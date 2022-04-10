You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi health minister meets UK envoy in Riyadh

Saudi health minister meets UK envoy in Riyadh

Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ghd8

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Saudi health minister meets UK envoy in Riyadh

Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel. (SPA)
  • The UK ambassador praised the efforts of the Kingdom during the pandemic
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel met the UK’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Neil Crompton, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics related to strengthening health cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UK.
The current situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic was reviewed, as was cooperation between the two sides in the exchange of expertise and information to prevent future health crises.
The UK ambassador praised the efforts of the Kingdom during the pandemic, which contributed to minimizing its effects, and reviewed the ministry’s experience in transformation programs and its aims to elevate the quality of its services.
Afterwards, the ambassador visited the virtual hospital, and listened to a presentation about the services that it provides.
Saudi Arabia lifted preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic last month. And the Ministry of Interior said measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia also announced it would no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

Topics: Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel

Related

Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant
Saudi health minister reviews newly launched electronic patient records system
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister reviews newly launched electronic patient records system

Evolution of Makkah’s landscape and transport helps pilgrims, visitors

The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
Updated 11 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Evolution of Makkah’s landscape and transport helps pilgrims, visitors

The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
  • Innovative ideas and technology have transformed movement around the city
Updated 11 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: During the past few decades the transport sector in Makkah has overcome major challenges by implementing innovative ideas and technology, transforming the landscape of the city.

Dr. Samir Barqa, a researcher specializing in the history of Makkah, said that after God ordered the Prophet Ibrahim to perform pilgrimage, visitors began arriving by foot, horse and camel.

“Transport has evolved over time. People used to walk for months to reach Makkah, with a lot of them dying on the way. Then people started using camels, also known as ships of the desert. Then ‘howdas’ were invented to carry women and the Kiswa to cover the Kaaba. Caravans used to travel by the thousands. Pilgrimage paths and the Zubaidah trail are clear examples of this movement, with camel passageways bearing witness to the importance of these routes,” he said.

FASTFACTS

● Saad Al-Qurashi, an investor in the transport sector in Makkah, said that transport in Makkah had gone through a major revolution.

● Saad Al-Qurashi said that Makkah differs from other cities because of its difficult topography, which in the past had made the task of cutting the mountains to facilitate access to the central area around the Grand Mosque a major challenge.

Transport underwent a huge revolution after the discovery of oil, leading to the use of  cars, buses, aircraft and trains.

“Those who will look at the images of transportation today will see a clear difference and remarkable development, especially in the past 100 years. I had the honor, being a guide serving the pilgrims, to hold an exhibition highlighting the development of Hajj over time. The exhibition included a special pavilion for transport featuring images that showcase the development of this service over time,” Barqa said.

Saad Al-Qurashi, an investor in the transport sector in Makkah, said that transport in Makkah had gone through a major revolution.

Al-Qurashi explained that “whoever examines the transport movement in Makkah cannot but note the importance of the great development that this city has witnessed, a city that receives millions of Muslims from all over the world. The Kingdom was able to overcome this major challenge by launching Makkah buses of the highest standards. We have also the Haramain train, the Holy Sites train and public shuttle-bus transportation, all of which contribute to serving visitors and pilgrims.”

Al-Qurashi said that Makkah differs from other cities because of its difficult topography, which in the past had made the task of cutting the mountains to facilitate access to the central area around the Grand Mosque a major challenge.

He said that the “most important feature of this challenge was the ability of the country to turn the ruggedness of the mountains into tunnels that linked all regions of Makkah.”

These mountains, with their height and structure, constitute a natural barrier and an obstacle to reaching the opposite side of the mountain except by circumventing them; an exhausting, daunting and time-consuming task.

Government agencies searched for innovative ways, methods and solutions to overcome this challenge, resulting in the idea of building tunnels within the mountains.

Al-Qurashi said: “The public bus-shuttle transportation project, implemented three decades ago in the Holy Sites, contributed to ending traffic caused by normal transport systems.”

Makkah is now taking on the challenge to become a smart city with modern technical applications to create an advanced transportation system to further organize traffic movement.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia sees number of Umrah performers increasing by 11.61% in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees number of Umrah performers increasing by 11.61% in 2021
The Kiswa is checked on a daily basis and maintained by a specialized Saudi team with the experience of some of its members exceeding 26 years. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Makkah: Kiswa maintenance staff work hard to ensure Kaaba cover looks its best during Ramadan

Jeddah ‘Ramadan Nights’ festival takes place in museum at Al-Tayebat

The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival was held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge. (Supplied)
The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival was held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge. (Supplied)
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Jeddah ‘Ramadan Nights’ festival takes place in museum at Al-Tayebat

The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival was held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge. (Supplied)
  • “The museum is very large — it takes five to six days to see it in its entirety”
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival is the first Ramadan event to be organized post the coronavirus disease pandemic in Jeddah.

Held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge, one of Jeddah’s iconic destinations, the festival has received more than 8,000 visitors since it launched on the first day of Ramadan.

The festival features traditional performances of Al-Musaharati, historical figures who would beat drums to wake people for sahoor; Al-Jissees Hijazi folklore singers; Kariman Al-Ghamdi, who presents the customs of Hijazi weddings; and every Thursday and Friday, there are themed henna nights.

Within Al-Tayebat’s complex is Abdul Raouf Khalil Museum — one of the largest museums in the Middle East — that houses numerous historic and cultural artifacts.

HIGHLIGHT

The festival features traditional performances of Al-Musaharati, a person who would beat drums to wake people for sahoor; Al-Jissees Hijazi folklore singers; Kariman Al-Ghamdi, who presents the customs of Hijazi weddings; and every Thursday and Friday, there are themed henna nights.

“Abdul Raouf Khalil Museum was chosen to simulate old Jeddah,” TV producer and event organizer Abdulrahman Al-Rifai told Arab News.

“It contains 365 rooms that simulate all Arab, Islamic, European and Greek history, the first, second and third Saudi states; 15 pavilions, and five lanes of Jeddah’s avenues, including Bab Makkah, Haret Al-Sham, Haret Al-Yemen,” he added.

“The museum is very large — it takes five to six days to see it in its entirety.”

Members from the Social Development Bank, which provides financial assistance to individuals and families, and Tarahom, a charitable organization that supports prisoners and their families, also put up stalls at the festival.

Ismail Hamada, owner of Hamada Bakery, said: “It is excellent, after the repercussions of the pandemic, (that) this museum organized the festival.”

Fayza Al-Madhoon, owner of Fayza Fruits, said the museum’s atmosphere is unique. “The festival is wonderful; the museum for me holds very beautiful memories from childhood,” she told Arab News.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

The Kiswa is checked on a daily basis and maintained by a specialized Saudi team with the experience of some of its members exceeding 26 years. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Makkah: Kiswa maintenance staff work hard to ensure Kaaba cover looks its best during Ramadan

Saudi cash scheme pays $480m to 10.3m people

Saudi citizen account program pays $480 million. (SPA)
Saudi citizen account program pays $480 million. (SPA)
Updated 47 min 16 sec ago
SPA

Saudi cash scheme pays $480m to 10.3m people

Saudi citizen account program pays $480 million. (SPA)
  • The cash transfer program has distributed SR116 billion in payments since it was launched in December 2017
Updated 47 min 16 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program on Sunday deposited SR1.8 billion ($480 million) into the accounts of 10.3 million beneficiaries for April.
Total compensation for the previous instalment, paid retroactively, stood at SR25 million.
The national scheme was created to protect Saudi households from the direct, indirect and expected impacts of the economic reforms taking place in the Kingdom through monthly cash transfers into their accounts.
The cash transfer program has distributed SR116 billion in payments since it was launched in December 2017.
The program’s director general of communications, Abdullah Al-Hajri, said that 76 percent of beneficiaries received full benefits, with an average support of SR1,065 per household.
The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on age, household monthly income and the number of people living in a property.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Citizen Account Program

Related

The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on a household’s total monthly income. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Citizen Account Program deposits SR1.9 billion for July 
Saudi Citizen Account Program deposits SR1.9bn for Sept.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Citizen Account Program deposits SR1.9bn for Sept.

Saudi Arabia reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

A general view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
A general view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

A general view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
  • The Health Ministry announced that 289 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 737,199
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,058.
Saudi health authorities confirmed 96 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 751,813 people have now contracted the disease. Of the current cases, 75 remain in critical condition.
The Health Ministry announced that 289 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 737,199.
The ministry announced that 5,556 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 10,846 PCR tests were made, bringing the total number of tests to 41,664,826.
More than 64.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. Nearly 25 million people have been fully vaccinated.  The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register to receive them through its Sehhaty app.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers no COVID-19-related deaths
Saudi Arabia reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh

Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh

Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh
  • The two officials discussed efforts to support ways to reach a political solution to the crisis in Yemen
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met with the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly on Sunday.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Gressly reviewed ways of enhancing joint coordination between the Kingdom and the UN to support regional and international efforts aimed at achieving growth and prosperity for the Yemeni people.

They also discussed joint efforts to support ways to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

The meeting was attended by US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber.

Topics: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly

Related

Saudi FM receives phone call from US Secretary of State, discusses strategic relations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM receives phone call from US Secretary of State, discusses strategic relations
Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka
World
Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka

Latest updates

Evolution of Makkah’s landscape and transport helps pilgrims, visitors
The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place
Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place
How AI is advancing the Middle East’s goal of sustainable fishing
How AI is advancing the Middle East’s goal of sustainable fishing
What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper
What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper
In eastern India, coffee shop breaks HIV stigmas
In eastern India, coffee shop breaks HIV stigmas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.