Saudi mining firm Amak's shares soar over 60% a week after market debut

Saudi mining firm Amak’s shares soar over 60% a week after market debut
Amak mines for copper, zinc, gold, and other metals. (Amak)
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi mining firm Amak’s shares soar over 60% a week after market debut

Saudi mining firm Amak’s shares soar over 60% a week after market debut
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. have jumped more than 60 percent since the firm joined the Saudi stock exchange a week ago.

A series of gains pushed Amak’s shares to as high as SR102.4 ($27.3) at Tuesday’s closing bell, up from an initial public offering price of SR63 per share.

The miner now holds a market valuation of SR6.8 billion, up from SR5.4 billion on market debut.

In its IPO, Amak saw strong demand from institutional and retail investors, generating SR95.8 billion worth of orders collectively.

The initial share sale came at a time when Saudi Arabia is revamping its mining sector to attract more private investors.

S. Korea's March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot
Updated 05 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot
Updated 05 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: South Korea’s consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in more than a decade in March as the Ukraine war fueled surging energy and commodity costs, adding pressure to the central bank ahead of its rate decision meeting next week.

The consumer price index for March rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, the fastest increase since December 2011 and outpacing a 3.8 percent rise tipped in a Reuters poll. 

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9 percent from a year earlier, staying at the rate seen in February. The sustained rise in core prices shows surging fuel and raw materials costs are feeding through to consumers.

Japan’s household spending

Japan’s household spending rose for a second consecutive month year-on-year in February, helped by a flattering comparison with last year’s sharp pandemic-induced slump but the consumer sector is now facing growing headwinds from soaring prices.

Households cut spending from the previous month as pandemic curbs, rapid food and fuel price rises and the coronavirus kept wallets shut, casting a shadow over the world’s third-largest economy.

In a sign of trouble for consumer sentiment, real wage growth stagnated in February as global inflationary pressures weighed on household purchasing power.

“Prices will outpace wage gains from now on, so consumption will be on a sluggish trend,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Romania lifts interest rate 

Romania’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 3 percent on Tuesday and said inflation would rise more than expected as fuel and food prices would outpace a government energy support scheme.

The bank raised its lending facility rate to 4 percent from 3.50 percent and its deposit rate to 2 percent from 1.5 percent, and said it would retain firm control over market liquidity.

All analysts polled by Reuters had expected Tuesday’s hike, with a median forecast for the benchmark rate at end-2022 at 4 percent.

Australia’s hike interest rate

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday opened the door to the first interest rate increase in more than a decade as it dropped a previous pledge to be “patient” on policy, a major surprise that sent the local dollar to nine-month highs.

Wrapping up its April policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at 0.1 percent but noted inflation had picked up and was likely to rise further, while unemployment had fallen faster than expected to 4.0 percent.

“Over coming months, important additional evidence will be available to the Board on both inflation and the evolution of labor costs,” said RBA Gov. Philip Lowe in a statement.

Italy’s service sector 

Growth in Italy’s service sector slowed in March as the war in Ukraine weighed on demand, a survey showed on Tuesday, the latest sign of weakening momentum in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index Index for services fell to 52.1 in March from 52.8 in February, while remaining above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading beat the median forecast of 51.5 in a Reuters survey of 14 analysts.

The sub-index for new business in the service sector came in at 52.6 in March compared with 52.9 in February.

Growth in France

France’s services sector grew at a faster rate in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, although businesses’ confidence over the outlook weakened due to inflation and uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

S&P Global said that while French business activity had benefited from the removal of COVID-19 health protocols in the country, its measure of business confidence had fallen to a 14-month low in March.

S&P Global said its purchasing managers index for services rose to 57.4 points in March from 55.5 in February — exactly in line with an earlier flash estimate.

Canada’s exports 

Canada’s exports rose 2.8 percent in February to a record high, driven mostly by energy products, while imports climbed 3.9 percent from the previous month, led by metals, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

The country’s trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$2.66 billion ($2.14 billion), slightly below analyst forecasts of C$2.9 billion. But exports came in above expectations at C$58.75 billion, with imports also beating at C$56.08 billion.

Energy exports rose 7.8 percent to a record high, making up more than two-thirds of the total increase, while exports of non-energy products were up 1.2 percent. In volume terms, exports were up 0.6 percent.

US trade deficit 

The US trade deficit barely budged from a record high in February, suggesting that trade remained a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit dipped 0.1 percent to $89.2 billion in February. Data for December was revised to show a $89.2 billion shortfall, still an all-time high, instead of the previously reported $89.7 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $88.5 billion deficit. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters.

PIF push to propel Saudi construction market to pre-pandemic levels

PIF push to propel Saudi construction market to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

PIF push to propel Saudi construction market to pre-pandemic levels

PIF push to propel Saudi construction market to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction market may go back to the pre-pandemic levels this year as the Public Investment Fund, or PIF, is pushing for more projects.

In 2021, the contracts industry registered a 78 percent rise in activities as compared to 2020 and this upward momentum is expected to continue in 2022, according to the US-Saudi Business Council.

The increase last year, however, was still below the levels the industry saw in 2013 and 2014 during the boom in oil prices, Albara’a Al-Wazir, a top economist at USSBC, told Arab News.  

This push is mainly the result of the PIF spending on projects like NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co. as well as the increase in capital investments by Saudi Aramco, which plans to raise its oil and gas production capacity further.

“The region will witness considerable investments in the medium to the long run with government entities such as the PIF and policies such as the National Investment Strategy injecting liquidity into sectors will result in further growth,” said Al-Wazir.

“The National Investment Strategy expects to inject a substantial SR5 trillion, even as the PIF has intended to infuse SR150 billion per year till 2025. All these will translate and cascade into growth of construction activities,” he added.

Spurred by improved macroeconomic fundamentals and the resurgence of the industry post-pandemic, Saudi Arabia’s awarded construction contracts reached SR142 billion ($38 billion) in 2021 with the fourth quarter alone registering SR70.2 billion, the highest in nearly six years, USSBC estimated.

“We saw an uptick in contract awards over five consecutive quarters, which is really strong growth for the construction sector,” Al-Wazir added.

The USSBC Contract Awards Index, or CAI, rose to 209 points in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the first time since the first quarter of 2020, the CAI surpassed the 200-point mark, cementing the confidence in the industry’s growth outlook.

In terms of sectors, the oil and gas sector awarded contracts worth SR34.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by the power sector at SR12.1 billion and real estate at SR7.6 billion.

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product is expected to grow by 7.4 percent, according to a government report that cites ministry of finance forecasts. 

The expected growth is driven by a rise in the oil GDP associated with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreement and the expected improvement in non-oil GDP. 

As the economy continues to recover from pandemic repercussions, the government will continue to enhance the role of the private sector to be the main motivator of economic growth, the report explained. 

Based in Riyadh, the publisher of the report, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, was established in 2018 to develop local content at the level of the national economy and improve government procurement efforts.

UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit

UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit
Updated 05 April 2022
Reuters

UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit

UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit
  • Britain and international allies have already sanctioned Russian banks and wealthy elites
  • Truss said existing sanctions had frozen $350 billion of Russian money
Updated 05 April 2022
Reuters

WARSAW: Britain will urge G7 nations on Tuesday to ban Russian ships from their ports, agree a timetable to phase out oil and gas imports from Russia, and further tighten sanctions on banks and key industries.
Speaking in Poland ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers later this week, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to say:
“On Thursday, I will be urging our G7 partners to go further by joining us in banning Russian ships from our ports, cracking down on Russian banks, going after new industries filling Putin’s war chest like gold, and agreeing a clear timetable to eliminate our imports of Russian oil and gas.”
In response to the invasion of Ukraine, Britain and international allies have already sanctioned Russian banks and wealthy elites and taken steps to cut Moscow off from the international financial system.
Russian ships have already been banned from British ports.
Truss said existing sanctions had frozen $350 billion of Russian money and made over 60 percent of its foreign currency reserves unavailable.
“Our coordinated sanctions are pushing the Russian economy back into the Soviet era,” Truss was due to say, according to advance extracts released by her office.
Speaking alongside Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau, Truss was due to say the two countries had agreed to step up sanctions and the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Britain did not immediately provide further details.

Saudi-listed MESC appoints new CEO to replace Fawaz Al-Muqbil

Saudi-listed MESC appoints new CEO to replace Fawaz Al-Muqbil
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi-listed MESC appoints new CEO to replace Fawaz Al-Muqbil

Saudi-listed MESC appoints new CEO to replace Fawaz Al-Muqbil
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Middle East Specialized Cables Co. has appointed Fadhil Fawzan Alsaadi as CEO, following the resignation of Fawaz Al-Muqbil in December.

Alsaadi will take charge immediately, having received the board’s approval, according to a bourse filing.

With over 20 years of experience in business leadership, Alsaadi is expected to bring his expertise and capability in developing business strategies and boosting organizational visibility and financial stability to peak levels, the company said.

Months earlier, Al Muqbil submitted his resignation due to personal circumstances, after serving the company for nearly two years.

