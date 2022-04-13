You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
’Two different realities,’ says Ukraine tennis captain Savchuk

Katarina Zavatska of Ukraine returns the ball to Anastasia Gasanova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match in St. Petersburg in March 2021. (AP)
AFP

  • The Ukraine squad are in the South Carolina city of Asheville to tackle the record 18-time champions with a place in the finals at stake
  • Katarina Zavatska said she is grateful that her mother and grandmother are safe and staying in her apartment in France where she trains
AFP

PARIS: Ukraine’s national tennis team say they are existing “in two different realities” as they prepare for a Billie Jean King Cup clash in the United States this weekend while war rages at home.
The Ukraine squad are in the South Carolina city of Asheville to tackle the record 18-time champions with a place in the finals at stake.
However, the brutal fighting 5,000 miles away in Europe remains in the forefront of their minds.
“It’s like living in two different realities,” said team captain and former WTA player Olga Savchuk.
“I can sit here and drink tea while my grandfather and aunt are in a bomb shelter.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is grinding toward the beginning of its third month and with Moscow’s military advance and negotiations largely stalled there seems no immediate end to the fighting.
Thousands have died while millions of people have fled the country.
“At first, we felt guilty because we were not there and now — and it sounds scary — you kinda get used to it, checking your family are OK and checking the news.”
Ukraine player, Katarina Zavatska said she is grateful that her mother and grandmother are safe and staying in her apartment in France where she trains.
However, her father, a five-year-old niece and a pregnant cousin are still in her home city of Lutsk in Ukraine’s north-west.
“It kills you, the worry,” said the 22-year-old. “But if I don’t do something, I feel like I am dying. So just playing tennis helps me feel OK.
“Day by day, on a tennis court is the only place where I can live my life.”
The court for the Friday-Saturday tie in Asheville will boast a ribbon in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine painted on the court.
The United States Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation have covered the costs of the Ukraine team’s stay.
Physios and masseurs have also been provided as Ukraine’s backroom staff were unable to make the trip.
“We have been made to feel very welcome here and we have received everything we wanted. There wasn’t even a question,” added Savchuk.
The war has cast a shadow elsewhere over this weekend’s qualifiers in the global women’s team tournament.
Defending champions Russia, who had automatically qualified for the final phase, have been expelled.
Belarus have already been kicked out so opponents Belgium were handed a walkover in their scheduled qualifier.
In the remaining ties, four-time champions Italy host three-time winners France.
The Czechs, with 11 titles — six of which have come in the last decade — welcome Great Britain.
Linda Fruhvirtova at just 16 is poised for a debut for the Czechs after the injury-enforced withdrawal of Katarina Siniakova.
Fruhvirtova made her mark in Miami recently where she went to third round, seeing off top-30 player Elize Mertens and former world number one Victoria Azarenka.
Kazakhstan face Germany, Canada welcome Latvia, Poland tackle Romania while five-time champions Spain travel to the Netherlands.
Spain are without injured former Wimbledon and French Open winner Garbine Muguruza and world number three Paula Badosa.
“The news of Garbine made me very sad,” admitted captain Anabel Medina Garrigues who played in the last Spanish team to win the tournament in 2003 when it was still known as the Fed Cup.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Katarina Zavatska tennis WTA

Qatar 2022 ‘door open’ to Chelsea’s Ziyech: Morocco federation chief

Qatar 2022 ‘door open’ to Chelsea’s Ziyech: Morocco federation chief
Updated 58 min 49 sec ago
AFP

  • "The doors of the national team are open to all Moroccan players, regardless of their differences," Fouzi Lekjaa said
  • Ziyech had in February ruled himself out of playing for his country again after coach Vahid Halilhodzic omitted the 28-year-old for an Africa Cup of Nations game
AFP

RABAT: Morocco’s national team would still welcome Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech, the head of its football federation said Wednesday, despite a dispute with the national coach before the kingdom qualified for the 2022 World Cup.
“The doors of the national team are open to all Moroccan players, regardless of their differences,” Fouzi Lekjaa said during a federation board meeting.
Ziyech had in February ruled himself out of playing for his country again after coach Vahid Halilhodzic omitted the 28-year-old for an Africa Cup of Nations game, reproaching him for indiscipline.
But Lekjaa said Wednesday that “nobody can stop a Moroccan player playing for the national team, whether it’s Ziyech, (right back Noussair) Mazraoui or anyone else.”
He said he would discuss this “personal conviction” with Halilhodzic on the coach’s return from holidays later this month.
Halilhodzic, a former Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain player, had said that Ziyech “lacks respect” and could “blow up the team.”
Despite leading the team to qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, Halilhodzic has been criticized in Morocco for his strategic choices and rumors have circulated of his possible departure.
Lekjaa said Wednesday that the Bosnian-French 69-year-old “is currently the trainer of the national team... but only God knows what the future holds.”
Morocco qualified for the World Cup last month after strolling through a play-off against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In Qatar it will face Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Group F.

Topics: Morocco Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2022 World Cup Qatar

MENA Tour back with Beautiful Thailand Swing

MENA Tour back with Beautiful Thailand Swing
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

  • Four-event tourney at Laguna Golf Phuket and Blue Canyon Country Club co-sanctioned by Asian Development Tour
  • $300,000 prize money plus enhanced OWGR status mark the Tour’s resumption after two-year pandemic-enforced shutdown
Arab News

DUBAI: After 25 challenging months and a pair of unavoidable false starts, the MENA Tour is back with a brighter than ever outlook.

The Middle East and North Africa developmental circuit will return to post-pandemic action via a four-event Beautiful Thailand Swing next month with each of the 54-hole, $75,000 tournaments to be co-sanctioned by the Asian Development Tour.

The Laguna Phuket Challenge (May 3-5), Laguna Phuket Cup (May 8-10), Blue Canyon Classic (May 13-15) and Blue Canyon Open will conclude the MENA Tour’s now rejigged 2020 Journey to Jordan season which will eventually span nine events, six countries and more than two years.

Enticing incentives are available to MENA Tour members who tee it up in Phuket, chief among them an invite to one of the Asian Tour’s 10 new marquee $1.5 million The International Series events in 2022.

That potentially life-changing opportunity will be awarded to the overall Journey to Jordan Order of Merit champion at the completion of the Blue Canyon Open, the ninth and final event of the season. The top-10 available OOM players will also earn invites to the next two ADT events, after which the ADT will conduct its own re-ranking — meaning potential promotion to the main Asian Tour. In addition, the top-10 players in the Journey to Jordan rankings will also be exempted to the final stage of Asian Tour Q-School for the 2023 Asian Tour season.

To be headquartered out of Angsana Laguna Phuket and co-hosted by Laguna Golf Phuket and Blue Canyon Country Club, the Beautiful Thailand Swing is the first tangible outcome of the strategic alliance announced by the Asian and MENA tours in December. A full merger of the MENA Tour and ADT is mooted from 2023.

MENA Tour Commissioner David Spencer says the Beautiful Thailand Swing incentives, especially when coupled with impending changes to the Official World Golf Rankings, underline the importance of the alliance with the Asian Tour.

“The OWGR changes (which come into effect in August) are particularly important to development tours because there will be no minimum OWGR points awarded to any tour. This will make pathways to the top tier tours more difficult for players in the lower positions on the OWGR,” said Spencer.

“We believe that the new OWGR regulations are fair but we are also very cognizant of how a player progresses. This vital progression very simply boils down to playing opportunities on OWGR tours and once we were made aware of the new OWGR regulations, we felt compelled to further align ourselves with one of the top tier tours.”

A MENA Tour player could conceivably tee it up in Phuket, secure an International Series start and eventually find themselves playing in one of the eight new $25 million prize purse LIV Golf Invitational Series events, the recently announced Saudi-backed league fronted by Greg Norman.

“We will continue to work more closely with the Asian Tour as there is absolutely no doubt that our combined vision will provide players with the clearest and most defined development pathway in the world of professional golf outside of the USA.” 

Ryan Lumsden won the last MENA Tour event, the Journey to Jordan 2 Championship held at Ayla Golf Club in Aqaba in early March, 2020. The $13,500 payday propelled the Scottish professional up to third in the 2020 Journey to Jordan standings behind a pair of Englishmen, David Langley and David Hague.

Attempts were twice made to restart the circuit in a bio-secure bubble at Ayla Oasis, the MENA Tour’s destination partner. However, ongoing travel restrictions made a resumption impossible until now.

To further assist players starved of playing opportunities since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MENA Tour has dramatically reduced entry fees to $50 for each of the four Beautiful Thailand Swing events. The Phuket swing has also been confined to a compact three-week window to help players contain costs.

Topics: MENA Tour Beautiful Thailand Swing Laguna Golf Phuket Blue Canyon Country Club

Bundesliga game paused to allow Mainz defender Niakhate to break fast

Bundesliga game paused to allow Mainz defender Niakhate to break fast
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

  • Referee Matthias Jollenbeck paused Mainz's Bundesliga game with Augsburg to allow Moussa Niakhate to break his fast
  • It is a sight that could be seen in the Premier League over the next few weeks during evening kick-offs
Arab News

LONDON: It proved to be a standout day in German sport when play was paused during a Bundesliga match to allow Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate to break his fast.

Ramadan started at the beginning of April, during which, those partaking must not eat or drink anything during hours of daylight.

So in the 65th minute of of Mainz's trip to Augsburg, referee Matthias Jollenbeck halted proceedings so Niakhate ​could hydrate himself.

It was the first time that a Bundesliga game has been stopped to allow a player to break fast during Ramadan.

Niakhate took fluids on board from two bottles while speaking to Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner. 

The 26-year-old then applauded the referee for the gesture and ran up to thank Jollenbeck by shaking his hand. 

Lutz Michael Frohlich, director of communications for the German Referee Committee​, has approved referees stopping games to allow players to break their fast.

On Monday, he said: “There is no general instruction in this regard, but of course we support our referees allowing such drinking breaks during Ramadan at the request of the players.”

During the match which took place last week, Augsburg took a 2-1 victory over Mainz at home.

Over the weekend, there were more examples of referees pausing games to allow players to break their fast.

In RB Leipzig's 3-0 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday, referee Bastian Dankert allowed Mohamed Siamakan a few minutes to hydrate.

It is a sight that could be seen in the Premier League over the next few weeks during evening kick-offs.

Last season in the meeting between Leicester and Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium, there was a pause in play to allow Foxes defender Wesley Fofana and Eagles midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate to break their fast. 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Moussa Niakhate Bundesliga Mainz Matthias Jollenbeck

Allan Saint-Maximin is not for sale, insists Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Allan Saint-Maximin is not for sale, insists Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Updated 13 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • Despite a drop in the Frenchman’s form, rumors dismissed that he might join Wolves or Everton this summer
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has issued a hands off warning to clubs looking to sign Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

Various newspaper reports have stated the player will be made available by the Magpies in the next transfer window, despite enjoying his most impressive campaign to date on Tyneside in terms of assists and goals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who Newcastle saw off 1-0 at St James’ Park on Friday, as well as Everton, are credited with interest in the Frenchman, a fan favorite at Newcastle, with an asking price in the region of $78 million said to be quoted.

However, Howe has made it clear he has no intention of letting a player of Saint-Maximin’s quality leave the Magpies this summer — and he’s urged fans to not believe everything they read in the press about the former AS Monaco player.

“Don’t always believe what you read in the papers, although that’s difficult for you guys,” Howe told gathered members of the press on Tyneside. “I’ve got a great relationship with Maxi, I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”

“For me, if you look between now and the end of the season, we need Maxi at his very best levels, he could potentially be the difference between us staying in the league,” he said. “He’s an incredible talent and yes, of course he has a long-term future at the club.”

Saint-Maximin has scored five goals for United this campaign, having only managed to net seven in his first two seasons at the football club.

His early season form though, has taken a considerable dip of late, with illness and injury taking its toll. The forward missed a chunk of February with a calf problem, while making only brief appearances off the bench in March before a return to the first team in April at Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Howe has claimed the changes at Newcastle have not been as “dramatic” as many would think, despite the new owners having hold of the club for more than six months.

Howe was the first major appointment of the Public Investment Fund era at St James’ Park — and while he has noticed alterations around the place, he thinks the major changes are really yet to come at Newcastle.

“There have been subtle changes,” he said.

“Because we are in the middle of the season and we are so involved with the team and the players we have, the way we want to play, that has taken most of my energy.

“Building the club and improving the infrastructure that is going to come another day. There have been subtle changes rather than dramatic changes.”

Elsewhere, Australian Jarred Gillett has been named as the referee for Sunday’s visit of European football-chasing Leicester City.

The former A-League and Saudi Professional League referee will take charge of his second United game of the campaign, having officiated the 1-1 draw at Watford earlier this season.

Gillett will be assisted by Dan Cook and James Mainwaring, with Martin Atkinson the fourth official. Lee Mason will be on VAR duty, supported by Wade Smith.

Topics: Allan Saint-Maximin Eddie Howe Newcastle

Timberwolves, Nets triumph in NBA play-in games 

Timberwolves, Nets triumph in NBA play-in games 
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

  • The fans were fired up for this fast-paced, fast-improving team that's headed to the playoffs for the second time in 17 years
  • The Clippers had success disrupting Towns during the regular season when they won three of the four matchups
AP

MINNEAPOLIS: Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a rough night for Karl-Anthony Towns and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in a play-in game on Tuesday night.

Edwards scored 30 points with five 3-pointers and Russell had 29 points and six assists to send the Wolves to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round matchup with Memphis.

Paul George finished with 34 points after shooting 2 for 10 in the first half for the Clippers, who have a second chance to make the playoffs with a home game on Friday for the No. 8 seed against either New Orleans or San Antonio. Reggie Jackson (17 points) and Norman Powell (16 points) did their part in stretches, but the Clippers failed to put the Timberwolves away when they were struggling through the first half.

Towns had only 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting and fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, but his sidekicks were more than up to the challenge.

Jackson's 3-pointer gave the Clippers their largest lead of the game at 93-83 with 8:54 remaining, but about 4 minutes later Russell knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer for a 97-95 advantage the Wolves never relinquished. He saluted the crowd for the punctuation. Edwards followed with a tomahawk dunk after blowing by Powell at the top of the key.

The fans were fired up for this fast-paced, fast-improving team that's headed to the playoffs for the second time in 17 years, but the buzz wore off a bit in the third quarter while George found his groove with a smooth 15 points.

Then Towns fouled out with 7:34 to go, less than 2 minutes after he had just checked back in.

The Clippers have played all season without star Kawhi Leonard while he recovers from a repaired ACL for the injury he suffered in the second round of the playoffs last year, but the recent return of George and Powell from their long-term injuries have helped them come closer to their form of last summer when they reached the Western Conference finals. Powell, in a super-sub role, was a trade-deadline acquisition from Portland.

The Clippers had success disrupting Towns during the regular season when they won three of the four matchups, losing only in January when George was out, and they spared no energy attacking the two-time All-Star center from every which way. Nicolas Batum was his primary tormentor, but most of the Clippers had a hand in it.

Towns failed to make a basket in the first half for the first time in more than three years, an 0-for-7 clunker. His only points came on a pair of free throws, and he flashed a sarcastic smile and pumped his first after getting that call.

Irving, Durant lead Nets past Cavs in play-in for No. 7 seed

New York: Bring on Boston.

That's the next stop on a recent rise for the Brooklyn Nets, who were in 10th place not long ago but don't look like an underdog right now.

Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists, and the Nets took the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 on Tuesday night in the play-in opener.

The Nets raced to a 20-point lead after one quarter and turned the Cavaliers away time and again to earn a matchup with No. 2 seed Boston in a series that begins Sunday.

“I know that team very well and they know us very well and it’ll be a back and forth,” said Irving, a former Celtics guard, “and once you throw that ball in the air, you’re going to really see some spectacular basketball.”

Irving made his first 12 shots before a 3-pointer rimmed out in the fourth quarter. He finished 12 for 15.

A preseason NBA Finals favorite who sputtered through a turbulent season and were in 10th place entering the last week of the regular season, the Nets have run off five straight wins. With Durant and Irving, they are far more dangerous than the usual No. 7 seed.

And both are willing to give the ball to teammates who are capitalizing when they get it. Bruce Brown had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Andre Drummond scored 16 points.

Brown, who is from Boston, talked about how they can keep doing that against a Celtics team missing defensive anchor Robert Williams. Durant was aggravated when he heard that.

“It ain’t going to be that easy, I’m going to tell you that,” Durant said.

Unless the Nets play like they did in the first quarter.

The Nets made nearly 71 percent of their shots in the period — Irving and Durant combined to make all eight of theirs — and closed the period with a 15-3 spurt that made it 40-20. It was a bigger lead than Brooklyn had in any first quarter during the regular season.

“You can’t give a team like Brooklyn that has championship aspirations and players who have won championships a 22-point lead,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "Again, give our guys credit for getting back in it. But that’s damn near impossible to overcome.”

Darius Garland scored 34 points for the Cavaliers, who have another chance to earn the No. 8 seed. They will host the winner of the Atlanta-Charlotte game on Friday, with the winner moving on to face No. 1 seed Miami.

Brooklyn and Cleveland both went 44-38 but the Nets clinched the tiebreaker by beating the Cavs at Barclays Center last Friday to finish 3-1 against them. Cleveland were confident it could come back to Brooklyn and win, though it was clear quickly just how difficult that would be.

Irving was 9 for 9 in the first half, with a jumper at the buzzer that made it 57-43.

“I always say about Kyrie in a March Madness, one-game type of situation, he’s a tough guy to bet against," former Cavs teammate Kevin Love said. "Again, seen this movie before but still — I think that there’s just times where he comes out and plays out of his mind and that’s why he’s a future Hall of Famer. So you just kind of have to tip your hat to him. He hit some really tough, contested shots today.”

The Cavaliers, trying to extend a surprising season that saw them double their win total from a season ago, kept chipping away in the second half. But they would too often miss an open 3-pointer or give up an extra possession on an offensive rebound that the Nets would take advantage of.

Nic Claxton had 13 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn.

Topics: basketball sport

