  Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia

Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
Russian police walk along Red Square in central Moscow. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia

Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
  • The announcement came on the 44th day of Russia's military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine
  • All in all, 15 organizations have been taken off Russia's registry of international organizations and foreign NGOs due to "violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation," the justice ministry said
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it was shutting down the local offices of Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International that have been working in the country for the past 30 years.
The announcement came on the 44th day of Russia’s military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, with thousands killed and more than 11 million having fled their homes or the country in the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
Human Rights Watch has been operating in Russia for 30 years, while Amnesty has had a presence in the country since 1993.
All in all, 15 organizations have been taken off Russia’s registry of international organizations and foreign NGOs due to “violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation,” the justice ministry said in a statement without providing further details.
Russia also shut down the local offices of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, the Aga Khan Foundation, the Wspolnota Polska Association and other organizations.
Rachel Denber, deputy director of the Europe and Central Asia division at Human Rights Watch, said there was little doubt the move was in response to the organization’s reporting on Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.
“The Russian government had already made it abundantly clear that it has no use for any facts, regarding the protection of civilians in Ukraine. This is just one small further proof of that,” Denber said in a statement to AFP.
Denber, who previously directed the watchdog’s Moscow office, said Human Rights Watch would continue to work on Russia.
“HRW has been working on Russia since the Soviet era, when it was a closed totalitarian state,” she added. “We found ways of documenting human rights abuses then, and we will do so in the future.”
Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said her organization would also continue to support Russians.
“We will redouble our efforts to expose Russia’s egregious human rights violations both at home and abroad,” she said in a statement.
“In a country where scores of activists and dissidents have been imprisoned, killed or exiled, where independent media has been smeared, blocked or forced to self-censor, and where civil society organizations have been outlawed or liquidated, you must be doing something right if the Kremlin tries to shut you up.”
Over the past year Russian authorities have been presiding over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent and independent journalism that has included dubbing non-governmental organizations and media outlets as “foreign agents.”
The label is reminiscent of the Soviet-era term “enemy of the people” and is meant to apply to people or groups that receive funding from abroad and are politically active.
On Friday, the justice ministry said it was designating six more people “foreign agents” including popular rapper Face who has spoken out against Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and left the country in protest.
“The first foreign agent rapper,” he said on Instagram. “Thanks for the best birthday gift,” said the singer who turned 25 on Friday.
In a watershed moment in Russia’s post-Soviet history, late last year Moscow shut down Memorial, the country’s most prominent rights group.
Founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, it chronicled Stalin-era purges and also campaigned for the rights of political prisoners and other marginalized groups.
Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s embattled opposition, was jailed last year on old fraud charges after he survived a poisoning attack with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent, he blames on the Kremlin.
Last month a Russian court found him guilty of new charges of embezzlement and contempt of court and extended his sentence to nine years in a higher security prison as Moscow seeks to wipe out remaining pockets of dissent.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict HRW Amnesty

US, Philippines conclude biggest joint military drill in years

Philippine and US soldiers salute to their flags during opening ceremonies of the largest-ever joint military drills in Manila. (AP file photo)
Philippine and US soldiers salute to their flags during opening ceremonies of the largest-ever joint military drills in Manila. (AP file photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
Ellie Aben

US, Philippines conclude biggest joint military drill in years

Philippine and US soldiers salute to their flags during opening ceremonies of the largest-ever joint military drills in Manila. (AP file photo)
  • Annual exercise, Balikatan, covered live-fire training, urban and aviation operations, and disaster relief
  • For the first time, Patriot missile systems were deployed in amphibious maneuvers in the Asian nation
Updated 13 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino and US forces on Friday concluded their largest joint military drill in the Philippines in recent years.

The two-week training exercise, involving nearly 9,000 soldiers from the northern coast of Luzon to Palawan islands, came amid rising tensions in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway claimed by China almost entirely, while it is also contested by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The annual drill, Balikatan — which means “shoulder-to-shoulder” in Tagalog — covered maritime security, amphibious maneuvers, live-fire training, urban and aviation operations, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

“This exercise effectively capacitates our armed forces as we fulfill our respective responsibilities in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Andres Centino said during the drill’s closing ceremony.

He added that the exercise was one of the Southeast Asian nation’s proactive measures in dealing with unprecedented and real-world challenges.

The US and Philippine forces deployed more than 50 aircraft, four ships, 10 amphibious craft, four HIMARS rocket launchers, and four Patriot missile systems during this year’s Balikatan. The Patriot missile systems were used in amphibious operations in the Philippines for the first time.

“After two years of a global pandemic, US and Philippine forces have come together to complete one of the largest Balikatan exercises ever held,” said Heather Variava, US Embassy in the Philippines chargé d’affaires ad interim, who attended the ceremony as a guest of honor.

“This is a testament to the strength of the US-Philippine alliance and the shared priorities of our countries.”

The Balikatan drills were initiated in 1991, anchored on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which commits Washington and Manila to assist one another in case of an attack.

“The completion of yet another successful Balikatan is a clear example of our shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” US Marine Corps Forces Pacific Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Joseph Clearfield said.

“We are better prepared to respond as one cohesive team to any crisis or challenge.”

While the US-Philippine war games were likely noticed by Beijing, as they were being carried out relatively close to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, both Centino and Clearfield said they were only aimed at improving interoperability.

“We have done this in the past, 36 times already,” Centino told reporters.

“It is meant to just improve our capabilities to use our unit procured equipment.”

While China has been seemingly siding with Russia since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which has been seen as inflaming already existing Washington-Beijing tensions, Clearfield said the drill “had nothing to do with current events.”

Clearfield added: “We were working on doctrines, capabilities and capacities that are joint force needs currently, and in going forward in a way to deter aggressions but this was long planned a year ago before any sort of conflagration happened in Ukraine with Russia.”

Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines’ Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, told Arab News that any tensions likely to arise would not be due to the drill itself.

“As a sovereign nation with the right of self-defense, we are fully entitled to carry out whatever military exercises are necessary to ensure that we have that ability to defend ourselves,” he said.

“The types of exercises that we’ve seen in this Balikatan exercise have been long overdue, because these are the kinds of exercises that are really needed to enhance our self-defense capabilities.”

Topics: The United States Philippines

EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (AP)
Updated 08 April 2022
Reuters

EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (AP)
  • The new measures will hit over 200 additional individuals, mostly from the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk
Updated 08 April 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union has agreed to freeze the assets in the EU of the boss of Russia’s top lender Sberbank, Vladimir Putin’s two daughters and more oligarchs, according to a document published in the EU’s official journal on Friday.

Since the start of war in Ukraine, the EU has blacklisted around 700 people linked to the Kremlin or accused of supporting the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special operation.” That has not always, however, led to a quick freezing of assets, amid legal hurdles and sometimes lack of political will.

The new measures will hit over 200 additional individuals, mostly from the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, and also top businessmen, politicians and military staff close to the Kremlin.

Another 18 entities have also been hit by asset freezes, including four banks, such as VTB, and military firms, nearly doubling the number of companies hit by sanctions since the start of the war.

Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank, has been added to the EU blacklist, according to the document, in a move that is important symbolically. The EU has so far refrained from sanctioning the bank, which plays a key role in energy payments.

Putin’s daughters Ekaterina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova have also now been sanctioned for benefiting from the Russian government, the document said.

Putin had already been sanctioned in an early round of restrictive measures, although it is unclear how many assets, if any, he and his family hold in the EU.

Wealthy oligarchs usually use front men or anonymous shell companies and trusts to shield their assets, making it very hard if not impossible for investigators to identify them, especially in jurisdictions with lax rules on companies’ beneficial owners.

Oil company Surgutneftegas’ executive Vladimir Bogdanov, the founder of aluminum giant Rusal, Oleg Deripaska, billionaire Boris Rotenberg, major shareholder in Russia’s top gold miner Polyus Said Kerimov, and the chief of Russian e-commerce platform Ozon Alexander Shulgin have also been sanctioned.

The new listings are part of the EU’s fifth package of sanctions against Russia, which include a ban on coal imports and restrictions for entry into the EU for Russian vessels and lorries.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Vladimir Putin sanctions

Fifty killed in train station strike as civilians flee east Ukraine, Moscow denies attack

Fifty killed in train station strike as civilians flee east Ukraine, Moscow denies attack
Updated 54 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Fifty killed in train station strike as civilians flee east Ukraine, Moscow denies attack

Fifty killed in train station strike as civilians flee east Ukraine, Moscow denies attack
  • Ukraine's state railway company claimed two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk
Updated 54 min 9 sec ago
AFP

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: A rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed dozens on Friday, as civilians raced to flee the Donbas region bracing for a feared Russian offensive.
World leaders condemned the attack with US President Joe Biden accusing Russia of being behind an “horrific atrocity” while the French government called it a “crime against humanity” and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as “unconscionable.”
Fifty people were killed, including five children, the regional governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said as the toll rose on one of the deadliest strikes of the six-week-old war.
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported 300 were injured, saying the strike showed “evil with no limits.”
Odessa, fearing an attack on the Black Sea port city, imposed a weekend curfew “given events in Kramatorsk” and the “threat of a missile strike.”
AFP journalists at the scene of Friday’s strike saw the bodies of at least 30 people under plastic sheets next to the station.
There were pools of blood on the ground and packed bags were strewn outside the building where the remains of a large rocket was lying with the words “for our children” in Russian.
“I’m looking for my husband. He was here. I can’t reach him,” a woman told AFP, sobbing and holding her phone to her ear.
Another woman in a state of shock said: “I saw people covered in blood entering the station and bodies everywhere on the ground.”
Body parts, broken glass and abandoned baggage lay scattered around the station and across the platform.
Russia’s defense ministry said suggestions it had carried out the attack were “absolutely untrue.”
The bombing came as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell were in Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine.
Russia faces “decay” because of ever more stringent sanctions and Ukraine had a “European future,” she said at a news conference with Zelensky.
More than a month into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance torpedoed plans to swiftly capture the capital Kyiv.
Instead, Russian troops appear set on creating a long-sought land link between occupied Crimea and the Moscow-backed separatist statelets of Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas.
Heavy shelling has already begun to lay waste to towns in the region, and officials have begged civilians to flee, while the intensity of fighting is impeding evacuations.
But officials continued to press civilians to leave.
“There is no secret — the battle for Donbas will be decisive. What we have already experienced — all this horror — it can multiply,” warned Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday.
“Leave! The next few days are the last chances. Buses will be waiting for you in the morning,” he added.
Meanwhile, near the capital Kyiv, residents and Ukrainian officials returning after a Russian withdrawal from the area were trying to piece together the scale of the devastation.
Violence in the town of Bucha, where authorities say hundreds were killed — including some found with their hands bound — has become a byword for allegations of brutality inflicted under Russian occupation.
But Zelensky warned worse was being uncovered.
“They have started sorting through the ruins in Borodianka,” northwest of Kyiv, he said in his nightly address.
“It’s much more horrific there. There are even more victims of Russian occupiers.”
Violence in the area has caused massive destruction, levelling and damaging many buildings, and bodies are only now being retrieved.
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Thursday that 26 bodies had been recovered from two destroyed apartment buildings so far.
“Only the civilian population was targeted. There is no military site here,” she said, describing evidence of war crimes “at every turn.”
Fresh allegations emerged from other areas too, with villagers in Obukhovychi, northwest of Kyiv, telling AFP they were used as human shields.
Moscow has denied targeting civilians but growing evidence of atrocities has galvanized Ukraine’s allies to pile on more pressure.
On Thursday, the EU approved an embargo on Russian coal and the closure of its ports to Russian vessels as part of a “very substantial” new round of sanctions that also includes an export ban and new measures against Russian banks.
In addition, it backed a proposal to boost its funding of arms supplies to Ukraine by 500 million euros ($544 million), taking it to a total of 1.5 billion euros.
So far, the bloc has frozen 30 billion euros in assets from blacklisted Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies under sanctions, it said Friday.
In a show of support, the EU’s von der Leyen and Borrell were in Kyiv Friday for talks with Zelensky and to visit the scene of civilian deaths in Bucha.
En route to Kyiv, Borrell told journalists the EU would supply 7.5 million euros to train Ukrainian prosecutors to investigate war crimes, which Russia is accused of committing in the country.
The Group of Seven industrialized nations also agreed to more sanctions, including a ban on new investments in key sectors and fresh export restrictions, as well as the phasing out of Russian coal.
At the United Nations, 93 of the General Assembly’s 193 members voted on Thursday to suspend Russia from the body’s human rights council over its actions in Ukraine.
Russia blasted the move as “illegal and politically motivated,” while US President Joe Biden said it confirmed Moscow as an “international pariah.”
“Russia’s lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine,” Biden said, calling Russia’s actions in the country “an outrage to our common humanity.”
Ukraine has welcomed new measures on Moscow, as well as the UN suspension, but it continues to push for more support.
Zelensky called for a “cocktail” of sanctions in an address to the Finnish parliament, scolding “those who are making us wait, wait for the things that we need badly, wait for the means of protecting our lives.”
The president’s appeal echoed a call from his foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, who earlier asked NATO for heavy weaponry, including air defense systems, artillery, armored vehicles and jets.
“Either you help us now — and I’m speaking about days, not weeks — or your help will come too late and many people will die, many civilians will lose their homes, many villages will be destroyed,” Kuleba said after meeting NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.
Following his latest appeal, Britain on Friday said it was sending Ukraine more “high-grade military equipment” including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles, while Slovakia said it had given Ukraine an S-300 air defense system.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict railway station rocket strike

UK's Johnson says sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft, anti-tank missiles

UK’s Johnson says sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft, anti-tank missiles
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

UK's Johnson says sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft, anti-tank missiles

UK’s Johnson says sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft, anti-tank missiles
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain is sending Ukraine more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles after an “unconscionable” attack on a train station, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.
The supplies of the “high-grade military equipment” are worth £150 million ($195 million, 180 million euros), Johnson said.
The attack at Kramatorsk “shows the depths to which (Vladimir) Putin’s once-vaunted army has sunk,” he told reporters alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said the Russian strike was “atrocious.”
Scholz also defended Germany against criticism that it is dragging its feet on ending Russian energy imports as part of Western sanctions over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We are doing all we can and we are doing a lot,” the chancellor said, pointing to Germany’s long-term diversification to alternative energy and other suppliers for natural gas.
After talks with Scholz in Downing Street, Johnson said Britain and Germany would work together on renewable technologies.
“We cannot transform our energy systems overnight, but we also know that Putin’s war will not end overnight,” the prime minister said.

Topics: United Kingdom Boris Johnson Olaf Scholz Germany Ukraine Russia Britain Russia-Ukraine Conflict

New Ukrainian refugees fleeing 'dire conditions': UN

New Ukrainian refugees fleeing ‘dire conditions’: UN
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

New Ukrainian refugees fleeing 'dire conditions': UN

New Ukrainian refugees fleeing ‘dire conditions’: UN
  • UNHCR said 4,382,316 Ukrainians had fled the country since the war began on February 24
  • Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The flow of people escaping Russia’s war in Ukraine has slowed but those now fleeing have often spent weeks in dire conditions, the United Nations said Friday.
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,382,316 Ukrainians had fled the country since the war began on February 24.
The total is up 62,822 on Wednesday’s figures, including 22,957 who have headed to Russia since March 29, following updated numbers from Moscow.
“The war in Ukraine has triggered one of the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crises ever,” UNHCR spokesman Matt Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva.
“While the pace of arrivals is slowing, overall flows continue given the ongoing hostilities.
“UNHCR staff have observed that newly arrived refugees are coming from various parts of the country, including the east, with some reporting having spent weeks hunkering down at home or in shelters in dire conditions.”
The UN’s International Organization for Migration estimates that 7.1 million people had fled their homes but were still in Ukraine.
The IOM says that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, more than 210,000 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.
This means that in total, more than a quarter of the population have been forced to flee their homes.
Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east.
Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.
Here is a breakdown of how many Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to UNHCR:
Nearly six out of 10 Ukrainian refugees — 2,537,769 so far — have crossed into Poland, according to the UN.
Many people who go to Ukraine’s immediate western neighbors travel on to other states in Europe’s Schengen open-borders zone.
But more than 700,000 Ukrainian refugees have registered for a Polish state identity card, giving them access to public services. Some 94 percent are women and children.
Polish border guards say that since the war began, 502,000 people have left Poland for Ukraine.
Before the crisis, Poland was already home to around 1.5 million Ukrainians, chiefly migrant workers.
A total of 671,334 Ukrainians entered the EU member state, including a large number who crossed over from Moldova, wedged between Romania and Ukraine.
The vast majority are thought to have gone on to other countries.
A total of 408,652 Ukrainians have entered Hungary.
The Moldovan border is the closest to the major port city of Odessa. A total of 404,257 Ukrainians have crossed into the non-EU state, one of the poorest in Europe.
Most of those who have entered the former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people have moved on.
Another 373,589 refugees had sought shelter in Russia.
In addition, 113,000 people crossed into Russia from the separatist-held pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine between February 21 and 23.
A total of 307,772 people crossed Ukraine’s shortest border into Slovakia.
Another 19,095 refugees had made it north to Russia’s close ally Belarus.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict refugees UN

