Mohammed Al-Shammari has been chairman of the board at the AlUla Peregrina Trading Co. — 100 percent owned by the Royal Commission for AlUla — since August and the RCU’s chief economic and social development officer since March 2020.
A Harvard Business School alumnus, he has more than 17 years’ experience working in the healthcare, insurance, and business sectors, most recently concentrating on the economic and social development of communities.
From 2019 to 2020, he served as director of the RCU’s healthcare program, was general director of Alkhobar Hospital at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group in 2019, and program director of health services at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu between 2016 and 2019.
He held the position of Saudi business development manager at the MEDGULF Insurance and Reinsurance company from 2014 to 2015 and was manager of medical services for the Kingdom at the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. between 2011 and 2013.
Prior to that, he was an ambulance and emergency department manager, and operations manager of the critical care division and a deputy director of allied health services at SAAD Specialist Hospital from 2005 to 2010, and a critical care paramedic with Saudi Aramco between 2003 and 2005.
Al-Shammari completed a senior executive leadership program at Harvard Business School in the US and a certificate in insurance at the Chartered Insurance Institute in the UK. He gained a master’s degree in health management from the City University of London, a bachelor’s degree in health science and a post-graduate certificate in health services management from Flinders University in South Australia, and an associate degree of applied science in emergency medical technology from Cuyahoga Community College in the US.
Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Shammari, chairman at the AlUla Peregrina Trading Co.
https://arab.news/27qs2
Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Shammari, chairman at the AlUla Peregrina Trading Co.
Mohammed Al-Shammari has been chairman of the board at the AlUla Peregrina Trading Co. — 100 percent owned by the Royal Commission for AlUla — since August and the RCU’s chief economic and social development officer since March 2020.