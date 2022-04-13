You are here

  • Home
  • US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking meets with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. (KUNA)
1 / 2
US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking meets with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. (KUNA)
Rashad Al-Alimi, President of Yemen’s new leadership council, attends the last day of the conference on the conflict in Yemen, hosted by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on April 7, 2022. (AFP)
2 / 2
Rashad Al-Alimi, President of Yemen’s new leadership council, attends the last day of the conference on the conflict in Yemen, hosted by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on April 7, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/psbc2

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council
  • Cathy Westley, the charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Yemen, says she had held a meeting with Al-Alimi on Tuesday.
  • US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking held talks with Kuwait's foreign minister during his visit to the Gulf state
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The US embassy in Yemen on Wednesday said it held talks with the new Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to discuss ways to improve governance, security, and economic stability in the war-torn country.
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi launched the council, which is headed by Rashad Al-Alimi, last week and transferred his powers to it on the final day of intra-Yemeni talks led by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.
Cathy Westley, the charge d’affaires at the embassy, said she had held a meeting with Al-Alimi on Tuesday.
“I welcomed the council’s commitment to the UN-brokered truce and to realizing the aspirations of all Yemenis for peace and prosperity,” Westley said in a tweet.
The eight-member body, which has the authority to manage the security, politics and military of the state, has been widely welcomed by regional and international countries and organizations.

Meanwhile, US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah during his visit to the Gulf country on Wednesday, where he briefed the minister on the latest developments in Yemen and praised Kuwait’s firm stances on restoring security and safety throughout Yemen.
Sheikh Ahmed affirmed his country’s support for the efforts made to ensure a truce holds and to enter into a comprehensive political process, welcoming recent developments after the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council.
He stressed the importance of the US’ role, its efforts to end the Yemeni crisis, and its humanitarian and development assistance to the Yemeni people, and said his country would continue to support all efforts undertaken by Lenderking.

Topics: United States Yemen Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi Cathy Westley US embassy in Yemen

Related

UN Security Council welcomes transfer of power in Yemen, praises GCC contribution
Middle-East
UN Security Council welcomes transfer of power in Yemen, praises GCC contribution
Special Saudi Arabia provides 30 ambulances for Yemen’s health sector
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia provides 30 ambulances for Yemen’s health sector

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival
Updated 5 sec ago
Kareem Botane

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival
  • The festival featured performers from different cultures and ethno-religious backgrounds
  • Music and the arts were brutally suppressed during Daesh’s four-year rule over Mosul
Updated 5 sec ago
Kareem Botane

MOSUL, Iraq: Five years since the battle to dislodge Daesh from Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, a four-day festival of traditional music has taken place with the aim of salvaging the region’s shattered arts scene and promoting cultural coexistence.

The festival, which ran from March 24 to 27 with the support of UNESCO, featured musicians from Mosul and the surrounding province of Nineveh, together with several visiting performers from Europe and further afield.

“It was a dream to have a festival like this,” Khalid Alrawi, an oud player from Mosul, told Arab News. “I hope this kind of festival continues in future. We look forward to it becoming an annual festival, expanded with more activities.”

Besides seeking to revive the city’s once flourishing music scene, ruined by war and the flight of artists abroad, organizers wanted to reflect the region’s true cultural vibrancy and diversity, unbowed by Daesh extremism.

“A new culture of music is here,” Harth Yasin, the festival’s coordinator, told Arab News. “This event will open the door to tourists and let others know more about the city of Mosul, and it will create opportunities for our young talented musicians and artists.”

Seventeen acts took part in the festival, together reflecting the region’s broad ethnic and religious makeup, including Arabs, Kurds, Turkman, Assyrians, and others. The festival also featured performances by musicians from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Nepal.

“We hope there are more events like this with more support in the future in the places that represent the culture and history of Mosul,” Yasin said.

Daesh seized control of Mosul and large swathes of Nineveh in June 2014, imposing its extreme interpretation of Islam on the population, which stamped out cultural activities that did not fall in line with the group’s rigid ideology.

In July 2017, after nine months of ferocious urban warfare, the government in Baghdad formally declared Mosul had been liberated, depriving Daesh of its last major stronghold in Iraq.

Victory, however, came at a great cost to the city’s infrastructure and proud identity. Since then, governments and aid agencies have funded projects to help rebuild the precious architecture of the historic old city and its surrounding districts.

Recovering from this period of darkness will take many years, as displaced communities try to salvage their homes and restart the local economy. But, thanks to festivals like this one, color is slowly returning to daily life.

“Mosul was closed to the world. No one knew anything about it. Now, they will know it better,” Talal Al-Shimali, president of the Musical Association’s Nineveh branch, told Arab News.

“It is a very important event here in Mosul. It will strengthen the music scene, and encourage musicians and artists in Mosul to develop and engage with other cultures and music. It is a good initiative, it will benefit the city and its people. The festival represents all voices and the music of all ethnicities and minorities in Mosul.

“My message to all is to support music in Mosul. Mosul city is tired and needs more support. We ask all international organizations to support and help Mosul. Music in Mosul has been dying day by day over the last couple of years. We can still save it with the help of international and local organizations in Mosul.”

For those trying to salvage Mosul’s artistic scene, the festival marked an important milestone in the city’s healing process.

“Art is the substance of community, economic development, and the backbone of society,” Basma Al-Hussiani, founder of the Iraqi Al-Amal Association, told Arab News.

“Art is fundamental for everything here. That is why I tell everyone who is working toward rebuilding Mosul — let art be a big part of it.”

Topics: Iraq Mosul

Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon

Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon
Updated 13 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon

Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon
  • Saudi envoy tells Lebanese president the Kingdom is “keen on helping the Lebanese people”
  • Walid Bukhari, Michel Aoun also discuss boosting bilateral ties
Updated 13 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia has expressed its support for the people of Lebanon and its desire to bolster ties between the two nations following the return of its envoy to Beirut.

Walid Bukhari, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, told Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday that “the Kingdom is keen on helping the Lebanese people during difficult circumstances and strengthening relations between the two countries.”

According to the president’s media office, the two men discussed bilateral relations and Bukhari told Aoun about “the mechanism of the Saudi-French joint fund aimed at providing humanitarian support and achieving stability and development in Lebanon.”

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Gulf states recalled their ambassadors from Lebanon in October in protest against insulting statements made by former Information Minister George Qordahi regarding the war in Yemen.

Bukhari last met Aoun in March 2021. That meeting took place after a failed attempt to form a government led by former Premier Saad Hariri and the exchange of accusations of disrupting the process between Hariri and Aoun.

Since returning to Beirut, Bukhari has held talks with religious authorities, current and former prime ministers and interior ministers, foreign diplomats and other politicians.

Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdul-Al Sulaiman Al-Qenaei has also returned to Beirut. He said after meeting Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday that “restoring diplomatic relations and the return of ambassadors indicate the success of the Kuwaiti initiative.”

He added that both Lebanon and the Gulf states had mutually agreed that their long history was above everything else and that “what happened is in the past and the return of ambassadors will lead to further rapprochement and cooperation that benefit the brotherly countries.”

Wednesday’s developments coincided with the 47th anniversary of the start of the civil war in Lebanon. Hariri tweeted: “The suffering of the Lebanese is repeated in different forms.”

Meanwhile, the joint parliamentary committees were unable to approve a draft Lebanese capital control law on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the Finance and Budget Committee, said: “We are making amendments to the current draft.”

Politicians have failed to pass the law since 2019 when Lebanon descended into a financial crisis that has paralyzed its banking system and frozen depositors out of their US dollar accounts.

Formal capital controls are a policy recommendation of the International Monetary Fund, from which Lebanon hopes to secure an aid package.

Lawmaker Bilal Abdullah said the draft contained “defects and needs amendments.”

He told Arab News: “The conditions of the IMF are harsh … How will we face people if the flour and medicines are no longer subsidized? What is the point of competing for parliamentary seats in a bankrupt country?

“Some people are preventing any progress toward the country’s recovery plan. However, some are forgetting that the country is bankrupt, and we must not stop negotiations with the IMF.”

Pressure is mounting on last week’s preliminary agreement between an IMF team and Lebanese authorities to implement the fund’s conditions to prevent a complete financial collapse.

The Depositors Outcry Association protested in Beirut against the draft capital control law. Alaa Khorshid, its head, said: “We cannot accept the theft of our money followed by the enactment of a law to protect the thieves.”

In another development, the US Department of State’s report about human rights in Lebanon referred to reliable information about “serious political interference with the judiciary and judicial affairs and imposing severe restrictions on the freedom of expression and media, including violence, threats of violence, arrests, unjustified prosecutions against journalists, censorship and the existence of laws criminalizing defamation, severe restrictions on internet freedom and the forced return of refugees to a country where their lives or freedom are threatened.”

The report mentioned “the presence of serious high-level and widespread official corruption” and added that “government officials enjoyed a measure of impunity for human rights abuses, including evading or influencing judicial processes.”

The report also cited “unofficial detention facilities by the terrorist Hezbollah party and Palestinian militias.”

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Walid Bukhari

Related

Saudi ambassador hits ground running on return to Beirut
Middle-East
Saudi ambassador hits ground running on return to Beirut
Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut

UN Security Council welcomes transfer of power in Yemen, praises GCC contribution

UN Security Council welcomes transfer of power in Yemen, praises GCC contribution
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

UN Security Council welcomes transfer of power in Yemen, praises GCC contribution

UN Security Council welcomes transfer of power in Yemen, praises GCC contribution
  • Council members applauded Saudi Arabia, UAE for pledging $3 billion package of support for country
  • UN special envoy for Yemen on Wednesday concluded his first visit to Yemen since his appointment last August
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Wednesday welcomed the peaceful transfer of power last week from Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to a newly created Presidential Leadership Council that includes a broader array of political representatives.

They applauded the intention of the PLC to form a negotiating team for UN-led talks and expressed hope that the development will enhance stability in the country and the prospects of an inclusive, Yemeni-led political peace settlement under the auspices of the UN, following a truce that was announced at the start of Ramadan.

The members of the Security Council noted the three-day visit to Sanaa by Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, that concluded on Wednesday. It was his first since his appointment to the post in August last year.

The Security Council called on the Houthi rebels to work with the envoy and engage with his efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire and negotiate an inclusive political settlement. It again stressed the importance of a minimum of 30 per cent participation by women as part of any agreement, in line with a resolution adopted this year.

Speaking from Sanaa at the end of his visit, Grundberg said that despite alarming reported violations of the Ramadan truce, which came into effect on April 2, “we have seen a significant overall reduction in hostilities and no confirmed reports of airstrikes or cross-border attacks.”

He added: “We have also seen badly needed fuel ships coming into the ports of Hodeidah, which I hope will contribute to resolving the fuel crisis you have been experiencing here in Sanaa. A steady flow of ships should be entering Hodeidah throughout the duration of the truce.”

Intense work and preparations continue at Sanaa airport for the first commercial flights in six years, Grundberg said, and consultations on the reopening of roads in Taiz and other governorates have also already begun. However he warned that great challenges remain.

“We are relying on the parties’ continued commitment and serious engagement in upholding the truce,” he said. “Dialogue in good faith with each other is key and the parties need to make use of the United Nations-facilitated mechanisms we provided to support them in that regard.”

Grundberg said that during his meetings with Houthi representatives he stressed the importance of capitalizing on the “unique potential” of the current truce.

“The truce offers some immediate humanitarian relief and a break from violence (and) an opening for creating a conducive environment for a political process to end the conflict, as well as for more durable measures to improve the humanitarian and economic situation and for ending the violence.”

The Security Council also welcomed the announcement by Saudi Arabia and the UAE last week of a $3 billion economic support package for Yemen, and an additional commitment by the Kingdom of $300 million for the UN’s humanitarian response in the country.

Members expressed “deep concern about Yemen’s humanitarian crisis” and encouraged donors “to fully fund the UN humanitarian response plan and support the government of Yemen’s efforts to stabilize the economy.”

They pledged their full support for the new Presidential Leadership Council in its efforts to address the urgent humanitarian and economic needs of the Yemeni people. They also commended the contributions of the Gulf Cooperation Council and its member states in supporting the cause of peace, promoting political dialogue and addressing the humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Yemen Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) UN Security Council (UNSC)

Related

Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy
Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh

Charities in Morocco report Ramadan slump in public donations

Charities in Morocco report Ramadan slump in public donations
Updated 13 April 2022
Mohand Hakhifi

Charities in Morocco report Ramadan slump in public donations

Charities in Morocco report Ramadan slump in public donations
  • Projects underway to distribute food baskets, clothes, meals, money to needy during holy month
  • ‘We have a lot more requests from people who live in precarious conditions and who have lost their jobs’: Charity activist
Updated 13 April 2022
Mohand Hakhifi

CASABLANCA: Ramadan in Morocco has traditionally been a time for increased acts of help and kindness toward the needy.

The distribution of food baskets, clothes, money, meals, and the organization of collective iftars normally abounds.

And while numerous initiatives are already underway in the country, this year charities have noticed a slump in public donations.

Appeals on social media platforms are fewer than usual and associations have witnessed a fall in collections.

Charity activist Ahmed Ghayet told Arab News En Francais: “We have noticed a significant drop in the collection of donations. Moroccans have been generous this year again, but less than before.

“The COVID-19 crisis, its economic repercussions, and the high cost of living have had an impact on charitable actions initiated during Ramadan. In addition, we have many more requests from people who live in precarious conditions and who have lost their jobs.”

Ghayet’s association, Marocains Pluriels, has launched a special Ramadan operation to hand out food baskets in the cities of Casablanca, Oujda, Rabat, Mohammedia, Fez, Marrakesh, Essaouira, and Agadir.

Twelve other charity groups have partnered in the project, now in its third edition, that distributes packages containing items such as flour, oil, sugar, lentils, chickpeas, dates, and milk.

“We favor donations in kind, in food staples. But donors can also contribute up to 200 Moroccan dirhams ($20.30), which represents the price of a basket. The food is left in front of the beneficiary’s door in order to preserve their dignity, as most beneficiaries do not ask for it. You know, Moroccans are worthy and many refuse to ask for charity,” Ghayet said.

He noted that this year there had been increased generosity from Jewish Moroccans.

“I don’t have a precise explanation, but I feel a closeness that has become greater and a mutual trust that has been consolidated in recent months. I get as many calls from Jews as from Muslims. It’s like breaking down the barriers.

“Overall, Moroccans, whatever their faith, help each other and provide support to the most vulnerable, especially in this period when precariousness is felt more and more,” he added.

And the Ramadan spirit of mutual aid is carried by the north African country’s highest authority. Moroccan King Mohammed VI recently launched the Ramadan 1443 initiative in the old medina of Rabat, a national program run since 1998 by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

With a budget of 103 million dirhams, Ramadan 1443 will this year involve giving food parcels to around 3 million people (approximately 600,000 households) living in 83 provinces and prefectures of the country, 77 percent of them from rural areas.

Since its launch, the national food support operation has spent more than 1.5 billion dirhams on providing aid for families.

Backing has also come from other countries, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar among nations offering financial and food support to thousands of Moroccans and charities.

Despite this year’s decrease in charity donations, Ramadan has once again seen solidarity, sharing, and mutual aid among Moroccans during difficult times.

Topics: Morocco Ramadan charity

Related

New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan
KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Tunisia, Italy sign MoU to boost investments

Tunisia, Italy sign MoU to boost investments
Updated 13 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Tunisia, Italy sign MoU to boost investments

Tunisia, Italy sign MoU to boost investments
  • Bilateral trade last year reached $5.95bn, up 22% from 2020
  • Over 800 Italian companies are established in Tunisia, employing more than 60,000 people
Updated 13 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A memorandum of understanding to boost the investments of Italian companies in Tunisia was signed in Milan by the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency and Promos Italia.

FIPA Director General Abdelbasset Ghanmi and Promos Italia President Alessandro Gelli said at a press event attended by Arab News that the MoU seeks to “establish cooperation between the two structures, devise a joint strategy to improve trade relations between Italy and Tunisia, and encourage the exchange of technical competences and training opportunities.”

Tunisia is an attractive investment destination for Italian companies because of “its geographical closeness, its investment promotion regulations and the low cost of production,” said Gelli.

“Furthermore, Tunisia represents for Italy a bridge over the Mediterranean, a natural production platform for Italian companies committed to diversifying their activities and penetrating new markets in North Africa, the Gulf and French-speaking Africa. In this country, the presence of Italian companies is strong and well rooted.”

According to FIPA, more than 800 Italian companies are established in Tunisia, employing more than 60,000 people.

Bilateral trade in 2021 reached €5.5 billion ($5.95 billion), up 22 percent from €4.5 billion in 2020.

Topics: Tunisia Italy

Related

Special Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation
Middle-East
Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation
Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training
Sport
Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training

Latest updates

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival
Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival
Macario, Lavelle shine as US run streak to 67 games on American soil
Macario, Lavelle shine as US run streak to 67 games on American soil
First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia
First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia
Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment
Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment
Saudi authorities arrest 6 people after they attempt to smuggle nearly half a million amphetamine pills
The amphetamine tablets were hidden in machines, equipment and spare parts for elevators. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.