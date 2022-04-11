You are here

  • Home
  • Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines
1 / 2
Houses are buried under mud after a landslide hit the village of Bunga, in Baybay town, Southern Leyte province, southern Philippines, following heavy rains brough about by Tropical storm Agaton. (AFP)
Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines
2 / 2
Houses are buried under mud after a landslide hit the village of Bunga, in Baybay town, Southern Leyte province, southern Philippines, following heavy rains brough about by Tropical storm Agaton. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4wp7

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines
  • Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday
  • Nearly 200 floods were reported in different areas in central and southern provinces over the weekend
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

MANILA: Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday.
Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday, city police chief Lt. Col. Joemen Collado said. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway, he said.
Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the government’s main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.
“In one village, a landslide occurred and other victims, unfortunately, were also swept away by the surge of water,” Collado told the DZBB radio network. “There were at least six missing but there could be more.”
Nearly 200 floods were reported in different areas in central and southern provinces over the weekend, displacing about 30,000 families, some of which were moved to emergency shelters, officials said.
Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers in flooded communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs. In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended Monday and Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.
At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.
The disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation also lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

Topics: Philippines Heavy Rains

Related

Philippines’ Pacquiao says he is not to be counted out of presidential race
World
Philippines’ Pacquiao says he is not to be counted out of presidential race
US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games
World
US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess
Updated 12 sec ago

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess
Updated 12 sec ago
LONDON: A London jury on Monday unanimously found Ali Harbi Ali guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess in a knife attack in October last year.
“It cannot have been easy to listen to the evidence you have listened to,” judge Nigel Sweeney told jurors, saying he would sentence Ali, 26, on Wednesday.
The Daesh follower had told the trial that he had no regrets about murdering father-of-five Amess after he voted in parliament for air strikes in Syria.
The court at London’s Old Bailey heard that Ali stabbed Amess more than 20 times with a foot-long carving knife in Leigh-on-Sea, southeast England.
Members of Amess’s family were in court as the verdict was read out, during which Ali refused to stand on religious grounds.
Ali, from north London, arranged an appointment with Amess, 69, by telling the politician’s office that he was a health care worker and wished to talk about local issues.
Amess was a long-serving member of parliament for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative party.
His murder five years after that of fellow MP Jo Cox in her constituency led to renewed concern about the safety of lawmakers while doing their job.

Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister

Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister
Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister

Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister
  • Sabina Nessa was strangled to death in brutal London attack last year
  • If they were a ‘normal British white family,’ they would have received different treatment
Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The sister of slain UK schoolteacher Sabina Nessa has said racism played a role in the lackluster government and media response to the brutal murder of her sibling.

Jebina Islam told BBC Radio 4 that if they were a “normal British white family,” they would have received different treatment in the wake of her sister’s death.

Nessa, 28, was killed last year by Koci Selamaj in a London park. He repeatedly hit her over the head and strangled her to death.

But after the attack, Nessa’s family received “no support from the government,” her sister told the BBC.

She also criticized Home Secretary Priti Patel for appearing to use the attack for “publicity reasons.”

Islam said: “You don’t know what we as a family are going through and to be honest you haven’t even bothered to ask since the death of my sister. And to be honest she has no right.”

She added that UK media had treated the murder of her sister differently to the slaying of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who was kidnapped and murdered the same year.

Islam said: “My sister didn’t get as much headlines, I feel, at the start. Maybe was it down to her ethnicity?

“She didn’t get the front pages on some of the papers, and in Sarah Everard’s case she did. I think it’s just down to our ethnicity, to be honest.”

Selamaj was imprisoned last week for a minimum term of 36 years. Following the sentence, Patel tweeted: “Sabina Nessa lost her life due to the harrowing and callous actions of a man who’s rightly now behind bars.

“While I can’t possibly know how Sabina’s family and friends are feeling, I hope today’s sentence brings them a small comfort, knowing this evil monster has faced justice.

“As home secretary, tackling violence against women and girls is central to my Beating Crime Plan and I am doing everything in my power to target perpetrators, protect the public and make our streets safer for everyone.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Sabina Nessa Jebina Islam Priti Patel

Related

Sabina Nessa was attacked in Kidbrooke, London, in September last year. (AP/File Photo)
World
Man admits to murder of Muslim schoolteacher in London
Accused accepts responsibility for killing UK teacher but denies murder
World
Accused accepts responsibility for killing UK teacher but denies murder

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent
  • The results will allow both to advance to a run-off
  • Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon got 21.95 percent, knocking him out of the first round
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Emmanuel Macron won 27.85 percent of votes in the first round of France’s presidential election, while far-right veteran Marine Le Pen scored 23.15 percent, according to final results from the interior ministry on Monday.
The results allow both to advance to a run-off, while far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon came in third at 21.95 percent, knocking him out of the first round but still a higher score than many polls had predicted.
Analysts say his electorate will be key for determining how Macron and Le Pen will fare in the second round on April 24.
Among the nine other candidates only one scored above five percent, the upstart far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour, who obtained 7.07 percent and has called on his voters to support Le Pen.
Next was Valerie Pecresse of the conservative Republicans at 4.78 percent, below the five percent threshold for having campaign spending largely reimbursed by the state.
On Monday, she issued an emergency plea for donations to ensure her party’s survival, saying she personally had racked up campaign debt of five million euros ($5.5 million).
Greens candidate Yannick Jadot got 4.63 percent, ruralist outsider Jean Lasalle got 3.13 percent, Communist Fabien Roussel got 2.28 percent, and far-right sovereigntist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan got 2.06 percent.
Socialist Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, scored just 1.75 percent, while anti-capitalists Philippe Poutou won 0.77 percent and Nathalie Arthaud came in last at 0.56 percent.
Turnout reached 73.69 percent, resulting in abstentions of 26.31 percent — up four percentage points from the abstentions of 22.2 percent in the first round of 2017, which also saw Macron and Le Pen advance to the run-off.

Topics: France presidential elections Marine Le Pen

Related

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election
World
Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election
France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’
World
France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’

Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister

Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister

Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister
  • Lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf resigned collectively just ahead of the vote
  • The mass resignations will require fresh by-elections in well over 100 seats
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif prime minister after a week-long constitutional crisis that climaxed on Sunday when his predecessor Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote.
Shehbaz, 70, who has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician, is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Analysts say Shehbaz, unlike Nawaz, enjoys amicable relations with Pakistan’s military, which traditionally controls foreign and defense policy in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people
The younger Sharif emerged as the leader of a united opposition to topple Khan, a former cricket star who has claimed that the United States was behind his downfall, which Washington has denied.
Nawaz Sharif was barred by the Supreme Court in 2017 from holding public office and subsequently went abroad for medical treatment after serving just a few months of a 10-year jail sentence for corruption charges.
Just minutes before the vote, legislators from Khan’s party resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament in protest at the expected formation of a government by his political opponents.
“We are announcing we are all resigning,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan’s party, said in a speech in the assembly.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had submitted papers nominating Qureshi as its candidate for prime minister.
The mass resignations will require fresh by-elections in well over 100 seats.
“There can’t be any bigger insult to this country,” Khan, ousted in a no-confidence vote by the same assembly in the early hours of Sunday, told reporters on Monday on the prospect of Sharif being elected.
No elected prime minister has completed a full term in the nuclear-armed nation since it won independence from colonial power Great Britain in 1947, though Khan is the first to be removed by a no-confidence vote.
The military has ruled the country of 220 million people for almost half its nearly 75-year history. It viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favorably when he won election in 2018.
But that support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of military intelligence chief and economic troubles that last week led to the largest interest rate rise in decades.
Khan remained defiant following his defeat in parliament. Thousands of his supporters in several cities held protests against his ousting that went on until Monday’s early hours.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans as they take part in a rally in his support in Karachi on April 10, 2022. (AFP)


Some were crying, others shouting slogans promising Khan’s return.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Shahbaz Sharif

Related

MI5 made ‘obvious’ mistakes over Manchester Arena bomber: Judge

MI5 made ‘obvious’ mistakes over Manchester Arena bomber: Judge
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

MI5 made ‘obvious’ mistakes over Manchester Arena bomber: Judge

MI5 made ‘obvious’ mistakes over Manchester Arena bomber: Judge
  • Information received months before attack linked Salman Abedi to terrorism
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: MI5 missed “obvious” intelligence ahead of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing after “jumping to the wrong conclusions,” a British judge has said.

In an interview for “When Worlds Collide,” a two-part ITV documentary on the bombing, Lord Anderson of Ipswich QC said “mistakes were made” by the security service when it was assessing information before the attack, which killed 22 people as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

MI5 has refused to release the secret intelligence it received, but Anderson said it was important and linked the bomber Salman Abedi to terrorism months before the attack.

"MI5 interpreted that intelligence as relating to ordinary crime,” he said. “With hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that that intelligence related to a developing terrorist plot. Now, we all make mistakes, we all misunderstand things that we are told, we all jump to conclusions and that’s what happened in this case.”

Anderson, a former reviewer of terrorism legislation in Britain, assessed the intelligence processed by MI5, which he published seven months after the blast. 

Abedi was investigated in 2014 when he was 19, three years before the attack, but his case was shut down and he was never reassessed despite being identified in eight more investigations.

Anderson said MI5 monitored former targets by setting up “tripwires” to assess future investigations. 

Abedi was picked up by these tripwires, which showed that he was “somebody who looked as though he might deserve a priority investigation.”

Anderson said: “The tripwire is automatic, it takes you a certain way, but it is not a substitute for human beings meeting in a room to pull together the evidence they have.

“As a consequence of that, the meeting was fixed for May 31. The plot ran faster than the process and on May 22 he detonated his backpack.”

MI5 has accepted that it was wrong to have not stopped and questioned Abedi when he returned from Libya four days before he blew himself up at Manchester Arena.

“The powers of the police at the airport are very strong indeed. They can compel people to answer questions, there is no right of silence,” Anderson said.

He added that Abedi, who was on two separate occasions listed as a person of interest, “was known to have certain quite radical views and he had a travel history that was enough to justify pulling him over and asking him some questions.

“MI5 themselves accepted to me that this is what should have happened. At the end of the day, mistakes were made. Whether they would have made a difference is another matter.

“MI5 say it’s not very likely that we could have prevented the attacks anyway. I prefer to emphasise that we simply can’t know.”

Anderson said intelligence received twice before the attack was not used properly because its “significance was not fully appreciated at the time.”

Sir John Saunders, chairman of the Manchester Arena inquiry, will publish his conclusions later this year.

MI5’s director general of counterterrorism told the inquiry: “In our view it was a reasonable judgment to make that he (Abedi) was not associated with terrorism and reasonable not to reopen the investigation on that basis.”

Topics: Manchester bombing crime Hashem Abedi

Related

Hashem Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Brother of Manchester Arena bomber, two other terrorists guilty of assaulting prison officer
Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya
World
Manchester Arena bomber ‘should have been questioned’ on return from Libya

Latest updates

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines
Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines
Auction to be held for mining licenses in Hufairat Nisah Limestone Blocks Complex
The ministry said it has put regulations and procedures in place that take into account environmental and social impacts of mining activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 
GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 
Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess
Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess
TASI gains, Nomu falls; crude plummets — Closing bell
TASI gains, Nomu falls; crude plummets — Closing bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.