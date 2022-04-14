You are here

Korda beats Miami winner Alcaraz to advance in Monte Carlo

American Sebastian Korda returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia during their Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament tennis match in Monaco on April 13, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

  • The 21-year-old Korda will face Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz in the third round
  • Third-ranked Alexander Zverev opened his clay-court season by beating Federico Delbonis
MONACO: Sebastian Korda beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in windy conditions at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday to reach the third round of the clay-court season opener in Monaco.

Both players struggled with their serve in the decisive set as winds in reached 32 kilometers (20 miles) per hour. Korda finally broke for 5-3 and served out the match in just over three hours.

With his first career title in Miami still fresh on his mind, the 18-year-old Spaniard was twice unable to serve out the opening set before the American battled back and took it in a tiebreaker.

“It was very tricky,” the 21-year-old Korda said of the wind. “Up top it would go one way, and then it would kind of swoop down and tornado while you were playing. You never knew what you were going to get.”

Korda made a splash at the French Open in 2020 by getting to the fourth round before losing to Rafael Nadal. More recently, Korda gave a scare to the 21-time Grand Slam champion in his opening match at the Indian Wells last month before losing to his idol in California.

Korda will face Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz, who beat Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev opened his clay-court season by beating Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-1, 7-5 after coming from 4-2 down in the second set. His third-round opponent will be Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who advanced when Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retired while trailing 4-3 in the third set.

Other second-round winners included fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy, Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada, Casper Ruud of Norway, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Andrey Rublev of Russia.

Topics: Sebastian Korda

Updated 7 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

  • The Magpies boss has steered the club to within touching distance of top flight survival, but he remains wary of getting get caught up in the emotion that surrounds St James’ Park
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe said he does not get caught up in the highs and lows of managing a club like Newcastle United, nor does he pay much attention to the “soap opera” script that can often surround his job.

There have been no shortage of controversies, flashpoints or peaks and troughs at St James’ Park but, in many ways, Howe is the antithesis of all that.

By his own admission a football geek, he is calm and collected in defeat while remaining reserved and respectful in victory. This is a far cry from the drama you might see in some other Premier League dugouts. Nor is it entirely representative of the volatile mood of United fans, which ebbs and flows with every point won or lost.

Howe knows, however, that part his job is to remain level-headed no matter what is going on around him, on or off the pitch.

“I embrace the wins and I love that feeling and I want to see other people happy and our supporters enjoying success; that is my motivation to do the job,” he said.

“I don’t think it is healthy to get caught up in it and be a person of extreme emotion. I don’t think that helps my players at all. Staying calm, using my brain to think logically and intelligently, is what I do.”

Managing the Magpies is often seen as an emotional roller coaster. Newcastle United legend Kevin Keegan, for example, who had two spells on Tyneside as manager and one as a player, once described the experience as “riding the black and white tiger.”

That tiger looks like a totally different beast under Howe and owners the Saudi Public Investment Fund, compared with what it was like under the previous stewardship of Steve Bruce and Sports Direct billionaire Mike Ashley. While steady growth is the aim — the club does not intend to just buy its way to success — progress is already very much the undercurrent flowing through a reinvigorated St James’ Park, in contrast to the previous 15 years starved of hope and funds.

All of this is a far cry from anything Howe previously experienced as architect-in-chief of Bournemouth’s rise to the Premier League from a lowly ranks of League Two.

“It’s certainly different but they are the same types of feelings; losing hurts and winning is a feeling of relief and contentment,” he said. “I’ve tried not to get caught up in anything I shouldn’t.

“If you look at me behind the scenes, it’s a strange existence. It’s not glamorous in any way. You’re working very hard to improve players and to produce the best team that you can. The emotion and everything you see with people celebrating wins, you’re well away from that so it’s not necessarily what you think it is.”

So how does Howe ensure that all of the fan-fueled emotion and high expectations do not leak into his office at the club’s Benton training base?

“By not listening to it, not getting involved in that emotion,” he said. “When we went on our unbeaten run I was sitting here and you were probably thinking, give us a bit more.

“But then, the other side of it, I am the same: I do feel the emotion. Losing for me is very painful but it is important I don’t get caught up in it because I have another game to prepare for. It is making sure I do my job effectively before the next match.”

Topics: Eddie Howe Newcastle United english Premier League

Macario, Lavelle shine as US run streak to 67 games on American soil

Updated 13 April 2022
AP

  • The US team also defeated Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday in the first game of the two-game series
CHESTER, Penn: Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario each scored a pair of first-half goals, and the US women’s national team beat Uzbekistan 9-0 on Tuesday to extend the team’s unbeaten streak to 67 games on American soil.

Trinity Rodman, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored her first international goal for the US. The 2021 US Soccer Young Player of the Year is the daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman.

Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the US, which opened the game with their youngest starting lineup — averaging 24.98 years — since 2007.

The US team also defeated Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday in the first game of the two-game series. Sophia Smith had a hat trick in the victory.

The Americans have just one more international window, in June, to prepare for CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in July. The US team’s unbeaten streak on American soil includes 60 wins and seven draws.

“I think we’re going to face teams that sit in a low block in qualifiers, so I do think this is a good test for that,” Lavelle said.

An own goal just 25 seconds into the game gave the US the early lead at Subaru Park, home of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

Macario, who plays professionally for Lyon, scored in the 12th minute and in first-half stoppage time. Lavelle’s goals came in the 25th and 27th minutes.

Pugh scored in the 14th for her fifth international goal, helping the US to a 6-0 lead at the break.

Rodman’s goal in the 71st came in her third appearance for the US. Just 21, Rodman plays professionally for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Puce and Sanchez added late goals.

“I think the more time we get, the more fun it’s going to be and the more we’re going to be able to connect,” Lavelle said. “I think there’s so many different people that we can go to, to step up in a big moment.”

Aubrey Kingsbury made her debut for the national team in goal. At 30, she’s the oldest player in team history to earn her first cap.

Naomi Girma, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NWSL draft by the San Diego Wave, also made her debut for the United States. The average caps among the starting lineup was 21, and it was the first time since 2013 that the team didn’t start a player with 100 or more caps.

The US team was originally scheduled to play a team from Asia for the international break but that team had to pull out. Coronavirus and European World Cup qualifying made finding a new opponent difficult.

Two veterans, Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe, were left off the roster for the two games against Uzbekistan because of injury. Julie Ertz recently announced that she was expecting her first child, and Crystal Dunn is also pregnant.

Other veterans who weren’t with the team included Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Christen Press as coach Vlatko Andonovski continued to emphasize young players in preparation for CONCACAF qualifying this July in Monterrey, Mexico. The Women’s World Cup is set for next year in Australia and New Zealand.

Topics: Rose Lavelle Catarina Macario US women football

’Two different realities,’ says Ukraine tennis captain Savchuk

Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

  • The Ukraine squad are in the South Carolina city of Asheville to tackle the record 18-time champions with a place in the finals at stake
  • Katarina Zavatska said she is grateful that her mother and grandmother are safe and staying in her apartment in France where she trains
PARIS: Ukraine’s national tennis team say they are existing “in two different realities” as they prepare for a Billie Jean King Cup clash in the United States this weekend while war rages at home.
The Ukraine squad are in the South Carolina city of Asheville to tackle the record 18-time champions with a place in the finals at stake.
However, the brutal fighting 5,000 miles away in Europe remains in the forefront of their minds.
“It’s like living in two different realities,” said team captain and former WTA player Olga Savchuk.
“I can sit here and drink tea while my grandfather and aunt are in a bomb shelter.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is grinding toward the beginning of its third month and with Moscow’s military advance and negotiations largely stalled there seems no immediate end to the fighting.
Thousands have died while millions of people have fled the country.
“At first, we felt guilty because we were not there and now — and it sounds scary — you kinda get used to it, checking your family are OK and checking the news.”
Ukraine player, Katarina Zavatska said she is grateful that her mother and grandmother are safe and staying in her apartment in France where she trains.
However, her father, a five-year-old niece and a pregnant cousin are still in her home city of Lutsk in Ukraine’s north-west.
“It kills you, the worry,” said the 22-year-old. “But if I don’t do something, I feel like I am dying. So just playing tennis helps me feel OK.
“Day by day, on a tennis court is the only place where I can live my life.”
The court for the Friday-Saturday tie in Asheville will boast a ribbon in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine painted on the court.
The United States Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation have covered the costs of the Ukraine team’s stay.
Physios and masseurs have also been provided as Ukraine’s backroom staff were unable to make the trip.
“We have been made to feel very welcome here and we have received everything we wanted. There wasn’t even a question,” added Savchuk.
The war has cast a shadow elsewhere over this weekend’s qualifiers in the global women’s team tournament.
Defending champions Russia, who had automatically qualified for the final phase, have been expelled.
Belarus have already been kicked out so opponents Belgium were handed a walkover in their scheduled qualifier.
In the remaining ties, four-time champions Italy host three-time winners France.
The Czechs, with 11 titles — six of which have come in the last decade — welcome Great Britain.
Linda Fruhvirtova at just 16 is poised for a debut for the Czechs after the injury-enforced withdrawal of Katarina Siniakova.
Fruhvirtova made her mark in Miami recently where she went to third round, seeing off top-30 player Elize Mertens and former world number one Victoria Azarenka.
Kazakhstan face Germany, Canada welcome Latvia, Poland tackle Romania while five-time champions Spain travel to the Netherlands.
Spain are without injured former Wimbledon and French Open winner Garbine Muguruza and world number three Paula Badosa.
“The news of Garbine made me very sad,” admitted captain Anabel Medina Garrigues who played in the last Spanish team to win the tournament in 2003 when it was still known as the Fed Cup.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Katarina Zavatska tennis WTA

Qatar 2022 ‘door open’ to Chelsea’s Ziyech: Morocco federation chief

Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

  • "The doors of the national team are open to all Moroccan players, regardless of their differences," Fouzi Lekjaa said
  • Ziyech had in February ruled himself out of playing for his country again after coach Vahid Halilhodzic omitted the 28-year-old for an Africa Cup of Nations game
RABAT: Morocco’s national team would still welcome Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech, the head of its football federation said Wednesday, despite a dispute with the national coach before the kingdom qualified for the 2022 World Cup.
“The doors of the national team are open to all Moroccan players, regardless of their differences,” Fouzi Lekjaa said during a federation board meeting.
Ziyech had in February ruled himself out of playing for his country again after coach Vahid Halilhodzic omitted the 28-year-old for an Africa Cup of Nations game, reproaching him for indiscipline.
But Lekjaa said Wednesday that “nobody can stop a Moroccan player playing for the national team, whether it’s Ziyech, (right back Noussair) Mazraoui or anyone else.”
He said he would discuss this “personal conviction” with Halilhodzic on the coach’s return from holidays later this month.
Halilhodzic, a former Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain player, had said that Ziyech “lacks respect” and could “blow up the team.”
Despite leading the team to qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, Halilhodzic has been criticized in Morocco for his strategic choices and rumors have circulated of his possible departure.
Lekjaa said Wednesday that the Bosnian-French 69-year-old “is currently the trainer of the national team... but only God knows what the future holds.”
Morocco qualified for the World Cup last month after strolling through a play-off against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In Qatar it will face Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Group F.

Topics: Morocco Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2022 World Cup Qatar

MENA Tour back with Beautiful Thailand Swing

Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

  • Four-event tourney at Laguna Golf Phuket and Blue Canyon Country Club co-sanctioned by Asian Development Tour
  • $300,000 prize money plus enhanced OWGR status mark the Tour’s resumption after two-year pandemic-enforced shutdown
DUBAI: After 25 challenging months and a pair of unavoidable false starts, the MENA Tour is back with a brighter than ever outlook.

The Middle East and North Africa developmental circuit will return to post-pandemic action via a four-event Beautiful Thailand Swing next month with each of the 54-hole, $75,000 tournaments to be co-sanctioned by the Asian Development Tour.

The Laguna Phuket Challenge (May 3-5), Laguna Phuket Cup (May 8-10), Blue Canyon Classic (May 13-15) and Blue Canyon Open will conclude the MENA Tour’s now rejigged 2020 Journey to Jordan season which will eventually span nine events, six countries and more than two years.

Enticing incentives are available to MENA Tour members who tee it up in Phuket, chief among them an invite to one of the Asian Tour’s 10 new marquee $1.5 million The International Series events in 2022.

That potentially life-changing opportunity will be awarded to the overall Journey to Jordan Order of Merit champion at the completion of the Blue Canyon Open, the ninth and final event of the season. The top-10 available OOM players will also earn invites to the next two ADT events, after which the ADT will conduct its own re-ranking — meaning potential promotion to the main Asian Tour. In addition, the top-10 players in the Journey to Jordan rankings will also be exempted to the final stage of Asian Tour Q-School for the 2023 Asian Tour season.

To be headquartered out of Angsana Laguna Phuket and co-hosted by Laguna Golf Phuket and Blue Canyon Country Club, the Beautiful Thailand Swing is the first tangible outcome of the strategic alliance announced by the Asian and MENA tours in December. A full merger of the MENA Tour and ADT is mooted from 2023.

MENA Tour Commissioner David Spencer says the Beautiful Thailand Swing incentives, especially when coupled with impending changes to the Official World Golf Rankings, underline the importance of the alliance with the Asian Tour.

“The OWGR changes (which come into effect in August) are particularly important to development tours because there will be no minimum OWGR points awarded to any tour. This will make pathways to the top tier tours more difficult for players in the lower positions on the OWGR,” said Spencer.

“We believe that the new OWGR regulations are fair but we are also very cognizant of how a player progresses. This vital progression very simply boils down to playing opportunities on OWGR tours and once we were made aware of the new OWGR regulations, we felt compelled to further align ourselves with one of the top tier tours.”

A MENA Tour player could conceivably tee it up in Phuket, secure an International Series start and eventually find themselves playing in one of the eight new $25 million prize purse LIV Golf Invitational Series events, the recently announced Saudi-backed league fronted by Greg Norman.

“We will continue to work more closely with the Asian Tour as there is absolutely no doubt that our combined vision will provide players with the clearest and most defined development pathway in the world of professional golf outside of the USA.” 

Ryan Lumsden won the last MENA Tour event, the Journey to Jordan 2 Championship held at Ayla Golf Club in Aqaba in early March, 2020. The $13,500 payday propelled the Scottish professional up to third in the 2020 Journey to Jordan standings behind a pair of Englishmen, David Langley and David Hague.

Attempts were twice made to restart the circuit in a bio-secure bubble at Ayla Oasis, the MENA Tour’s destination partner. However, ongoing travel restrictions made a resumption impossible until now.

To further assist players starved of playing opportunities since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MENA Tour has dramatically reduced entry fees to $50 for each of the four Beautiful Thailand Swing events. The Phuket swing has also been confined to a compact three-week window to help players contain costs.

Topics: MENA Tour Beautiful Thailand Swing Laguna Golf Phuket Blue Canyon Country Club

