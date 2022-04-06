You are here

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars
US wheat futures ticked higher on Wednesday, extending sharp gains made over the last two sessions. Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars
  • Supplies of milk worldwide have tightened after dry weather in New Zealand, rains in Australia, and the Ukraine war pushed up feed costs for producers
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

US wheat futures ticked higher on Wednesday, extending sharp gains made over the last two sessions following the global supply worries led by the Ukraine crisis and weaker-than-expected US winter crop conditions.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, rose 0.3 percent to $10.48-1/2 a bushel by 0030 GMT, boosting gains this week to more than 6 percent.

CBOT soybeans slipped 0.3 percent to $16.27 a bushel after two days of gains. Corn shed 0.2 percent to $7.58-1/4 a bushel after a two-day rise.

Global dairy prices plummet

Global dairy prices have slid off record highs as demand from China was hit by a new wave of COVID-19 and lockdowns in several cities, including the financial capital of Shanghai.

Supplies of milk worldwide have tightened after dry weather in New Zealand, rains in Australia, and the Ukraine war pushed up feed costs for producers, particularly in Europe and the United States.

The Global Dairy Trade price index fell 1 percent overnight, adding to a drop of 0.9 percent in the last auction in mid-March. The index had hit a record high in the March 1 auction.

China iron ore futures jump to 8-month high

On Wednesday, Benchmark iron ore futures in China advanced more than 3 percent, hitting their highest in eight months, as trading resumed after the annual tomb-sweeping festival holidays.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for September delivery rose 3.3 percent to $147.16 a ton, the highest since Aug. 5, 2021, as demand at steel producers recovers from pandemic disruptions.

Gold prices flat

Gold prices fluctuated on Wednesday morning as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials bolstered the dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, denting bullion’s safe-haven demand and offsetting support from uncertainty around the Ukraine war.

Spot gold was flat at $1,922.59 per ounce, as of 0320 GMT, after declining 0.4 percent earlier in the session. 

US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $1,926.20.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: economy commodities Gold iron wheat dairy

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi technology firm Al Moammar Information Systems Co. signed a SR150 million ($40 million) initial agreement with Saudi Fransi Capital to set up a private fund for venture capital investments in the technology sector within the kingdom.

One of Al Moammar primary objectives is developing technology start-ups with the focus on disruptive and innovative technologies, according to a bourse filing.

The company said it intends to establish a business incubator, accelerator, and innovation lab, either within the company or as a separate subsidiary.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) startups VENTURE CAPITAL

Intel suspends business operations in Russia

The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Intel suspends business operations in Russia

The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • “Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace”
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US chipmaker Intel Corp. said on Tuesday it has suspended business operations in Russia, joining a slew of companies to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
The company, which had last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.
“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” the company said.
International Business Machines Corp. too had suspended shipments as Ukraine urged US cloud-computing and software companies to cut off business with Russia.
Servers from IBM, Dell Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. top the market in Russia, where companies and government agencies have relied on technology developed by the West as the basis for their owned-and-operated IT systems.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intel Corp.

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot
Updated 05 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot
Updated 05 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: South Korea’s consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in more than a decade in March as the Ukraine war fueled surging energy and commodity costs, adding pressure to the central bank ahead of its rate decision meeting next week.

The consumer price index for March rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, the fastest increase since December 2011 and outpacing a 3.8 percent rise tipped in a Reuters poll. 

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9 percent from a year earlier, staying at the rate seen in February. The sustained rise in core prices shows surging fuel and raw materials costs are feeding through to consumers.

Japan’s household spending

Japan’s household spending rose for a second consecutive month year-on-year in February, helped by a flattering comparison with last year’s sharp pandemic-induced slump but the consumer sector is now facing growing headwinds from soaring prices.

Households cut spending from the previous month as pandemic curbs, rapid food and fuel price rises and the coronavirus kept wallets shut, casting a shadow over the world’s third-largest economy.

In a sign of trouble for consumer sentiment, real wage growth stagnated in February as global inflationary pressures weighed on household purchasing power.

“Prices will outpace wage gains from now on, so consumption will be on a sluggish trend,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Romania lifts interest rate 

Romania’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 3 percent on Tuesday and said inflation would rise more than expected as fuel and food prices would outpace a government energy support scheme.

The bank raised its lending facility rate to 4 percent from 3.50 percent and its deposit rate to 2 percent from 1.5 percent, and said it would retain firm control over market liquidity.

All analysts polled by Reuters had expected Tuesday’s hike, with a median forecast for the benchmark rate at end-2022 at 4 percent.

Australia’s hike interest rate

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday opened the door to the first interest rate increase in more than a decade as it dropped a previous pledge to be “patient” on policy, a major surprise that sent the local dollar to nine-month highs.

Wrapping up its April policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at 0.1 percent but noted inflation had picked up and was likely to rise further, while unemployment had fallen faster than expected to 4.0 percent.

“Over coming months, important additional evidence will be available to the Board on both inflation and the evolution of labor costs,” said RBA Gov. Philip Lowe in a statement.

Italy’s service sector 

Growth in Italy’s service sector slowed in March as the war in Ukraine weighed on demand, a survey showed on Tuesday, the latest sign of weakening momentum in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index Index for services fell to 52.1 in March from 52.8 in February, while remaining above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading beat the median forecast of 51.5 in a Reuters survey of 14 analysts.

The sub-index for new business in the service sector came in at 52.6 in March compared with 52.9 in February.

Growth in France

France’s services sector grew at a faster rate in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, although businesses’ confidence over the outlook weakened due to inflation and uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

S&P Global said that while French business activity had benefited from the removal of COVID-19 health protocols in the country, its measure of business confidence had fallen to a 14-month low in March.

S&P Global said its purchasing managers index for services rose to 57.4 points in March from 55.5 in February — exactly in line with an earlier flash estimate.

Canada’s exports 

Canada’s exports rose 2.8 percent in February to a record high, driven mostly by energy products, while imports climbed 3.9 percent from the previous month, led by metals, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

The country’s trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$2.66 billion ($2.14 billion), slightly below analyst forecasts of C$2.9 billion. But exports came in above expectations at C$58.75 billion, with imports also beating at C$56.08 billion.

Energy exports rose 7.8 percent to a record high, making up more than two-thirds of the total increase, while exports of non-energy products were up 1.2 percent. In volume terms, exports were up 0.6 percent.

US trade deficit 

The US trade deficit barely budged from a record high in February, suggesting that trade remained a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit dipped 0.1 percent to $89.2 billion in February. Data for December was revised to show a $89.2 billion shortfall, still an all-time high, instead of the previously reported $89.7 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $88.5 billion deficit. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters.

Topics: Korea US Japan France Italy Canada economy

PIF push to propel Saudi construction market to pre-pandemic levels

PIF push to propel Saudi construction market to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

PIF push to propel Saudi construction market to pre-pandemic levels

PIF push to propel Saudi construction market to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction market may go back to the pre-pandemic levels this year as the Public Investment Fund, or PIF, is pushing for more projects.

In 2021, the contracts industry registered a 78 percent rise in activities as compared to 2020 and this upward momentum is expected to continue in 2022, according to the US-Saudi Business Council.

The increase last year, however, was still below the levels the industry saw in 2013 and 2014 during the boom in oil prices, Albara’a Al-Wazir, a top economist at USSBC, told Arab News.

Albaraa Al-Wazir

This push is mainly the result of the PIF spending on projects like NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co. as well as the increase in capital investments by Saudi Aramco, which plans to raise its oil and gas production capacity further.

“The region will witness considerable investments in the medium to the long run with government entities such as the PIF and policies such as the National Investment Strategy injecting liquidity into sectors will result in further growth,” said Al-Wazir.

“The National Investment Strategy expects to inject a substantial SR5 trillion, even as the PIF has intended to infuse SR150 billion per year till 2025. All these will translate and cascade into growth of construction activities,” he added.

Spurred by improved macroeconomic fundamentals and the resurgence of the industry post-pandemic, Saudi Arabia’s awarded construction contracts reached SR142 billion ($38 billion) in 2021 with the fourth quarter alone registering SR70.2 billion, the highest in nearly six years, USSBC estimated.

“We saw an uptick in contract awards over five consecutive quarters, which is really strong growth for the construction sector,” Al-Wazir added.

The USSBC Contract Awards Index, or CAI, rose to 209 points in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the first time since the first quarter of 2020, the CAI surpassed the 200-point mark, cementing the confidence in the industry’s growth outlook.

In terms of sectors, the oil and gas sector awarded contracts worth SR34.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by the power sector at SR12.1 billion and real estate at SR7.6 billion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF Construction sector

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product is expected to grow by 7.4 percent, according to a government report that cites ministry of finance forecasts. 

The expected growth is driven by a rise in the oil GDP associated with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreement and the expected improvement in non-oil GDP. 

As the economy continues to recover from pandemic repercussions, the government will continue to enhance the role of the private sector to be the main motivator of economic growth, the report explained. 

Based in Riyadh, the publisher of the report, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, was established in 2018 to develop local content at the level of the national economy and improve government procurement efforts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GDP

