The Red Sea Development Company
The Red Sea Development Company

Ahmad G. Darwish

Companies with vision will avoid the Great Resignation

As TRSDC advances construction, focus shifts to employees' physical, mental wellbeing

As TRSDC advances construction, focus shifts to employees’ physical, mental wellbeing
For this, thousands of workers and staff are mobilizing to the destination, and TRSDC is making sure they are all safe and well. (Supplied)
Updated 28 sec ago
Ousama Habib

As TRSDC advances construction, focus shifts to employees’ physical, mental wellbeing

As TRSDC advances construction, focus shifts to employees’ physical, mental wellbeing
Updated 28 sec ago
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is marching ahead with its construction plans as it aims to have its first hotels this year at the site.

For this, thousands of workers and staff are mobilizing to the destination, and TRSDC is making sure they are all safe and well.

As the UN marks the World Health Day on April 7, TRSDC reiterated its commitment to focus on the wellbeing of its employees.

TRSDC’s efforts to protect its staff against COVID-19 were spearheaded by head of health and safety Brian Spraker while Julie Parisien, the senior portfolio strategy director, handled the strategy to operate new hospitals in the Red Sea area. Spraker stressed that safe practices are central to the business philosophy at TRSDC, where the physical and mental wellbeing of employees is of paramount importance.

The TRSDC has been incorporated as a closed joint stock company, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The company has been established to develop and promote a new international luxury tourism destination that will set new standards for sustainable development and bring about the next generation of luxury travel.

The project was announced in July 2017 and is one of the three giga projects aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy in keeping with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

TRSDC officials, who are fully aware of the threat posed by COVID-19 to its workforce, have made significant progress on the ground to keep this pandemic at bay.

More than 15,000 workers are now onsite, and the company has awarded over 800 contracts to date, worth over SR20 billion ($5.3 billion).

“We have been able to maintain our workforce onsite safely, which has allowed construction to remain on target. To ensure that everyone had enough space to social distance, we moved a proportion of workers to temporary accommodation outside of our construction village, including four local schools,” Spraker said.




Brian Spraker

A phased approach was used when mobilizing staff back to the office after the mandatory shutdown was lifted.

TRSDC not only implemented mass PCR screening on site during the initial stages of the pandemic but it also implemented a robust training and communication process to educate its staff, including two companywide webinars hosted by International SOS. Nearly all the 16,000 workers on the sites were fully vaccinated as part of the protection program launched by the company.

For her part, Parisien gave details about the contracts awarded to Steward alf Global Health Co. to operate a major hospital in the area.

“TRSDC awarded the operations contract for a major new hospital to the Steward alf Global Healthcare Co., a joint venture between Alf Healthcare, the healthcare arm of Saudi-based Alfanar, a renowned developer and operator of large-scale public-private-partnership projects, and leading international healthcare provider Steward Health Care International,” Parisien said.




Julie Parisien

She added: “Steward alf Global Healthcare Co. combines the local experience of Alfanar with international best practice from Steward Health Care International, guaranteeing the very best of medical care is provided.”

The hospital will offer primary and secondary care to the community of 14,000 people working on site and later to visitors of the Red Sea, including emergency care, family medicine, radiology, clinical support, women’s health, and pharmacy services. The intention is to develop a highly efficient and patient-centric hospital, according to the company.

Read More: Saudi developer TRSDC builds hospital for 14k staff, visitors at site on Red Sea coast

“A hyperbaric chamber will also be operated as an integrated part of the facility’s Emergency Department, enabling world-class primary treatment for diving accidents, such as decompression sickness,” Parisien said.

The hospital will employ around 300 to 400 employees. “The development maximizes employment opportunities for local Saudi nationals, as part of TRSDC’s broader alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. With a mandate to develop local talent, Steward alf Global Healthcare Co. will provide continuous professional development, telemedicine and community education for local Saudi residents,” Parisien indicated.

Oil and gas giant Shell idles 2 Russian-owned LNG ships to curb sanctions, criticism 

Oil and gas giant Shell idles 2 Russian-owned LNG ships to curb sanctions, criticism 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Oil and gas giant Shell idles 2 Russian-owned LNG ships to curb sanctions, criticism 

Oil and gas giant Shell idles 2 Russian-owned LNG ships to curb sanctions, criticism 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: British oil and gas giant Shell Plc has left idle two Russian-owned liquefied natural gas ships in an attempt to curb potential sanctions and public criticism, Bloomberg reported. 

Shell’s decision was taken as a precaution, even though the ships were used to ferry LNG within Asia, and were not directly under sanctions.

This comes as the European Union has announced that it will strengthen sanctions on Russian vessels.

Owned by Russia’s largest shipping company Sovcomflot, the two vessels — also known as SCF Barents and SCF Timmerman — have been anchored off the coast of Singapore for several weeks.

In its attempt to self-sanction, Shell has agreed to bear the economic costs of its decision. 

The oil and gas giant’s move follows an incident where the firm was under fire last March for buying Russian crude oil at a steep discount.

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting
Updated 6 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting
Updated 6 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, and Emirates Global Aluminium, or EGA, have agreed to extend their collaboration on greener aluminium smelting technology.

In a statement, the companies announced that they will explore developing new aluminium smelting technologies with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

EGA and Ma’aden will also consider cooperation in the management of by-products from processes in the aluminium value chain, and aluminium recycling, the statement added.

“This partnership aims to increase the cooperation between Ma’aden and EGA to work together, including toward more sustainable aluminium production,” said Riyadh Al-Nassar, senior vice president of Ma’aden’s aluminium business.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, EGA’s CEO, said: “We are pleased to extend our agreement with Ma’aden on potential cooperation in technology and other development to further support the sustainability of our two companies.”

India's Tata plans to launch comprehensive e-commerce app

India’s Tata plans to launch comprehensive e-commerce app
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

India’s Tata plans to launch comprehensive e-commerce app

India’s Tata plans to launch comprehensive e-commerce app
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: The $103 billion Tata Group will launch an all-in-one e-commerce app, as the sprawling Indian conglomerate vies for a piece of the fiercely competitive sector currently dominated by Amazon.com, Walmart and Reliance Industries.


The Tata Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, and one of the largest and highly profitable companies in India.


It seeks to capitalize on the diversity of its products and services to attract buyers in the country, who are increasingly shopping online, Bloomberg reported.


India’s e-retail sector is expected to be worth $140 billion by March 2026, according to estimates by Bain & Company. 

Arabian Drilling Co. hires banks for $1.4bn-plus IPO

Arabian Drilling Co. hires banks for $1.4bn-plus IPO
Updated 42 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Drilling Co. hires banks for $1.4bn-plus IPO

Arabian Drilling Co. hires banks for $1.4bn-plus IPO
Updated 42 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield services firm partly backed by Schlumberger, has hired HSBC and SNB Capital for its planned initial public offering, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

The sources said the deal could value the company at more than $1.4 billion. 

According to the report, the company is also mulling a merger with ADES International Holding Plc. 

However, the report noted that discussions between Arabian Drilling and ADES are currently at the very early stages, and they may decide not to combine. 

The majority owner of Arabian Drilling is Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization & Energy Services Company, also known as Taqa. 

Taqa owns a 51 percent stake in Arabian Drilling, while Schlumberger possesses the rest. 

Abu Dhabi's 2021 Business Activity Report shows 21.5% growth in new economic licenses

Abu Dhabi’s 2021 Business Activity Report shows 21.5% growth in new economic licenses
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s 2021 Business Activity Report shows 21.5% growth in new economic licenses

Abu Dhabi’s 2021 Business Activity Report shows 21.5% growth in new economic licenses
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi saw a 21.5 percent increase in new businesses being set up last year, according to a new report.

The emirate’s Department of Economic Development revealed it issued 25,427 new business licenses last year, an increase of 21.5 percent over the year 2020, which amounted to 20,925 licenses.

Renewed economic licenses also increased, to 83,484, an increase of 15.8 percent from 72,070 in 2020 - indicating continued economic recovery, growth and development after the pandemic.

“As a result of the emirate’s pre-emptive approach towards tackling the effects of the pandemic whilst prudently driving the macro-economy forward, Abu Dhabi was able to forge ahead successfully with its growth and diversification roadmap," Rashed Al-Blooshi, undersecretary of the department, said. 

According to the Business Activity Report, among the 25,427 economic licenses issued, commercial sector licenses amounted to 24,077, an increase of 21.4 percent from 19,339 in 2020.

711 licenses were issued for the professional sector, an increase of 35.7 percent from 524 in 2020.

Agricultural, livestock and fishery sector licenses settled at 64 in 2021, compared to 70 in 2020.

Meanwhile, tourism sector licenses were up, to 126 in 2021, from 89 in 2020 - an increase of 41.4 percent. 

Industrial sector licenses increased, to 206 from 180 licenses, 14.4 percent growth on 2020. 

New licenses for foreign investors grew, from only 6 in 2020, to 273 in 2021. 

“We are witnessing the gradual and calculated growth of businesses across all sectors and industries, and this is testament to the efforts made towards taking Abu Dhabi’s economy through to the next level of its evolution,” Mohammed Al-Mansouri, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre, added. 

