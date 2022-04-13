Saudi ballerina Samira Al-Khamis stars in Estee Lauder Ramadan campaign

DUBAI: Estee Lauder is celebrating women during Ramadan with their newest campaign titled “Reach for the Stars,” featuring three boundary-breaking Arab women at the center of a promotional video.
The campaign stars Samira Al-Khamis, one of Saudi Arabia’s first ballerinas, alongside Amna Al-Qubaisi, the first Emirati female race driver, and Nayla Al-Khaja, a film director and producer from the UAE.
Each of the inspiring women in the short film pushed the envelope by dreaming big, working hard and paving the way for women in the region.
Al-Khamis, who earned recognition as a dancer and was featured on the official poster of the first Red Sea International Film Festival, developed an interest in ballet at a young age. She grew up around dancers, including her older sisters, who she watched perform on stage when she began her journey.
“Watching them gave me a powerful sense of inspiration and it stuck with me; it gave me a unique sense of fulfillment that I couldn’t find anywhere. Now it’s my responsibility to give back to my community and the new generations by passing on the passion and knowledge of dance,” she told Mille World.
The 25-year-old recently opened her own studio in the Kingdom, Pulse Personal Training, as a way to help nurture the growing local dance community.
Pulse Personal Training is among a growing number of dance studios cropping up in the Kingdom’s major cities, such as Jeddah and Riyadh, in recent years.
One mother decided to establish a dance center for women and girls after her four-year-old daughter showed a passion and talent for the classical art. An instructor at the school said she had been inspired to teach dance to children after following the career of Al-Khamis.
DUBAI: US-Egyptian jewelry label Jacquie Aiche has just launched its latest collection “Divine Rising” in collaboration with model and it-girl Sofia Richie.
The 23-year-old model features in photographs wearing the Los Angeles-based brand’s signature diamond-encrusted body chains, bracelets, earrings, and rings which were designed and handcrafted in Aiche’s studio.
The collection is inspired by spring and is rooted in the appreciation for precious gemstones and their healing powers. It celebrates energy and Mother Earth by using symbols and gemstones to “honor the free spirit.”
Some of the highlights of the “Divine Rising” collection include beaded gemstone necklaces, and Opal, Malachite, and Morganite gemstones on 14-carat gold pieces.
Aiche and Richie were instantly drawn to one another when collaborating on the collection. Aiche said: “Wrapped in diamonds and gemstone layers, Sofia radiated a divine, goddess-like glow; the beauty of Mother Nature shines through her so organically. She was a dream to work with and her energy made the jewels shine even brighter.”
It’s not the first time the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie showcases her design talent — the model has previously teamed up with Kuwaiti luxury accessories brand Marzook on an exclusive capsule collection.
More recently, she teamed up with her older sister Nicole Richie on a new spring collection for Nicole’s House of Harlow 1960 line.
Meanwhile, the part-Egyptian jewelry designer has managed to swiftly emerge as a celebrity loved label, with stars such as Usher, Chrissy Teigen, and Kylie Jenner favoring the brand’s handmade pieces.
Aiche, who was born to an Egyptian father and an indigenous American mother, launched her eponymous label from her garage in 2008. She has since amassed an impressive celebrity client list that includes Hailey Bieber, Usher, Rihanna, and Blake Lively.
Stylists head to her Beverly Hills showroom to adorn their clients in her signature dainty earrings, finger bracelets and chokers ahead of red-carpet events.
The jewelry designer’s store in Los Angeles holds items made from delicate raw quartz, tourmaline, moonstone, and other rare stones. Her pieces often feature Arab influences like hammered gold and the evil eye talisman, as well as natural elements such as turquoise and precious gemstones that are a nod to her Native American ancestors.
DUBAI: The 44th edition of Cairo International Film Festival is set to run from Nov. 13-22, organizers announced this week.
The event will screen award-winning films at the Cairo Opera House.
Submissions for the program will be open from May 15 to Aug. 15.
Renowned actor and festival president Hussein Fahmi said in a statement that “preparations for the festival have started already and we are hoping to achieve an edition worthy of the festival legacy.”
Amir Ramses, the festival director, said: “We have already started to watch, invite and follow up on the expected important films of the year along with the programming team.”
Last year, 98 films from 63 countries participated at the 43rd edition of the festival. There were 27 world premieres, seven international premieres, 44 Middle East and North Africa premieres and 15 Arab premieres.
The event sold more than 40,000 tickets in 2021 witnessing a significant increase in numbers from the previous editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival presented renowned Egyptian actress Nelly the career achievement award and Egyptian actor Karim Abel Aziz the Faten Hamama award.
DUBAI: During a time of political transition for Iraq, with a new government still yet to be formed following elections last October, Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Hassan Nadhim inaugurated the 14th Al-Wasiti Fine Arts Festival on March 28 within the halls of the General Arts Department at the ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad.
“In this edition we have tried to revive the art scene in Iraq,” Dr. Faker Muhammed, Head of the Arts Department in the Ministry of Culture, told Arab News. “The scene has greatly suffered in the past 15-18 years, and it is about time we revive it. We have many plans set in that regard.”
The festival, which runs until the end of April, is the largest edition of its kind since it was launched in 1972 by pioneer Iraqi artists Faeq Hassan, Hafez Droubi and Shakir Hassan Al-Said. The festival stopped during the 1990s and then resumed in 2010 for one showing. It then took place again in 2017 and has been held annually ever since except for 2019, due to the Iraqi protests, and in 2021.
This year’s event, which organizers said is “the first successful plastic arts event held in the country since 2003,” presents 300 artworks, including 75 paintings, 36 sculptures, six ceramic and 36 calligraphy works. These are distributed in two halls in the Department of Arts at the Ministry of Culture. There were also 147 artworks by Iraqi art pioneers, which were exhibited in the Ministry of Culture in a newly opened facility called Faeq Hassan Hall.
Notable Iraqi artists based abroad, such as Serwan Baran, Hussein Tai, Waleed Qaisi, Ali Jabbar, Mahmoud Shubbar, Ahmad Bahrani, Kareem Saadon, Hasanein Azzawi, Abed El-Amir Khateeb, Ali Najjar, Hassan Abboud and Haidar Ali, with some returning to the country after many years away, joined Iraqi artists residing in the country to present works that represents the breadth of artistic diversity in the Iraqi art scene.
“This year we focused on the quality of the artworks exhibited,” Muhammed told Arab News. “We aimed to have at least 80 percent of the exhibited artworks on par with the current standards of the art world.
“In the previous edition, the management focused on the quantity of the artworks as opposed to the quality,” he added.
“What distinguishes this festival is the participation of artists from the diaspora. We had around 12 artists flying in from Denmark, Sweden, England, Jordan, UAE, the Netherlands and Lebanon.”
Lebanese art dealer and Arab art expert Saleh Barakat also flew in from Beirut to give a lecture on the revitalization of the art market in Iraq.
“This festival was extremely important because it brought many Iraqi artists from abroad back to the country,” Barakat told Arab News. “The diaspora artists are now coming back to Baghdad and this is very important.”
It also prompted the Ministry of Culture and director of fine arts to refurbish part of the Museum of Modern Art in Baghdad where the ministry is located.
“It allowed for the public to visit a section of the ministry dedicated to pioneer artists allowing people like me to see paintings that have really not been seen before, like the work of Shakir Hassan Al-Said, Jewad Selim and Kadhim Hayder — some magnificent works exhibited for the first time after a long time of being in storage,” added Barakat.
Muhammed, the new head of the Arts Department at the Ministry of Culture, who is also an artist and formerly dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Babylon before he took his post at the Ministry of Culture in early March this year, arranged the festival in just two weeks. With a small budget granted from the Ministry of Oil to the Ministry of Culture, Muhammed was able to assist in presenting work by Iraqi artists who have been absent from the country since the 1980s and 1990s.
“What we are seeing now in Baghdad is something we haven’t witnessed since the 2003 war,” said Zeinab Al-Lami, an Iraqi art dealer and consultant residing between Beirut and London, who traveled to Baghdad for the festival.
Dr. Nada Shahbout, an Iraqi art historian and a professor of art history at the University of North Texas, attended the festival from the US.
“Beyond the art, the Al-Wasiti Festival this year showed much potential for a better future,” Shahbout told Arab News. “While the Iraqi diaspora artists invited were limited, the idea of bridging the gap between inside and outside Iraqi art and allowing the space for healing is in itself much needed, and will certainly yield fruitful results beyond the festival.
“There is so much talent and potential in Iraq,” she added. “Young artists however need to see new things beyond the limitations they have. In many ways they are still isolated, whether in their education, exposure or spaces to exhibit.”
Muhammed said that the revitalization of the cultural sector in Iraq is proof of “positive change for the security situation” in the country.
“I have a great belief that Baghdad stands back on her feet very quickly and there is now a healthy business culture,” he told Arab News. “We have noticed that four galleries have opened in the past six months alone, and Baghdad is welcoming more tourists.”
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi attended the festival and, according to Muhammed, bought about 20 artworks.
“The practice of art collecting culture has been growing in Baghdad over the past year and a half,” he added. “We are noticing the birth of a healthy art market now, contributed to by a number of people, including the prime minister. This all goes to prove that the plastic art movement in Iraq is still alive and breathing, and that the Iraqi artist is a highly productive and capable artist.”
Muhammed emphasized the development of private sector initiatives for art and culture in Iraq, such as the Private Bank League, chaired by Wadeaa Al-Handal, who oversaw the opening of a new gallery late last year.
“Such relationships between the private sector and the artists are very healthy for the art scene in Iraq,” added Muhammed.
However, he added that he personally believes that artists should avoid relying on the government for art marketing and representation. “It is important to forge business relationships between actors in the private sector and the artists,” he said. “Thankfully, we are beginning to see this in Baghdad.”
Indeed, even while the country’s political fate hangs by a thread, movement in the cultural and tourism sector for Iraqi, particularly for Baghdad, a longtime gem for Arab history and culture, indicates that light is at the end of a long and difficult tunnel.
LONDON: Members of an organization for the Egyptian medical community in the UK got together for their first iftar meal in two years. They had been forced to put their annual Ramadan tradition on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Egypt’s ambassador to the UK joined about 75 members of the Egyptian Medical Society at the event, as they gathered at a restaurant in central London to break their fast together.
“We are trying to do more activities now because our organization was a bit quiet during COVID and we didn’t do much,” Dr. Dia Kamel, the president of the society, told Arab News.
“But now we are trying to catch up and we’re trying to focus on helping the poor and charitable work and how to (improve medical care) in Egypt and here as well.”
Almost 4,000 of about 7,500 Egyptian doctors who work in Britain are members of the EMS. However the total membership of the society currently stands at about 6,000 because it also welcomes doctors from Arab countries, and some who work in other professions.
The society resumed its annual activities in July last year when pandemic restrictions began to be lifted in England, after what Kamel described as a “difficult” two years. Now he and the members are looking to the future.
“Our goal (is) to bring together all Arab doctors working in the UK, as well as Egyptians,” he said. “We are in the UK and we’re not based in our home country, so we consider any Middle Eastern colleagues our friends; they are welcome.”
Kamel, who is a pathology consultant and professor at Anglia Ruskin University in Essex, said the EMS organizes charitable events and contributes in particular to Egypt, in addition to the Arab world.
“We organize several scientific events where Arab doctors meet and exchange the latest information and ideas, especially with regard to licensing and legalization and how they can practice safely in the UK, which is very important,” he said.
After serving as secretary of the EMS for five years, Kamel was elected its president seven months ago. Under former leaderships, he said that only the most senior members had a say in how the society was run, but he wants to open it up and make it more democratic and inclusive so that all members, even the most junior, have a say.
“I’m trying to focus on all classes of Egyptian doctors who are working in the UK,” he added. “At the same time we’ll try to focus on how to help and how to really be influential in setting the standards in medical practice in many countries in the Middle East including, of course, Egypt.”
The society was founded in 1985 and its activities are predominantly based in and around London. However Kamel said he plans to organize more events outside of the English capital so that members can meet their colleagues working in the North of England, in places such as Manchester and Hull, as well as in the West Midlands.
The EMS annual calendar of events kicked off this year by marking the Coptic Christmas on Jan. 7, the day Orthodox Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. Each spring the society holds an afternoon tea gathering, and an iftar during Ramadan. It also organizes a scientific conference and during the summer it arranges a cruise along the River Thames.
In between these big events the society organizes various other activities focusing on food, poetry, music or art. It holds its annual general meeting in November each year, when elections are held.
“We are a registered charitable organization in the UK and we’re raising money to help hospitals in the Arab world and poorer countries,” Kamel said. “We have been to Sudan, we have been to Egypt several times, to Syria, and we even try to send people on voluntary missions to help the people in the Middle East.”
Some of the society’s projects are ongoing, he added, such as advising on COVID-19 protocols, while others are funded through auctions or gifts from wealthy Egyptian donors, such as Egyptian-British businessman Assem Allam, former owner of English Football League Championship club Hull City.
“We try to focus on the charity work, how to help each other and how to educate each other, and mainly to focus on the doctors working here and the doctors in Egypt and in the Arab world,” said Kamel.
He added that Egyptian and Arab doctors are “privileged” to be able to work in the UK as they learn about the latest medical developments and advances, and can pass that knowledge on to their colleagues elsewhere.
The newly opened Catch22 at Nakheel Mall in Riyadh offers a fun and upbeat casual dining experience, with a menu that includes international favorites such as sushi, burgers and quesadillas.
Already a favorite in Dubai, where it has two locations, Catch22’s latest venue is its second in the Saudi capital, after the one at The Zone. It is the perfect setting for a casual meal with friends or family.
One of its attractions is the sheer diversity of the menu; unlike many other restaurants in the area that have a more narrow focus, Catch22 is sure to have something to please everyone, including sushi lovers, Mexican food enthusiasts and fans of classic diner favorites.
The restaurant offers a wide-ranging breakfast menu but during our visit we focused on some of its lunch and dinner favorites.
The starter options include a variety of salads, nachos and calamari dishes. The chopped buffalo chicken salad, tossed with a house-made secret sauce, was perfect for sharing. The C22 shrimp was highly recommended by our waiter but we found it to be a very average dynamite shrimp dish and nothing to write home about.
From the main dishes, we recommend trying the double stack Angus club sandwich or the creamy chicken pasta. These are definitely menu highlights, along with the salmon tartare for fish or sushi lovers.
In terms of burgers, they offer a vegan option but we opted for the grandma burger, which is Catch22’s version of a classic cheeseburger and was definitely one of the top options we ordered.
We also tried the southern-fried chicken burger with honey mustard slaw. The chicken was very crispy but the flavors were decidedly average.
Despite offering such a large menu, our food was served at the perfect temperature with very limited waiting time. The interior of the restaurant provides a bright pop of color and graphics reflecting Saudi culture in a fun and upbeat way. The restaurant even offers a mirror photo booth where diners can take pictures to remind them of their meal — and share on social media. The staff are very friendly and outgoing and helped to create a memorable dining experience.
The restaurant can be found inside the new expansion to Nakheel Mall, tucked away at the edge of the movie theater, so it might be a little difficult for some visitors to locate but is definitely worth seeking out.