You are here

  • Home
  • US monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says

US monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvcr3

Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

US monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)
  • Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently banned wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka state
  • Modi’s critics say his Hindu nationalist ruling party has fostered religious polarization since coming to power in 2014
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the Asian nation’s rights record.
“We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials,” Blinken said on Monday in a joint press briefing with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
Blinken did not elaborate. Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.
Blinken’s remarks came days after US Representative Ilhan Omar questioned the alleged reluctance of the US government to criticize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on human rights.
“What does Modi need to do to India’s Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace?” Omar, who belongs to President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, said last week.
Modi’s critics say his Hindu nationalist ruling party has fostered religious polarization since coming to power in 2014.
Since Modi came to power, right-wing Hindu groups have launched attacks on minorities claiming they are trying to prevent religious conversions. Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief.
In 2019, the government passed a citizenship law that critics said undermined India’s secular constitution by excluding Muslim migrants from neighboring countries. The law was meant to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015.
In the same year, soon after his 2019 re-election win, Modi’s government revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate the Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country. To keep a lid on protests, the administration detained many Kashmir political leaders and sent many more paramilitary police and soldiers to the Himalayan region also claimed by Pakistan.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently banned wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka state. Hard-line Hindu groups later demanded such restrictions in more Indian states.

 

Topics: India Human rights in India US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

The Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally in Allahabad on December 26, 2021. (AFP)
World
Hard-line Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge

US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AP

US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge

US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
  • Shanghai says it will gradually lift some restrictions on neighborhoods where no new infections have been reported over the past two weeks
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: The US has ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing.
But people living under the restrictions have described an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to leave their homes or obtain food and daily necessities, while people who test positive for the coronavirus have been forced into mass quarantine centers where conditions at times have been called crowded and unsanitary.
Authorities on Tuesday said another 23,342 people in Shanghai tested positive for the virus over the previous day, just 994 of whom displayed symptoms. Total infections have topped more than 200,000 in the latest wave, although no additional deaths have been reported.
The State Department said the order announced late Monday is an upgrade from the “authorized” departure advisory last week that made the decision voluntary. The order covers non-emergency US government employees at the consulate in Shanghai and their family members. Consular officers will remain on duty at the consulate.
“Our change in posture reflects our assessment that it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground,” the announcement said.
The State Department also issued a series of adviseries for Americans in Shanghai, including that they ensure they have a “sufficient supply of money, medication, food, and other necessities for your family in the event of sudden restrictions or quarantine.”
China’s government and the entirely state-controlled media are growing increasingly defensive about complaints over the COVID-19 prevention measures.
Beijing responded angrily to last week’s voluntary departure advisory, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying China was “strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the US side’s groundless accusation against China’s epidemic response.”
In that announcement, the State Department advised Americans to reconsider traveling to China due to “arbitrary enforcement” of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Hong Kong, Jilin province and Shanghai. US officials cited a risk of “parents and children being separated.”
Despite that, and indications the hard-line policy is being dictated by head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping, China has rejected any notion that its response is political in nature. Xi has demanded social stability above all else in the runup to a key party congress later this year at which he is expected to bestow on himself an unprecedented third-term as party leader.
Shanghai authorities also say they have secured daily supplies for residents, following complaints about deliveries of food and other necessities being unavailable or inadequate to demand.
Shanghai says it will gradually lift some restrictions on neighborhoods where no new infections have been reported over the past two weeks. Residents will be able to travel around their districts but not meet in groups. Others will be restricted to their immediate neighborhoods.

Topics: China Shanghai US COVID-19

Related

Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in COVID-19 infections
World
Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in COVID-19 infections
Shanghai widens COVID-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs
World
Shanghai widens COVID-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs

Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city, Mariupol

Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city, Mariupol
Updated 12 April 2022
AP

Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city, Mariupol

Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city, Mariupol
  • The southeastern port city of Mariupol has seen some of the heaviest attacks and civilian suffering in the 6-week-old war
  • US officials also point to further signs Russia’s military is gearing up for a major offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region
Updated 12 April 2022
AP

KYIV: Corpses are now “carpeted through the streets” of Mariupol after Russian troops killed more than 10,000 civilians over the past six weeks in their unsuccessful fight to capture the strategic southern port, the mayor said, while Western powers warned Tuesday of an ongoing buildup for a suspected Russian assault in Ukraine’s east.
The British Ministry of Defense said Russian forces are continuing to pull out of Belarus to support operations in eastern Ukraine, focused on the Donbas region, where Russian-allied separatists have claimed independence.
“Fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify over the next two to three weeks as Russia continues to refocus its efforts there,” the ministry said in a tweet. “Russian attacks remain focused on Ukrainian positions near Donetsk and Luhansk with further fighting around Kherson and Mykolaiv and a renewed push toward Kramatorsk.”
The southeastern port city of Mariupol has seen some of the heaviest attacks and civilian suffering in the 6-week-old war, but the land, sea and air assaults by Russian forces fighting to capture it have increasingly limited information on circumstances inside the city.
Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused Russian forces of having blocked weeks of attempted humanitarian convoys into the city in part to conceal the carnage. Boychenko said the death toll in Mariupol alone could surpass 20,000.
Boychenko also gave new details of allegations by Ukrainian officials that Russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to Mariupol to dispose of the corpses of victims of the siege.
Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping center where there are storage facilities and refrigerators, Boychenko said.
“Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned,” he said.
Boychenko spoke from a location in Ukrainian-controlled territory but outside Mariupol. The mayor said he had several sources for his description of the alleged methodical burning of bodies by Russian forces in the city, but did not further detail the sources of his information.
The discovery of large numbers of apparently executed civilians after Russian forces retreated from cities and towns around the capital, Kyiv, already has prompted widespread condemnation and assertions that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.
US officials also point to further signs Russia’s military is gearing up for a major offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, switching its focus after Russian forces failed in their initial drive to capture Kyiv.
Donbas has been torn by fighting between Russian-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces since 2014, and Russia has recognized the separatists’ claims of independence. Military strategists say Russian leaders appear to hope local support, logistics and terrain in Donbas favor Russia’s larger and better-armed military, potentially allowing Russian troops to gain more territory and weaken Ukraine’s fighting forces.
Russia has appointed a seasoned general to lead its renewed push in the eastern Donbas region.
A senior US defense official on Monday described a long Russian convoy now rolling toward the eastern city of Izyum with artillery, aviation and infantry support, as part of redeployment for what appears to be the looming Russian campaign.
More artillery is being deployed near the city of Donetsk, while ground combat units that withdrew from around the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas appear destined for refitting and resupplying before they position in Donbas, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US military assessments.
With their offensive in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities — a strategy that has flattened many urban areas and killed thousands of people.
The UN children’s agency said nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion began. The United Nations has verified 142 children have been killed and 229 injured, though the actual numbers are likely much higher.
Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities, including a massacre in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, airstrikes on hospitals and a missile attack that killed at least 57 people last week at a train station.
In Bucha, the work of exhuming bodies from a mass grave in a churchyard resumed.
Galyna Feoktistova waited for hours in the cold and rain in hopes of identifying her 50-year-old son, who was shot and killed more than a month ago, but eventually she went home for some warmth. “He’s still there,” her surviving son, Andriy, said.
In Mariupol, about 120,000 civilians are in dire need of food, water, warmth and communications, the mayor said.
Only those residents who have passed the Russian “filtration camps” are released from the city, Boychenko said.
Ukrainian officials say Russian troops are confiscating passports from Ukrainian citizens, then moving them to the camps in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled east before sending them to distant, economically depressed areas in Russia.
Boychenko said Monday that those who did not pass the “filtering” have been moved to improvised prisons. He said 33,000 people or more have been taken to Russia or separatist territory in Ukraine.
Russian has denied moving people against their will.
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians that Russia might use chemical weapons in Mariupol. “We take this as seriously as possible,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday.
Western leaders warned even before Russian troops moved into Ukraine that Russia could resort to unconventional weapons there, particularly chemical agents.
A Russia-allied separatist official, Eduard Basurin, appeared to urge their use Monday, telling Russian state TV that Russian-backed forces should seize a giant metals plant in Mariupol from Ukrainian forces by first blocking all the exits out of the factory. “And then we’ll use chemical troops to smoke them out of there,” he said.
A Ukrainian regiment, without evidence, also claimed Monday that a drone had dropped a poisonous substance in Mariupol. It indicated there were no serious injuries.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the US could not confirm the drone report out of Mariupol. But Kirby noted the administration’s persistent concerns “about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine.”
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault increasingly is focusing on an arc of territory stretching from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north, to Kherson in the south.
Questions remain about the ability of depleted and demoralized Russian forces to conquer much ground, however, after determined Ukrainian defenders repelled their advance on Kyiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mariupol civilian deaths

Related

Italy PM signs Algeria gas deals to reduce Russia reliance
Business & Economy
Italy PM signs Algeria gas deals to reduce Russia reliance
UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled homes
World
UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled homes

Ethics and views on Palestinians at heart of controversial Illinois congressional battle

The dome of the US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
The dome of the US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 April 2022
ALI YOUNES

Ethics and views on Palestinians at heart of controversial Illinois congressional battle

The dome of the US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
  • Two Democratic candidates standing for election in the same district, which has a large Palestinian population, trade allegations about each other’s impropriety
  • Sean Casten highlighted a House Ethics Committee investigation into opponent Marie Newman; she said he is facing a Federal Election Commission probe
Updated 12 April 2022
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: A hotly contested congressional race in the Chicago area between two members of Congress from the same party has descended into accusations of ethical improprieties.
Representative Sean Casten has accused Representative Marie Newman, a fellow Democratic, of ethical violations over the latter’s legal dispute with Palestinian American academic Iymen Chehade.
Casten has demanded that Newman share the details of an undisclosed legal settlement with Chehade in 2021 relating to an employment agreement signed in 2018, before she was elected to Congress.
“I first ran for Congress in 2018, in part in response to the ethical lapses of Donald Trump,” Casten said in a statement. “Public service is a trust and our entire democracy is jeopardized when voters have reason to believe that any elected officials are placing our personal self-interest above the public good. Ethics matters.” In the statement, he accused Newman of “bribery.”
Casten and Newman currently represent separate districts in Illinois, the 6th and 3rd respectively, but after recent boundary changes the latter decided to challenge the former in the Democratic primary for the redrawn 6th Congressional District.
The Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics, a nonpartisan independent agency, conducted an investigation last year into allegations that Newman promised Chehade a job in exchange for him agreeing not to run against her. The board did not explicitly accuse Newman of “bribery” at the conclusion of its investigation but in October it recommended that the House Ethics Committee look into the matter further, which it is doing.
Chehade advised the Newman campaign on issues relating to Palestinian rights and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories before she was elected. After she was elected, in 2020, he filed a lawsuit accusing her of reneging on a written agreement to hire him if she won the race.
The lawsuit was settled out of court in June last year but the details were not made public and a non-disclosure agreement is in place. Chehade began working for Newman shortly after the case was settled and continues to do so. He is also currently running as a candidate for Congress in the redrawn 3rd District.
Newman is considered a progressive Democrat and a supporter of peace and justice for Palestinians. As such she enjoys the support of the majority of Palestinian Americans in her district. The redrawn 6th District has the largest concentration of Palestinian Americans in the country.
In a statement to Arab News, Newman denied any wrongdoing and accused Casten of alleged ethical and financial improprieties, highlighting a federal investigation of his financial and business dealings.
“Voters should be aware of several recent lawsuits encompassing Rep. Casten, after being accused of an effort to enrich himself at others’ expense, as well as the current federal investigation in which Rep. Casten is accused of a federal felony for illegally coordinating his campaign and his father’s super PAC against former female primary opponent, Kelly Mazeski,” Newman said.
A super PAC is a political action committee that can raise unlimited amounts of campaign funding from corporations, unions and individuals but is not permitted to contribute to or coordinate directly with political parties or candidates.
Newman added: “Rep. Casten never answered questions about his current and active FEC (Federal Election Commission) complaint and investigation into the allegation of a federal felony where he, his campaign and his father’s super PAC illegally coordinated to oust a progressive female primary opponent, all under one roof.”
Her supporters claim that the local mainstream media has failed to properly scrutinize Casten’s alleged impropriety.
Newman supports efforts to broker peace between Israelis and Palestinians. She voted for congressional bills that aimed to attach improvements to the human rights of Palestinians as conditions for US foreign aid to Israel, which angered right-wing and pro-Israeli groups in the US. She also voted last year against a bill for $1 billion in funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which was approved.
Casten, meanwhile, has the support of several Jewish organizations including the Democratic Majority for Israel, Jewish Democrat Council of America, and J Street.
Tarek Khalil, a Palestinian American activist from the 6th District told Arab News that Casten advocates the kind of “liberal Zionist lines” that do not bring any improvement to the lives of Palestinians who have been suffering under Israeli military occupation since 1967.
Newman, he said, “has a proven record when it comes advocating for Palestinians’ rights.”
Tammy Georgiou, a voter in the district, told the Arab News that as a woman and a progressive democrat, Casten’s history and behavior relating to his contest against his former female primary opponent made her feel “uncomfortable.”
She added: “I am a woman voter and Casten’s attacks on progressive women candidates are worrisome.”

Topics: US Congress Iymen Chehade Sean Casten Marie Newman

Related

Steve Cohen, who chaired the first part of the hearing, spoke of the importance of Muslim, Arab and South Asian American communities in America’s history. (Screenshot)
World
Muslims and Arabs tell US Congress hearing of their experiences of bigotry
Special US Congress members speak during event organized by dissident Iranians
Middle-East
US Congress members speak during event organized by dissident Iranians

Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial

Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial

Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial
  • Paxlovid is the second antiviral to be added to the trial after molnupiravir, a pill made by Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will expand access to Pfizer’s oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment to thousands more people by adding it to a trial to assess how best to use the drug in its highly vaccinated population, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Paxlovid, a combination of Pfizer’s new pill with an older antiviral ritonavir, was made available to thousands of people with compromised immune systems in Britain in February.
Now Paxlovid is being added to the Panoramic national study in England, which is making antivirals available to a wide number of patients while collecting data on how the drugs should best be used in a vaccinated adult population.
Paxlovid was shown to reduce the relative risk of death or hospitalization by nearly 90 percent in clinical trials of high risk individuals given the treatment for five days. Currently it is advised to be taken during the early stages of COVID, though last month was added to another trial for hospitalized patients.
Britain has reported 170,000 deaths from COVID-19, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cited antivirals as part of his plan to learn to live with the virus, saying they can cut deaths among those who do not benefit as much from vaccine protection, such as the immunosuppressed.
“As we learn to live with COVID, the UK continues to lead the way in using cutting-edge treatments which have already saved the lives of many of the country’s most vulnerable patients,” health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.
The Panoramic study is open to adults over age 50, or those aged between 18 and 49 who have underlying health conditions that may put them at higher risk for severe COVID.
Paxlovid is the second antiviral to be added to the trial after molnupiravir, a pill made by Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics that did not perform as well in its pivotal clinical trial.
The health ministry said that 20,000 people had joined the Panoramic study to generate data on molnupiravir, with a further 17,500 people to be enrolled to access Paxlovid.

Topics: Britain Pfizer Paxlovid

Related

Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen
World
Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
World
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger traded barbs on Monday as they began a final fortnight of campaigning ahead of a run-off vote set to be much closer than their 2017 contest.
After a first round of voting on Sunday, Macron came top with 27.85 percent, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen finished second at 23.15 percent, final results showed on Monday.
As the top two finishers, they advanced to a second round scheduled for April 24.
Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon came close to qualifying for the run-off after a late surge gave him a score of just under 22 percent.
The Macron-Le Pen duel is a replay of the 2017 election final from which Macron emerged victorious with 66 percent. This time, however, polls suggest it will be a closer contest.
Making an aggressive start to the next phase of the campaign, Macron headed to deprived former mining and steel-making areas of northern France that have become Le Pen strongholds.
“I’m not going to pretend nothing happened, I have heard the message from those who voted for the extremes, including those who voted for Ms Le Pen,” Macron told a scrum of journalists who followed him in Denain.
“I realize that people will vote for me to stop her, but I want to convince people. So I may possibly round out my project” with more social welfare measures, he said.
Macron later said he was prepared to raise the state pension age from 62 to 64 — rather than 65 as his campaign program pledged — to avoid “too many tensions” and “build a consensus.”
In an interview with the Voix du Nord newspaper, he called Le Pen a “demagogue,” saying she was “someone who said to people what they want to hear at the moment they want to hear it.”
Le Pen met with her campaign team Monday morning before heading to visit a cereal farmer in the central Yonne region, which placed her first in Sunday’s vote.
Returning to the main priority of French people — and the focus of all her campaigning — she accused Macron of doing too little to help voters with the rising cost of living.
“Anticipating events is absolutely essential. At the moment, we’re improvising,” she said, before repeating her promises to slash taxes on food and fuel.
The arch-nationalist, 53, also denied that she planned for France to leave the European Union, saying instead she wanted to “change the structure” of the 27-member club.
Polls gauging second-round voting intentions mostly point to around 53 percent for Macron and 47 percent for Le Pen.
But one poll by the Ifop-Fiducial group suggested Macron could have only a razor-thin win with 51 percent versus 49 percent.
While opponents accuse her of being divisive and racist, Le Pen has sought to project a more moderate image in this campaign and has focused on voters’ daily worries over inflation.
Both candidates will now scramble to woo voters of their defeated first-round rivals.
“We’re going to have to win over the French people who didn’t vote for Emmanuel Macron in the first round,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told the France Inter broadcaster on Monday.
In an early boost for the president, Communist Party candidate Fabien Roussel, Socialist Anne Hidalgo, Yannick Jadot of the Greens and right-wing Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse said they would vote for him to prevent the far-right leader coming to power.
Melenchon told his supporters not to give a “single vote” to Le Pen, but he stopped short of backing Macron directly.
“If Macron wants to convince our voters, he’s going have to work for it,” said Melenchon’s campaign director, Manuel Bompard.
Meanwhile Le Pen’s far-right rival Eric Zemmour, who garnered just over seven percent on Sunday, threw his weight behind her.
A pivotal moment in the next stage of the campaign will come on April 20 when the two candidates take part in a live TV debate, just like five years ago when a better-prepared Macron won the day.
But this time will be different, said political scientist Brice Teinturier.
Macron, he said, “is no longer the new candidate representing a kind of freshness” while Le Pen “is no longer the person people automatically reject.”
Macron is expected to target her past admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, an explosive issue during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Marine Le Pen is the candidate for depending on Russia,” Macron told the Voix du Nord.
The candidates from France’s traditional parties of government — the Socialists and the Republicans — suffered humiliating defeats.
Sunday’s vote spelled disaster for Hidalgo, the Socialist mayor of Paris, who won only 1.75 percent, a historic low for the party.
The vote for Pecresse’s Republicans collapsed to 4.78 percent from 20 percent in 2017.
On Monday, Pecresse admitted her campaign finances, which included five million euros ($5.5 million) of her own money, were in a “critical” state, and called for donations from supporters.
Public campaign spending reimbursements are drastically reduced for candidates who fail to reach five percent.
Abstention on Sunday hit 26 percent, a sharp increase from the first round in 2017.

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen

Related

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent
World
Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent
Update France’s Macron and Le Pen head for cliffhanger April 24 election runoff
World
France’s Macron and Le Pen head for cliffhanger April 24 election runoff

Latest updates

Dubai hotels cross 90% occupancy for first time since 2017 driven by Expo 2020
Dubai hotels cross 90% occupancy for first time since 2017 driven by Expo 2020
UK minister says Russian chemical attack would draw Western ‘response’
UK minister says Russian chemical attack would draw Western ‘response’
Celebs congratulate Britney Spears on pregnancy news
Celebs congratulate Britney Spears on pregnancy news
US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
Commodities Update — Gold inches higher, grains firm, aluminium sinks on low demand worries
Commodities Update — Gold inches higher, grains firm, aluminium sinks on low demand worries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.