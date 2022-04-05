Pope Francis to visit crisis-hit Lebanon in June

BEIRUT: Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June in a long-awaited trip that comes amid a spiraling financial and political crisis.
The pope, who has received Lebanon’s president and prime minister at the Vatican in the past few months, had promised to visit the country and repeatedly expressed concern over its economic meltdown.
“The Lebanese people have been waiting for this visit for some time to express gratitude to his holiness for his support,” President Michel Aoun’s spokesman said.
Francis’s visit to Lebanon will be the third by an incumbent pope since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war. Visiting in 2012, Pope Benedict XVI appealed for peace, months after the start of the civil war in Syria. Pope John Paul II visited in 1997, and drew one of the largest crowds Lebanon had ever seen.
One social media user drew a parallel between that visit and the forthcoming one. “Just as Pope John Paul II was a hope for Lebanon, Pope Francis too will definitely be a new hope,” he wrote.
The pope’s visit will follow Lebanese parliamentary elections on May 15, campaigning for which began in earnest on Tuesday after the publication of the final list of candidates. The Election Supervisory Authority began monitoring electoral campaigns, advertising and expenditure.
A total of 103 electoral lists, compared with only 77 at the last election in 2018, will contest the 128 parliamentary seats. There are just over 1,000 candidates, of whom 718 are on lists, and 118 are women — a notable increase on previous years.
The elections will be the first to take place since mass protests against government incompetence and corruption began in October 2019. The new parliament will also elect Aoun’s successor as president.
A US-backed initiative tackles the Middle East’s food-security challenge
Food security a top priority for policymakers in the MENA region where 50 million are undernourished
US and UAE close ranks to boost investment in food security, adopt measures to combat climate change
Updated 05 April 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Millions of people in the Middle East and North Africa were suffering from severe effects of hunger and malnutrition long before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and put a squeeze on public spending. Now the war in Ukraine threatens to exacerbate the problem and global food prices are expected to keep rising.
This is happening against the backdrop of an ever-worsening climate emergency, as rising temperatures around the world compound problems such as water shortages, soil degradation, forest fires and rural displacement. This is placing additional strain on agriculture and the food security of some of the world’s most vulnerable people.
In an effort to get ahead of this escalating food crisis, and in recognition of the fact it is intrinsically connected to the climate emergency, an ambitious new initiative led by the UAE and the US aims to double investment in climate-smart agriculture over a period of five years — from the $4 billion announced by US President Joe Biden at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November to $8 billion by the time COP27 takes place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this year.
The initiative — the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, or AIM for Climate — brings together more than 140 global partners from the public, private and non-profit sectors with a view to doubling investment in science-based and data-driven decision and policy making relating to two of the most pressing issues facing the MENA region: food security and climate change.
Speaking in late February after the inaugural ministerial meeting of AIM for Climate at Expo 2020 Dubai, Mariam Almheiri, the UAE’s minister for climate change and environment, said that although food systems are responsible for as much as a third of greenhouse gas emissions, they can also help to solve the problem.
“Food systems can be a challenge but also a solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” she said. “Over two billion people are directly connected to the food-system sector, so we need to make food systems more efficient, decarbonize and ensure the livelihoods of the people dependent on the sector.”
Noting the dependence of the UAE on imported food — about 90 percent of the country’s food needs are met by other countries — Almheiri said partnerships such as AIM for Climate are critical to help arid countries such as those in the MENA region to learn from the experiences of others. Furthermore, the adaptation of food systems will play a central role in the global drive toward sustainable development.
“The transformation to sustainable food systems is an urgent task and we don’t have a lot of time,” Almheiri said. “The UAE seeks to become a leading exporter of sustainable agricultural solutions for hot and arid climates.”
Part of this transformation will involve the adoption of emerging technologies, which are already enabling the UAE to produce food that would be impossible under normal climatic conditions, such as salmon, quinoa and berries, all of which can now be sustainably farmed in the UAE.
“We are keen to share our experience with our partners and work with other countries to address critical challenges of our food systems,” Almheiri told guests at the Expo 2020 Dubai meeting. “We see ourselves as an open lab to innovate, discover and put forward solutions.”
Although it is exciting to hear about such commitments and learn about the applications of new technologies, Almheiri said, food security and climate pressures cannot be addressed without concrete global targets.
“To move it to the next level, we’ve put tangible outcomes we want to achieve by COP27, which will move to the UAE as we are hosting COP28. We have to look at the deliverables,” she added.
Thomas J. Vilsack, the US agriculture secretary, also spoke at the Expo 2020 Dubai event and lauded the efforts of the UAE to rally nations to a common cause.
“There is an innovative spirit in Dubai that all of us around the world should emulate: A belief in a better and brighter future,” he said.
Securing funding is now critical for the project to succeed, Vilsack said, as he called on governments, the private sector and non-profit organizations to pool their resources to support small farms in developing countries, commit to reducing methane emissions, and promote emerging industries such as nano-technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, sensors and drones.
THENUMBER
* 69 million - People in the Near East and North Africa without access to adequate food in 2020, according to FAO.
“AIM for Climate government partners today demonstrated their strong commitment to work together to close the investment gap in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, (which is) needed to address the twin challenges of global hunger and the climate crisis,” said Vilsack.
“We are proud of the wide range of AIM for Climate partners working to deliver impactful solutions for all people. AIM for Climate seeks to expand its network even further with new participants from across the globe.”
Food-security concerns have heightened since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Both of these countries are major suppliers of wheat and vegetable oils to global markets and several MENA nations rely on them for food staples, including bread.
Financial sanctions imposed on Russia and disruption to shipping have caused prices to rise and are stoking fears of looming shortages. In Yemen and Afghanistan, where hunger is already a fact of life for many, the prospect is terrifying.
The 2021 Near East and North Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition report, published by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in December, revealed that 69 million people in the region did not have access to adequate supplies of food in 2020, and 50.2 million people — 11 percent of the population — were undernourished.
“This is an astonishing figure for our region,” Ahmad Mukhtar, a senior economist at the FAO’s Regional Office for Near East and North Africa in Cairo, told Arab News.
“There are factors that we know, such as climate change, inequalities and protracted conflicts in our region, but one aspect that should be highlighted is that our region is particularly heavily dependent on imported food.”
About two-thirds of food in the MENA region is imported, which leaves it extremely vulnerable to supply-chain shocks, as the COVID-19 pandemic made painfully clear. Progress toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of achieving “zero hunger” by 2030 was badly affected by the health crisis, with many of the achievements of the past decade pushed into reverse, according to a FAO report published in November.
At least 132 million people in the MENA region were plunged into chronic hunger during the pandemic, with up to 14 percent of food production lost along the supply chain before it even reached consumers.
Areas in which progress has stalled, or gone into reverse, include agricultural systems and small-scale food production, which have borne the brunt of the economic toll of the COVID-19 crisis.
The region is also poorly equipped to manage strategic food reserves. Mukhtar said structured plans are needed for the management and distribution of food and to prevent waste. Much of this will depend on the deployment of new technologies and innovations.
“This is an area that needs focus,” Mukhtar added. “There are certain structural issues, such as inequalities, conflicts and climate change, which are all external factors that are beyond the agri-food policy domain, so we have to look at what is in our hands.”
Arab delegation visits Moscow, Warsaw to discuss Ukraine conflict
Crisis causing price rises that are affecting people’s welfare: Arab League chief
Delegation ready to mediate between warring sides: Egyptian FM
Updated 05 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had many negative effects on Arab countries, especially in terms of grain imports, said Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
At a press conference with the Russian and Egyptian foreign ministers in Moscow, Aboul Gheit added that many Arab countries import wheat, cereals and grains in very large quantities from Russia.
An Arab delegation comprising Aboul Gheit and the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Algeria and Sudan held talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before heading to Warsaw for talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
The conflict has caused a steep rise in fuel and oil prices that has hindered development efforts and economic planning in many Arab countries, Aboul Gheit said.
“Prices are rising in many parts in the Arab region, in a way that affects the welfare of the Arab citizen, and the matter leads to more negative effects,” he added.
“We do not look at the matter only from the perspective of the Arabs … There is a sense of the need to defend peace and stability in the world and restore international conditions to their normal form.”
Aboul Gheit said the Arab position “is summed up in supporting all efforts aimed at resolving the (Russia-Ukraine) crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, in a manner that preserves the security and safety of peoples in this important region of the world.”
He stressed “respect for the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in Moscow the delegation “expressed concern about the extension of the current crisis, and called on all parties involved in the conflict to stop escalation and not resort to military action ... We also stressed the immediate resort to peaceful solutions and diplomacy-based dialogue.”
The delegation “affirmed its readiness to carry out mediation efforts and support the direct negotiation path between the two sides,” he added.
“We also stressed the importance of coordination to maintain the security and safety of the Arab communities currently in the conflict zone, and to facilitate the transit of those wishing to flee to neighboring countries.
“The two sides also discussed ways to overcome the economic consequences of this crisis and ensure that it does not affect the peoples of the region and beyond.”
In a video from the scene, two men could be seen splayed on the shrine’s marbled floor covered with blood
IRNA news agency posted a video of police arresting the assailant
Updated 05 April 2022
AP
TEHRAN: An assailant stabbed three clerics at the most revered Shiite site in Iran on Tuesday, according to Iranian state-run media, killing one and injuring two before he was arrested. The motive for the attack remained unclear.
One cleric died almost instantly after being stabbed at the Imam Reza shrine, a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims in Iran's holy northeast city of Mashhad. Two others were hospitalized, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.
State media identified the cleric who was killed as Mohammad Aslani. It did not provide information about the conditions of the other victims or identify the suspect.
In a video from the scene that was shared on social media, two men could be seen splayed on the shrine’s gray marbled floor covered with blood. IRNA news agency posted a video of police arresting the assailant.
The attack happened on the third day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan that draws Muslim worshippers to communal prayers at mosques across the country.
The Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, some 900 kilometers (560 miles) northeast of the capital Tehran, is the largest complex housing a tomb in Iran and its most visited. The shrine draws about 20 million people a year, mostly Iranians and pilgrims from neighboring nations like Iraq and Pakistan.
Such violent acts at the holy shrine are rare. However, one of the biggest terrorist attacks in Iranian history occurred at the shrine in 1994. At the time, the government held an armed opposition group, Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, responsible for the bombing that killed over two dozen people.
The stabbings on Tuesday followed a separate attack targeting clerics earlier this week. On Sunday, two Sunni clerics were shot to death in a mosque in the northern town of Gonbad Kavus. Authorities did not offer a motive for that incident, either.