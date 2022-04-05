You are here

  Slow trading at Pakistan's oldest date market as high prices bite
Slow trading at Pakistan's oldest date market as high prices bite

People buy dates at the century old Khajoor Market in Karachi, Pakistan on March 17, 2022, ahead of Ramadan. (AN photo)
Khurshid Ahmed

  • Traders say freight, labor costs, general sales tax, custom duty have increased prices by 70 percent
  • People fearing more price hikes started buying dates before start of Ramadan
KARACHI: Trading has slowed down at Pakistan’s oldest date market that caters for demand during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, traders said on Tuesday, as high prices and decreasing purchasing power kept buyers away.

The century old Khajoor Market in Karachi’s Lyari Town is a major source of date supply not only to the city, but to the rest of the South Asian country as well.

More than 90 percent of commercial activities at Khajoor Market depend on Ramadan, but the market has remained subdued this year except for a few days before the start of the holy month, according to traders. They said the prices of various varieties of dates had increased by around 70 percent this year, as compared to 2021.

“The price of Mazafati (Iran-origin) dates has increased to between 12,000 and 13,000 (Pakistani) rupees ($65 to $70) per 40 kilograms. The variety was available for 7,000 to 7,500 rupees per 40 kilograms the previous year,” Sabir Baloch, a wholesaler and president of the date market association, said.

“This variety remains highly sought after during the month of Ramadan.”

The date fruit is considered a quintessential part of iftar, the sunset meal during Ramadan, and is the first thing that is eaten to break the fast for the day. It serves as a good source of energy and provides essential vitamins.

A number of factors have contributed to the high prices of dates this year, including freight costs, the imposition of general sales tax, custom duty, and labor costs, according to Hanif Baloch, secretary-general of the association.

“A truck load of dates that was available for 55,000 rupees last year now costs 70,000 rupees. Similarly, the labor costs and cold-storage charges have increased,” he said.

“Due to the decreasing purchasing power and high inflation, individual buying has declined, and charity groups have increased purchasing.”

Apart from the Irani- and Pakistani-origin dates, the prices of dates imported from Saudi Arabia have shot up too, according to traders.

“The prices of Saudi dates, including Ajwa, Mabroom, Anbara Safwai, Sukkari, Barhi, Saghai, Kalmi, Khudri, Kholas, and Medjoul have increased by around 500 rupees per kilogram this year,” Zaheer Khan, a trader at Khajoor Market, told Arab News.

Hanif noted that this year people, fearing more price hikes, had purchased dates before the start of Ramadan and now the market had slowed down to a large extent.

“Trading would usually remain elevated until the middle of Ramadan, but this year activities do not reflect what it used to be in previous years.”

The traders said the devaluation of national currency had also played a major role in the high prices of dates. The Pakistani rupee has devalued by more than 16 percent so far this financial year, with the US dollar trading at 185 rupees on Tuesday.

Pakistan meets around 50 percent of its peak demand of dates through imports from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and other Gulf countries.

MANILA: Philippine police on Tuesday announced the formation of special task forces to prevent election violence in the country’s volatile south, where deadly incidents have marred polls for years.

Electoral campaigning is underway in the Philippines with one month left to the vote on May 9, when Filipinos will choose the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte as part of the year’s general election.

Violence has been a recurring concern during Philippine polls, which counts as one of the deadliest periods in the country’s politics, especially in the south where warlord-politicians often have their own private armies.

The new police units will operate in the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on the island of Mindanao where some places have been categorized by police as “areas of concern.”

Lt. Col. Cristio Lagyop, spokesperson of the Bangsamoro Police, told Arab News the formation of the task forces was seen as necessary because of the presence of “private armed groups, criminal gangs, proliferation of loose firearms, and threat groups in the area.”

“As of now, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, we continue to monitor the activities of these threat groups,” he said, adding that one such group surrendered to police on March 23 and negotiations were underway with another two.

According to police data, most of the groups have already been disbanded as security forces started preparing for the polls last year.

“Out of the 18 accounted (for) by the PNP (Philippine National Police) Directorate for Intelligence, there are only two remaining,” Lagyop said. “These are being continuously monitored.”

Election-related violence usually aims at excluding others from the political process. Not only politicians, but also journalists have been targeted as they uncover information and report on candidates.

One of the deadliest election-related incidents in the country was the Maguindanao massacre that took place in November 2009, ahead of the presidential vote in 2010. It claimed 58 lives — politicians, their supporters, and at least 32 journalists.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, but the region continues to be an electoral hotspot, where violence was expected during the election cycle.

More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in the upcoming polls to choose a new president, vice president, around 300 lawmakers, and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors.

Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis

Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis
Updated 5 min ago
AP

Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis

Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis
  • The lawmakers urged the speaker of Parliament to lead discussions with all parties to select an interim prime minister with the support of a majority of legislators
Updated 5 min ago
AP

COLOMBO: A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continued to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

The lawmakers urged the speaker of Parliament to lead discussions with all parties to select an interim prime minister with the support of a majority of legislators.

The largest opposition party, however, said it will not support any interim government and insisted that the president resign immediately.

“We must heed the voices in the streets. The government should go, starting from the president,” said Sajith Premadasa, leader of the United People’s Force, or SJB.

The SJB has 54 of Parliament’s 225 seats. The governing coalition controlled nearly 150 seats before the current crisis, but is believed to have lost the support of some lawmakers.

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet resigned Sunday night after thousands of people defied a state of emergency and curfew and joined street protests denouncing the government.

The president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold onto power, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire.

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, foods and medicine, most of which come from abroad. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7 percent in March.

As oil prices soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the island nation’s fuel stocks are running out. Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts extending up to 7 1/2 hours a day because they can’t supply enough fuel to power generating stations.

Parliament met Tuesday for the first time since protests flared earlier this month.

“The first condition to solve this problem is that this government has to leave. In its place there should be an interim government,” said lawmaker Wimal Weerawansa, a former member of Rajapaksa’s Cabinet.

“We as members of the government and opposition have a responsibility to solve this problem. If not, there can be a bloodbath in this country,” said governing party lawmaker Wijayadasa Rajapakshe. “If that happens, you and all of us will be responsible.”

Both Weerawansa and Rajapakshe were elected on the governing party ticket but later opted to be independent of coalition instructions in voting.

During Tuesday’s session, nearly 40 governing coalition lawmakers said they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions, significantly weakening the government.

Lawmakers also asked the speaker on Tuesday to ensure their safety after irate protesters surrounded the homes of several governing party members on Monday shouting slogans and pelting stones.

Police barricaded the area around Parliament, where a few hundred protesters gathered holding placards and chanting “Return our stolen money.”

“We have to get all the thieves out of Parliament,” said Devani Jayatilaka, one of the protesters. “The president has to go and there must be an audit into the assets of all the leaders.”

A group of lawyers staged a rally near Sri Lanka’s main court complex and accused the attorney general of protecting corrupt politicians. Catholic priests and nuns also held a silent protest near the archbishop’s house asking authorities to stop oppression and safeguard the rights of the people.

President Rajapaksa has assumed emergency powers which give him wide authority to protect public order, suppress mutinies, riots or civil disturbances or for the maintenance of essential supplies. Under the decree, the president can authorize detentions, seizure of property and search of premises. He can also change or suspend any law except the constitution.

On Monday, Rajapaksa invited all parties to join a unity government to resolve the crisis, but the SJB immediately rejected the proposal.

The extent of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis became clear when it couldn’t pay for imports of basic supplies because of its huge debts and dwindling foreign reserves. The country’s usable reserves are said to be less than $400 million and it has nearly $7 billion in foreign debt obligations for this year alone.

The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to an economy that depends heavily on tourism and trade, with the government estimating a loss of $14 billion over the last two years. The economy is estimated to have contracted by 1.5 percent in July-September 2021, according to the central bank.

The already dire economic crisis has deepened as oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel with the war in Ukraine. Vehicles are stranded with empty tanks, power cuts deprive students of study time for exams and shopping mall air conditioners are being switched off to conserve energy. Sri Lanka was already so short of hard currency that authorities ordered bans on imports of cars and fertilizer and appealed to the country’s expatriates to send money home to help restore its depleted foreign reserves.

Rajapaksa last month said his government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund and had turned to China and India for loans.

Two brothers of the president, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, were among the Cabinet members who resigned on Sunday, along with the prime minister’s son, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa. Those resignations were seen as the family’s effort to pacify public anger while retaining executive, defense and lawmaking powers.

Topics: Sri Lanka economic crisis Sri Lanka

NATO foreign ministers to meet this week

Nato headquarters in Brussels. (AFP file photo)
Nato headquarters in Brussels. (AFP file photo)
Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

NATO foreign ministers to meet this week

Nato headquarters in Brussels. (AFP file photo)
  • Discussions in Brussels will focus on providing more military, economic aid to Ukraine
  • Alliance’s ‘open-door policy remains open,’ US envoy tells briefing attended by Arab News
Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: America and its NATO allies will hold a foreign ministers’ meeting this week in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine, Julianne Smith, the US permanent representative to the alliance, told a briefing attended by Arab News on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, with the discussions focusing on providing more military and economic aid to Ukraine.

Smith said: “We will use this moment to bring ministers together to think about what more the alliance individually, collectively can be doing to support the people of Ukraine.”

The meeting will also work on the agenda of the Madrid Summit, which is scheduled to take place in late June.

The summit will draft NATO’s Strategic Concept, a key document updated every decade that reaffirms the alliance’s objectives and provides a collective assessment of the current security environment and future threats.

Four Asia-Pacific countries — Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand — were invited to attend this week’s meeting for the first time.

Sweden, Finland, Georgia and Ukraine, which are not NATO members, will also attend, Smith said.

“What that tells us is that NATO is increasingly joining forces with other democratic partners around the world,” she added.

“We’re looking for ways to bring some of these countries across the Pacific into our discussions first and foremost because they’ve provided very important support to Ukraine, but also because they have a lot to share when it comes to some of the future challenges.”

Smith did not rule out the possibility of Ukraine and other East European nations someday joining the alliance, saying: “The open-door policy here at NATO remains open.”

However, she said the alliance is not looking to expand into the Pacific in order to counter China’s rising influence and strength.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO foreign ministers

Russia's Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to 'torpedo' Ukraine talks

Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks

Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks
  • "A question arises: What purpose does this blatantly untruthful provocation serve?" Lavrov said in a video message broadcast on Russian television
  • Talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued after their top diplomats met in the Turkish resort of Antalya last month
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said the discovery of bodies in the Ukrainian town of Bucha was a “provocation” aimed at scuppering talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
“A question arises: What purpose does this blatantly untruthful provocation serve? We are led to believe it is to find a pretext to torpedo the ongoing negotiations,” Lavrov said in a video message broadcast on Russian television.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued after their top diplomats met in the Turkish resort of Antalya last month, the first such gathering since the start of Moscow’s military operation on February 24.
Russia last week announced it would drastically reduce its military activities in northern Ukraine following a meeting in Istanbul.
Ukraine has proposed an international agreement with other countries guaranteeing its security in return for accepting a neutral and non-nuclear status, not joining NATO and refusing to host foreign military bases.
According to the Ukrainian proposal, Russia would not oppose Kyiv’s admission to the European Union.
Lavrov said the situation in Bucha aims to “distract attention from the negotiation process, distract attention from the fact that the Ukrainian party, after Istanbul, has started to row back, tried to put forward new conditions.”
But he added that Russia was “ready” to continue the talks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of killing civilians in Bucha, after images emerged of bodies strewn across the streets following Russia’s withdrawal.
But the Kremlin has denied any responsibility and suggested the images of corpses were staged.
Russia has not officially responded to Ukraine’s security propositions and negotiations continue by videoconference.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Sergey Lavrov Bucha negotiations

Sudan militia chief 'rampaged' across Darfur, court told

Sudan militia chief ‘rampaged’ across Darfur, court told
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Sudan militia chief ‘rampaged’ across Darfur, court told

Sudan militia chief ‘rampaged’ across Darfur, court told
  • Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman faces 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict almost 20 years ago
  • His trial is the first before the Hague-based ICC for crimes in Darfur
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

THE HAGUE: A former Sudanese militia chief oversaw murder, rape and torture across Darfur, the International Criminal Court heard on Tuesday, as the first trial for war crimes in the region got underway.
Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, an ally of deposed Sudanese strongman Omar Al-Bashir, faces 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict almost 20 years ago.
His trial is the first before the Hague-based ICC for crimes in Darfur, in which 300,000 people were killed and two and a half million fled their homes, according to UN figures.
It comes as the world’s eyes turn to possible war crimes committed in Ukraine.
“You will hear evidence that he (Abd-Al-Rahman) and his forces rampaged across different parts of Darfur,” the ICC’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan told judges.
He “inflicted severe pain and suffering on women, children and men in the villages that he left in his wake,” Khan said.
Abd-Al-Rahman, 72, a senior commander of the Janjaweed militia — a notorious armed group created by the Sudanese government — pleaded not guilty after the historic trial opened.
“I reject all these charges. I am innocent of all these charges,” Abd-Al-Rahman told judges at the ICC, a court set up in 2002 to try the world’s worst crimes.
Wearing a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and fiddling with his maroon tie, Abd-Al-Rahman sat motionless as the 31 counts of war crimes, crimes against humanity allegedly committed in 2003-04 were read.
The long charge sheet describes acts of murder, rape, torture and pillaging.
Fighting broke out in Darfur when black African rebels, complaining of systematic discrimination, took up arms against Bashir’s Arab-dominated regime.
Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed, a force drawn from among the region’s nomadic tribes.
Rights groups described it as a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing targeting the Fur, Masalit and Zaghawa ethnic groups.
In April 2007, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Abd-Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre of Ali Kushayb.
He fled to the Central African Republic in February 2020 when the new Sudanese government announced its intention to cooperate with the ICC investigation.
Four months later, he surrendered voluntarily.
Abd-Al-Rahman’s trial is the first-ever stemming from a UN Security Council referral.
Former president Omar Al-Bashir and three others are still being sought by the ICC for crimes in Darfur.
Following his ouster in 2019, Bashir remains in Sudan despite calls for him and two other associates to be handed over to the ICC for prosecution.
Asked about efforts to get Bashir to The Hague to stand trial, Khan said negotiations with Khartoum’s military government continued, but “cooperation is challenging.”
“The situation has improved, but I would really like to close this situation,” Khan said.
“But I can’t do that unless we move forward... and it will be made much easier with an ever... deeper cooperation with the government of Sudan.”
Prosecutors said Abd-Al-Rahman, who carried the title of “colonel of colonels” in the Janjaweed, played a central role in a series of attacks on at least four villages in West Darfur.
He is charged with both directing attacks, as well as mobilizing, recruiting, arming and supplying to Janjaweed militia under his command.
Abd-Al-Rahman “took pride in the power that he thought he exerted... and a strange glee in his feared reputation,” Khan told the judges.
During these attacks, at least 100 villagers were murdered, women and girls were raped and the members of the predominantly Fur ethnic group subjected to forcible transfer and persecution.
After one such an attack in late February and early March 2002 on a village, 100 Fur men including community leaders, doctors and teachers were taken to a police station in the town of Mukjar, where they were interrogated and tortured.
Fifty detainees were driven out into the countryside, told to lie face down and were then executed, prosecutors said.
Still languishing in refugee camps today, victims of the Darfur conflict said they were relieved that justice was finally being done.
But Adam Musa, speaking from the sprawling Kalma refugee camp in Darfur, said: “I was surprised to hear that Kushayb denied the charges of killing our people.”
“I have seen him take away men from our village and none of them came back,” Musa said.

Topics: Darfur International Criminal Court Sudanese war crimes

