Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok

JEDDAH: A trio of Thailand’s top golfing superstars have all been confirmed for the Aramco Team Series Bangkok, taking place at the Thai Country Club from May 12 to 14.
Breakout international star Patty Tavatanakit, the world No. 14, will make her Aramco Team Series debut in the unique team and individual format next month. The 22-year-old shot to fame last year by winning her first major, followed by multiple top-10 performances that catapulted her up the world rankings while also being crowned Ladies Professional Golf Association rookie of the year.
Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn is another big name confirmed to tee off in Bangkok at the $1 million Aramco-backed event. She will be joined by her sister Moriya, the world No. 42, with a host of other up-and-coming Thai and Asian players also set to be confirmed.
Last year’s debut Aramco Team Series season saw Thai world No. 5 and 2021 LET Race to Costa del Sol winner Atthaya Thitikul narrowly lose in a playoff in London’s debut event.
Tavatanakit said: “It’s amazing to see global tournaments like the Aramco Team Series come to my hometown of Bangkok. The ATS tournaments are providing really cool opportunities for players all over the world and the new wave of female talent in Thailand to get chances on the Ladies European Tour and impress in front of the world.
“There’s a real buzz for women’s golf in Thailand after some of our performances on the international stage so it’s a great chance to keep that momentum.”
The Aramco Team Series is golf’s first team event series on any professional tour – with visits to London, Sotogrande in Spain, New York, and Jeddah following its opening Asian leg. The format, which includes a player-led draft at each event, gives more golfers tournament opportunities helped by teaming up with the best players on the planet.
This season will also see a revised format for the event with the team event taking place over the first two days, with the third and final round for individuals making the cut in a last-day shootout.
Ariya Jutanugarn said: “I’ve heard really positive things about the Aramco Team Series with a fresh format and the chance to play and connect with different players on the LET. It gives players a lot more to play for during a tournament week both as a team and as an individual.
“I’ve enjoyed success before in team formats alongside my sister Moriya, so I’m looking forward to seeing who I get to team up with in the draft and a chance to host them on home soil in Thailand,” she added.
The Aramco Team Series Bangkok kicks off the 2022 tournaments at the Thai Country Club before heading to London (Centurion Club, June 16 to 18), Sotogrande (La Reserva Club, Aug. 18 to 20), New York (venue to be confirmed, Oct. 13 to 15), and Jeddah (Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Nov. 9 to 11).
Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and chief executive officer of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “The Aramco Team Series is bigger and better this year and it’s exciting to expand to Asia and one of golf’s fastest-growing markets in Thailand. It’s a hotbed of talent with players now getting more opportunities to mix it with the LET’s very best players in different formats with global exposure.
“It’s a chance to showcase the growth of women’s sport, superstar names, and the next generation – all from a perfect venue in Bangkok to kick off the new ATS season.”
