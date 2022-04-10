EFG Hermes appoints Saud Altassan as CEO

RIYADH: EFG Hermes Holding’s investment bank arm, the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets has appointed Saud Altassan as the CEO of EFG Hermes, Saudi.
Before joining EFG Hermes, Altassan was Bank of America’s head of Investment in Saudi Arabia.
Before Bank of America, Altassan was the CEO of Swicorp, the private financial services group specializing in private equity, asset management and investment banking in MENA.
“I am proud and delighted to be joining one of the most reputable financial services institutions in the region,” said Altassan.
Saud Altassan appointed #CEO of EFG Hermes, Saudi
تعيين سعود الطاسان رئيسًا تنفيذيًا للمجموعة المالية هيرميس السعوديةhttps://t.co/JhwkBfBVVz#KSA #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/0xhyLVhGgz
— EFG Hermes (@efghermes) April 10, 2022
“It is exciting to have someone with Altassan’s depth and breadth of experience leading this increasingly important part of EFG Hermes’ franchise. In his new role, Altassan will lead on expansion strategies in the dynamic and ever-growing Saudi market,” said Karim Awad, CEO of EFG Hermes Holding’s Group.