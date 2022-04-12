Gaddafi’s son runs up $390k Italian hotel bill

LONDON: A son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has run up a $390,000 debt with an Italian hotel after leaving a luxury car parked on its premises for 15 years.
In 2007, after a month-long trip, Al-Saadi Gaddafi parked his Cadillac Escalade at the luxury Hotel Excelsior in the town of Rapallo.
At the time, he had been enjoying a playboy lifestyle while playing football for local team Sampdoria.
He was axed from the team and left the country, but ignored repeated attempts by the hotel to make him settle his bill.
Aldo Werdin, director of the Hotel Excelsior, told MailOnline: “We have been waiting 15 years for Mr. Gaddafi to settle his bill. Over the last few years we have tried many times to try and get this matter resolved but with no success. We even contacted the Libyan Embassy in Rome but they were unable to help.
“He left the car at the front of the hotel and we don’t even have the keys for it. It’s actually become a bit of an attraction with people stopping to take a look at it.
“We have to give it a clean every now and then as having a dirty car outside the hotel wouldn’t be very good for guests and it doesn’t even have an Italian log book so we couldn’t drive it here.
“He was a bit of a character and quite a playboy, he would have women visit him from London and Tripoli and the nights were always very loud and noisy when he was entertaining.
“There was loud music and he even set up a barbecue on the terrace where they would grill lamb at all hours of the day and night.”
Staff at The Royal London Hospital in east London during a video call with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in residence at Windsor Castle, to mark the official opening of the hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit. (AFP)
Queen Elizabeth recalled her experience on Wednesday when she spoke to staff and patients by video-link to mark the opening of a hospital unit named in her honor in east London
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP
LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who turns 96 soon, has spoken of serious fatigue after she contracted COVID-19 in February despite aides downplaying her illness.
At the time, Buckingham Palace said the vaccinated monarch had “mild, cold-like symptoms.”
But she was forced to cancel a series of appointments with foreign diplomats, at the start of her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth recalled her experience on Wednesday when she spoke to staff and patients by video-link to mark the opening of a hospital unit named in her honor in east London.
Speaking to one former COVID-19 patient who required ventilation, the queen said about the virus: “It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?
“This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result,” she said, according to footage released by the palace on Sunday.
The unit at the Royal London Hospital was built in record time to cope with an influx of COVID-19 sufferers.
The construction team hailed the “Dunkirk spirit” that inspired them, referring to the World War II retreat of British and allied forces from northern France, in the face of a Nazi onslaught.
“Thank goodness it still exists,” the queen replied.
“It is very interesting, isn’t it, when there is some very vital thing, how everybody works together and pulls together — marvellous, isn’t it?”
Fears for the queen’s health have lingered since she had an unscheduled overnight stay in hospital last October, which was only revealed by the palace later.
Her public appearances have become rarer since, and she has complained of mobility problems, as her 96th birthday approaches on April 21.
She is to miss a religious service on Maundy Thursday this week and will be represented by her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles.
The service marks the start of Easter weekend, and is normally a fixture in her calendar.
The Banarasi saris — so-called in reference to the city’s ancient name — they produce are widely sought after by Indian brides and are often passed on from one generation to the next as family heirlooms
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP
VARANASI, India: In a dim room near the banks of India’s Ganges river, arms glide over a creaking loom as another silken fiber is guided into place with the rhythmic clack of a wooden beam.
Mohammad Sirajuddin’s cramped studio is typical of Varanasi’s dwindling community of artisans painstakingly working by hand to produce silk saris, uniquely cherished among their wearers as the epitome of traditional Indian sartorial style.
The city he calls home is revered among devout Hindus, who believe that cremation on the banks of its sacred waterway offers the chance to escape the infinite cycle of death and rebirth.
But Sirajuddin’s own reflections on mortality are centered on his craft, with competition from more cost-efficient mechanized alternatives and cheap imports from China leaving his livelihood hanging by a thread.
“If you walk around this whole neighborhood, you’ll see that this is the only house with a handloom,” the 65-year-old tells AFP.
“Even this will be here only as long as I am alive. After that, nobody in this house will continue.”
Varanasi’s hand-weavers have cultivated a reputation for excellence over centuries, specializing in intricate patterns, floral designs and radiant golden brocades.
The Banarasi saris — so-called in reference to the city’s ancient name — they produce are widely sought after by Indian brides and are often passed on from one generation to the next as family heirlooms.
The elegant garments fetch handsome prices — Sirajuddin’s current work will go on sale for 30,000 rupees ($390) — but the cost of inputs and cuts taken by middlemen leave little left for weavers.
“Compared to the hard work that goes into making the sari, the profit is negligible,” Sirajuddin says.
His neighbors have all switched to electric looms for their garments, which lack the subtleties of hand-woven textiles and sell for just a third of the price but take a fraction of the time to finish.
The fortunes of India’s textile trade — historically a cottage industry — have long been subject to sudden and devastating upheavals from abroad.
Its delicate fabrics were prized by the 18th century European elite but British colonization and England’s industrial-era factories flooded India with much cheaper textiles, decimating the market for hand-woven garments.
Decades of socialist-inspired central planning after independence bought some reprieve by shielding local handicrafts from the international market.
But economic reforms in the early 1990s opened the country up to cheap goods just as the country’s northern neighbor was establishing itself as the globalized world’s workshop.
“Chinese yarn and fabric came in everywhere,” said author and former politician Jaya Jaitly, who has written a book on Varanasi’s woven textiles, adding that sari factories there had for years been emulating the city’s unique patterns and detail.
“All of these thriving industries got killed... through Chinese competition, and their ability to produce huge quantities at very low prices.”
Jaitly said local weavers needed urgent protection from government to preserve a wealth of artisanal traditions that otherwise risked disappearing.
“We have the largest number of varieties of handloom, techniques, skills... more than anywhere else in the world,” she said.
“I think that’s truly a tradition to be proud of.”
Demand for Banarasi saris, already limited to a select Indian clientele able to justify spending at a premium, has also suffered in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The virus threat may have receded in India, but job losses and a big dent to the economy have taken their toll.
“The weavers are suffering a lot. They are not getting the right price for their products, payments are also coming late,” said local sari merchant Mohammad Shahid, his store empty but for sales assistants stacking silk garments on the shelves.
Shahid was nonetheless hopeful that well-heeled and discerning customers would return.
“Those who know the value of handloom will continue to buy and cherish our saris. The handlooms can dwindle but they will never go away,” Shahid, 33, told AFP.
Police launched an investigation into the bizarre incident on Thursday
No arrests have been made so far
Updated 09 April 2022
AFP
PATNA: A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves dismantled and decamped with a 500-ton defunct iron bridge in eastern India, police said Saturday, pulling off the unlikely heist by pretending to be irrigation officials.
The robbing of the bridge was reported Wednesday in the state of Bihar, one of the poorest in the country.
Police officer Subhash Kumar told AFP the thieves came in the guise of government irrigation officials.
They brought bulldozers and gas cutters and tore apart the structure before escaping with the booty over two days, Kumar said.
“They took away the scrap in a heavy vehicle,” he said.
The thieves had been chipping away at the 50-year-old structure — built over a water canal — ever since another bridge nearby was opened to the public five years ago.
Police launched an investigation into the bizarre incident on Thursday but no arrests have been made so far.
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
The academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award for “King Richard”
Updated 09 April 2022
AP
LOS ANGELES: The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.
“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the academy said in a statement.
“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in response. He pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting, calling his actions “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”
Smith will keep the Oscar he won after the slap, and he will remain eligible to be nominated for and to win more of them in the 10-year period, though he can’t show up to accept them.
The academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award for “King Richard.”
“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry,” the academy said. “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”
In a statement in the days following the Oscars, the academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony but refused.
But it’s not clear how the message was delivered to Smith or what form it took, and several media outlets reported that he was never formally told to leave the Dolby Theatre. The Los Angeles Times reported in a story Thursday that Oscars producer Will Packer told Smith: “Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay.”
The ban means Smith will not be presenting one of the major awards at next year’s Oscars, as is tradition for the best actor winner.
The academy in its Friday statement also expressed “deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”
The academy has not revoked Oscars from expelled members Harvey Weinstein or Roman Polanski.
With his resignation last week, Smith lost the ability to vote for nominees and winners. Smith has been nominated for four Oscars, winning once.
At the March 27 Academy Awards, Rock came out to present the best documentary award and made jokes about several attendees, including Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said.
Pinkett Smith, who has spoken publicly about her hair loss condition, alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie.
Smith strode from his front-row seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, stunning the comedian, the theater crowd and viewers at home.
Many thought it was a planned gag set up by the show or the men themselves, but the seriousness of the situation set in after Smith returned to his seat and angrily twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.”
Rock said he had no interest in pursuing charges when asked by police backstage.
Smith took the stage again less than hour later to accept his Oscar, tearfully apologizing to the academy but notably omitting any mention of Rock. He compared himself to Richard Williams, the man he played in “King Richard,” “a fierce defender of his family.”
Later that night, Smith danced with his trophy and his family and rapped along with his own songs in celebration of his win at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party.
Rock has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston this week that he was still “kind of processing what happened.”
103-year-old Iraqi marries for third time ‘to have more children’
Hajji Mukheilif Farhoud Al-Mansouri, born in 1919, decided to take the plunge again after his second wife left him
The newlywed Iraqi, whose new bride is 37 years old, already has 15 children and hundreds of grandchildren
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: A 103-year-old Iraqi man with 15 children and hundreds of grandchildren has married for a third time and said he hopes his new wife will give him even more children.
Hajji Mukheilif Farhoud Al-Mansouri, who is from southern province of Al-Diwaniyah and was born in 1919, last week married a 37-year-old woman in the Somar area, 180 kilometers from Baghdad.
One of Al-Mansouri’s sons, Abdul Salam, told Rudaw Media Network that after his mother died 23 years ago, his father remarried but the second wife left and returned to her family this year. Al-Mansouri waited for few months to see whether she would return, according to media reports. When she did not, he asked his children to find him a third wife “capable of giving birth to more children.”
Abdul Salam said: “Our choice was a nice woman, born in 1985. They got engaged and then a henna party was held, followed by a wedding that was attended by the sons and grandchildren.”
Al-Mansouri told Rudaw that his wife is young and willing to have more babies. He said he does not want anything from his children and just “prayed for God to bless them and to keep him company.”
Al-Mansouri is a novice in the marriage and children stakes compared with his eldest son, Kadhem, 72, who has 16 daughters and 17 sons from nine marriages, and currently has four wives.
The Rudaw report quoted Kadhem as saying that the members of his family have always honored life and believe they should not be afraid to marry and have more children.