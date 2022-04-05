You are here

Digital health platform Altibbi to launch new services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Digital health platform Altibbi to launch new services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Altibbi is licensed in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

Digital health platform Altibbi to launch new services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Digital health platform Altibbi to launch new services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Updated 13 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: UAE-based digital health platform Altibbi, which raised $44 million in series B funding last month, plans to expand its offerings with the launch of new diagnostic services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re focusing on the telehealth service in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This round of funding will enable us to launch our drug delivery and diagnostic services in both countries,” said Altibbi CEO and Co-founder Jalil Lebadi, in an interview with Arab News. 

Once Altibbi establishes a strong presence in the Kingdom and Egypt with the new services, he said they will raise more funds to expand further into North Africa and Pakistan.

One of the first to start a portal in the Arab region for various types of medical content, the Jordan-founded company has grown rapidly to become a digital health platform providing primary telehealth services in 14 countries.

Altibbi, which also offers remote medical consultation services allowing users to connect directly with accredited doctors over phone calls or text chat, has managed to provide over 5 million consultations in the past four years.

Lebadi said they aim to be the digital health platform at the core of the patient journey or the health journey for patients.

Unlike ride-hailing or food delivery, he said, “when you order something one day is completely independent of what you have ordered the day before.”

“In healthcare, every decision that you make every single day is very much dependent on what you did the day before and the year before and what the drugs you took ten years ago. So, these are all very connected and very related,” the Altibbi CEO explained. 

He pointed out that healthcare is still disconnected from the physical world which leads to a loss of time, money, and effort for clients.

“This is something that digital health aims to fix along the way. We have already done a lot with our primary care service, which actually complimented this part of the world, where we don’t have proper physical primary care infrastructure,” said Lebadi.

He explained they have augmented that by introducing telehealth for primary care services. “And we want to continue that, we want to establish drug delivery, we want to establish diagnostic services.”

Altibbi aims to create a full medical experience through its platform that can allow users to receive prescriptions, medical drugs, and even lab tests done at their homes.

It wants to take the advantage of being an early mover while capitalizing on the low competition in the market right now due to high regulations and lack of trust.

“The regulatory system is an ally of ours as, after so many years, we have managed to crack it. We are actually today the most licensed digital health company in the Arab world,” he revealed

“We’re licensed in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. We’re working with the government as part of a round table to regulate telehealth and digital health platforms,” Lebadi concluded.

Topics: Altibbi Healthcare

Greece to accelerate stalled gas exploration off Crete, Ionian Sea: sources

Greece to accelerate stalled gas exploration off Crete, Ionian Sea: sources
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Greece to accelerate stalled gas exploration off Crete, Ionian Sea: sources

Greece to accelerate stalled gas exploration off Crete, Ionian Sea: sources
  • Greece has had indications of significant gas reserves, in the order of hundreds of billion cubic meters
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece plans to accelerate gas exploration in its western and southern waters in a fresh drive to tap domestic resources amid soaring energy prices and concerns over Russian gas supplies, government sources said on Tuesday.


Greece has produced small quantities of oil in the past and has attempted to explore its hydrocarbon potential, but low crude prices in previous years and a shift to green energy have stalled its exploration plans.


Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fears over gas supplies in Europe have exacerbated a jump in prices, forcing the European Union to seek ways to reduce its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end it “well before 2030.”


That has increased the need for Greece, which covers about 40 percent of its annual demand with Russian gas, to tap domestic resources.


“In the coming days, Greece will make announcements to accelerate exploration in the Ionian Sea and west of Crete,” one government official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.


“The new geopolitical and energy environment... requires every country to make even more decisive steps toward its energy security and sufficiency by searching for new energy sources.”


Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to make announcements on the country’s strategy on the issue by early next week, a second government official said.


Greece has had indications of significant gas reserves, in the order of hundreds of billion cubic meters, according to sources.


A senior executive at Greece’s hydrocarbons commission said last week that the authority has proposed an “ambitious but feasible” gas exploration plan which could lead to test drilling in about four years.


Hellenic Petroleum holds gas exploration licenses in the Ionian Sea and has recently concluded seismic surveys in the area, an important step to clarify the location and size of any potential reserves.


A consortium of TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and Hellenic Petroleum also holds exploration licenses for two offshore blocks lying west and south-west of Crete.


The state would be willing to grant investors more time to collect seismic data of the area if they requested it, one of the officials said. 

Topics: economy European Union (EU) Greece Russia-Ukraine Russia

Saudi Arabia's PoS transactions in February see biggest fall in over a year

Saudi Arabia's PoS transactions in February see biggest fall in over a year
Updated 23 min 58 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Saudi Arabia's PoS transactions in February see biggest fall in over a year

Saudi Arabia's PoS transactions in February see biggest fall in over a year
Updated 23 min 58 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: The value of point of sales transactions in Saudi Arabia for February fell 10.8 percent month-on-month to SR38.9 billion ($10.4 billion), the Saudi central bank, SAMA, reported.

This is the biggest monthly drop since February 2021 when sales plunged 16.7 percent. 

The number of transactions also fell markedly by 7.4 percent to over 496 million in February from the previous month's 535.7 million transactions.

Looking at the structure of transactions, the number of purchases using bank cards was down by 8.7 percent and stood at 276.6 million transactions.

Some of the points of sale transactions could be from mobile phones and cards, otherwise referred to as near field communication technology.

The number of mobile phone transactions also fell by 5.0 percent to 201.2 million in February after it hit 211.8 million in January 2022, the highest on record. 

Notably, the February drop is the first decline on record for this transaction category. 

The number of e-commerce transactions using Mada cards — a local debit card — witnessed a decrease of 4.9 percent to 38.9 million in February from 40.9 million in the previous month, the first decline since June 2021.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia retail point of sale consumers

Singapore tightens rules for crypto providers: Crypto Moves

Singapore tightens rules for crypto providers: Crypto Moves
Updated 27 min 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Singapore tightens rules for crypto providers: Crypto Moves

Singapore tightens rules for crypto providers: Crypto Moves
Updated 27 min 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Singapore has approved a law tightening rules for crypto providers.

As per the legislation, only those service providers operating overseas will be able to obtain licence to operate in the city state, Bloomberg reported. 

The additional tightening in Singapore comes on top of the financial regulator’s latest move to discourage companies in the crypto space from advertising their services to the public, underscoring the country’s cautious approach.

SEC’s oversight 

The chairman of the US' Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, said his agency aims to increase regulatory oversight of the $2 trillion cryptocurrency market to protect investors from fraud attacks.

The SEC plans to register and regulate crypto platforms, including working to separate the custody of assets to reduce risk, Gensler said. 

“These crypto platforms play roles similar to those of traditional regulated exchanges,” Gensler said, at the Penn Law Capital Markets Association’s annual conference. 

“Thus, investors should be protected in the same way.”

Last year, more than $14 billion in crypto assets were stolen through fraud and cyberattacks.

The SEC will partner with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to address platforms that trade both crypto-based security tokens and commodity tokens, as it currently only oversees those that trade securities, Gensler added. 

He said the SEC will look into whether crypto platforms should be treated by his agency more like retail exchanges.

Stablecoins are also often owned by crypto platforms, creating potential “conflicts of interest and market integrity questions that would benefit from more oversight,” Gensler added.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 1.44 percent to $46,662 at 2:03 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,518, up by 1.73 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: CRYPTO

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests
Updated 43 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests
Updated 43 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Non-oil sectors in the Gulf region are sheltered from the impacts of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index data.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global PMI suggested that the index increased in Saudi Arabia and Qatar in March, while it remained unchanged in the UAE. 

In Saudi Arabia, the headline survey rose to 56.8 in March, from 56.2 in February with the Output Index recording the highest growth since December 2017. 

Qatar’s PMI picked up from 61.4 to 61.8 last month, while the UAE’s PMI remained unchanged at 54.8 .

Egypt’s PMI dropped from 48.1 in February to 46.5 in March. 

The S&P data suggests a sharp improvement in the business condition and new orders, along with stronger improvements in purchasing and supplier delivery times in the Gulf region. 

Moreover, Gulf economies do not seem to have suffered much from weaker external demand and a lengthening of supplier delivery times due to the ongoing war in Europe. 

The war could even help the Gulf as higher oil and gas prices will provide a significant boost to the economies of countries in the region. 

In contrast, all sub-components of the PMI fell last month in Egypt. 

Triggered by higher global commodity prices due to the war, last month’s devaluation of the Egyptian pound will result in high prices and push the inflation rate up in the coming months. 

Topics: Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Gulf economy

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to establish joint entities that can reach regional and global levels, the fund’s CEO told Al-Arabiya.

Ayman Soliman said the Egyptian fund plans to invest in fintech and finance inclusion sectors in Saudi Arabia. 

“The cooperation aims to create bridges between Egypt’s sovereign fund and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,” he added. 

The fund’s agreement with PIF includes identifying specific sectors for cooperation, Soliman explained. 

Topics: Egypt PIF

