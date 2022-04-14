You are here

'Players only human,' says Klopp as Liverpool survive collapse to reach Champions League semifinals

‘Players only human,’ says Klopp as Liverpool survive collapse to reach Champions League semifinals
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate scores their first goal against Benfica during their Champions League quarterfinal second leg football match at Anfield on Wednesday. (Reuters)
AFP

‘Players only human,’ says Klopp as Liverpool survive collapse to reach Champions League semifinals

‘Players only human,’ says Klopp as Liverpool survive collapse to reach Champions League semifinals
  • The Reds had to hold their nerve before advancing 6-4 on aggregate after an uncharacteristic meltdown in the closing stages
  • Benfica snatched their equalizer against the run of play in the 32nd minute
LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp admitted he was relieved to see Liverpool book a Champions League semifinal showdown against Villarreal as the quadruple chasers survived a late collapse in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw against Benfica.

Klopp’s side already had one foot in the last four after winning 3-1 in the quarterfinal first leg in Lisbon.

They were on cruise control for long spells in the second leg at Anfield, but had to hold their nerve before advancing 6-4 on aggregate after an uncharacteristic meltdown in the closing stages.

Ibrahima Konate put Liverpool ahead before Goncalo Ramos equalized late in the first half.

When Roberto Firmino netted twice after the interval, the tie looked all but over.

However, Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez struck for Benfica to briefly give the visitors hope of an astonishing escape act, before Liverpool finally restored order.

“When I’m not over the moon about qualifying for the Champions League semifinal, something is really wrong and maybe I should quit!” Klopp said.

“The situation was the defense had never played together and it was about details, staying 100 percent concentrated.

“We were 6-2 up on aggregate. The players are human beings, they were like ‘Ok job done’. But Benfica kept fighting and I respect that.

“It was not exactly what we wanted but it is absolutely not important. We are through and that’s all that matters. I’m really happy.”

The Reds will face Spanish side Villarreal in the semifinals as they look to reach their 10th Champions League final and claim a seventh title in the competition.

Despite Villarreal’s impressive wins over Bayern Munich and Juventus in the last two rounds, Liverpool will be firm favourites to make a third Champions League final in the last five seasons.

“To beat Juventus and Bayern Munich, they deserve to be in the Champions League semi-finals. Unai Emery is the king of the cups, it is unbelievable what he is doing. But give me a bit of time to prepare it properly,” Klopp said.

Liverpool sit one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after Sunday’s draw against their title rivals.

In the midst of a run that will define Liverpool’s season, Klopp was able to keep Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk fresh as he started with his stars on the bench ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City.

Konate had headed the opener in the first leg at Benfica and Liverpool’s towering centerback tormented the Portuguese side with his aerial prowess again in the 21st minute.

Kostas Tsimikas whipped an outswinging corner towards Konate and he climbed above three Benfica players to head into the far corner from 10 yards.

Benfica snatched their equalizer against the run of play in the 32nd minute.

Diogo Goncalves’ pass clipped off James Milner and ran through to the unmarked Ramos, who smacked a fine finish past Alisson from just inside the area.

Any hopes of a stunning Benfica fightback seemed over when the visitors shot themselves in the foot in farcical fashion in the 55th minute.

Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos was the instigator of Benfica’s meltdown as he fumbled what should have been an easy interception of Naby Keita’s over-hit pass.

Jan Vertonghen’s panicked attempt to clear the danger was not  much better and Jota crossed back into the six-yard box, where Firmino had the simple task of tapping into the empty net.

Firmino followed his first home Champions League goal for two years with another 10 minutes later.

Tsimikas curled a superb free kick to the pass and Firmino eluded Benfica’s sloppy marking to volley home from close range.

With Klopp’s men taking their foot off the gas, Yaremchuk struck in the 73rd minute, rounding Alisson to slot home after beating Liverpool’s offside trap.

There was a sharp intake of breath around Anfield when Nunez scored with a predatory finish in the 82nd minute.

Moments later, Nunez’s low strike tested Alisson, but Liverpool held on to keep the quadruple dream alive.

Topics: Liverpool Benfica UEFA Champions League

Man City eliminate Atletico in brawl-marred clash to advance to semifinals

Man City eliminate Atletico in brawl-marred clash to advance to semifinals
  • All Spanish-English lineup set in the last four: Real Madrid vs. City, Villareal vs. Liverpool
MADRID: Manchester City secured the goalless draw they needed to edge out Atletico Madrid and advance to the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday but the match was marred by a mass brawl late in the game that continued to rage in the tunnel after full time.

Police were seen in the tunnel at the Wanda Metropolitano as video footage showed heated arguments breaking out between the players, including Atletico's Stefan Savic and City's Jack Grealish, with staff trying to keep the players apart.

"I didn't see it," said Diego Simeone. "I was on the pitch applauding the fans. By the time I went inside there was nobody there."

Pep Guardiola was asked about the behavior of Atletico's players. "Nothing to say," he said.

The trouble began on the pitch, as Atletico defender Felipe sparked a huge brawl in the corner after a taking a wild swipe at City's Phil Foden.

Felipe was sent off but not before a crowd of players, substitutes and staff swarmed in.

"We knew it was not an easy place to come, it is a hostile environment, it was a difficult night all round and how we defended and controlled ourselves over the two legs was incredible," City defender John Stones told BT Sport.

In the end, Kevin De Bruyne's first-leg strike last week at the Etihad Stadium proved enough for City to claim a 1-0 victory on aggregate in Madrid, although the Belgian had to go off with an injury which, if significant, would be a hammer blow to their hopes of winning the treble.

Kyle Walker also hobbled off in the second half.

City will now face Real Madrid, with Liverpool up against Villarreal in the other semifinal to complete an all Spanish-English lineup in the last four.

Simeone was widely criticized for Atletico's negative tactics in the first leg and there was only a minor shift here, with the plan still to keep the game tight ahead of a final push.

Atletico came close, spurning a number of late chances, but instead City advanced to the semis for a second consecutive year, in sight again of their first Champions League triumph.

"If we play like we did in the second half we have no chance," said Guardiola. "We are playing Real Madrid, the kings of this competition. We will have to suffer."

After a rousing ceremony before kick-off that saw the words "Pride, Passion, Feeling" spelled out across the crowd, Atletico made a stirring start, harrying City high up the pitch and snapping at their heels in midfield.

Foden was clattered by Felipe, Stefan Savic bulldozed Ilkay Gundogan over and Walker poked a ball out of play, under stress from the Atletico press.

But City survived the early, physical onslaught and established control, even if Atletico looked a threat on the break, failing only with their final pass.

City's possession should have told midway through the half when a wonderful Riyad Mahrez pass released Walker, whose cross evaded the sliding Atletico defenders and found Foden at the back post.

He teed up Gundogan for what looked a simple finish but the ball cannoned back off the post. In the scramble, Gundogan's headed rebound was blocked by Felipe.

Atletico, though, surged again after the restart, the crowd coming with them. Antoine Griezmann dipped a volley just wide of the post, Ederson lashed a nervy punt downfield and Marcos Llorente barged the ball off Joao Cancelo. Guardiola flapped on the sideline, trying to jolt his team back into life.

With 25 minutes left, De Bruyne was replaced by Raheem Sterling and soon after Simeone decided it was time to attack, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco and Rodrigo de Paul all coming on.

De Paul's first touch was to fire just past the post and City were retreating now, camped in their own half, accepting or unable to prevent the Atletico pressure.

Simeone rolled the dice, Luis Suarez and Matheus Cunha thrown on for the last eight minutes.

In the 86th minute, Correa chested down for Cunha but his finish was blocked by the left leg of Stones. From the corner, Ederson failed to clear and the goal was gaping but Savic was unable to steer in.

A feisty contest erupted at the end when Foden was taken out again by Felipe, who swung his leg at the City midfielder on his way down. A swarm of players, substitutes and staff rushed in and it was only a few minutes later that Felipe was sent off.

With nine minutes of added time, Gundogan should have settled it for City but Atletico survived. De Paul tested Ederson with a free kick, the Brazilian then parrying away as Correa had the last shot.

Topics: champions league Man City Atletico Madrid

Korda beats Miami winner Alcaraz to advance in Monte Carlo

Korda beats Miami winner Alcaraz to advance in Monte Carlo
Korda beats Miami winner Alcaraz to advance in Monte Carlo

Korda beats Miami winner Alcaraz to advance in Monte Carlo
  • The 21-year-old Korda will face Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz in the third round
  • Third-ranked Alexander Zverev opened his clay-court season by beating Federico Delbonis
MONACO: Sebastian Korda beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in windy conditions at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday to reach the third round of the clay-court season opener in Monaco.

Both players struggled with their serve in the decisive set as winds in reached 32 kilometers (20 miles) per hour. Korda finally broke for 5-3 and served out the match in just over three hours.

With his first career title in Miami still fresh on his mind, the 18-year-old Spaniard was twice unable to serve out the opening set before the American battled back and took it in a tiebreaker.

“It was very tricky,” the 21-year-old Korda said of the wind. “Up top it would go one way, and then it would kind of swoop down and tornado while you were playing. You never knew what you were going to get.”

Korda made a splash at the French Open in 2020 by getting to the fourth round before losing to Rafael Nadal. More recently, Korda gave a scare to the 21-time Grand Slam champion in his opening match at the Indian Wells last month before losing to his idol in California.

Korda will face Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz, who beat Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev opened his clay-court season by beating Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-1, 7-5 after coming from 4-2 down in the second set. His third-round opponent will be Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who advanced when Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retired while trailing 4-3 in the third set.

Other second-round winners included fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy, Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada, Casper Ruud of Norway, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Andrey Rublev of Russia.

Topics: Sebastian Korda

Keeping calm and carrying on: Eddie Howe steers clear of all the Premier League drama

Keeping calm and carrying on: Eddie Howe steers clear of all the Premier League drama
Keeping calm and carrying on: Eddie Howe steers clear of all the Premier League drama

Keeping calm and carrying on: Eddie Howe steers clear of all the Premier League drama
  • The Magpies boss has steered the club to within touching distance of top flight survival, but he remains wary of getting get caught up in the emotion that surrounds St James’ Park
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe said he does not get caught up in the highs and lows of managing a club like Newcastle United, nor does he pay much attention to the “soap opera” script that can often surround his job.

There have been no shortage of controversies, flashpoints or peaks and troughs at St James’ Park but, in many ways, Howe is the antithesis of all that.

By his own admission a football geek, he is calm and collected in defeat while remaining reserved and respectful in victory. This is a far cry from the drama you might see in some other Premier League dugouts. Nor is it entirely representative of the volatile mood of United fans, which ebbs and flows with every point won or lost.

Howe knows, however, that part his job is to remain level-headed no matter what is going on around him, on or off the pitch.

“I embrace the wins and I love that feeling and I want to see other people happy and our supporters enjoying success; that is my motivation to do the job,” he said.

“I don’t think it is healthy to get caught up in it and be a person of extreme emotion. I don’t think that helps my players at all. Staying calm, using my brain to think logically and intelligently, is what I do.”

Managing the Magpies is often seen as an emotional roller coaster. Newcastle United legend Kevin Keegan, for example, who had two spells on Tyneside as manager and one as a player, once described the experience as “riding the black and white tiger.”

That tiger looks like a totally different beast under Howe and owners the Saudi Public Investment Fund, compared with what it was like under the previous stewardship of Steve Bruce and Sports Direct billionaire Mike Ashley. While steady growth is the aim — the club does not intend to just buy its way to success — progress is already very much the undercurrent flowing through a reinvigorated St James’ Park, in contrast to the previous 15 years starved of hope and funds.

All of this is a far cry from anything Howe previously experienced as architect-in-chief of Bournemouth’s rise to the Premier League from a lowly ranks of League Two.

“It’s certainly different but they are the same types of feelings; losing hurts and winning is a feeling of relief and contentment,” he said. “I’ve tried not to get caught up in anything I shouldn’t.

“If you look at me behind the scenes, it’s a strange existence. It’s not glamorous in any way. You’re working very hard to improve players and to produce the best team that you can. The emotion and everything you see with people celebrating wins, you’re well away from that so it’s not necessarily what you think it is.”

So how does Howe ensure that all of the fan-fueled emotion and high expectations do not leak into his office at the club’s Benton training base?

“By not listening to it, not getting involved in that emotion,” he said. “When we went on our unbeaten run I was sitting here and you were probably thinking, give us a bit more.

“But then, the other side of it, I am the same: I do feel the emotion. Losing for me is very painful but it is important I don’t get caught up in it because I have another game to prepare for. It is making sure I do my job effectively before the next match.”

Topics: Eddie Howe Newcastle United english Premier League

Macario, Lavelle shine as US run streak to 67 games on American soil

Macario, Lavelle shine as US run streak to 67 games on American soil
Macario, Lavelle shine as US run streak to 67 games on American soil

Macario, Lavelle shine as US run streak to 67 games on American soil
  • The US team also defeated Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday in the first game of the two-game series
CHESTER, Penn: Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario each scored a pair of first-half goals, and the US women’s national team beat Uzbekistan 9-0 on Tuesday to extend the team’s unbeaten streak to 67 games on American soil.

Trinity Rodman, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored her first international goal for the US. The 2021 US Soccer Young Player of the Year is the daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman.

Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the US, which opened the game with their youngest starting lineup — averaging 24.98 years — since 2007.

The US team also defeated Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday in the first game of the two-game series. Sophia Smith had a hat trick in the victory.

The Americans have just one more international window, in June, to prepare for CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in July. The US team’s unbeaten streak on American soil includes 60 wins and seven draws.

“I think we’re going to face teams that sit in a low block in qualifiers, so I do think this is a good test for that,” Lavelle said.

An own goal just 25 seconds into the game gave the US the early lead at Subaru Park, home of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

Macario, who plays professionally for Lyon, scored in the 12th minute and in first-half stoppage time. Lavelle’s goals came in the 25th and 27th minutes.

Pugh scored in the 14th for her fifth international goal, helping the US to a 6-0 lead at the break.

Rodman’s goal in the 71st came in her third appearance for the US. Just 21, Rodman plays professionally for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Puce and Sanchez added late goals.

“I think the more time we get, the more fun it’s going to be and the more we’re going to be able to connect,” Lavelle said. “I think there’s so many different people that we can go to, to step up in a big moment.”

Aubrey Kingsbury made her debut for the national team in goal. At 30, she’s the oldest player in team history to earn her first cap.

Naomi Girma, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NWSL draft by the San Diego Wave, also made her debut for the United States. The average caps among the starting lineup was 21, and it was the first time since 2013 that the team didn’t start a player with 100 or more caps.

The US team was originally scheduled to play a team from Asia for the international break but that team had to pull out. Coronavirus and European World Cup qualifying made finding a new opponent difficult.

Two veterans, Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe, were left off the roster for the two games against Uzbekistan because of injury. Julie Ertz recently announced that she was expecting her first child, and Crystal Dunn is also pregnant.

Other veterans who weren’t with the team included Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Christen Press as coach Vlatko Andonovski continued to emphasize young players in preparation for CONCACAF qualifying this July in Monterrey, Mexico. The Women’s World Cup is set for next year in Australia and New Zealand.

Topics: Rose Lavelle Catarina Macario US women football

’Two different realities,’ says Ukraine tennis captain Savchuk

’Two different realities,’ says Ukraine tennis captain Savchuk
'Two different realities,' says Ukraine tennis captain Savchuk

’Two different realities,’ says Ukraine tennis captain Savchuk
  • The Ukraine squad are in the South Carolina city of Asheville to tackle the record 18-time champions with a place in the finals at stake
  • Katarina Zavatska said she is grateful that her mother and grandmother are safe and staying in her apartment in France where she trains
PARIS: Ukraine’s national tennis team say they are existing “in two different realities” as they prepare for a Billie Jean King Cup clash in the United States this weekend while war rages at home.
The Ukraine squad are in the South Carolina city of Asheville to tackle the record 18-time champions with a place in the finals at stake.
However, the brutal fighting 5,000 miles away in Europe remains in the forefront of their minds.
“It’s like living in two different realities,” said team captain and former WTA player Olga Savchuk.
“I can sit here and drink tea while my grandfather and aunt are in a bomb shelter.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is grinding toward the beginning of its third month and with Moscow’s military advance and negotiations largely stalled there seems no immediate end to the fighting.
Thousands have died while millions of people have fled the country.
“At first, we felt guilty because we were not there and now — and it sounds scary — you kinda get used to it, checking your family are OK and checking the news.”
Ukraine player, Katarina Zavatska said she is grateful that her mother and grandmother are safe and staying in her apartment in France where she trains.
However, her father, a five-year-old niece and a pregnant cousin are still in her home city of Lutsk in Ukraine’s north-west.
“It kills you, the worry,” said the 22-year-old. “But if I don’t do something, I feel like I am dying. So just playing tennis helps me feel OK.
“Day by day, on a tennis court is the only place where I can live my life.”
The court for the Friday-Saturday tie in Asheville will boast a ribbon in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine painted on the court.
The United States Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation have covered the costs of the Ukraine team’s stay.
Physios and masseurs have also been provided as Ukraine’s backroom staff were unable to make the trip.
“We have been made to feel very welcome here and we have received everything we wanted. There wasn’t even a question,” added Savchuk.
The war has cast a shadow elsewhere over this weekend’s qualifiers in the global women’s team tournament.
Defending champions Russia, who had automatically qualified for the final phase, have been expelled.
Belarus have already been kicked out so opponents Belgium were handed a walkover in their scheduled qualifier.
In the remaining ties, four-time champions Italy host three-time winners France.
The Czechs, with 11 titles — six of which have come in the last decade — welcome Great Britain.
Linda Fruhvirtova at just 16 is poised for a debut for the Czechs after the injury-enforced withdrawal of Katarina Siniakova.
Fruhvirtova made her mark in Miami recently where she went to third round, seeing off top-30 player Elize Mertens and former world number one Victoria Azarenka.
Kazakhstan face Germany, Canada welcome Latvia, Poland tackle Romania while five-time champions Spain travel to the Netherlands.
Spain are without injured former Wimbledon and French Open winner Garbine Muguruza and world number three Paula Badosa.
“The news of Garbine made me very sad,” admitted captain Anabel Medina Garrigues who played in the last Spanish team to win the tournament in 2003 when it was still known as the Fed Cup.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Katarina Zavatska tennis WTA

