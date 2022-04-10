Oil Update — Crude prices book second weekly decline; Germany to end Russian oil import

RIYADH: Oil prices rose 2 percent on Friday but notched their second straight weekly decline after countries announced plans to release crude from their strategic stocks.
Brent crude futures settled up $2.20, or 2.19 percent, at $102.78 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude futures rose $2.23 to $98.26.
For the week, Brent dropped 1.5 percent while WTI slid 1 percent. For several weeks, the benchmarks have been at their most volatile since June 2020.
Germany to stop Russian oil import
Germany could end Russian oil imports this year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, signaling the urgency driving Europe’s biggest economy to wean itself off energy from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Scholz was responding to a journalist’s question about whether he felt a sense of shame that EU countries were paying Russia billions of euros for fossil fuels.
“We are actively working to get independent from the import of Russian oil, and we think that we will be able to make it during this year,” Scholz said during a news conference in London with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Ukraine calls for more sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s aggression was never limited to just Ukraine and the whole of Europe was a target as he urged the West to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy products and to supply Ukraine with more weapons.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow.
“Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.
“From now on, no Russian Federation’s products will be able to be imported into the territory of our state.”
Banks, finance companies extend loans worth $53bn in Q3 2021: SAMA
Updated 10 April 2022
Widad Taleb
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s micro, small and medium enterprises continue to grow on the back of strong consumer demand, as is evident from the steady increase in MSME lending by the country’s banks and financial companies.
Saudi banks and finance companies have been on a lending spree over the last few years, with both collectively extending loans worth SR200.3 billion ($53.4 billion) to the MSME sector in the third quarter of 2021, up from SR175.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, the latest Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, data revealed. This is a 14-percent increase on a year-on-year basis.
This included SR14.2 billion credit provided by financial companies to MSMEs in the third quarter of 2021. This came as an increase from around SR10.75 billion in the third quarter of 2020, recording 31-percent growth on a year-on-year basis. This amounts to almost 22 percent of finance companies’ total credit facilities.
Recent surges in MSME credit indicate that the country’s business environment is improving despite COVID-infused challenges as the financial sector sees a strong capital liquidity value in lending to the Kingdom’s MSME sector.
SAMA statistics indicated credit facilities provided by local commercial banks to MSMEs also grew to SR186.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from SR165 billion in the same period the previous year, recording a 12.9-percent increase. This value equates to roughly 7.9 percent of the banks’ total credit facilities. It comes on the back of credit facilities by banks to MSMEs spanning over three years from 2018 through 2020 increasing by a noticeable 69 percent.
This indicates a steady expansion of monetary loans to MSMEs, providing a promising future to the sector, with loans from finance companies increasing by 53.2 percent over the same duration.
With consumer spending continuing to increase in Saudi Arabia, this is creating a pent-up demand for goods and services provided by the country’s MSME sector. This, in turn, is pushing companies to go for further lending to meet the growing demand in the market.
This steady growth in MSME lending has been witnessed despite the Saudi Central Bank recently increasing the interest rates to tackle inflation. This event could be seen as a positive indicator of how the Kingdom’s financial sector can look for promising short-term revenues. This, in return, could aggrandize loans to MSME in the future as the economy and money market stabilize.
UAE's largest healthcare provider NMC considers re-entering Saudi market after ‘painful’ exit
CEO says ‘still personally very interested in the success of the Saudi portfolio’
Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: NMC Healthcare CEO Michael Davis deals with the patients’ pain all the time. And now he himself feels the pain in many good ways.
The UAE’s largest private health care provider is taking a series of painful choices to restructure the business starting with its exit from Saudi Arabia.
“Exiting Saudi Arabia was a very difficult and painful decision for me personally and for the organization,” he told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
“Since I’ve moved to the UAE 10 years ago, I’ve been to Saudi Arabia more than a hundred times. I’ve probably been to areas of Saudi Arabia that other Saudis may not have been to,” he added
Davis said that the company may consider re-entering the Saudi market after selling its stake to Saudi Medical Care Group.
“When we exited the Saudi joint venture, we knew that it was in the best interest of NMC as a whole,” he said, reiterating his belief that Saudi Arabia is still a crucial market for his company.
“I’m still personally very interested in the success of the Saudi portfolio that we have exited. I can also see under this new board of directors and under our growth plan, an opportunity later to re-enter into Saudi, but probably not into the multi-specialty hospital space. Perhaps in one of the subspecialty spaces, like long-term care, in vitro fertilization, or cosmetics and aesthetics,” Davis said.
Painful restructuring
NMC has agreed to the sale of its 53 percent stake in SMGC, offloading the last of its international businesses as part of a creditor-approved restructuring.
Davis also revealed that NMC has achieved the best financial results since it was founded 47 years thanks to the board of directors’ restructuring program and despite the scandal incident.
“In 2020 and 2021, we’ve posted the best operational and financial results the company has ever seen in its 47 year history. None of us can forget all of this occurred on the precipice of the worst pandemic the world has seen in over 100 years. So, over the last two years, the company has battled fraud. We’ve successfully managed administration.
We’ve successfully managed and contributed to the battle against COVID-19 here in the UAE and Oman, and we’ve come out of this in a much better place,” Davis added.
“After entered administration, we received around $375 million worth of financing from our investors. I think this along with the support of 95-percent of our creditors is a vote of confidence that basically said, ‘we believe in this company,’” he added.
Davis voiced full confidence in the ability of NMC to overcome all financial difficulties.
“We believe that what we are doing is relevant, not only from a clinical and a social perspective but also from a financial perspective. This is a business that did over $1.2 billion worth of top line in 2021 and $206 million worth of adjusted EBITDA. So, when you look at those results, this is a very, very strong business with five-and-a-half million individual patient encounters per year. It’s an attractive business for any investor,” he noted.
He added that NMC’s 34 assets have been transferred to a new holding company and this means that NMC Healthcare is in a better and stronger position and is now more transparent.
A new business plan
He revealed that part of the board of directors’ three-year plan was to seek new buyers or investors.
“So, part of our business plan is we feel like within the next three years, we’ll have the business well positioned to take out for sale. At that point, we could be looking at a financial investor, a health care centric, private equity group. It could be someone local, someone international. It could also be a strategic health care investor,” Davis explained.
He added that there are a lot of people that could be involved in this investment.
“Currently what we’re doing is focusing specifically on the continuity and the stability of the business and ensuring that we are providing the best value to all of our stakeholders,” Davis said.
He noted that the plan includes the company’s new owners, their patients, their employees, and the community who supported NMC over the last two years.
“It’s important for all of us to understand that even over the last two years, we have seen an average of between five and six million patients, both in 2020 and 2021 and 60 percent of the patients that come to NMC Healthcare facilities are repeat patients. That is a significant vote of confidence,” Davis said.
Protecting the brand
He reminded that NMC has multi-specialty hospitals and clinics.
“We have the largest integrated in vitro fertilization business in the Middle East doing almost 5,500 cycles IVF cycles per year in the UAE. We have a very large cosmetics and aesthetic surgery business with 19 cosmetic and aesthetic surgery centers across the UAE and Oman,” Davis noted.
The first thing Davis did as CEO of NMC was to create a firewall between what was occurring at the corporate office and the legal and restructuring issues that were going through and what was happening at the bedside and all across the UAE and Oman, noting that his health care company has 12,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are doctors.
“And while we at the corporate office were worried with banks and creditors and lawyers and litigation, all of those things surrounding administration, those 12,000 employees were getting up every day and putting on their lab coats and their scrubs and donning their stethoscopes and going into the hospitals and clinics and, day-in and day-out, taking great care of patients,” Davis said.
For Davis, there are important lessons to be learned from pandemic that swept the world.
“I think the biggest lesson I learned from COVID is to believe in science, listen to the scientists, listen to the experts, trust our instincts, and I never want to be the last person to implement change. If you look at what Saudi Arabia and the UAE did through the pandemic, we performed so much better than the rest of the world in many ways,” he concluded.
Featured in the Startup Hall of Fame at Riyadh’s Global Entrepreneurship Congress
Updated 10 April 2022
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: TeamUp is a startup providing sports management solutions with a multiple-tier revenue model based on subscriptions, commissions, advertising and monetization of big data.
Based in Riyadh, TeamUp was founded by CEO Abdulrahman Al-Amer, his brother Amer and their partner Khalid Khudhayr.
All three bring their strengths to the table. Abdulrahman gained no less than seven bachelor’s degrees in the US, from neuroscience to political science, and followed that up with stints in strategic consulting and data analysis and as a swimming referee with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports.
CTO and CPO Amer graduated in electrical and microelectronics engineering. He was a part of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation’s, or SABIC’s, undergraduate scholarship program and had a management background as founder and CEO of a web solutions provider.
COO Khudhayr has a degree in mechanical engineering and six years of experience as an engineer with Aramco.
TeamUp was conceived after Abdulrahman failed to find an app to manage sports leagues and tournaments that could track individual players’ stats.
He and his partners founded TeamUp in December 2020, with Abdulrahman himself doing much of the coding. They soon hired a three-person development team in Amman, Jordan. They now have a staff of 24, including themselves, in Riyadh, Amman and Nairobi.
The beta version of TeamUp has been up and running since June 2021, and the official launch will happen during Ramadan.
The TeamUp app focuses on football but, in theory, could be applied to any sports tournament. Its revenue model is based on several income streams.
“When a team pays an organizer to participate in a league through TeamUp, we take a commission,” Abdulrahman told Arab News.
“Second, schools can organize their sporting tournaments with TeamUp, and there are several subscription packages for that. For this, we have a strategic partnership with Classera, the largest learning management system in the MENA region with two million students.”
“Third, we can earn revenue from advertising from players and followers. But the real meat in the equation is the commission we make with scouting players for big teams. Our ecosystem will host thousands of players and lots of data points, like how many goals a player scored, the number of followers, how many matches they played, and how many of those games they were the leading player or on the bench or injured. This information is gathered with the permission of the players using our app.
“From these metrics, we do predictive data analysis. We go to Al-Hilal or any other team and ask them what kind of player they require, say, a defender or maybe a right-wing player, and based on their requirements, we search our database and choose the players that match the criteria.”
“We can give them two years of data for each player. They cannot have the same quality of data and accuracy from traditional scouters, who go with pen and paper and watch a player for one or two matches.”
TeamUp will receive a percentage of every deal signed. Given that leading teams are willing to pay anything upwards of $5 million for a player and Paris Saint-Germain paying €222 million to Barcelona to transfer Brazilian player Neymar in August 2017, the possible rewards are apparent.
Abdulrahman expects TeamUp to have a big enough pool of players, and enough data, to begin scouting activities in approximately 18 months.
The company has already signed contracts with sports ministries in Saudi Arabia and Kenya, whereby football teams are mandated to use TeamUp to participate in amateur tournaments. It expects to sign similar deals in several North African countries later this year, with further plans to expand into the UK in 2023.
While 18 months is a long time to wait for generating substantial revenue, Abdulrahman counters that tech giants Google, YouTube, and Twitter all took at least five years to become profitable.
Their business models, like TeamUp’s, depended on their ability to mine and monetize data from that pool of users.
TeamUp’s revenue model and management team received $800,000 in pre-seed funding from 500 Global and Sanabil Investments. Other investors are showing interest in joining the round, and TeamUp will officially announce the funding once they have hit $1 million.
As a sport-tech venture with a strong management team and a globally scalable model, TeamUp was featured in the Startup Hall of Fame at Riyadh’s Global Entrepreneurship Congress.
Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters
Russia, hit by Western sanctions, has called on the BRICS group of emerging economies to extend the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
Sanctions have cut Russia off from the global financial system and from nearly half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $606.5 billion in early April.
On Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a ministerial meeting with BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that the global economic situation had worsened substantially due to the sanctions, the ministry’s statement said.
The new sanctions also destroy the foundation of the existing international monetary and financial system based on the US dollar, Siluanov said.
“This pushes us to the need to speed up work in the following areas: the use of national currencies for export-import operations, the integration of payment systems and cards, our own financial messaging system and the creation of an independent BRICS rating agency,” Siluanov said.
International payment cards Visa and MasterCard suspended operations in Russia in early March and Russia’s biggest banks have lost access to the SWIFT global banking messaging system.
Russia set up its own banking messaging system, known as SPFS, as an alternative to SWIFT. Its own card payment system MIR began operating in 2015.
They were part of Moscow’s efforts to develop homegrown financial tools to mirror Western ones, to protect the country in case penalties against Moscow were broadened.
The finance ministry said BRICS ministers have confirmed the importance of cooperation in efforts to stabilize the current economic situation.
“The current crisis is man-made, and the BRICS countries have all necessary tools to mitigate its consequences for their economies and the global economy as a whole,” Siluanov said.