whether there was a political willingness to impose sanctions on Russian oil and coal — a move suggested this week by French President Emmanuel Macron — Le Maire said: “We will see what the position of the other member states will be, but I think there is a possibility to have unity on the 27 member states on these new sanctions.”
He did not mention natural gas, and a consensus on targeting the fuel that is used to generate electricity and heat homes would be even more difficult to secure. The EU gets about 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia and many EU countries, including Germany — the bloc’s largest economy — are opposed to cutting off gas imports.
France holds the presidency of the EU Council, and Le Maire spoke ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg, where they will discuss possible new measures to punish the Kremlin.
While the EU has stayed away from sanctioning Russian energy so far, individual countries have announced efforts to draw down their reliance: Poland said it plans to block imports of coal and oil from Russia, while Lithuania said it’s no longer using Russian natural gas.
The European Union gets about 25 percent of its oil from Russia, while the EU imported 53 percent of hard coal from the country in 2020, which accounted for 30 percent of the EU’s hard coal consumption.
While coal and oil may be up for discussion, Teresa Ribera, Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition, said Tuesday that it is “very hard” for the EU to sanction Russian natural gas because some of the bloc’s countries are dependent on it for their energy supply and that the EU’s strength lies in its unity.
“It is very difficult to explain to European public opinion and Ukrainian society that we are still importing Russian energy that finances this war,” she said, adding that energy imports create “obvious moral tension.”
European importers pay about $850 million per day for Russian oil and natural gas.
Russian natural gas mostly comes by fixed pipeline and would be harder to replace suddenly with shipments of expensive and scarce liquefied natural gas. While oil might be easier to cut off than gas, ditching it would not be without consequences.
For one, the resulting price increases for other oil could increase the incentive for India and China, who aren’t taking part in Western sanctions, to buy cheaper Russian crude. Russia is also a major supplier of diesel fuel; if that supply were lost, operating diesel-powered trucks and farm equipment could quickly become more expensive, fueling already high inflation in Europe.
Oil prices rose as buyers seeking to avoid Russian oil bid for limited supply from other producers like Saudi Arabia, commodities analysts at German bank Commerzbank said.
International benchmark Brent rose 3 percent on Monday and traded Tuesday above $108 per barrel, up another 1 percent. US crude rose 1.1 percent to $104.37 on Tuesday. Crude prices had fallen after US President Joe Biden last week announced the release of 180 million barrels of oil over six months from strategic reserves. Higher oil prices mean more expensive gasoline for US drivers.
The next package of EU sanctions will be prepared by the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, which will then present it to EU countries for approval.

Topics: France energy Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges UN Security Council to ‘act immediately’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday. (Screenshot/UNTV)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday. (Screenshot/UNTV)
Agencies

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges UN Security Council to ‘act immediately’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday. (Screenshot/UNTV)
  • Speech came after Ukrainian president made an emotional trip to Bucha
  • Moscow denies responsibility, suggested images are fake or deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out
Agencies

NEW YORK: Ukraine’s president urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to take immediate action against Moscow, calling for “accountability” for atrocities against civilians, as fears grow that Russia is preparing new offensives to seize territory in the east and south.
People “were killed in their apartments, houses... civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a somber video message to the UN council in New York.
“Accountability must be inevitable,” he said, while calling for Russia’s exclusion from the Security Council after six weeks of heavy bombardments of Ukraine.
“Are you ready to close the UN? And the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately,” he said.
His address came after global outrage over the harrowing discoveries of civilian victims in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv after Russian troops pulled back, which Zelensky and other officials have denounced as war crimes and attempted “genocide.”
“What we’ve seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit. It’s a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said before leaving for a NATO meeting in Europe starting Wednesday.
Washington and the EU have promised more sanctions to squeeze Russia’s economy and force President Vladimir Putin to halt the war he launched six weeks ago, purportedly to defend pro-Russia enclaves in Ukraine’s east.
“In the coming weeks, we expect a further Russian push in the eastern and southern Ukraine to try to take the entire Donbas and to create a land bridge to occupied Crimea,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
The EU announced a fifth package of measures that would target oil and coal exports and prohibit Russian ships from European ports, while the US Treasury said Russia would no longer be able to pay its foreign debt with dollars held in American banks.
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said she would travel to Kyiv this week, has offered the bloc’s assistance in documenting proof of war crimes.
The Kremlin has denied any civilian killings and claimed that the images are fakes produced by Ukraine forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out of the areas.
But one resident in Bucha, Olena, told AFP she saw Russian soldiers shoot a man in cold blood as units of “brutal” older troops sowed fear in the town.
“Right in front of my eyes, they fired on a man who was going to get food at the supermarket,” said the 43-year-old, who did not wish to give her family name.
In response Spain, Italy, Denmark and Slovenia expelled dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of being intelligence operatives, after France and Germany did the same on Monday, for a total of some 180 expulsions in just 48 hours.
Putin warned of reprisals for what the Kremlin called a “short-sighted move” that would complicate efforts to negotiate an end to the hostilities.
He also said Moscow would “monitor” its food exports to “hostile” nations, raising the spectre of further inflation pressures worldwide as the conflict endures.
Europe’s worst conflict in decades has killed as many as 20,000 people, according to Ukrainian estimates.
Nearly 4.25 million Ukrainians have fled the country during Russia’s invasion, while a further 7.1 million are thought be internally displaced within Ukraine, the United Nations said Tuesday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine Russia UN

’Come and see’ says Spanish PM after Musk tells country to build solar park

’Come and see’ says Spanish PM after Musk tells country to build solar park
’Come and see’ says Spanish PM after Musk tells country to build solar park

’Come and see’ says Spanish PM after Musk tells country to build solar park
MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defended his government’s energy policy and challenged Elon Musk to put his money where his mouth is on Tuesday after the world’s richest man said Spain should build a massive solar power plant.
“Spain should build a massive solar array. Could power all of Europe,” Tesla founder Musk, who has a net worth of some $219 billion according to Forbes, tweeted to his 80.5 million followers on Monday.
Sanchez responded in kind, touting his country’s plans to transition toward a more efficient and sustainable energy system and inviting Musk to be a part of it.
“Time is now. Let’s get it right. Come and see. We welcome investors in Spain,” he tweeted.
With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain targets getting 67 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2026.
Data from national grid operator Red Electrica showed renewables accounted for 45 percent of generation in March, with solar photovoltaic contributing around 6.4 percent.
As part of its COVID-19 economic recovery plan, Spain will allocate some 6.9 billion euros ($7.8 billion) to renewables, green hydrogen and energy storage by 2023 and aims to attract another 9.45 billion euros in private funding.
Former Science Minister Pedro Duque, an aeronautical engineer who was a European Space Agency astronaut before taking up his ministerial post, also replied to Musk’s tweet, challenging him to make his idea a reality.
“We welcome investments in Spain to boost our already large production of renewables. All our legal framework is prepared for it. Know any investors?“

Slow trading at Pakistan’s oldest date market as high prices bite

Slow trading at Pakistan’s oldest date market as high prices bite
Khurshid Ahmed

Slow trading at Pakistan’s oldest date market as high prices bite

Slow trading at Pakistan’s oldest date market as high prices bite
  • Traders say freight, labor costs, general sales tax, custom duty have increased prices by 70 percent
  • People fearing more price hikes started buying dates before start of Ramadan
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Trading has slowed down at Pakistan’s oldest date market that caters for demand during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, traders said on Tuesday, as high prices and decreasing purchasing power kept buyers away.

The century old Khajoor Market in Karachi’s Lyari Town is a major source of date supply not only to the city, but to the rest of the South Asian country as well.

More than 90 percent of commercial activities at Khajoor Market depend on Ramadan, but the market has remained subdued this year except for a few days before the start of the holy month, according to traders. They said the prices of various varieties of dates had increased by around 70 percent this year, as compared to 2021.

“The price of Mazafati (Iran-origin) dates has increased to between 12,000 and 13,000 (Pakistani) rupees ($65 to $70) per 40 kilograms. The variety was available for 7,000 to 7,500 rupees per 40 kilograms the previous year,” Sabir Baloch, a wholesaler and president of the date market association, said.

“This variety remains highly sought after during the month of Ramadan.”

The date fruit is considered a quintessential part of iftar, the sunset meal during Ramadan, and is the first thing that is eaten to break the fast for the day. It serves as a good source of energy and provides essential vitamins.

A number of factors have contributed to the high prices of dates this year, including freight costs, the imposition of general sales tax, custom duty, and labor costs, according to Hanif Baloch, secretary-general of the association.

“A truck load of dates that was available for 55,000 rupees last year now costs 70,000 rupees. Similarly, the labor costs and cold-storage charges have increased,” he said.

“Due to the decreasing purchasing power and high inflation, individual buying has declined, and charity groups have increased purchasing.”

Apart from the Irani- and Pakistani-origin dates, the prices of dates imported from Saudi Arabia have shot up too, according to traders.

“The prices of Saudi dates, including Ajwa, Mabroom, Anbara Safwai, Sukkari, Barhi, Saghai, Kalmi, Khudri, Kholas, and Medjoul have increased by around 500 rupees per kilogram this year,” Zaheer Khan, a trader at Khajoor Market, told Arab News.

Hanif noted that this year people, fearing more price hikes, had purchased dates before the start of Ramadan and now the market had slowed down to a large extent.

“Trading would usually remain elevated until the middle of Ramadan, but this year activities do not reflect what it used to be in previous years.”

The traders said the devaluation of national currency had also played a major role in the high prices of dates. The Pakistani rupee has devalued by more than 16 percent so far this financial year, with the US dollar trading at 185 rupees on Tuesday.

Pakistan meets around 50 percent of its peak demand of dates through imports from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and other Gulf countries.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Pakistan Dates

British Daesh ‘Beatle’ sent images of severed heads to brother, US court told

British Daesh ‘Beatle’ sent images of severed heads to brother, US court told
Arab News

British Daesh ‘Beatle’ sent images of severed heads to brother, US court told

British Daesh ‘Beatle’ sent images of severed heads to brother, US court told
  • Trial of alleged terror cell member over murder of four Americans continues
  • El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, is said to have exchanged messages with UK-based sibling depicting violence, executions
Arab News

LONDON: Gruesome photos of severed heads impaled on poles were found by UK police on the mobile phone of a man alleged to be part of a notorious Daesh cell responsible for hostage-taking, a US court has heard.

El Shafee Elsheikh, accused of being a member of the Daesh terror cell dubbed the “Beatles” over their distinctive British accents, was pictured on the device wearing military gear.

Elsheikh, 33, denies eight charges relating to the kidnap, detention, and death of four US citizens: James Foley, 40, Steven Sotloff, 32, Peter Kassig, 26, and Kayla Mueller, 26.

His lawyer rejects the idea that his client was part of the “Beatles,” instead suggesting that he was just a “simple Daesh fighter.”

The gang is also thought to be responsible for the beheading of two British citizens.

Elsheikh faces life in jail if convicted.

The spree of beheadings of foreigners, including journalists and aid workers, brought notoriety to Daesh as it seized swaths of Iraq and Syria during its rise.

The group shocked the world when it widely publicized atrocities committed against Iraqis, Syrians and others. During this period, the so-called “Beatles” made headlines for taking part in filmed executions, with observers and the media picking up on their trademark British accents.

A Metropolitan Police digital forensics expert told the Virginia court that the accused’s brother, Khalid Elsheikh, had been found in London with a phone that had disturbing exchanges with a contact in Syria known as “Kasir.”

Khalid sent a message to Kasir on the encrypted messaging app Telegram saying: “Send me some pics of u in rambo mode.”

Kasir sent a photo in combat gear saying: “This is the only one I have.” The image was identified as Elsheikh by an earlier trial witness.

The court was shown 12 deleted messages, three of which depicted men’s heads on poles, apparently in the aftermath of a battle between Syrian and Daesh fighters.

Khalid wrote: “Go easy sending me the pictures” in case the police “snatch me up.”

He received a voice message from Kasir, who seemed worried that the messages would be intercepted, declaring: “For the record’s sake I did not take them pictures, I have no knowledge how those pictures were taken … I am totally innocent of any crimes.”

The court also heard from Michael Foley, the brother of murdered journalist James Foley, the first US hostage beheaded by Mohammed Emwazi, otherwise known as “Jihadi John.”

He said that the hostage-takers had sought to trade Foley for either $100 million or the release of Muslim prisoners.

“We had no ability to secure either of those demands,” Foley said. “It’s not a reasonable demand. It’s not a negotiation, in my mind.”

Eight months later, the family received more messages, this time decrying the US for bombing Daesh, and promising retaliation: “The first of which being the blood of your American citizen, James Foley. He will be executed as a DIRECT result of your transgressions towards us!”

Foley was beheaded within days. His brother said he watched it “once or twice” and has not seen it since, but added that it was “burned into his brain.”

Elsheikh’s trial continues.

Topics: US Daesh UK Daesh Beatles

Afghan evacuees mark first US Ramadan with gratitude, agony

Afghan evacuees mark first US Ramadan with gratitude, agony
AP

Afghan evacuees mark first US Ramadan with gratitude, agony

Afghan evacuees mark first US Ramadan with gratitude, agony
  • Afghan families evacuated to the US are celebrating Ramadan with gratitude for their safety
  • Yet there’s also the agony of being away from loved ones who they fear are in danger under a Taliban leadership
AP

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico: Sitting cross-legged on the floor as his wife and six children laid plates of fruit on a red cloth in front of him, Wolayat Khan Samadzoi watched through the open balcony door for the sliver of new moon to appear in the cloudless New Mexico sky, where the sun had set beyond a desert mountain.
Then, munching on a date, the bushy-bearded former Afghan soldier broke his first Ramadan fast in the United States – far from the Taliban threat, but also the three dozen relatives he would be marking the start of the Muslim holy month with if he was still home in Khost, Afghanistan.
A few minutes after naan was dipped into bowls of stewed okra and beans, Samadzoi, his wife and the two oldest children retired to worship on their prayer rugs. On Saturday evening, the two-bedroom apartment filled with the murmurs of their invocations.
“I pray for them, and they pray for me, they miss me,” he said of his relatives back home. His cousin Noor Rahman Faqir, who is also now in Las Cruces, translated from Pashto to the simple English he learned working with American forces in Afghanistan.
As they adjust to their new communities, Afghan families evacuated to the United States as the Taliban regained power last summer are celebrating Ramadan with gratitude for their safety. Yet there’s also the agony of being away from loved ones who they fear are in danger under a Taliban leadership crafting increasingly repressive orders.

Wolayat Khan Samadzoi prays using a rosary made in the colors of the flag of his native Afghanistan in his new apartment in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP)


From metropolitan areas with flourishing Afghan diasporas to this desert university community less than 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Mexican border, tens of thousands of newly arrived Afghans share one predominant concern that’s amplified in what should be a celebratory time: With only temporary immigration status and low-paying jobs, they feel helpless to take care of their families here and back home.
Abdul Amir Qarizada repeats several times the exact moment, 4:30 p.m., when he was ordered to take off from Kabul’s airport during the chaos of the evacuation – with no time to get his wife and five children, who are still in Afghanistan more than seven months later.
“My concern is the aircraft is safe, but my family is not safe,” the former flight engineer says after Friday prayer at Las Cruces’ only mosque, where he goes by bike to find some “peace.”
So does Qais Sharifi, 28, who says he can’t sleep with worry for his kids left behind, including a daughter born two months after he fled Afghanistan alone.
Both men break into smiles when the mosque’s education director, Rajaa Shindi, an Iraqi-born professor at nearby New Mexico State University, invites them to register for the free iftar dinners held nightly in the meeting hall decorated with gold balloons spelling “Ramadan kareem” — an Arabic greeting often used to wish people a happy Ramadan.
Local congregations like the mosque and El Calvario United Methodist Church in Las Cruces, as well as the Jewish and Christian-based organizations that resettle refugees across their national networks, have been helping Afghans find housing, jobs, English-language classes, and schools for their children.
They decry the fact that most displaced Afghan families don’t have permanent legal status in the United States, despite their services for the US government, military or their Afghan allies during the post-9/11 Afghanistan war. That would give them access to many government benefits and an easier path to work and family reunification.
While Afghanistan’s decades of war and current food shortage mean far less extravagant feasts than in many countries where Ramadan is celebrated, the familiar tastes of home are top of mind for many displaced this year. Qarizada recalls his mother’s signature festive dish of bolani, a stuffed fried bread like a giant samosa.

The three oldest Sultani children, from left, Sana, 8; Elaha, 9, and Shafiullah, 11, eat a midday meal prepared by their mother in the motel room the family shares in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP)


The mother of Shirkhan Nejat still cries every time the 27-year-old makes a WhatsApp video call home from Oklahoma City, where he was resettled with his wife and the couple’s baby was born. Missing his close-knit extended family at Ramadan brings “bad emotions,” Nejat said, despite his gratitude for being safe.
It’s such bonds, the warmth of large family gatherings around the iftar meal and the cacophony of familiar sights, sounds and smells marking the end of a day’s fast that many are yearning for in America.
In Texas, Dawood Formuli misses his family’s typical pre-iftar routine: His hungry father irritably asking for his food. His mother asking her husband to calm down, and Formuli, 34, telling a joke to lighten the mood and make his father laugh. His children, in another room with their many cousins, sometimes playing, sometimes fighting. “Allahu akbar,” the call to prayer, spilling over from the mosque down the street.
“Every day, it’s like Christmas,” the former translator at the US embassy in Kabul said of past Ramadans in the three-story house his family used to share with his parents, siblings and their families.
In his new apartment in Fort Worth, the call to prayer now comes from an app, not a minaret.
The transition has been especially hard for his pregnant wife, who is still learning English. Yet there are traces of the familiar in their new community: Muslim neighbors, mosques for the special Ramadan prayers, known as “taraweeh,” and halal food markets.
Khial Mohammad Sultani, who the day before Ramadan was still living in an extended stay motel on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas, had to ride nearly 80 miles (128 kilometers) round trip into New Mexico in a taxi to go buy and slaughter a lamb for Ramadan.

Khial Mohammad Sultani holds the Quran in the motel where he, his wife and six children were resettled in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP)


The 37-year-old former soldier, his wife Noor Bibi, and their six children broke the second day’s fast with pieces of that lamb stewed in an aromatic sauce around the one table in their duplex, newly built on a barren foothills lot unlike their house in Gardez, with its apple and pomegranate trees.
Right after iftar, four of the children got ready for their first day of school ever the next morning, another new thrill for their parents who never received a formal education.
But when it comes to faith, Sultani will continue to teach his children at home, as his father did for him.
The three oldest children – a boy, 11, and two girls, 9 and 8, with red headscarves loosely arranged over their long braids – pray in turn on a green rug that is among the family’s most treasured possessions.
The family’s Qur’an came from the military base in New Jersey where they first landed in the United States. But Sultani’s father brought this rug from his pilgrimage at Makkah after another son was killed by the Taliban, a possible fate they escaped, crossing many checkpoints as they fled Afghanistan last summer.
“We are Muslim, and a part of our faith is to thank Allah for everything,” Sultani says in Dari through a volunteer translator. “As appreciation for him, we’re doing this.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 US Taliban Afghans

