Thailand’s New Year water fight dried up by pandemic restrictions
People play with water as they celebrate during the Songkran holiday which marks the Thai New Year during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 14 April 2022
Aksarapak Lapanunt

  • Songkran festivities this year remain largely water-free, with the government prohibiting water splashing and foam parties that made up the bulk of festivities before the pandemic
Aksarapak Lapanunt

BANGKOK: Thailand began celebrating the Songkran water-splashing festival in dry mode for the third year in a row on Wednesday, as the kingdom retained careful restrictions to control an expected surge of COVID-19 infections.

The traditional Thai New Year, also known as the world’s biggest water fight, takes place from April 13 to 15, when participants spend some of the hottest days of the year crowding the streets with water guns and spraying water from pickup trucks.

Songkran festivities this year remain largely water-free, with the government prohibiting water splashing and foam parties that made up the bulk of festivities before the pandemic. Traditional celebrations, including pouring water on Buddhist statues or over the hands of the elderly to show respect, have been permitted.

“I usually go out to join the water battles almost every year before COVID-19, like last time I went to Pattaya,” Pype, a 25-year-old employee of an automobile company, told Arab News.

“I miss those activities so hopefully all the activities will be back next year.”

Though some coronavirus restrictions remain in place, officials are encouraging people to visit temples and have organized various cultural shows that usually attract crowds of tourists.

Prattana Samransuk, who traveled from Bangkok to her family in the country’s east to celebrate Songkran, said there was much enthusiasm in her hometown.

“I can see many people coming out on the street and many cars in Chonburi today. People seem to be excited as there are some activities, even though the government does not allow water splashing,” Samransuk told Arab News.

Because many people return to their hometowns to celebrate Songkran with relatives during the long holiday, the Ministry of Public Health has urged the public to follow disease control measures, as officials expect a surge in COVID-19 cases. The kingdom reported over 23,000 new cases and 106 deaths on Wednesday morning.

“We need to keep some social and economic activities going as well as balancing the disease control measures,” Suwanchai Wattayingcharoenchai, director general of the ministry’s health services department, said.

“It is expected that after Songkran we might find the number of infections increase dramatically … around 50,000 to 100,000 per day,” he added. “So, we need cooperation from everyone.”

New York subway massacre suspect tipped off police to his location

New York subway massacre suspect tipped off police to his location
Updated 23 min 17 sec ago
AP

New York subway massacre suspect tipped off police to his location
  • Frank R. James called police to come and get him as authorities hunted him for shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train
AP

NEW YORK: The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the violence on a rush-hour train, which left people around the city on edge.
“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” Mayor Eric Adams said.
James was due to appear in court Thursday on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems and carries a sentence of up to life in prison, Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said.
In recent months, James railed in videos on his YouTube channel about racism and violence in the US and about his struggles with mental health care in New York City, and he criticized Adams’ policies on mental health and subway safety. But the motive for the subway attack remains unclear, and there’s no indication James had ties to terror organizations, international or otherwise, Peace said.
James didn’t respond to reporters’ shouted questions as he was led to a police car Wednesday afternoon. He was transferred hours later to federal Bureau of Prisons custody and was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. A message seeking comment was sent to a lawyer representing him.
Police had urged the public to help find him, releasing his name and photo and even sending a cellphone alert before they got a tip Wednesday.
The tipster was James, calling to say he knew he was wanted and that police could find him at a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, two law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
James was gone when officers arrived, but he was soon spotted on a busy corner nearby, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.
Passer-by Aleksei Korobow said he saw four police cars zoom past, and when he caught up to them, James was in handcuffs as a crowd of people looked on.
“There was nowhere left for him to run,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.
The arrest came as the gunshot victims, and at least a dozen others injured in the attack, tried to recover.
“I don’t think I could ever ride a train again,” Hourari Benkada, a Manhattan hotel housekeeping manager who was shot in the leg, told CNN from a hospital bed.
Gov. Kathy Hochul visited victims as young as 12 in a hospital Tuesday night. One had been heading to class at Borough of Manhattan Community College when he was hit by either a bullet or shrapnel and needed surgery, the governor said.
Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry said an 18-year-old Guatemalan national, Rudy Alfredo Pérez Vásquez, was hospitalized but “out of danger” Wednesday after being injured in the attack.
James detonated two smoke grenades and fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun in a subway car packed with commuters, police said.
When the first smoke bomb went off, a passenger asked what he was doing, according to a witness account to police.
“Oops,” James said, set off a second, then brandished the gun and opened fire, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
When the train stopped at a station and terrified riders fled, James apparently hopped another train — the same one many were steered to for safety, police said. He got out at the next station, disappearing into the nation’s most populous city.
But James left behind numerous clues at the crime scene, including the gun — which he bought in Ohio in 2011 — ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline, a bank card in his name and the key to a U-Haul van he rented Monday in Philadelphia, according to police and a court complaint.
Tucked in an orange workers’ jacket, which he apparently tossed on a subway platform, was a receipt for a Philadelphia storage unit. Authorities found ammunition, targets and a pistol barrel in the storage locker and learned he’d been there on Monday, the complaint said.
The van was found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators believe James entered the subway system.
Surveillance cameras captured the van arriving from Philadelphia early Tuesday, and a man wearing what appeared to be the same orange jacket leaving the vehicle near the station.
James was born in New York but had lived recently in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, authorities said. Bruce Allen, a neighbor near a Philadelphia apartment where James stayed for the last couple of weeks, said the man never spoke to him, even when moving in.
James had worked at a variety of manufacturing and other jobs, according to his videos. Police said he’d been arrested 12 times in New York and New Jersey between 1990 and 2007 on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to possession of burglary tools, but he has no felony convictions.
His hours of disjointed, expletive-filled videos range from current events, to his life story, to bigoted remarks about people of various backgrounds. James is Black.
Some videos complain about Adams, mental health care James says he got in the city years ago, and conditions on the subway. In one post, he fulminates about trains filled with homeless people, the court complaint noted.
In another, he denounces the treatment of Black people in the US and says, “The message to me is: I should have gotten a gun, and just started shooting.”
The Brooklyn subway station where passengers fled the attack was open as usual Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the violence.
Jude Jacques, who takes the subway to work as a fire safety director two blocks from the shooting scene, said he prays every morning but had a special request Wednesday.
“I said, ‘God, everything is in your hands,’” Jacques said. “I was antsy, and you can imagine why. Everybody is scared because it just happened.”
 

Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp

Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp
  • The ad criticizes Kemp for not doing enough to combat voter fraud, citing discredited claims that a Georgia law enforcement agency examined and dismissed
  • Perdue has parroted Trump’s lies in his own attacks against Kemp, and declared that “our elections in 2020 were absolutely stolen”
AP

ATLANTA, US: Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee has given $500,000 to a group that is running attack ads in Georgia against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
The spending appears aimed at boosting former US Sen. David Perdue, whom Trump has endorsed in the GOP gubernatorial primary, but the ad never mentions Perdue by name.
It’s the first major outlay from Trump’s Save America PAC, underlining Trump’s continuing obsession with beating Kemp. Trump views Kemp as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election.
The ad criticizes Kemp for not doing enough to combat voter fraud, citing discredited claims that a Georgia law enforcement agency examined and dismissed.
The Save America PAC entered the year with $120 million in cash. But until now, the former president has been reluctant to spend that money beyond small contributions to candidates and money spent on rallies he is now holding almost every week.
Federal campaign records show the donation went to a group called Get Georgia Right PAC in March, as first reported by Politico.
The ad began airing earlier this month, according to Kantar Media. The Associated Press also obtained a copy of a text message the group sent urging people to watch the ad.
The spending comes at a time that Perdue is trailing in the polls and is being outspent by Kemp. Perdue, who’s worth $50 million, has suggested he could kick in some of his own money.
“We’re going to make sure this thing is well funded,” Perdue told reporters in March. “We’re going to get our message out.”
Kemp remains dismissive of Trump, with spokesperson Cody Hall attacking Perdue about remarks the challenger made Tuesday criticizing Kemp’s stewardship of the state police.
“David Perdue is going to need a lot more than $500,000 to distract from his unhinged rant attacking the Georgia State Patrol,” Hall said.
A Perdue loss in Georgia in the state’s May 24 primary could be particularly embarrassing for Trump, who recruited Perdue to challenge Kemp and pressed another Republican — Vernon Jones — to exit the governor’s race and run for Congress instead. Trump has also endorsed an extensive slate of other Republicans in Georgia running for statewide and congressional offices.
Trump called Kemp a “turncoat,” a “coward” and “a complete and total disaster” at a rally in Commerce, Georgia, last month. But the former president was noncommittal in an April 6 interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks about whether he would do an additional rally for Perdue. He told Fredericks that it’s “not easy to beat a sitting governor, just remember that,” adding that “it’s a close race and we’ll see what happens.”
Perdue has parroted Trump’s lies in his own attacks against Kemp, declaring at the Commerce rally that “our elections in 2020 were absolutely stolen.”

Past comes to life as Japan's Kobe mosque celebrates Ramadan

Past comes to life as Japan's Kobe mosque celebrates Ramadan
The three-story mosque in Nakayamate Dori in Chuo-ku, Kobe, was designed by Czech architect Jan Josef Svagr and built in 1935. It has a central prayer hall on the ground floor, as well as a white marble mihrab and minbar. (Supplied)
Updated 14 April 2022
Shams El-Mutwalli

Past comes to life as Japan's Kobe mosque celebrates Ramadan
Shams El-Mutwalli

DUBAI: Japan’s first mosque will look back on more than eight decades of history as it joins the rest of the Muslim world in Ramadan worship this month.

The three-story mosque in Nakayamate Dori in Chuo-ku, Kobe, was designed by Czech architect Jan Josef Svagr and built in 1935. It has a central prayer hall on the ground floor, as well as a white marble mihrab and minbar.

An Islamic Culture Center in the building also offers study sessions and general information about Islam. According to a 1936 Kobe mosque report, the building was opened by a Mr. Ferozuddin on Friday Aug. 2, 1935, before “a large gathering of Muslim ladies and gentlemen coming from many lands.”

On the afternoon of Oct. 11, 1935, “about 600 guests responded to our invitation to see the mosque building.  Later in the evening of the same day they gathered in the Tor Hotel, where a great reception was held.”

Ginjiro Katsuda, Kobe’s mayor at the time, shared a message that was printed in the same report.

FASTFACT

Kobe mosque gained further recognition by surviving both the Second World War and the devastating 1995 Kobe earthquake unscathed.

“As mayor of Kobe, I have much pleasure in extending to the Kobe Muslim Mosque Committee my hearty congratulations on the occasion of the opening of the mosque. It is the first Muslim mosque built in Japan, and Kobe may well be proud of it. The appearance of the new mosque is quite befitting such a cosmopolitan city as Kobe,” he said.

“The new mosque affords a place of worship for Muslim people not only in Kobe, but for those living in other places of Japan.”

Katsuda added that “it is my earnest wish that this new place of worship will prove to be another strong link in the chain of Muslim-Japanese friendship.”

The mosque gained further recognition by surviving both the Second World War and the devastating 1995 Kobe earthquake unscathed.

UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter

UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter
  • Tahbaz, 69, who holds British, US and Iranian citizenship, remains in prison in Tehran while Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori flew home in March
  • The British government "led us to believe all this time that he was to be a part of any deal they were making for the other hostages," Roxanne Tahbaz told AFP
AFP

LONDON: The UK government has “abandoned” Morad Tahbaz, an environmental campaigner held in Iran, his daughter said on Wednesday, a month after two other UK-Iranians were freed and returned.
Tahbaz, 69, who holds British, US and Iranian citizenship, remains in prison in Tehran while Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori flew home in March after the UK government repaid a historic debt to Tehran.
The British government “led us to believe all this time that he was to be a part of any deal they were making for the other hostages,” Roxanne Tahbaz told AFP as she protested outside Britain’s foreign office in London.
“Yet he’s still there. He’s been abandoned by his government. And we have still yet to have any answers for that and a plan forward,” she said, holding a poster reading “Bring My Dad Home.”
Britain’s foreign ministry told Tahbaz’s family that when the other hostages were released, Iran had agreed to free Tahbaz on unrestricted curfew.
But Roxanne said that her father, who has been treated for cancer, was returned to Tehran’s Evrin prison within 24 hours of his partial release.
Officials from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s ministry have said that Tahbaz’s London-born father’s case was different because of his US nationality.
“The foreign office said that his situation was more complicated because the Iranians saw him as an American citizen,” Roxanne said.
“But we felt strongly that it wasn’t up to them actually, the UK should have stood their ground, he’s a British citizen. He was born here and that should have protected him.
“We’ve been patient for four years, and quiet, just as advised, but we can’t wait any more,” she said.
Campaigners are also calling for British-Iranian labor rights activist Mehran Raoof, who was detained in October 2020, to be freed.
Amnesty International’s Sacha Deshmukh said he was at the protest outside Truss’s office “to send a message to the British government and to the foreign secretary that no one should be left behind.”
“The important thing for us to remember, whether it’s Mehran or Morad, or indeed Nazanin or Anoosheh when they were in prison before, is that we’re talking about ordinary people,” Amnesty UK’s CEO Deshmukh told AFP.
“They have nothing to do with politics. They have nothing to do with governments. These are ordinary people, ordinary British nationals who are held and our government needs to focus on their return,” he said.

Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment

Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment
  • "The objective I was given was to go to a cafe in the 18th" district in northern Paris, Salah Abdeslam told the special Paris court hearing the case
  • Abdeslam, 32, said he was told about plans for the attack in Paris on November 11, two days before they were carried out
AFP

PARIS: The last surviving suspected assailant in the deadly 2015 Paris attacks told a court Wednesday that he changed his mind about going through with the killings at the last moment.
“The objective I was given was to go to a cafe in the 18th” district in northern Paris, Salah Abdeslam told the special Paris court hearing the case.
“I’m going into the cafe, I’m ordering a drink, I’m looking at the people around me — and I said to myself: ‘No, I’m not going to do it’,” he added.
For the plaintiffs in the case, including the loved ones of victims of the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people, this was testimony they had been waiting months to hear.
Abdeslam, 32, said he was told about plans for the attack in Paris on November 11, two days before they were carried out.
That happened at a meeting in Charleroi, in Belgium, with Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who is accused of having masterminded the attacks.
Until then, said Abdeslam, he thought he was going to be sent to Syria. Instead, he was told he had been chosen to carry out an attack using an explosive belt.
“It was a shock for me, but he ended up by convincing me,” he added.
“I ended up accepting and saying, ‘Okay, I’ll go ahead with it’.”
But at that meeting, he was given no details about the targets for the attack.
When he ultimately did not go through with the attack, he told the court how he took his car and drove around Paris at random until it broke down.
Then he got out and walked, he said, saying his memories of that period were “confused.”
Pressed by the president of the court Jean-Louis Peries, he said only that he knew what he had been supposed to do.
“My brother, he had a belt, a Kalashnikov, I know he’s going to open fire, I know he’s going to blow himself up, but I didn’t know the targets.”
The attackers killed 130 people in suicide bombings and shootings at the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and on street terraces of bars and restaurants on November 13, 2015, in France’s worst peacetime atrocity.
Abdeslam’s older brother Brahim opened fire on a cafe terrace before blowing himself up.
Earlier in court another defendant, Mohamed Abrini, said Abdeslam simply had not had the nerve to go through with the attack.
Abrini, who is accused of having provided weapons and logistical support to the attackers, said he had seen Abdeslam when he turned up at a safe house a day after the attacks.
“He was exhausted, tired, he looked pale,” said Abrini.
One of the organizers of the attacks had yelled at him for not having blown himself up.
“I think he told them that his belt hadn’t worked,” said Abrini.
Abdeslam told the court last month that in fact he had been lying about the malfunction.
After surviving the attack, Abdeslam fled to the Molenbeek district of Brussels where he grew up. He was captured in March 2016.
Alongside Abdeslam, co-defendants are answering charges ranging from providing logistical support to planning the attacks, as well as supplying weapons.

