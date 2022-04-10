Saudi health minister meets UK envoy in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel met the UK’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Neil Crompton, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics related to strengthening health cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UK.
The current situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic was reviewed, as was cooperation between the two sides in the exchange of expertise and information to prevent future health crises.
The UK ambassador praised the efforts of the Kingdom during the pandemic, which contributed to minimizing its effects, and reviewed the ministry’s experience in transformation programs and its aims to elevate the quality of its services.
Afterwards, the ambassador visited the virtual hospital, and listened to a presentation about the services that it provides.
Saudi Arabia lifted preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic last month. And the Ministry of Interior said measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia also announced it would no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.
