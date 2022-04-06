You are here

Bitcoin falls; sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin falls; sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange — Crypto Moves
The SEC, would see the agency regulate platforms on which the trading of securities and non-securities is “intertwined” by requiring them to register. Image: Shutterstock
Nirmal Narayanan
DANA ALOMAR

Bitcoin falls; sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin falls; sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange — Crypto Moves
Nirmal Narayanan DANA ALOMAR

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, down by 3.11 percent to $45,311 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,351, down 4.96 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Hollywood’s future is in the blockchain: WarnerMedia CEO

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said the future of Hollywood is in the blockchain as he prepares to leave the media company that he helped lead into the streaming era.

Kilar’s career has straddled Hollywood and Silicon Valley, and he sees blockchain, the digital ledgers that keep track of transactions across computer networks, as transforming the entertainment business, especially as the process of acquiring unique digital collectibles such as NFTs becomes simpler.

“I think there’s going to be a potential wave coming to Hollywood, in the same way that the DVD wave came to Hollywood in the ‘90s,” Kilar told Reuters in an interview after he announced his departure to staff on Tuesday.

New sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a prominent Russia-based darknet market site and a cryptocurrency exchange that operates primarily out of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The sanctions against Hydra and currency exchange Garantex, published on the Treasury Department’s website, “send a message today to criminals that you cannot hide on the darknet or their forums,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

The Treasury said that the new sanctions prohibit US persons from making or receiving “any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services” to Hydra or Garantex.

Earlier this week German police also shut down Hydra and seized bitcoins worth $25 million.

“The Hydra market was probably the illegal marketplace with the highest turnover worldwide,” with sales amounting to at least 1.23 billion euros in 2020 alone, the Bundeskriminalamt, the crime department of the country said.

Miami in the spotlight as Bitcoin 2022 kicks off

Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts will be attending the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami from Wednesday to Friday. The event serves as a networking, pitching, and announcements venue for dozens of companies.

Last year, cryptocurrency exchange FTX acquired the naming rights for the NBA arena in downtown Miami, replacing American Airlines. Blockchain.com, the largest crypto company to move to Miami, will house 200 employees in the hip Wynwood district, where many other tech companies and investors are setting up shop.

Will Smith’s venture capital firm invests in blockchain

Ethereum blockchain scaling platform Boba Network raised $45 million in its Series A round, with participation from investors including Will Smith-led Dreamers VC, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum’s M13, and cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, the company said on Tuesday.

The funding round gives Boba a valuation of $1.5 billion, with former football quarterback Joe Montana and crypto funds Hypersphere and Infinite Capital also making investments.

The company plans to use the funds to expand Web3 offerings and invest in projects built on its ecosystem, founder Alan Chiu said.

The market capitalization of Boba Network’s crypto token rose over 19 percent to $272.1 million after the announcement, while its price rose to $1.71 from $1.44, according to CoinMarketCap.

US strengthens investor protection

On Monday, Gary Gensler, the head of the US securities regulator, said the agency is weighing how it could extend investor protections afforded to users of exchanges and alternative trading platforms to crypto trading platforms.

The expanded Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, would see the agency regulate platforms on which the trading of securities and non-securities is “intertwined” by requiring them to register with the SEC, Gensler said in a virtual speech to an audience at the University of Pennsylvania, his alma mater.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: economy cryptocurrency bitcoin Ethereum ether

Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban

Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban

Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban
  • Iraq pumped 4.15 million barrels per day, or bpd, of oil in March, 222,000 bpd short of its production quota under an agreement with other OPEC+ producers
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil futures were mixed on Wednesday even as the threat of new sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns, and fears of weak demand from US crude stockpiles build-up and extended lockdown in China cast a long shadow on the market.

Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $106.75 a barrel at 0339 GMT, having fallen to $105.06 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $101.85 a barrel, after dipping to as low as $100.37 in early trade.

EU proposes Russian coal import ban

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, the EU Commission has proposed new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on buying Russian coal and allowing Russian ships to enter European ports.

The governing body is also planning to ban all oil imports from Russia. 

Cuba faces fuel shortage

According to analysts, Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels. Global prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable.

The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations.

Insufficient fuel import is another major hurdle for Cuba’s economy, which is struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher US sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Netherlands to further reduce the use of Russian oil

Dutch imports of Russian oil and coal have fallen due to the war in Ukraine, the Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten said on Tuesday, adding that he would outline the government’s plan to reduce Russian energy dependence further later this month.

In a letter to parliament, he said he was “calling on companies to limit the import of Russian oil and coal as much as possible.”

Among significant energy users in the Netherlands, Tata Steel has stopped using Russian coal.

At the same time, Shell, which operates the Pernis oil refinery, Europe’s largest, halted purchases of Russian crude in March.

Iraq’s March oil output falls

Iraq pumped 4.15 million barrels per day, or bpd, of oil in March, 222,000 bpd short of its production quota under an agreement with other OPEC+ producers, data from state-owned marketer SOMO showed on Tuesday.

Iraq’s March output fell by 112,000 bpd from February, the data showed.

Like several other OPEC members, Iraq is struggling to pump more oil at a time of already tight global supply and soaring prices.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: economy Oil OPEC Russia Ukraine Russia

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars
  • Supplies of milk worldwide have tightened after dry weather in New Zealand, rains in Australia, and the Ukraine war pushed up feed costs for producers
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

US wheat futures ticked higher on Wednesday, extending sharp gains made over the last two sessions following the global supply worries led by the Ukraine crisis and weaker-than-expected US winter crop conditions.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, rose 0.3 percent to $10.48-1/2 a bushel by 0030 GMT, boosting gains this week to more than 6 percent.

CBOT soybeans slipped 0.3 percent to $16.27 a bushel after two days of gains. Corn shed 0.2 percent to $7.58-1/4 a bushel after a two-day rise.

Global dairy prices plummet

Global dairy prices have slid off record highs as demand from China was hit by a new wave of COVID-19 and lockdowns in several cities, including the financial capital of Shanghai.

Supplies of milk worldwide have tightened after dry weather in New Zealand, rains in Australia, and the Ukraine war pushed up feed costs for producers, particularly in Europe and the United States.

The Global Dairy Trade price index fell 1 percent overnight, adding to a drop of 0.9 percent in the last auction in mid-March. The index had hit a record high in the March 1 auction.

China iron ore futures jump to 8-month high

On Wednesday, Benchmark iron ore futures in China advanced more than 3 percent, hitting their highest in eight months, as trading resumed after the annual tomb-sweeping festival holidays.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for September delivery rose 3.3 percent to $147.16 a ton, the highest since Aug. 5, 2021, as demand at steel producers recovers from pandemic disruptions.

Gold prices flat

Gold prices fluctuated on Wednesday morning as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials bolstered the dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, denting bullion’s safe-haven demand and offsetting support from uncertainty around the Ukraine war.

Spot gold was flat at $1,922.59 per ounce, as of 0320 GMT, after declining 0.4 percent earlier in the session. 

US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $1,926.20.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: economy commodities Gold iron wheat dairy

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups
Updated 21 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups
Updated 21 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi technology firm Al Moammar Information Systems Co. signed a SR150 million ($40 million) initial agreement with Saudi Fransi Capital to set up a private fund for venture capital investments in the technology sector within the kingdom.

One of Al Moammar primary objectives is developing technology start-ups with the focus on disruptive and innovative technologies, according to a bourse filing.

The company said it intends to establish a business incubator, accelerator, and innovation lab, either within the company or as a separate subsidiary.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) startups VENTURE CAPITAL

Intel suspends business operations in Russia

The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Intel suspends business operations in Russia

The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • “Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace”
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US chipmaker Intel Corp. said on Tuesday it has suspended business operations in Russia, joining a slew of companies to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
The company, which had last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.
“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” the company said.
International Business Machines Corp. too had suspended shipments as Ukraine urged US cloud-computing and software companies to cut off business with Russia.
Servers from IBM, Dell Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. top the market in Russia, where companies and government agencies have relied on technology developed by the West as the basis for their owned-and-operated IT systems.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intel Corp.

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot
Updated 05 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot

S. Korea’s March inflation hits decade high; US trade deficit holds at record high in February — Macro Snapshot
Updated 05 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: South Korea’s consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in more than a decade in March as the Ukraine war fueled surging energy and commodity costs, adding pressure to the central bank ahead of its rate decision meeting next week.

The consumer price index for March rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, the fastest increase since December 2011 and outpacing a 3.8 percent rise tipped in a Reuters poll. 

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9 percent from a year earlier, staying at the rate seen in February. The sustained rise in core prices shows surging fuel and raw materials costs are feeding through to consumers.

Japan’s household spending

Japan’s household spending rose for a second consecutive month year-on-year in February, helped by a flattering comparison with last year’s sharp pandemic-induced slump but the consumer sector is now facing growing headwinds from soaring prices.

Households cut spending from the previous month as pandemic curbs, rapid food and fuel price rises and the coronavirus kept wallets shut, casting a shadow over the world’s third-largest economy.

In a sign of trouble for consumer sentiment, real wage growth stagnated in February as global inflationary pressures weighed on household purchasing power.

“Prices will outpace wage gains from now on, so consumption will be on a sluggish trend,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Romania lifts interest rate 

Romania’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 3 percent on Tuesday and said inflation would rise more than expected as fuel and food prices would outpace a government energy support scheme.

The bank raised its lending facility rate to 4 percent from 3.50 percent and its deposit rate to 2 percent from 1.5 percent, and said it would retain firm control over market liquidity.

All analysts polled by Reuters had expected Tuesday’s hike, with a median forecast for the benchmark rate at end-2022 at 4 percent.

Australia’s hike interest rate

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday opened the door to the first interest rate increase in more than a decade as it dropped a previous pledge to be “patient” on policy, a major surprise that sent the local dollar to nine-month highs.

Wrapping up its April policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at 0.1 percent but noted inflation had picked up and was likely to rise further, while unemployment had fallen faster than expected to 4.0 percent.

“Over coming months, important additional evidence will be available to the Board on both inflation and the evolution of labor costs,” said RBA Gov. Philip Lowe in a statement.

Italy’s service sector 

Growth in Italy’s service sector slowed in March as the war in Ukraine weighed on demand, a survey showed on Tuesday, the latest sign of weakening momentum in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index Index for services fell to 52.1 in March from 52.8 in February, while remaining above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading beat the median forecast of 51.5 in a Reuters survey of 14 analysts.

The sub-index for new business in the service sector came in at 52.6 in March compared with 52.9 in February.

Growth in France

France’s services sector grew at a faster rate in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, although businesses’ confidence over the outlook weakened due to inflation and uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

S&P Global said that while French business activity had benefited from the removal of COVID-19 health protocols in the country, its measure of business confidence had fallen to a 14-month low in March.

S&P Global said its purchasing managers index for services rose to 57.4 points in March from 55.5 in February — exactly in line with an earlier flash estimate.

Canada’s exports 

Canada’s exports rose 2.8 percent in February to a record high, driven mostly by energy products, while imports climbed 3.9 percent from the previous month, led by metals, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

The country’s trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$2.66 billion ($2.14 billion), slightly below analyst forecasts of C$2.9 billion. But exports came in above expectations at C$58.75 billion, with imports also beating at C$56.08 billion.

Energy exports rose 7.8 percent to a record high, making up more than two-thirds of the total increase, while exports of non-energy products were up 1.2 percent. In volume terms, exports were up 0.6 percent.

US trade deficit 

The US trade deficit barely budged from a record high in February, suggesting that trade remained a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit dipped 0.1 percent to $89.2 billion in February. Data for December was revised to show a $89.2 billion shortfall, still an all-time high, instead of the previously reported $89.7 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $88.5 billion deficit. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters.

Topics: Korea US Japan France Italy Canada economy

