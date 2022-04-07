Iran says it gave answers to UN atomic watchdog

You are here

Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami looks on during a news conference. (Reuters)
AP

  • Eslami told reporters that Iran had handed over documents to the UN watchdog about the three requested sites in Iran, without elaborating
AP

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday said it supplied the UN nuclear watchdog with documents explaining the discovery of suspect enriched uranium traces, state media reported, the first acknowledgement from Tehran that it had answered the agency’s long-standing demands.

The head of Iran’s civilian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said Iran sent the requested explanations on March 20 about several former undeclared sites in Iran where there was evidence of past nuclear activity.

The deadline came as part of an agreement announced last month to resolve the problem of undeclared uranium particles in Iran by June — long a source of tension between Tehran and the UN atomic watchdog.

Eslami told reporters that Iran had handed over documents to the UN watchdog about the three requested sites in Iran, without elaborating. He expected agency inspectors to visit Iran “to review the answers” and finish a report on the subject by late June, he added.

The Vienna-based IAEA declined to comment on Eslami’s remarks.

The IAEA in 2019 first discovered the traces of man-made uranium that suggested they were once connected to Iran’s nuclear program.

US intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003.

 

Topics: Iran nuclear deal Iran

Flee now before Russia attacksin east, Ukraine tells its people

Flee now before Russia attacksin east, Ukraine tells its people
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters
AFP

Flee now before Russia attacksin east, Ukraine tells its people

Flee now before Russia attacksin east, Ukraine tells its people
  • Moscow redeploys troops to Luhansk, Donetsk
  • US slaps sanctions on Putin’s daughters
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters AFP

KYIV: Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens in the east of the country to flee their homes before Russia began a major new offensive in the region.
Russian forces in northern Ukraine have been driven back after failing to capture the capital, Kyiv, but are now thought to be regrouping before a redeployment in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk.
Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged people there to leave immediately and seek refuge in safer areas to the west. “It has to be done now because later people will be under fire and face the threat of death,” she said.
Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were continuing preparations for an eastern offensive to take full control of Donetsk and Luhansk. The main focus was Donetsk, where Russian troops were still trying to seize all of Mariupol, it said.
Tens of thousands of people remain trapped in the southern port city without food, water or power. “The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” British military intelligence said. The Red Cross said its team had led a convoy of buses and private cars with more than 500 Mariupol residents to nearby Zaporizhzhia after the civilians fled on their own.
As Russian artillery bombarded other key Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, the US imposed new sanctions, including penalties targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters, and more evidence emerged that Russian troops murdered Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha before it was recaptured from the invaders.
Pope Francis described the killings as a “massacre” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the West needed to do more to rein in Russia. “I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done,” Zelensky said. Some Western leaders “still think that war and war crimes are not something as horrific as financial losses.”
The US imposed a new round of sanctions targeting Russian banks and Kremlin officials, and banning Americans from investing in Russia. The sanctions hit Sberbank, which holds a third of Russia’s banking assets, and Alfabank, the country’s fourth-largest financial institution.
Washington also imposed sanctions on Putin’s two adult daughters, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and members of Russia’s security council. “I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha,” President Joe Biden said.
Britain also froze Sberbank’s assets, and said it would ban imports of Russian coal by the end of the year.
Russia edged closer to defaulting on its international debt as it paid dollar bondholders in roubles and said it would continue to do so while its foreign exchange reserves were blocked by sanctions.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks

Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks

Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks
  • "The position was both baseless and scandalous," Macron said
  • Macron said that Morawiecki had met Le Pen on numerous occasions
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday lashed Poland’s Prime Minister during a TV interview after Mateusz Morawiecki criticized the French leader for engaging with the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine.
“The position was both baseless and scandalous,” Macron said after Morawiecki questioned the French leader’s record of engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting the Polish leader, backed by a right-wing party, was seeking to empower Macron’s right-wing rival Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential election.
Macron said that Morawiecki had met Le Pen on numerous occasions.
In a high-profile intervention Monday, in which Morawiecki called for a genocide investigation into alleged crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine, the Polish leader criticized several European leaders.
“How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved?” he said addressing Macron.
“We do not discuss, we do not negotiate with criminals. Criminals have to be fought against.
“Nobody negotiated with Hitler. Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?“
Morawiecki also called for new Western sanctions against Russia and compared Putin to dictators from the past.

Topics: France Poland Emmanuael Macron Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges

UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges
Updated 06 April 2022
AP

UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges

UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges
  • London's Metropolitan Police said: "The nine charges relate to the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state"
  • His arrest was the result of a joint operation by British and German police
Updated 06 April 2022
AP

LONDON: A security guard at Britain’s embassy in Berlin was extradited Wednesday to face charges of spying for Russia, UK authorities said.
Following his arrest by German police in August, David Smith, 57, was flown back to Britain to answer nine counts under the Official Secrets Act, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
London’s Metropolitan Police said: “The nine charges relate to the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state.”
German prosecutors have said Smith received an unspecified amount of cash in return for handing documents to a representative of Russian intelligence.
His arrest was the result of a joint operation by British and German police.
Smith is due to appear in a London magistrates’ court on Thursday.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a string of European Union members including Germany this week expelled more than 200 Russian diplomats and staff between them, including for alleged spying.
Britain has not joined in the new wave of expulsions. Sources said it had already thrown out nearly every Russian diplomat suspected of espionage after a 2018 nerve-agent attack in the English city of Salisbury.

Topics: Britain Germany Russia spying

Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US

Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US

Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US
  • Tokyo has been gradually relaxing pandemic-induced curbs
  • The loosened border regime does not mean a full reopening to tourists
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan plans to ease COVID 19-related border restrictions by lifting its entry ban for foreign nationals from 106 countries including the United States, Britain and France on Friday, the government said.
Tokyo has been gradually relaxing pandemic-induced curbs but the loosened border regime does not mean a full reopening to tourists.
The foreign ministry said in an update on Wednesday that foreigners from the 106 countries would not be subject to denial of permission to enter Japan from Friday, but foreigners with tourist purposes were still not allowed into the country.
Japan closed its borders to most foreign travelers from the early days of the pandemic in 2020 and only recently accepted a trickle of students and business people into the country. Many other developed countries have reopened to tourists.
After the planned lifting, Japan will still keep its doors closed to 56 countries, another government statement said.
The government has said it will raise the daily quota on overseas visitors to Japan to 10,000 this month, from 7,000.

Topics: Coronavirus Japan US

Man admits vandalizing memorial to Manchester bomb attack victims

Man admits vandalizing memorial to Manchester bomb attack victims
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Man admits vandalizing memorial to Manchester bomb attack victims

Man admits vandalizing memorial to Manchester bomb attack victims
  • Anwar Hosseni vandalized the memorial on Feb. 9, just weeks before it was due to open, by scratching white lines across the monument
  • Terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb packed with nails at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man has admitted vandalizing a memorial to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing of 2017.

Anwar Hosseni, 24, caused £10,000 ($13,000) worth of criminal damage to the tribute, a white marble halo inscribed with the names of all 22 victims.

Hosseni vandalized the memorial on Feb. 9, just weeks before it was due to open, by scratching white lines across the monument.

Manchester City Council said the damage was “minor” at the time, but Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was killed in the bombing, said the perpetrator must have “dark hearts to do such a thing.”

Murray said the monument, called Glade of Light, was important not just to the families of the victims, but also to everyone psychologically or physically injured by the bomb.

Hosseni’s case has been passed up to Manchester’s crown court, with local magistrates saying that it was out of their jurisdiction. He will appear in court on May 4 but has strict bail conditions preventing him from visiting the scene of the crime.

Terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb packed with nails at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

The monument was designed as a living memorial. It was created with flowers from throughout Britain, so it would change with the seasons. The white flowers of a hawthorn tree in the monument would blossom around the time of the anniversary of the attack.

The memorial is set to officially open ahead of the fifth anniversary of the terror attack, with a local choir performing.

Topics: Manchester Arena attack Anwar Hosseni Salman Abedi

