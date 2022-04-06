You are here

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi bourse

Salma Wael
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi main stock index gained for a second straight day on Tuesday, propelled by positive market cues in response to a new batch of sanctions on Russia.

Even as TASI closed 0.32 percent higher at 13,206 points, the parallel market, Nomu, lost almost 1 percent to 24,214.

In line with the Saudi index, stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all advanced between 0.2 and 0.9 percent.

Elsewhere, Dubai’s DFMGI and the Egyptian index EGX30 shed 0.5 and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Oil prices slightly retreated on Wednesday. Brent crude oil reached $107.09 a barrel while US benchmark WTI traded at $102.13 at 9:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Al Moammar Information Systems signed an initial agreement with Saudi Fransi Capital for SR150 million ($40 million), with the goal of setting up a private fund to invest in a Saudi technology startup  

Sadr Logistics Co. decided not to distribute cash dividends to shareholders for 2021 in order to strengthen its financial position

Middle East Specialized Cables Co. appointed Fadhil Fawzan Alsaadi as CEO effective Apr. 5

Alhasoob Co. signed a non-binding deal with Huawei Saudi Arabia, whereby Alhasoob will be authorized to conduct sales activities on behalf of the telecom operator in a bid to scale small and medium enterprises

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. chose Yaqeen Capital as the financial advisor for its planned capital reduction process

Bitcoin falls; sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange — Crypto Moves

Nirmal Narayanan

Bitcoin falls; sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange — Crypto Moves
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, down by 3.11 percent to $45,311 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,351, down 4.96 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Hollywood’s future is in the blockchain: WarnerMedia CEO

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said the future of Hollywood is in the blockchain as he prepares to leave the media company that he helped lead into the streaming era.

Kilar’s career has straddled Hollywood and Silicon Valley, and he sees blockchain, the digital ledgers that keep track of transactions across computer networks, as transforming the entertainment business, especially as the process of acquiring unique digital collectibles such as NFTs becomes simpler.

“I think there’s going to be a potential wave coming to Hollywood, in the same way that the DVD wave came to Hollywood in the ‘90s,” Kilar told Reuters in an interview after he announced his departure to staff on Tuesday.

New sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a prominent Russia-based darknet market site and a cryptocurrency exchange that operates primarily out of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The sanctions against Hydra and currency exchange Garantex, published on the Treasury Department’s website, “send a message today to criminals that you cannot hide on the darknet or their forums,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

According to blockchain researchers, approximately 86 percent of illicit bitcoin received directly by Russian crypto exchanges in 2019 came from Hydra, which the Treasury Department described as the world’s “largest and most prominent darknet market.”

The Treasury said that the new sanctions prohibit US nationals from making or receiving “any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services” to Hydra or Garantex.

Will Smith’s venture capital firm invests in blockchain

Ethereum blockchain scaling platform Boba Network raised $45 million in its Series A round, with participation from investors including Will Smith-led Dreamers VC, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum’s M13, and cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, the company said on Tuesday.

The funding round gives Boba a valuation of $1.5 billion, with former football quarterback Joe Montana and crypto funds Hypersphere and Infinite Capital also making investments.

The company plans to use the funds to expand Web3 offerings and invest in projects built on its ecosystem, founder Alan Chiu said.

The market capitalization of Boba Network’s crypto token rose over 19 percent to $272.1 million after the announcement, while its price rose to $1.71 from $1.44, according to CoinMarketCap.

US strengthens investor protection

On Monday, Gary Gensler, the head of the US securities regulator, said the agency is weighing how it could extend investor protections afforded to users of exchanges and alternative trading platforms to crypto trading platforms.

The expanded Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, would see the agency regulate platforms on which the trading of securities and non-securities is “intertwined” by requiring them to register with the SEC, Gensler said in a virtual speech to an audience at the University of Pennsylvania, his alma mater.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban

Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban
Oil futures were mixed on Wednesday even as the threat of new sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns, and fears of weak demand from US crude stockpiles build-up and extended lockdown in China cast a long shadow on the market.

Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $106.75 a barrel at 0339 GMT, having fallen to $105.06 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $101.85 a barrel, after dipping to as low as $100.37 in early trade.

EU proposes Russian coal import ban

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, the EU Commission has proposed new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on buying Russian coal and allowing Russian ships to enter European ports.

The governing body is also planning to ban all oil imports from Russia. 

Cuba faces fuel shortage

According to analysts, Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels. Global prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable.

The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations.

Insufficient fuel import is another major hurdle for Cuba’s economy, which is struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher US sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Netherlands to further reduce the use of Russian oil

Dutch imports of Russian oil and coal have fallen due to the war in Ukraine, the Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten said on Tuesday, adding that he would outline the government’s plan to reduce Russian energy dependence further later this month.

In a letter to parliament, he said he was “calling on companies to limit the import of Russian oil and coal as much as possible.”

Among significant energy users in the Netherlands, Tata Steel has stopped using Russian coal.

At the same time, Shell, which operates the Pernis oil refinery, Europe’s largest, halted purchases of Russian crude in March.

Iraq’s March oil output falls

Iraq pumped 4.15 million barrels per day, or bpd, of oil in March, 222,000 bpd short of its production quota under an agreement with other OPEC+ producers, data from state-owned marketer SOMO showed on Tuesday.

Iraq’s March output fell by 112,000 bpd from February, the data showed.

Like several other OPEC members, Iraq is struggling to pump more oil at a time of already tight global supply and soaring prices.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars

Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars
US wheat futures ticked higher on Wednesday, extending sharp gains made over the last two sessions following the global supply worries led by the Ukraine crisis and weaker-than-expected US winter crop conditions.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, rose 0.3 percent to $10.48-1/2 a bushel by 0030 GMT, boosting gains this week to more than 6 percent.

CBOT soybeans slipped 0.3 percent to $16.27 a bushel after two days of gains. Corn shed 0.2 percent to $7.58-1/4 a bushel after a two-day rise.

Global dairy prices plummet

Global dairy prices have slid off record highs as demand from China was hit by a new wave of COVID-19 and lockdowns in several cities, including the financial capital of Shanghai.

Supplies of milk worldwide have tightened after dry weather in New Zealand, rains in Australia, and the Ukraine war pushed up feed costs for producers, particularly in Europe and the United States.

The Global Dairy Trade price index fell 1 percent overnight, adding to a drop of 0.9 percent in the last auction in mid-March. The index had hit a record high in the March 1 auction.

China iron ore futures jump to 8-month high

On Wednesday, Benchmark iron ore futures in China advanced more than 3 percent, hitting their highest in eight months, as trading resumed after the annual tomb-sweeping festival holidays.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for September delivery rose 3.3 percent to $147.16 a ton, the highest since Aug. 5, 2021, as demand at steel producers recovers from pandemic disruptions.

Gold prices flat

Gold prices fluctuated on Wednesday morning as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials bolstered the dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, denting bullion’s safe-haven demand and offsetting support from uncertainty around the Ukraine war.

Spot gold was flat at $1,922.59 per ounce, as of 0320 GMT, after declining 0.4 percent earlier in the session. 

US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $1,926.20.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups

Arab News

Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups
RIYADH: Saudi technology firm Al Moammar Information Systems Co. signed a SR150 million ($40 million) initial agreement with Saudi Fransi Capital to set up a private fund for venture capital investments in the technology sector within the kingdom.

One of Al Moammar primary objectives is developing technology start-ups with the focus on disruptive and innovative technologies, according to a bourse filing.

The company said it intends to establish a business incubator, accelerator, and innovation lab, either within the company or as a separate subsidiary.

Intel suspends business operations in Russia

Reuters

WASHINGTON: US chipmaker Intel Corp. said on Tuesday it has suspended business operations in Russia, joining a slew of companies to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
The company, which had last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.
“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” the company said.
International Business Machines Corp. too had suspended shipments as Ukraine urged US cloud-computing and software companies to cut off business with Russia.
Servers from IBM, Dell Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. top the market in Russia, where companies and government agencies have relied on technology developed by the West as the basis for their owned-and-operated IT systems.

