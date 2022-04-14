You are here

Say hello to ‘Halo’ — the $200m sci-fi epic looking to take over the small screen

Say hello to ‘Halo’ — the $200m sci-fi epic looking to take over the small screen
“Halo” launched on OSN+ in the Middle East. (Supplied)
  • Meet the team behind the TV adaptation of the hugely popular video game franchise
DUBAI: Pablo Schreiber didn’t know what he was getting into. The actor had just landed the lead role of Master Chief in the live-action series adaptation of the wildly popular video game franchise “Halo,” and although he was aware that it was a big deal, he hadn’t yet grasped the level to which the character resonated with people across the world, or the extent to which his own life would be changed by playing the supersoldier.

“With the casting announcement, I started to get a sense of how much the franchise meant to people — and what Master Chief meant to people. I took that on as a responsibility. I knew I had to work as hard as I could to make sure that this was an experience that would be satisfying for the legions of fans,” Schreiber tells Arab News.

It was then that the 43-year-old’s education began. Schreiber took a trip to Redmond, Washington in the northwest corner of the United States to visit the Halo Museum at 343 Studios, learning just how massive the franchise truly is, both in terms of its popularity and the scope of its storytelling.




“Halo” is a science-fiction epic that follows an interstellar war between humanity and a group of aliens known as The Covenant. (Supplied)

Since the video game series launched in 2001, “Halo” — a science-fiction epic that follows an interstellar war between humanity and a group of aliens known as The Covenant — has sold 81 million copies across its six games, helping to make the Xbox console a household item across the world, not to mention spawning dozens of best-selling novels, comic books, and more. Its journey to becoming a television series has been anything but easy, taking 10 years of false starts before finally launching on OSN+ in the Middle East at the end of March.

For executive producer Kiki Wolfkill, who oversees all “Halo” media across the games and beyond, the $200 million first season was an educational experience, to put it mildly.

“I honestly think we’re still learning. The last 10 years has been eye-opening in terms of navigating Hollywood, navigating how long deals take, navigating intentions,” says Wolfkill.




(L-R) Kiki Wolfkill, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Olive Gray, Pablo Schreiber, Yerin Ha, and Steven Kane attend the Halo World Premiere at SXSW at The Paramount Theatre. (Supplied)

“I feel like the fits and starts allowed us to figure out together what the voice of the show could be, what it should be, what the priorities are. I think there was a lot of feeling around the edges to just see what the balance should be, and I think where we landed in season one is in an amazing place of expressing the universe,” she continues.

One of the biggest — and riskiest — changes the show makes is in developing the character of Master Chief beyond the all-action man of few words beloved by gamers into something more, depicting aspects of his life only hinted at in the games and, most controversially, revealing his face for the first time.

“Everyone has a very personal understanding of who the Master Chief is, so we really tried to boil it down. We knew it was had to be about ‘Master Chief’ but also about (his true identity) ‘John.’ That meant we had to find an actor who could have the sort of intensity and the focus that you experience as Master Chief in the games, but also reveal that his story has a level of vulnerability, without taking away from his strength,” says Wolfkill.




Since the video game series launched in 2001, “Halo” has sold 81 million copies across its six games. (Supplied)

For Wolfkill and her team, that was a balance that Schreiber almost instinctually embodied, both for his physicality and his skills as a versatile character actor.

“He has very good muscle control and spatial awareness. He has to not only wear the armor, but be athletic and agile in it, and deliberate in movement. He had to deliver a performance that would resonate through that barrier, which was incredible to watch,” says Wolfkill.

For Schreiber, capturing that was not only a process of studying how the character moved in the games, but learning to exercise restraint after he was robbed of what is arguably the greatest tool an actor has — his face.




While audiences are discovering the first nine episodes week-to-week, Schreiber, Wolfkill and company are already hard at work on the second season. (Supplied)

“I had to get comfortable with stillness so that when I do move it carries a lot of meaning. Acting transcends the suit you’re wearing. It’s about presence. It’s about your ability to listen. The more you’re listening, the more subtle your movements are, and the more you can communicate through all of these layers of plastic. When you’re wearing this suit, every choice feels so much more important,” says Schreiber.

While audiences are discovering the first nine episodes week-to-week, Schreiber, Wolfkill and company are already hard at work on the second season, which they promise will deliver on the huge promise that the first season only hints at — and iron outs some of the kinks as well.

“With season one, we focused just on that season, because of the scale,” says Wolfkill. “We just wanted to get this story done. Season two is really where we’re looking at picking up some of the threads we laid and looking at what the next five years of story looks like.”

REVIEW: Stylish spy thriller ‘All the Old Knives’ shows off some new tricks

REVIEW: Stylish spy thriller ‘All the Old Knives’ shows off some new tricks
  • Janus Metz Pedersen’s movie is short on action, but big on suspense
LONDON: If your first thought on seeing Chris Pine slinking down a dark alley is that he’s starring in another Jack Ryan movie, you’d be forgiven. But while there’s plenty of suspenseful twists and intersecting story threads in “All the Old Knives,” this Amazon original is less about the show, and much more about the tell.

This tense, edgy espionage thriller has a lot going on — but the vast majority of what’s going on is confined to characters sitting across a table from one another, conjuring up flashbacks and delivering pointed barbs, rather than blowing up buildings or shooting their way out of trouble.

Pine plays Henry Pelham, a CIA operative sent to grill his former colleagues Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton) and Bill Compton (Jonathan Pryce) about a disastrous case they all worked eight years earlier in which a group of hijackers took over a commercial flight, killing everybody (including themselves) in the process.

“All the Old Knives” is directed by Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen. (Supplied)

Henry is on the hunt for a mole who fed information to the hijackers, hamstringing a planned assault on the plane, and leading to the deaths of all on board. There’s an added complication, of course, in that Henry and Celia were a couple at the time, only for the latter to flee into the night as the airplane job went south. Cue lots of intense conversations across tables. Pelham faces off against Bill in a London pub, and Celia in a California restaurant and they… well, they talk. A lot.

Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen keeps the tension high, working from a screenplay by Olen Steinhauer (adapting his own novel for the screen), and letting his talented cast do the heavy lifting.

Pine is engaging enough (with a tad too much Jack Ryan and James T. Kirk in the mix, perhaps), but Newton and Pryce are absolute powerhouses — dominating their scenes and delivering masterclasses in careful, balanced character acting. The pair keep the story rattling along, keep the final twists a genuine surprise, and elevate “All the Old Knives” from mediocre to mesmerizing.

Rediscovering the pioneering Lebanese artist Bibi Zogbé

Rediscovering the pioneering Lebanese artist Bibi Zogbé
  • Zogbé emigrated to Argentina aged 16 and her work went largely unnoticed in her homeland. But that is beginning to change
DUBAI: “She was one of Lebanon’s pioneering artists — one of the first (female painters). But, in Lebanon, we didn’t know much about her.”

Lebanese gallerist Saleh Barakat is talking about the late Bibi Zogbé, a prolific artist who moved to Argentina from Lebanon in the early 20th century aged 16, where she predominantly focused on painting an eclectic array of flowers. Barakat believes Zogbé deserves greater recognition — both for her talent and her pioneering spirit.

Barakat believes Zogbé deserves greater recognition. (Supplied)

Over the last two decades, the gallerist has become a champion of Zogbé’s work, which had, he says, faded from her countrymen’s memories. It began with what he calls a “pilgrimage” to Argentina 17 years ago. For a month, Barakat traveled around meeting Zogbé’s friends, family and acquaintances, even visiting her home. He discovered some of her work in Argentinean museums. He has since acquired a considerable collection of her work. Simultaneously, international interest in Zogbé has greatly increased — her work regularly fetches five-figure sums at sales by auction houses including Christie’s and Sotheby’s. Some of her work was also featured in the Modern section of last month’s Art Dubai fair.

Zogbé (whose first name was actually Labibé) was born in a Lebanese coastal town. She studied under the tutelage of Klin Dimitrof, an artist from Bulgaria, but — while she was still a teenager — her marriage to Lebanese emigré Domingo Samaja was arranged, and Zogbé went off to Argentina. Later, when her marriage fell apart, Zogbé reportedly struck up a relationship with Argentinian artist Benito Quinquela Martín. 

Celia De Diego, 1937. (Supplied)

The gifted and cosmopolitan Zogbé found great success in her adopted country. Her first solo exhibition was inaugurated by then-president of Argentina, Agustín Pedro Justo. She painted a floral mural for the Natural Science Museum in Buenos Aires. During the Thirties and Forties, she traveled abroad to exhibit in Paris and the presidential palace in Dakar. 1947 was a milestone year for Zogbé as she returned to Lebanon briefly, where she was awarded the Lebanese Cedar Medallion of Excellence. 

Back in Argentina, Zogbé had established herself as a focal point for the country’s creative scene, Barakat explains. “She was one of the few people in Argentina to bring together simultaneously Argentinians of Euro-aristocratic origin and Argentinians of Indian origin,” he says. “They don’t mix that often. But it seems that she was good at cooking and people loved her soirées. Her house was a meeting point for writers, important people in society, and the cultured.”

Untitled, 1941. (Supplied)

It is surprising, then, that Zogbé is not better known. According to Sam Bardaouil, the Lebanese co-curator of Art Dubai Modern, it’s an issue concerning not just Zogbé, but many of her peers.

“I think it has to do with the fact that a lot of these artists were obscured by a very skewed writing of art history that was always generated from so-called centers of production and historical writing,” Bardaouil says. “I think, for years now, there’s this revisionist approach to art history to understand who these artists are and what their contributions were.”

Barakat suggests that the artist’s globe-trotting lifestyle was another factor. “In Argentina, they considered her Lebanese, and in Lebanon, they considered her Argentinian. She wasn’t in one place all the time,” he says. “Her paintings are here and there and she didn’t leave behind an estate. Like so many of these artists, her works have been slightly forgotten.”

Untitled, 1947. (Supplied)

Visitors to Art Dubai were able to observe Zogbé’s rare landscape and portrait works, inspired by her trips to Africa. But what took center stage were her paintings of dainty wild flowers, bursting with color and emotion. It is no wonder that Zogbé has been called ‘La Pintora de Flores’ (The Flower Painter).

“It’s a bit of a mirror image of where she’s been, who she met, what kind of cultural contexts she existed and worked in,” Bardaouil says of the work on show at Art Dubai. “As you start mapping out the different types of flowers that she paints, you realize that they’re actually a kind of memoir.” 

Saudi ballerina Samira Al-Khamis stars in Estee Lauder Ramadan campaign

Saudi ballerina Samira Al-Khamis stars in Estee Lauder Ramadan campaign
Samira Al-Khamis stars in Estee Lauder Ramadan campaign 2022. Instagram
DUBAI: Estee Lauder is celebrating women during Ramadan with their newest campaign titled “Reach for the Stars,” featuring three boundary-breaking Arab women at the center of a promotional video.

The campaign stars Samira Al-Khamis, one of Saudi Arabia’s first ballerinas, alongside Amna Al-Qubaisi, the first Emirati female race driver, and Nayla Al-Khaja, a film director and producer from the UAE.

Each of the inspiring women in the short film pushed the envelope by dreaming big, working hard and paving the way for women in the region.

Al-Khamis, who earned recognition as a dancer and was featured on the official poster of the first Red Sea International Film Festival, developed an interest in ballet at a young age. She grew up around dancers, including her older sisters, who she watched perform on stage when she began her journey.

“Watching them gave me a powerful sense of inspiration and it stuck with me; it gave me a unique sense of fulfillment that I couldn’t find anywhere. Now it’s my responsibility to give back to my community and the new generations by passing on the passion and knowledge of dance,” she told Mille World.

The 25-year-old recently opened her own studio in the Kingdom, Pulse Personal Training, as a way to help nurture the growing local dance community.

Pulse Personal Training is among a growing number of dance studios cropping up in the Kingdom’s major cities, such as Jeddah and Riyadh, in recent years.

One mother decided to establish a dance center for women and girls after her four-year-old daughter showed a passion and talent for the classical art. An instructor at the school said she had been inspired to teach dance to children after following the career of Al-Khamis.

Sofia Richie collaborates with US-Egyptian jewelry label Jacquie Aiche on new collection

Sofia Richie collaborates with US-Egyptian jewelry label Jacquie Aiche on new collection
Jacquie Aiche collaborates with Sofia Richie on new jewelry collection. Supplied
DUBAI: US-Egyptian jewelry label Jacquie Aiche has just launched its latest collection “Divine Rising” in collaboration with model and it-girl Sofia Richie.

The 23-year-old model features in photographs wearing the Los Angeles-based brand’s signature diamond-encrusted body chains, bracelets, earrings, and rings which were designed and handcrafted in Aiche’s studio.

The collection is inspired by spring and is rooted in the appreciation for precious gemstones and their healing powers. It celebrates energy and Mother Earth by using symbols and gemstones to “honor the free spirit.”

Some of the highlights of the “Divine Rising” collection include beaded gemstone necklaces, and Opal, Malachite, and Morganite gemstones on 14-carat gold pieces.

Aiche and Richie were instantly drawn to one another when collaborating on the collection. Aiche said: “Wrapped in diamonds and gemstone layers, Sofia radiated a divine, goddess-like glow; the beauty of Mother Nature shines through her so organically. She was a dream to work with and her energy made the jewels shine even brighter.”

It’s not the first time the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie showcases her design talent — the model has previously teamed up with Kuwaiti luxury accessories brand Marzook on an exclusive capsule collection.

More recently, she teamed up with her older sister Nicole Richie on a new spring collection for Nicole’s House of Harlow 1960 line.

Meanwhile, the part-Egyptian jewelry designer has managed to swiftly emerge as a celebrity loved label, with stars such as Usher, Chrissy Teigen, and Kylie Jenner favoring the brand’s handmade pieces.

Aiche, who was born to an Egyptian father and an indigenous American mother, launched her eponymous label from her garage in 2008. She has since amassed an impressive celebrity client list that includes Hailey Bieber, Usher, Rihanna, and Blake Lively.

Stylists head to her Beverly Hills showroom to adorn their clients in her signature dainty earrings, finger bracelets and chokers ahead of red-carpet events.

The jewelry designer’s store in Los Angeles holds items made from delicate raw quartz, tourmaline, moonstone, and other rare stones. Her pieces often feature Arab influences like hammered gold and the evil eye talisman, as well as natural elements such as turquoise and precious gemstones that are a nod to her Native American ancestors.

Cairo International Film Festival announces dates for 44th edition

Cairo International Film Festival announces dates for 44th edition
DUBAI: The 44th edition of Cairo International Film Festival is set to run from Nov. 13-22, organizers announced this week.

The event will screen award-winning films at the Cairo Opera House.

Submissions for the program will be open from May 15 to Aug. 15.

Renowned actor and festival president Hussein Fahmi said in a statement that “preparations for the festival have started already and we are hoping to achieve an edition worthy of the festival legacy.”

Amir Ramses, the festival director, said: “We have already started to watch, invite and follow up on the expected important films of the year along with the programming team.”

Last year, 98 films from 63 countries participated at the 43rd edition of the festival. There were 27 world premieres, seven international premieres, 44 Middle East and North Africa premieres and 15 Arab premieres.

The event sold more than 40,000 tickets in 2021 witnessing a significant increase in numbers from the previous editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival presented renowned Egyptian actress Nelly the career achievement award and Egyptian actor Karim Abel Aziz the Faten Hamama award.

