Who's Who: Mohammed Al-Shammari, chairman at the AlUla Peregrina Trading Co.

Mohammed Al-Shammari. (Supplied)
Mohammed Al-Shammari. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Who's Who: Mohammed Al-Shammari, chairman at the AlUla Peregrina Trading Co.

Mohammed Al-Shammari. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Shammari has been chairman of the board at the AlUla Peregrina Trading Co. — 100 percent owned by the Royal Commission for AlUla — since August and the RCU’s chief economic and social development officer since March 2020.
A Harvard Business School alumnus, he has more than 17 years’ experience working in the healthcare, insurance, and business sectors, most recently concentrating on the economic and social development of communities.
From 2019 to 2020, he served as director of the RCU’s healthcare program, was general director of Alkhobar Hospital at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group in 2019, and program director of health services at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu between 2016 and 2019.
He held the position of Saudi business development manager at the MEDGULF Insurance and Reinsurance company from 2014 to 2015 and was manager of medical services for the Kingdom at the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. between 2011 and 2013.
Prior to that, he was an ambulance and emergency department manager, and operations manager of the critical care division and a deputy director of allied health services at SAAD Specialist Hospital from 2005 to 2010, and a critical care paramedic with Saudi Aramco between 2003 and 2005.
Al-Shammari completed a senior executive leadership program at Harvard Business School in the US and a certificate in insurance at the Chartered Insurance Institute in the UK. He gained a master’s degree in health management from the City University of London, a bachelor’s degree in health science and a post-graduate certificate in health services management from Flinders University in South Australia, and an associate degree of applied science in emergency medical technology from Cuyahoga Community College in the US.

Makkah is a city embracing cultural, linguistic diversity

Foreigners come to Makkah from all over the world for religious purposes, and some stay back for economic purposes, where they often intermarry and contribute to enriching the cultural, social fabric of the society. (Shutterstock)
Foreigners come to Makkah from all over the world for religious purposes, and some stay back for economic purposes, where they often intermarry and contribute to enriching the cultural, social fabric of the society. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah is a city embracing cultural, linguistic diversity

Foreigners come to Makkah from all over the world for religious purposes, and some stay back for economic purposes, where they often intermarry and contribute to enriching the cultural, social fabric of the society. (Shutterstock)
  • Pilgrims from around the world come to worship at the Grand Mosque all year long
Updated 12 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: It’s no surprise that the people of Makkah are skilled in speaking many languages due to their close and constant interaction with people from all over the world, who come to perform Hajj and Umrah.  

Dr. Hassan Bukhari, the dean of the Institute of Arabic Language for non-Native Speakers, said: “Makkah has unique characteristics that make it a unique model of coexistence and for the convergence of civilizations from all over the world.”

Bukhari told Arab News that Makkah had become a cultural incubator as pilgrims from all over the world come to worship at the Grand Mosque all year long, bringing and sharing their cultural, social, and economic knowledge with the city’s people.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Since people from all over the world come to Makkah and Madinah for Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia has not only trained its people in many languages to facilitate the pilgrims but also put up signs in various languages in the two Holy Cities. The translators usually interpret fatwas, provide guidance, answer queries, speeches from the day of Arafah during Hajj, snippets from biography of Prophet Muhammad and Holy Qur’an.

● The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims to receive 30 million visitors by 2030. Hence, Qazzaz believes that the guests of Allah should be given the best experience through digital transformation. He said that the current generation should enroll themselves in specialized institutes to learn more languages.

The dean believes that pilgrims are emotionally attached to the Kingdom and show great enthusiasm to learn Arabic — not only to converse but also to understand the language. The people of Makkah, in return, make great efforts to learn the language of their guests.

The tallest clock tower in the world with the world's largest clock face, atop the Abraj Al-Bait Towers, overshadows Muslim pilgrims as they circumambulate around the Kaaba in the Muslim holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)

Often foreigners live in Makkah for economic purposes, where they sometimes intermarry and contribute to developing and enriching the cultural and social fabric of the Arab society.  

Dr. Othman bin Bakr Qazzaz, head of the research and media affairs department at the Institute of Research on Hajj and Umrah, said that the people of Makkah are used to the presence of pilgrims and visitors during the Umrah season, which lasts throughout the year.

He said that the intensive presence of the guests of Allah — who come in millions to Makkah and Madinah — leads to extensive interaction, communication and cultural interaction with the people of Makkah, especially the service providers.

Makkah has unique characteristics that make it a unique model of coexistence and for the convergence of civilizations from all over the world.

Dr. Hassan Bukhari, Dean of the Institute of Arabic Language for non-Native Speakers

He added: “The society of Makkah achieved this cultural diversity by opening their minds and hearts to receive and accept these new cultures, which has pushed the society toward prosperity.”

Qazzaz said that the gateway for this influence is through the language with which the people of Makkah communicate and interact with the pilgrims and visitors. They mostly pick up the languages through economic means, such as through the abundance of shops around the Grand Mosque, conveyance, or by providing services to pilgrims at the Grand Mosque. Hence, a person from Makkah usually knows many languages, or even various Arabic dialects.

Since people from all over the world come to Makkah and Madinah for Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia has not only trained its people in many languages to facilitate the pilgrims but also put up signs in various languages in the two Holy Cities. The translators usually interpret fatwas, provide guidance, answer queries, speeches from the day of Arafah during Hajj, snippets from biography of Prophet Muhammad and Holy Qur’an.

He added: “This cultural exchange between the people of Makkah and the guests of Allah contributed in keeping the positive impact and image of the people of Makkah in the minds of the guests of Allah, as the people of Makkah accepted them and received them well as they are merciful, hospitable and compassionate toward the guests of Allah. In addition, they offered commodities and services to them in an atmosphere of serenity and noble spiritual sentiments.”

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims to receive 30 million visitors by 2030. Hence, Qazzaz believes that the guests of Allah should be given the best experience through digital transformation. He said that the current generation should enroll themselves in specialized institutes to learn more languages.

To achieve the objectives of the Quality of Life program, and the objectives of the Services of the Guests of Allah program, all services should be of the highest quality, including language, which is the main medium of communication with the pilgrims and visitors. It would offer them comfort and joy and facilitate them in performing their rituals in a serene atmosphere, he said.

Saudi boy scouts resume duties at Haram after two-year hiatus

Saudi boy scouts have enthusiastically resumed their responsibilities to serve worshippers at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan this year following the coronavirus pandemic. (Supplied)
Saudi boy scouts have enthusiastically resumed their responsibilities to serve worshippers at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan this year following the coronavirus pandemic. (Supplied)
Updated 12 April 2022
Nada Hameed

Saudi boy scouts resume duties at Haram after two-year hiatus

Saudi boy scouts have enthusiastically resumed their responsibilities to serve worshippers at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan this year following the coronavirus pandemic. (Supplied)
  • Students from the Makkah Education Department have begun volunteer work to serve worshippers in the Holy Mosque
Updated 12 April 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi scout boys resumed their duties this year in Ramadan after a hiatus of two years following the coronavirus pandemic.

The participating scout boys this year are students aged 17 and above from the Makkah Education Department who began their volunteer work to serve worshippers in the Holy Mosque, in cooperation with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah Special Security Forces.

Ziad Qadeer, the head of the scouting activity department of Makkah Education Department, told Arab News that “it aims to upgrade the abilities of the boys to become good individuals who will contribute to building the society in the future.”

Every year, the number of scout boys increases, as new scout units are formed at the three school stages — elementary, intermediate, and high.

FASTFACTS

● The boy scouts are divided into two groups. The first group is assigned to multiple locations on different floors of the Grand Mosque including the mataf (circumambulation), and other praying areas, in addition to distributing iftar meals with approved charities.

● The second group works after the Maghrib prayer until the Taraweeh prayer ends at the Grand Mosque, where the scout boys are tasked with the responsibility of directing worshippers to designated prayer areas, not corridors, to prevent overcrowding and facilitate the smooth movement of worshippers.  

More than 160 new scout leaders, who joined the Makkah Education Department, have been trained and are qualified to lead their scouting units this season.

Qadeer said that after the qualified scout boysweare selected “we introduce them to the importance of principles in dealing and communication with worshippers because it is the basis of the service they provide.”

The scout boys are divided into two groups. The first group is assigned to multiple locations on different floors of the Grand Mosque including the mataf (circumambulation), and other praying areas, in addition to distributing iftar meals with approved charities.  

The second group works after the Maghrib prayer until the Taraweeh prayer ends at the Grand Mosque, where the scout boys are tasked with the responsibility of directing worshippers to designated prayer areas, not corridors, to prevent overcrowding and facilitate the smooth movement of worshippers.  

In 2021, scout leaders were only allowed to participate in organizing and assisting worshippers during Ramadan and Hajj season. However this year, all scout boys were allowed to participate in various tasks as life returned to normal.

Pioneer Scout Mohammed Al-Zbidi spoke to Arab News about the return of the scouts to assist during Ramadan this year. Al-Zbidi, who joined Makkah Scouts in 1994, said that as soon as student scouts’ duty return was announced, “I felt that the spirit is back, the energy is back, and the students returned with full enthusiasm, vitality and love for work.”

The scout boys will also be part of a number of volunteer programs, events and initiatives.

Tulane University honors Saudi Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi with international award

Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi
Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi
Updated 12 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Tulane University honors Saudi Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi with international award

Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi
  • The award is given to alumni who represent the highest standards of excellence and community service locally and internationally
Updated 12 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi was awarded the International Award for Exceptional Achievement during the Tulane Alumni Awards Gala, hosted by Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine on April 9.

Al-Ahmadi, an academic who specializes in economics and health management and who also serves as the assistant speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, was honored for the contributions of her legacy of excellence at Tulane University.

FASTFACT

Dr. Hanan bint Al-Ahmadi, an academic was honored for the contributions of her legacy of excellence at Tulane University.

She posted on her LinkedIn account: “It is a great honor to be selected among Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine’s distinguished alumni, and to be awarded Tulane’s International Achievement Award.”

The award is given to alumni who represent the highest standards of excellence and community service locally and internationally.

During her acceptance speech, Al-Ahmadi said that the scholarships to study abroad provided by Saudi Arabia are pillars of educational strategy in contributing to distinguishing the Kingdom as a global educational institution.

She also highlighted that more than 50,000 Saudi students study at universities in the US.

Al-Ahmadi praised the launch of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, that will empower students and give them access to enroll in the most elite international educational institutions worldwide.

The scholarships empower students to bring their knowledge and expertise to lead major development projects that are taking place in the Kingdom.

Al-Ahmadi said the Kingdom has gone through many changes in the past few years, highlighting the launch of Vision 2030 and its initiatives.

She said Vision 2030 serves as an engine for change at social, cultural, and economic levels, and has contributed to empowering women in society and enhancing their participation in various fields.

Al-Ahmadi highlighted that all this is due to the great investment in women’s education in Saudi Arabia. She emphasized that the leadership’s support of Saudi women contributed to elevating her to international and regional forums, and representing the Kingdom abroad.

Concluding her speech, Al-Ahmadi thanked the board of Tulane University and congratulated her fellow winners in various other categories.

Two other doctors, Dr. Neil Meltzer and Dr. Joseph Kanter, were also honored for different achievements alongside Al-Ahmadi.

 

Saudi FM hosts iftar party for heads of diplomatic missions

Saudi FM hosts iftar party for heads of diplomatic missions
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM hosts iftar party for heads of diplomatic missions

Saudi FM hosts iftar party for heads of diplomatic missions
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held an iftar party for the heads of diplomatic missions, regional bodies, and international organizations in Riyadh on Monday.

The party was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, and senior foreign ministry officials.

Guests dined, conversed, and exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Ramadan.

KSrelief demining project removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week

The number of mines dismantled since the beginning of the “Masam” project so far has reached 330,981. (SPA)
The number of mines dismantled since the beginning of the “Masam” project so far has reached 330,981. (SPA)
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

KSrelief demining project removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week

The number of mines dismantled since the beginning of the “Masam” project so far has reached 330,981. (SPA)
  • The project, launched in 2018, aims to remove mines planted by the Houthi militia indiscriminately throughout Yemen
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 1,400 landmines planted by the Houthi milita in various regions of Yemen were cleared by a Saudi-backed demining program, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The ‘Masam’ demining project, run by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), dismantled 1,444 mines, including 19 anti-personnel mines, 784 anti-tank mines, 640 unexploded ordnance and one explosive device during the first week of April.

The number of mines dismantled since the beginning of the “Masam” project so far has reached 330,981, according to the SPA report.

The project, launched in 2018, aims to remove mines planted by the Houthi militia indiscriminately throughout Yemen, which often claim the lives of children, women and the elderly.

According to human rights groups, the Houthis lay landmines randomly across Yemen, often around roads, schools and farms, in clear violation of international laws.

