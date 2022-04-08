THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from across the region

Jallad’s is one of the finest singing voices in the region, and this collaboration with Syrian musician and producer Allaf is a moving, haunting piece with minimal electronic music backing Jallad’s vocals. The video, directed by Cannes-winner Ely Dagher serves the song perfectly — what starts out as apparently seductive and alluring breaking apart to reveal chaos and decay.
Stella McCartney
‘Crystal Exclusives’
The UK fashion designer has released her first Ramadan-specific line — a ‘gift edit’ featuring a mini shoulder bag and a mesh-stretch mule shoe from the designer’s Summer 2022 collection “reimagined in glittering jewels and gold tones.” As is customary for McCartney, both items are vegan and made from cruelty-free materials. They also include lead-free crystals. The edit will be available in Dubai, Riyadh and Kuwait City.
Telechild
‘Turn On Your Favorite Show’
The Lebanese duo — Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi — first teamed up musically at university, before reuniting in Dubai. They dropped their debut album last month. It was recorded with some stellar talent, including Nour Nimri on vocals and Postcards’ Marwan Tohme on bass, while indie luminary Fadi Tabbal produced the record, which is a collection of guitar-driven old-school alt-rock tracks with some modern electronic flourishes.
Sarah Machlab
‘Simple’
The UAE-based Lebanese singer-songwriter’s second LP is a stripped-back affair based around “downtempo electronica and acoustic music,” according to a press release. Lyrically, Machlab explains, the 14-track album is “about spring as a metaphor for rebirth — reconnecting with nature and with oneself.”
KOA is a modern take on European and Asian fusion fine dining that aims to offer customers an immersive experience of flavors and aromas from around the world.
The restaurant, started by four siblings from the Bagedo family, is located in the heart of the luxury Atelier La Vie development in Jeddah, a new hotspot in the Red Sea port city. It offers an eclectic menu for lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner, and drinks at its firefly bar.
The bar offers a variety of non-alcoholic mojitos, cocktails, and gins inspired by fireflies including vivid yellow, pure amber, warm orange, and red, along with different bursts of hues and flavors.
The signature cocktail, the blue akarui, consists of kiwi, yuzu, jalapeno, orange blossom, lime, apple juice, melon syrup, basil, and aquafaba producing a light, fruity, coconut flavor.
The restaurant’s spring season a la carte menu includes its popular chicken terrine en croute dish made of confit chicken, fig jam, parmesan sable, and pineapple chutney. Other options are hamachi tiradito, bibim noodles, and grilled scallops.
Main courses offer a selection of proteins, from Dover sole and turbot, to chicken and beef tenderloin. The restaurant also has tempting vegetarian choices such as black truffle risotto. For dessert, three options are available, a chocolate and hazelnut delight, raspberry and pistachio mousse, or tropical mousse.
During the holy month of Ramadan, KOA will be offering an $80 per person six-course set menu.
Top-end prices per person are around $150, reflecting not only the thought, effort, and attention to detail that has gone into the dishes’ presentation and flavors but also KOA’s Michelin-star status.
DUBAI: Sacha Jafri is one of the most famous artists in the world, and not just because of his obvious talent. The 45-year-old has a knack for doing things that have never been done before. Later this year, he is slated to become the first person to have their artwork displayed on the moon. He holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas (the 18,000-square-feet “Journey of Humanity”). And he is, reportedly, the youngest artist to have a 20-year retrospective world tour.
“I'm not trying to do this on purpose,” Jafri tells Arab News. “It's the other way round. The records are coming to me. It’s quite spiritual, what I do: I tap into something magical, borrow a moment and something beautiful happens. And then someone points out that no one has ever done that before.”
We are talking at the unveiling of Jafri’s latest project, “The Art Maze” — another first (the first art exhibition held in a custom-built steel labyrinth) — on the helipad of Dubai’s Burj Al-Arab hotel, 212 meters above sea level. The work celebrates 50 years of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
It's a hot March afternoon and the sun is blazing down. Jafri, who is currently based in Dubai, has been on a grueling six-week schedule, and has spent the last 28 hours painting non-stop. But he is still lively —equally passionate about his art and the causes for which he paints.
“It's a problem when children don't learn history; they don't know where we come from,” he says. “They are increasingly spending time online. As a father of two, I’m worried. This project will raise awareness about our beautiful planet, I feel. And what better way to do it than to paint the UNESCO sites?”
As with most of Jafri’s projects, a part of the proceeds from the sale of the 50 paintings in the Art Maze will be donated to UNESCO. Jafri began associating with humanitarian projects after a trip to Darfur in 2004 with George Clooney, during the filming of the documentary “Sand and Sorrow.” This journey inspired him to visit 42 refugee camps around the world and raise millions of dollars for those camps.
Described as a pioneer of magical realism, Jafri’s collectors include Bill Gates, the UAE royal family, the British royal family, Richard Branson, George Clooney, Will Smith, Madonna, David Beckham, Rafael Nadal and a host of other global celebrities. His work has been shown in most major international arts institutions and has raised more than $140 million for charities across the world through his art. “Journey of Humanity” alone raised a staggering $62 million at auction last year, with proceeds going to several charities and government bodies including Dubai Cares, UNICEF, UNESCO and the Global Gift Foundation.
“We Rise Together with the Light of the Moon,” which will be placed on the lunar surface later this year, also has a strong humanitarian aspect. The funds it will raise are pledged to charities that focus on equality for all, sustainability, education and health.
“If you ask me, we don't really need an artwork on the moon, but it's a huge opportunity to raise money for charity,” Jafri says. “Ultimately it's about reconnecting humanity, connecting with each other, with our creator and to the soul of the earth.”
The heart-shaped artwork depicts two intertwined human figures and will be placed on the moon in association with NASA under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services Initiative (NASA CLPS). The launch will trigger the release of a five-piece NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) charitable collection and will also see the launch of Jafri’s cryptonaught series. While making his foray into the digital art world, he once again became a world-record holder (the most open-edition NFTs sold in under a minute, with $2 million-worth sold in 45 seconds).
But even as he embraces technology in his work, Jafri is quick to warn of its pitfalls.
“Our future is human,” he says. “Technology can be used to aid humanity, but it should not take over.”
Jafri has become one of the art world’s most-bankable investments. And, as he explains, there are probably few artists who have immersed themselves so deeply in their work. He has been proven to go into a trance-like state when he paints, and when he was struggling academically as a child with severe dyslexia, art was, he says, the “only thing that made sense” — something the teachers at the UK’s most-prestigious public school, Eton (which he attended at the same time as Prince William), fortunately recognized, providing Jafri with his own portacabin studio. “That changed my life,” he says.
Brain scans have shown that Jafri enters a theta state when he is painting — meaning he is extremely relaxed and that tasks become almost automatic. Being so involved in his work means that he often does not eat or sleep for days when working. While creating “Journey of Humanity,” he would often work in 17-hour stretches and not sleep for four days. (He ended up with herniated discs in his spine and dislocated ankles.) And, as mentioned, before “The Art Maze” was unveiled he painted continually for 28 hours.
“For an artist, it's not the finished product or the journey that matters, but the way they live their life. If you do not live in grace, then even if you create something beautiful, it has no meaning or poignancy,” he says. “It's the intention with which you create that stays.
“The whole point of art, is that it is the soul of a human being who has surrendered and connected to something greater than himself. As soon as we engage the ego and become self-important, the magic ends. That's why I can say I love what I do — because it’s not me. I just feel humbled to have been part of the process,” he continues.
“Art is really two (things): Love and empathy,” he concludes. “When these two combine, that is when something happens that changes the world.”
DUBAI: US company Assouline announced on Wednesday that it will publish in May six books paying homage to Saudi Arabia’s history, including the culture of its people, diverse flora and fauna, and the role oil has played in the Kingdom’s rise to world prominence.
The series features the work of leading artists and photographers, with each volume dedicated to a single theme.
Read on for the books.
‘Flower Men’
This book honors one of the best-kept secrets of Arab civilization, the tribe of the Flower Men, who have for centuries lived in the Asir province, a mountainous area of Saudi Arabia.
‘Jeddah Al-Balad’
This volume is dedicated to Jeddah, the second-largest city in the Kingdom and a UNESCO World Heritage site. It outlines both the history and contemporary changes in this most vibrant of cities.
‘Red Sea: The Saudi Coast’
This publication, which features pictures by photographers Aline Coquelle, Ameen Qaisaran, Afnan Alkhayat, Mohammed Al-Sharif and Yarob Bashrahil, explores the sea that borders eight different countries, with its varied and rare aquatic life, and the role it has played in the journeys of travelers over the centuries.
‘Petroleum Art’
This book is dedicated to the importance of petroleum in the life of humans, and how it shaped Saudi Arabia into becoming one of the world’s most powerful nations.
‘Al-Ahsa Oasis’
This volume portrays Al-Ahsa, the largest oasis on earth covering 8,500 hectares, and which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The region possesses breath-taking landscapes and exemplifies the relationship between culture and natural heritage.
‘Empty Quarter’
This part of the series explores the diverse and silent vastness of the Empty Quarter, known in Arabic as Ar-Rub Al-Khali. It is one of the most arid regions of the Arabian Peninsula, and is also known as the world’s largest land sea.
LONDON: Before Facebook rebranded, the word ‘meta’ didn’t have quite the social stigma attached to it that it does now — apart from when it comes to movies. Because, honestly, the number of so-called ‘meta’ films worth watching can be counted on one hand. And, sadly for the cast and crew of “The Bubble,” that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.
Comedy powerhouse Judd Apatow directs and co-writes this pandemic-set film, which tells the story of a group of cast and crew making a movie under COVID-19 quarantine conditions — hence the title. The creative team behind movie-within-a-movie “Cliff Beasts 6” must do whatever it takes to ensure UK-based filming on the movie continues despite lockdowns, social distancing and the challenges of keeping an eccentric ensemble cast locked together for six months. To portray his fictional stars, Apatow has assembled an impressive roster — including his wife Leslie Mann and his daughter Iris Apatow, alongside Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal, Guz Khan, and Peter Serafinowicz and Kate McKinnon as movie execs. And a sprinkling of cameos add further star power. So it should be easy to find something to love here. It really should.
The problem is, in poking fun at how silly it is for megastar actors to feign suffering when being paid to make a movie during a pandemic, it simply reminds audiences that megastar actors haven’t exactly had it tough over the last few years. And while there’s some almost-funny sending up of Hollywood tropes, it’s hard to figure out exactly what “The Bubble” is about. It’s tough to feel sorry for a group of people cooped up in a luxury hotel, with their every need catered for and every whim indulged. And it’s hard to find it funny — or surprising — when they’re revealed to be, on the whole, terrible people.
Once those two narrative devices have been thoroughly exhausted (which happens pretty quickly, it appears that Apatow — surprisingly, given his impressive track record — doesn’t have anything else up his sleeve.