Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives

Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives
Few supporters from Ghana, or around the world, will have forgotten Luis Suarez’s 120th-minute goal-line handball, and subsequent penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan. (AFP)
Updated 06 April 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives

Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives
  • Whether it’s Ghana seeking revenge over Uruguay, Senegal hoping to repeat 2002 heroics, politically charged encounters, World Cup groups stage promise plenty of intrigue already
Updated 06 April 2022
Liliane Tannoury

RIYADH: As the dust settles over the 2022 World Cup draw in Doha, and coaches start preparing dossiers on their opponents for the action in seven months, narratives are emerging.

Qatar is the first host to participate in the World Cup for the first time, but it will not be playing a part in the tournament’s opener, that honor going to the Netherlands and Senegal on Nov. 21.

The omens bode well for Senegal. In 2022, they kicked off the World Cup in Japan and South Korea with a stunning 1-0 win over then defending champions France. And 22 years earlier, Cameroon pulled off an identical feat at Italia 90 by beating Diego Maradona’s Argentina by the same score.

In Group H, the scent of revenge will be in the air.

Few supporters from Ghana, or around the world, will have forgotten Luis Suarez’s 120th-minute goal-line handball, and subsequent penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan, that denied the African nation a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Even less would have forgiven the controversial Uruguayan star for his celebrations following his red card and his country’s win in a penalty shootout.

Expect fireworks when the two teams, including Suarez, step onto the pitch at Al-Janoub Stadium on Dec. 2.

Uruguay, for their part, have previously faced all three other teams in Group H, beating South Korea 2-1 in 2010, and in 2018 overcoming Portugal 2-1 in the round of 16.

Group B is in danger of narrative overload.

England, the US, and Iran will be joined by the winner of a European play-off (Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine).

This will be the third World Cup meeting between England and the US, with the Americans still unbeaten against the nation that exported the game to the world.

Famously, the US beat England in Belo Horizonte, Brazil at the 1950 World Cup, and drew 1-1 against Fabio Cappello’s team in 2010.

Meanwhile, Nov. 29 will see the second meeting between the US and Iran, the Asian powerhouses having won a politically charged clash 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Should Scotland or Wales reach the finals, no doubt talk will center around a Battle of Britain, and the Ukrainian team will garner an immense, sympathetic spotlight — and a lot of neutral supporters — if they make it to Qatar following the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Qatar 2022 does not seem to have a clear Group of Death though Group E with Spain, Germany, Japan, and the winner of the CONCACAF-OFC play-off comes close.

Spain and Germany will meet on Nov. 27 at Al-Bayt Stadium, arguably the group-stage match with the highest profiles and indeed the only one between two previous World Cup winners.

The confrontation will also bring back memories of the November 2020 meeting in the UEFA Nations League, in which Spain thrashed Die Mannschaft 6-0.

Defending champions France will have mixed feelings at meeting Denmark yet again in the group stages, where the two European nations will be joined by Tunisia and the winner of the CONMEBOL- AFC play-off (Peru, the UAE, or Australia) in Group D.

In 1998 and 2018, group meetings between the two proceeded a French World Cup triumph. However, in 2002, a 2-0 win for Denmark confirmed a dismal early exit for the world and European champions.

On an individual level, eyes will turn to recent history’s two finest footballers, surely taking part in their last World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to prove the doubters wrong by pulling one last rabbit out of the hat in Group H against Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Lionel Messi, having finally led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, will look to crown his astonishing career with a World Cup win, emulating his nation’s finest son Maradona.

Against Poland, Messi will come up against the brilliant Robert Lewandowski, the man many believe has been denied a rightful Ballon d’Or by the Argentine maestro in recent years.

And Saudi Arabia’s players will no doubt relish coming up against arguably the world’s greatest footballer.

Will we see a new champion at Qatar 2022? Or will it follow expectations with a win for one of the traditional powers? And could it follow the pattern of the last three World Cups with group-stage elimination for the title holders?

Whatever happens, we will not be short on narrative.

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction
  • The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1
  • Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup is expected to sell for at least £4 million ($5.23 million), auctioneer Sotherby’s said on Wednesday.

The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two goals by the forward, the second a solo effort considered to be one of the greatest ever scored.

It was Hodge’s attempted back pass that Maradona chased before using his hand to push the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for the first goal. Following Maradona’s death in 2020, Hodge said the shirt was not for sale.

Brazilian great Pele’s jersey from the 1970 World Cup final is the most expensive soccer shirt sold at auction, according to Guinness World Records. It fetched £157,750 in 2002, over three times the expected price.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers. He died at the age of 60 in 2020 due to a cardiac arrest.

Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup in Abu Dhabi

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
  • Elimination starts Friday with finals, coronation ceremonies on April 9
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Top-class jiu-jitsu returns to the UAE capital this weekend with the prestigious Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup competition for under-16s.

Taking place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, players from various clubs and academies are expected to take to the mats on April 8-9 across numerous weight categories.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the country, the U-16 competitions will be open to athletes aged 14 and 15, with men competing in weight divisions of 46, 50, 55, 60, 66, 73 and 84 kilograms; and women competing in weight divisions of 48, 57 and 69 kilograms.

The competition begins on Friday with a weigh-in session scheduled for between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., followed by elimination rounds from 9 p.m. The final competitions and coronation ceremonies will be held on Saturday.

“We are pleased to launch the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup during the holy month,” said Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF. “It is the most valuable tournament in the local scene and holds a special place in the hearts of participants and the jiu-jitsu community as a whole.

“This year, we’ve made some significant updates to the tournament system to improve competition levels and performance quality by separating the competitions for the U-16, U-18 and adult categories. The new format will ensure maximum representation of players and top-level competitions.”

The previous edition of the President’s Cup saw the addition of a women’s category, resulting in outstanding performances by Emirati women. Palms Sports Academy Team 777 took first place in the adult category, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club took first place in the U-18 category and Al-Wahda took first place in the U-16 category. In the men’s category, Baniyas Club took first place in the adult and U-18 categories, while Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club placed first in the U-16.

Updated 06 April 2022
John Duerden

Saudi quartet head into 2022 AFC Champions League with high hopes

Saudi quartet head into 2022 AFC Champions League with high hopes
  • The Kingdom’s contingent, led by reigning Asian champions Al-Hilal, will have the advantage of the group stages taking place at home
Updated 06 April 2022
John Duerden

It is less than six months since Al-Hilal became champions of Asia for a record fourth time by beating South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in the final in Riyadh, and this week they kick off their defense in the same city.

The location may be the same but this AFC Champions League is going to be another unusual edition. To start with, it is not going to finish until next February as the knockout stages have been put back because of the global pandemic and the World Cup that is taking place in Qatar in November and December. This is also the last time it will kick off in the spring as from next year, the competition moves to a European-style autumn start.

Not only that, but the five groups in the west zone will be held in Saudi Arabia over the next two weeks and that could help all four of the country’s representatives get out of their groups.

Al-Hilal are understandably the favorites to top Group A — and only the five group winners in the western zone as well as the three best runners-up go through to the second round.

The Saudi Arabians have won their last eight games under new coach Ramon Diaz with the likes of Moussa Marega, Matheus Pereira, Salman Al-Faraj and Mohammed Kanno in fine form. Striker Odion Ighalo has been finding the net regularly since joining in January. 

“Al-Hilal are the Asian champions and a team that wins trophies on a regular basis,” Ighalo told Saudi Arabian television after scoring the winning goal in the King’s Cup semifinal against his former club Al-Shabab on Sunday. “For me, they are the biggest club in Asia and always looking to win and compete on all fronts. That is why I am looking forward to competing in the Champions League.”

Opening-game opponents Sharjah are in pretty good form of their own, losing just one of the last 10 league games in the United Arab Emirates league to move into fourth, seven points behind the leaders Al-Ain. Sharjah, preparing for their fourth Champions League campaign, don’t have the same Asian pedigree, however, with a last-eight finish in 2004 their best performance. 

Al-Hilal won’t be taking them lightly as, after all, the presence of Istiklol in the group will be a reminder of the dangers of doing just that. Last year, it was expected that the Riyadh giants would sweep aside the Tajikistan debutants but they lost 4-1, finished below the men from Dushanbe and taking the last of the best runners-up spots by the skin of their teeth. Al-Rayyan complete the quartet though, even with Colombian superstar James Rodriguez, the Doha club have been struggling in the Qatar Stars League and it will be a surprise if they progress.

Saudi’s second representatives, Al-Shabab, have fallen short at home in the past couple of seasons but inspired by Argentine star Ever Banega and playing in Riyadh, there is no reason why they can’t get out of Group B to the knockout stages. They have done that on six occasions in the past, though the last of those came in 2014.

First opponents Mumbai City are part of the City Football Group and have ambitions in Asia, though too much can’t be expected on their first appearance at this level. Al Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq have yet to make it past the group stage in four past attempts and with just two points from six games last year, a first place finish looks beyond the boys from Baghdad.

The main rivals for top spot are likely to be Al-Jazira, the UAE champions who are currently in third in the league after winning the last five games. Their game with Al-Shabab on the second match day could be crucial.

Group D sees Al-Taawoun in action in their home city. The Buraidah club reached the last 16 in 2020 only to be foiled by fellow Saudi side Al-Nassr. The situation is a little different this time. Al-Taawoun are in a battle to preserve their top-flight status at home and Asia may prove a distraction; it just remains to be seen whether it is a welcome one or not.

Regardless, the group is tough. Al-Duhail were runners-up to the dominant Al-Sadd in Qatar and have the hugely prolific Michael Olunga in attack. The Kenyan has scored 24 goals in 20 league games this season and was the top scorer in last year’s continental tournament with nine goals from the group stage. Sepahan of Iran were second in Iran last season and the 2007 finalist will be tough opposition. Add Uzbekistan champion Pakhtakor and it is a tough group to get out of, especially with Al-Taawoun’s new Dutch coach John van den Brom still finding his way.

The Saudi quartet is completed by Al-Faisaly. The debutants are also struggling at home and are just three points above the drop zone, though results have improved of late under Marinos Ouzounidis. The former Panathinaikos and AEK Athens boss has tightened up the defense and while Al-Sadd are potential champions and favorites to win the Group E, the Dammam club, playing on home soil, can certainly finish above Jordan’s Al-Wehdat and Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan, who finished seventh in their league but like, Al-Faisaly, won their domestic cup.

The eastern zone kicks off next week and by that time, western groups will be taking shape and Saudi Arabia’s teams will have an idea of whether the 2022 AFC Champions League is shaping up to be as successful as the first. 

Updated 06 April 2022
AP

Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers; Lakers out of NBA postseason contention after Suns rout

Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers; Lakers out of NBA postseason contention after Suns rout
  • Embiid banked in a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer and shot 18 for 30 overall while moving into the NBA scoring lead with 30.4 points per game
Updated 06 April 2022
AP

INDIANAPOLIS: Joel Embiid had 45 points and 13 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers made a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in the first half of a 131-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night that moved them into a tie with Boston atop the Atlantic Division.

Embiid banked in a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer and shot 18 for 30 overall while moving into the NBA scoring lead with 30.4 points per game. He had 27 points and seven rebounds in the first half, helping Philadelphia take control with a 49-point second quarter that led to an 82-59 halftime lead.

Buddy Hield scored 25 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Indiana, which has lost a season-worst eight in a row.

SUNS 121 LAKERS 110

PHOENIX: Devin Booker scored 32 points and Phoenix won its franchise-record 63rd game of the season, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James to eliminate Los Angeles from the playoff race.

It was a tight game during the first half but Phoenix used a 29-9 run in the third quarter to create separation. The rest of the night was essentially a celebration for the Suns, who danced and dunked their way past the forlorn Lakers.

Playing without James for a second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle, Los Angeles lost their seventh straight. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points while Anthony Davis added 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points for Phoenix (63-16), which avoided its first three-game losing streak this season.

NETS 118 ROCKETS 105

NEW YORK: Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and Brooklyn beat Houston to improve its position in the race for play-in seeding.

Irving had 17 points in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant added 18 points, Bruce Brown had 15 and Cam Thomas 13 for the Nets. Andre Drummond finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

With Cleveland, Atlanta and Charlotte all losing, the Nets climbed into a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, just 1 1/2 games behind the Cavaliers. The No. 7 seed host a game to open the tournament.

Kevin Porter Jr scored a season-high 36 points and Jalen Green added 30 for the Rockets.

RAPTORS 11 HAWKS 108

TORONTO: Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Scottie Barnes added 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Toronto clinched a playoff berth by beating Atlanta.

Chris Boucher scored 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 14, Fred VanVleet 12 and Precious Achiuwa 11. Toronto have won 12 of 16. The victory, coupled with Cleveland’s loss at Orlando, ensured the Raptors (46-33) will finish no lower than sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Sixth place is the last guaranteed postseason spot, with teams finishing in the Nos. 7-10 spots headed for the play-in tournament.

Trae Young had 26 points and 15 assists for the Hawks, who lost for the first time in six games and locked themselves into a play-in berth. Atlanta (41-38) and Brooklyn are 1 1/2 games behind seventh-place Cleveland.

JAZZ 121 GRIZZLIES 115, OT

SALT LAKE CITY: Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds, and Utah clinched a playoff berth by beating Memphis in overtime.

Jordan Clarkson also finished with 22 points for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 10 boards off the bench.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones added 24 points and Desmond Bane had 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Memphis played without their top two scorers. Ja Morant (right knee soreness) and Dillon Brooks (right hip soreness) were both inactive.

BUCKS 127 BULLS 106

CHICAGO: Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points and Milwaukee overcame a rather quiet performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to clinch their fourth straight Central Division championship with a victory over Chicago.

The defending NBA champion Bucks haven’t been on a run like this since Don Nelson’s teams won seven consecutive division titles in the 1980s.

They took control early and completed a four-game season sweep of Chicago even though DeMar DeRozan scored 40 for the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo, trying to overtake LeBron James and Joel Embiid in a tight race for his first scoring title, finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. But the two-time MVP started slow and spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench after picking up his fifth foul.

Lopez had his best performance after missing most of the season because of a back injury. Khris Middleton scored 19.

PELICANS 123 KINGS 109

SACRAMENTO, Calif.: CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes each scored 23 points and New Orleans secured a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament by beating Sacramento.

Brandon Ingram added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Pelicans (35-44), who never trailed. New Orleans have won four of five.

Damian Jones had 22 points the Kings, eliminated from playoff contention Sunday for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season.

HEAT 144 HORNETS 115

MIAMI: Tyler Herro scored 35 points off the bench and Miami moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a victory over Charlotte.

Miami won their fifth straight and posted the second-highest point total in franchise history, while the Hornets allowed 144 for the second consecutive game after a 144-112 loss Saturday at Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 and Duncan Robinson broke out of a recent scoring slump with 21 points for the Heat, who need to win one of their two remaining games to secure the top spot in the East. Robinson shot 7 of 11 on 3-pointers after averaging 5.7 points in his previous six games, including two scoreless outings.

Miami finished 23 of 42 from 3-point range. Herro was 8 of 14 from behind the arc and tied Dwyane Wade’s single-game record for points by a Heat reserve.

Miles Bridges scored 29 points and LaMelo Ball finished with 18 points and 14 assists for Charlotte, which dropped to 10th in the East but has clinched a berth in the play-in tournament.

SPURS 116 NUGGETS 97

DENVER: Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help San Antonio move closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament by defeating Denver.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 41 points and 17 rebounds for the Nuggets, who had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win after Minnesota lost to Washington.

The Spurs had six players score in double figures as they won a regular-season game in Denver for the first time since Jan. 5, 2017. But it wasn’t easy even after San Antonio built a lead that stretched to 21 late in the second quarter.

The Nuggets cut it to four early in the fourth, only to see the Spurs go on a 14-2 surge to regain momentum.

MAGIC 120 CAVALIERS 115

ORLANDO, Fla.: Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 off the bench and Orlando beat Cleveland to stop a six-game losing streak.

Moritz Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Magic.

Darius Garland had 27 points and 10 assists, and Lauri Markkanen added 25 points for the injury-riddled Cavaliers, who have dropped eight of 10 and are locked into the play-in tournament. Cleveland is trying to hold onto seventh place in the Eastern Conference with two regular-season games remaining.

Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points and six assists for Orlando in his first start of the season after returning from a knee injury.

WIZARDS 132 TIMBERWOLVES 114

MINNEAPOLIS: Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control against Minnesota.

Rui Hachimura tied a season high with 21 points and Daniel Gafford had 24 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Washington. The Wizards were coming off a 144-102 loss at Boston to open their three-game road trip but have won five of seven.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, while D’Angelo Russell finished with 17 points and 11 assists. The Timberwolves are seventh in the Western Conference, almost out of time to climb above the cut and avoid the play-in tournament with two regular-season games remaining.

THUNDER 98 TRAIL BLAZERS 94

OKLAHOMA CITY: Jaylen Hoard had career highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help Oklahoma City top Portland.

Isaiah Roby had 18 points and a career-high six steals, Georgios Kalaitzakis scored 17 points and Olivier Sarr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-0 against the Trail Blazers this season.

Keon Johnson scored 18 points and Greg Brown III and Ben McLemore each had 17 for Portland, which lost its eighth straight.

The Trail Blazers led 82-67 heading into the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma City held Portland to 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting in the final 12 minutes.

Updated 06 April 2022
PAUL NEWBERRY

The quest continues: McIlroy still chasing career Grand Slam

The quest continues: McIlroy still chasing career Grand Slam
Updated 06 April 2022
PAUL NEWBERRY

AUGUSTA, Ga.: Rory McIlroy was sounding like an old man.

He reminisced about his first Masters — just 13 years ago — like it was ancient history. He conceded that golf is no longer the be-all and end-all in his life. His voice rose with excitement as he talked of playing in the par-3 contest with young daughter Poppy in tow.

“It’s funny. When you don’t have children, the par-3 seems like a bit of an afterthought,” he mused. “Then, once kids arrive, it sort of becomes the highlight of the week in a way."

Should we book you a table for the early bird special, Mr. McIlroy?

Not so fast. Sure, he's no longer the youngest guy on the course, but at 32 he's far from the oldest.

“I still feel like time’s on my side,” McIlroy said Tuesday, snapping back to reality. “I’ve got a few more gray hairs than I used to, but I’m still young at heart.”

Yet, with each passing year, he seems a little further away from one of golf's greatest achievements, a capper to his career that once seemed as sure a thing as the azaleas blooming during Masters week.

McIlroy hasn't won a major championship in nearly eight years. More than a decade has passed since he threw away his best chance to win the Masters with a horrific back nine on Sunday.

A career Grand Slam?

That's no longer an obsession, not like it was for the cherub-faced, moppy-haired phenom from Holywood (Northern Ireland, that is), turning up for his first Masters at the age of 19.

“I would say less pressure,” McIlroy said. “I’m maybe at a different stage of my life where back then golf was everything. Obviously, look, it’s still very, very important, but maybe back then I would think that, I don't know, like I was unfulfilled if I didn’t win one.”

The Masters remains the only missing link on his majors resume. He won his first US Open in 2011 just two months after his Augusta meltdown. In 2012, he claimed the first of two PGA Championships. In 2014, the greatest year of his career, he won the British Open and another PGA.

Funny how it worked out.

Back in the spring of 2011, it sure looked like the Masters would be the first of his major titles.

McIlroy dominated over the first three days, leading after every round and going into Sunday with a commanding four-stroke advantage. He got off to a shaky start that day but was still ahead as he made the turn.

Just nine holes to go.

Then, everything fell apart. He hit his tee shot at No. 10 so far left they're probably still looking for it. He made a four-putt double bogey at 12. He finished with an 8-over 80, barely visible in the rearview mirror of winner Charl Schwartzel.

McIlroy shrugged off that huge disappointment in the best way possible. Over the 2 1/2 years that followed, he fully lived up to the greatness that was predicted of him.

And, yet, the green jacket has eluded him.

It's a glaring hole in his record, but he's not discouraged.

“I know if I play well,” McIlroy said, “I’ll give myself chances to win this golf tournament.”

He has finished in the top 10 at Augusta National a half-dozen times, not really close to winning most of those years but always in the mix.

McIlroy's first shot at the career Grand Slam came at the 2015 Masters, but he ran into Jordan Spieth during a virtually unbeatable stretch in his career. Four rounds under par, including a 68 and 66 on the weekend, was only good enough to finish six strokes behind the Texan.

Four years ago, McIlroy played in the final group on Sunday with Patrick Reed and came out aggressive, hoping to wipe out a three-stroke deficit. The result was a 74 that left him six shots behind Reed.

McIlroy learned a painful lesson that day, one that he's still struggling to apply at the Masters.

“Patience, discipline, don’t make big numbers.," he said. “For me anyway, it feels like a very negative way to think, but it’s the way to play around this place. You don’t have to do anything spectacular.”

If McIlroy can put together four unspectacular rounds, he might be wearing a green jacket come Sunday evening.

The one everyone thought he would surely have by now.

