Saudi Ladun to start IPO bidding late May in preparation for listing

CEOs of 14 UAE firms honored in Italy

ROME: The CEOs of 14 Emirati companies who presented initiatives supporting sustainability as an integral part of economic and social development were honored at a ceremony in Italy.

The event, organized by Credit Union Exports — a subsidiary of the UAE government — and CEOforLife — an international body of sustainability pioneers and impact makers headquartered in Rome — was attended by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Emirati minister for foreign trade.

The event aimed to showcase the best practices of Emirati and Italian companies that have excelled in developing innovative products in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and whose activities have had a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole.

“The UAE adopts principles to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all human beings,” said Al-Zeyoudi.

Di Maio said Italian companies operating in the UAE’s energy and infrastructure sectors are recording an increase in market share “thanks to their extensive experience.”

There are “opportunities for Italian companies to grow in hi-tech projects related to renewable energy, healthcare and technological innovation,” he added. “The Italian government is keen to achieve this goal.”