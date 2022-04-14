You are here

Russia warns of nuclear deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO

Russia warns of nuclear deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO
Medvedev explicitly raised the nuclear threat by saying that there could be no more talk of a “nuclear free” Baltic — where Russia has its Kaliningrad exclave sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania. (File/AFP)
  • Finland will make a decision in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said
  • Dmitry Medvedev explicitly raised nuclear threat by saying there could be no more talk of “nuclear free” Baltic
LONDON: One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the US-led military alliance then Russia would have to bolster its defenses in the region, including by deploying nuclear weapons.
Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden are considering joining the NATO alliance. Finland will make a decision in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said that should Sweden and Finland join NATO then Russia would have to strengthen its land, naval and air forces in the Baltic Sea.
Medvedev also explicitly raised the nuclear threat by saying that there could be no more talk of a “nuclear free” Baltic — where Russia has its Kaliningrad exclave sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.
“There can be no more talk of any nuclear–free status for the Baltic — the balance must be restored,” said Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012.
“Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to,” Medvedev said. “If our hand is forced well... take note it wasn’t us who proposed this,” he added.
Lithuania said Russia’s threats were nothing new and that Moscow had deployed nuclear weapons to Kaliningrad long before the war in Ukraine.
The possible accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO — founded in 1949 to provide collective Western security against the Soviet Union — would be one of the biggest European strategic consequences of the war in Ukraine.
Finland gained independence from Russia in 1917 and fought two wars against it during World War Two during which it lost some territory to Moscow. On Thursday, Finland announced a military exercise in Western Finland with the participation of forces from Britain, the United States, Latvia and Estonia.
Sweden has not fought a war for 200 years and post-war foreign policy has focused on supporting democracy internationally, multilateral dialogue and nuclear disarmament.
KALININGRAD
Kaliningrad is of particular importance in the northern European theater. Formerly the Prussian port of Koenigsberg, capital of East Prussia, it lies less than 1400 km from London and Paris and 500 km from Berlin.
Russia said in 2018 it had deployed Iskander missiles to Kaliningrad, which was captured by the Red Army in April 1945 and ceded to the Soviet Union at the Potsdam conference.
The Iskander, known as SS-26 Stone by NATO, is a short-range tactical ballistic missile system that can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.
Its official range is 500 km but some Western military sources suspect its range may be much greater.
“No sane person wants higher prices and higher taxes, increased tensions along borders, Iskanders, hypersonics and ships with nuclear weapons literally at arm’s length from their own home,” Medvedev said.
“Let’s hope that the common sense of our northern neighbors will win,” said Medvedev.
Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said Russia had deployed nuclear weapons to Kaliningrad even before the war.
“Nuclear weapons have always been kept in Kaliningrad ... the international community, the countries in the region, are perfectly aware of this,” Anusauskas was quoted as saying by BNS. “They use it as a threat.”
Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States — by far the world’s two biggest nuclear powers.
Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people by Ukraine.
Ukraine says it is fighting against an imperial-style land grab and that Putin’s claims of genocide are nonsense. US President Joe Biden says Putin is a war criminal and a dictator.
Putin says the conflict in Ukraine as part of a much broader confrontation with the United States which he says is trying to enforce its hegemony even as its dominance over the international order declines.

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older
  • The approval was granted after Moderna's vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness
DUBAI: Britain’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved the use of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years, as the country bolsters itself for fighting coronavirus infections.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was granted after Moderna’s vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.
Spikevax was already approved in Britain for those over 12 years, and the extension to include younger children comes hours after the regulator approved French firm Valneva’s easy-to-store COVID-19 vaccine for adults up to 50 years of age.
MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement it would be up to Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization to advise on whether Moderna’s vaccine will be offered to the younger group as part of the country’s immunization program.

Religious, political leaders join in Milan iftar gathering

Religious, political leaders join in Milan iftar gathering
  • Event hailed as a ‘precious opportunity for dialogue’ by Senate speaker
  • Great Mosque of Rome imam joins ministers, envoys at traditional meal
ROME: Representatives of the three main monotheistic religions in Italy along with the speaker of the Italian Senate, the interior minister and ambassadors of several Islamic countries took part in an iftar meal in Milan.

The event was described as a “meaningful and precious opportunity for dialogue, for mutual understanding and for peace” by the Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Italian Parliament Elisabetta Alberti Casellati in her keynote speech on the traditional Ramadan meal. 

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Vatican Academy for Life; Riccardo Di Segni, chief rabbi of the Jewish Community of Rome; Nader Akkad, imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Italy — Great Mosque of Rome; and Badri Madani, imam of the Palermo Mosque held an interreligious moment of prayer.

“All our religions that have a single matrix and are at the service of the brotherhood in the world,” Paglia said as he quoted parts of the “All Brothers” encyclical letter Pope Francis wrote in 2020. 

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese praised the “presence in Italy of the Islamic community.”

Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Gennaro Migliore also attended the event, which was organized by Kamel Ghribi, a Tunisian financier and president of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East. 

Distraught family of UK man held in Iran accuse British govt of inaction

Distraught family of UK man held in Iran accuse British govt of inaction
  • “My father has been abandoned — it isn’t right, it’s a devastating betrayal and it must be put right”
  • Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urged to work for release of Morad Tahbaz and Mehran Raoof
LONDON: The daughter of a British man arbitrarily detained in Iran for more than four years has called on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to work with the family and “bring her father home.”

Roxanne Tahbaz has been petitioning the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Whitehall, and excoriated the UK government for “abandoning” her father, Morad Tahbaz, following the release of Anoosheh Ashoori and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe last month.

“We really hope that Liz Truss has heard our pleas — all we want is for her to bring our father home,” Tahbaz told Amnesty International.

“We’re delighted for Nazanin and Anoosheh — we’re truly happy for them that they’ve been reunited with their families. But my father has been abandoned – it isn’t right, it’s a devastating betrayal and it must be put right.

“Our parents must be brought home, urgently, without conditions — we need to be reunited. We want to sit down with (Truss) to understand the plan for getting my father home.”

London-born Tahbaz, who holds American, British, and Iranian nationality, and who co-founded the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested with eight others in January 2018 by Iranian authorities on suspicion of using their environmental projects as a cover for espionage.

In November 2019 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison over alleged “contacts with the US enemy government” a decision described by UN human rights experts as absurd.

It is understood that part of the problem in securing Tahbaz’s release is linked to complications related to his US citizenship, but Amnesty has stepped up its efforts to see him returned to London with its “No-one Left Behind” campaign.

Amnesty’s UK CEO Sacha Seshmukh said: “The government’s job is only half-done — Nazanin and Anoosheh are home, but Morad isn’t and neither is Mehran Raoof.

“We’ve launched our campaign today to keep Morad and Mehran in the public eye and to press government to do more. It shouldn’t need a superhuman effort from families to jolt government into taking action on behalf of British nationals arbitrarily jailed in Iran.”

Raoof, another British-Iranian held by the Revolutionary Guard, has been in solitary confinement since his arrest in October 2020.

His spokesperson, Satar Rahmani, told the press the release of Ashoori and Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “wonderful and extremely important” but expressed concern and confusion over the government’s seeming failure to secure the release of other Brits held by Iran.

British ‘Ramadan runners’ raise funds for food

British ‘Ramadan runners’ raise funds for food
  • A local running group has raised thousands for a food poverty charity, paying for two-course meals in their county
  • The Ramadan runners are covering 5 km every day during the holy month
LONDON: Buckinghamshire’s “Ramadan runners” have so far raised more than £1,800 ($2,360) for a food poverty charity by cycling, running, or walking 5 km everyday during Ramadan.

Otherwise known as The Chiltern Champions, the group are raising the funds for The Big Community takeaway, which offers those in need a two-course meal in the county, with 2022 marking the second year they have participated in the event.

Group spokesperson, Javad Malik, told the BBC: “We’re doing it partly because during Ramadan we typically challenge ourselves spiritually.

“We do extra charitable deeds. It’s what we call the month of mercy, we hope God shows us mercy and as a result we show other people mercy.”

Malik added that the runners were exhausted but remained motivated by their “fantastic cause.”

According to Malik, there has been a notable increase in the number of people claiming food parcels in the area he is from, Chesham, and it was this that inspired the group.

Contending that running 5 km every day of Ramadan “would be asking a lot,” he noted that he and a friend, who together started the challenge last year, both ran their fastest 10 km during Ramadan.

“Something amazing does happen when you’re fasting, (but) we’re just taking it easy and not going mad,” he continued.

“The timings of all of this are really important. We run about an hour before Iftar, when we can actually break our fast and eat but not being able to take liquids for 14 hours before is a bit much.”

Arab Christians face mounting challenges in the West despite Easter holiday

Arab Christians face mounting challenges in the West despite Easter holiday
  • ‘We don’t want to be lumped into this White Community which is slowly disappearing in the US.’
  • Experts call for inclusion in US Census 2030 and college applications as Arabs, urge engagement on belief, politics with Muslims and Jews
CHICAGO: Arab Christians in the West continue to face mounting challenges of discrimination, marginalization, and even misunderstanding by other Christians, of their religious identities, experts speaking about Easter celebrations acknowledged during an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio show Wednesday.

Katherine Kelaidis, a resident scholar at the National Hellenic Museum Chicago and an expert on Orthodox Christian identity, said that much of the confusion arises from the complex diversity among Christians from the Mediterranean and Middle East.

Rev. Khader El-Yateem, director of the Evangelical Mission and of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America based in Florida, said many more challenges result from a lack of understanding and recognition of Arab Christians by other mainstream Christians, and by being excluded from mainstream American fundamentals like the US Census.

 

“This country still does not recognize our presence. Does not recognize who we are. That is a movement we need to continue,” El-Yateem said, noting his daughter was forced to identify as being “White” rather than as “Arab” when she applied and was accepted at college this past year.

“When the Census 2030 comes out, we need to be on that census form. We need to change that college application that says no Arab or Middle Eastern. We don’t want to be lumped into this White Community which is slowly disappearing in the United States.”

El-Yateem told Arab News during the radio interview the goal must be to make “the Arab community as one” bringing together Christians and Muslims, and also being smart about engaging in American political dialogue and debate.

“I love the Jewish community. I hate the policies of the Israeli government. We have to be careful to make that distinction between the Jewish community and the Israeli government and its occupational policies which take away from the freedoms of the Palestinian people,” El-Yateem said.

He said that efforts are being made to strengthen the bond with Muslims, noting that last March the ELCA issued a declaration apologizing to the Muslim community for persecution by “the Christian Church.”

He said Arab Christians need to do a better job of educating Americans about who they are, adding that many mainstream Christians believe that Arab Christians converted to Christianity from Islam, and assume all Arabs are Muslim.

“People in America need to understand that not all Arabs are Muslim and not all Muslims are Arab,” said El-Yateem who agreed he identifies as a Christian by religion and a Muslim by culture.

One contributing factor to the misunderstandings many Western Christians have of Arab and Mediterranean Christians comes from the divisions that separate Christian religious sects, especially between the Christian West and the Orthodox Christian East.

 

“There is a general lack of understanding in America. American Christianity is an ethnic form of Christianity. They just don’t call it that. If you go to some mega church, you are practicing some form of Christianity,” Kelaidis said

“I think there is in America a lack of understanding about the complexities beyond Protestant and Catholic. I even hear people say are you Catholic or are you Christian? Catholics are Christians. I think there is a real ignorance about Eastern (Orthodox) Christianity.”

Kelaidis said that ironically, the Ukraine conflict is forcing Americans to look more closely at eastern orthodox Christians and to try to understand how the Ukraine Orthodox Church and the Russian Orthodox Church differ.

For example, while most Western Christians celebrate Easter on Sunday April 17, many Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter a week later on April 24.

Kelaidis said the challenges are “complicated” by extreme diversity among Arab and Mediterranean Christians. Those differences are driven by diverging views over the old Julian calendar that traces back to the Roman Empire, and the new Gregorian calendar which was changed in the 19th century, she explained.

“One of the things that is happening in the orthodox world is that the calendar has become a point of contention,” Kelaidis said.

“So, you have groups that break away over the calendar. There are groups called Old ‘Calendarist’ Groups. Their initial point of contention is they changed the calendar.”

El-Yateem said Arab Christians need to work harder to cover the challenges and must become more active in Western societies like America.

 

“The Arab Christian community in the United States struggled. Many of them came from backgrounds that they thought they would come to America and be embraced and they are faced with the harsh reality (that) because you come from this background (of being Arab) and you will not be embraced,” El-Yateem said.

“You … are labeled. So, we try to work very hard with our community on education in empowerment more importantly to get engaged. To be part of your child’s school. To be part of your local democratic process. Be involved in your community. That is how we can have (a) voice, how we can have power, how we can have representation.”

But both agree that Easter is a time when Arab and Mediterranean Christians will reinforce their faith, come together in their belief if not in their calendars, and face the challenges in Western society together.

One way was explained by Palestinian American Chef Tariq Nasir, whose father was Palestinian from near to Jerusalem and mother is American from Michigan. He said Middle Eastern food is a foundation of the Arab community and for Christians a celebration of Easter.

The most popular food item at Easter, Nasir said, is the making of Maamoul, an Arabian dessert sweet filled with sugared walnuts or dates. Arab Christian children would call them “slammer cookies” because their mothers would press the mixture in a wood-carved molder and then bang it on the table to get it out for cooking.

Food is central to the Arab cultural identity, he said, explaining: “I think it is because it brings everyone together. When I was a kid, the whole family would go over to my grandmother’s house and everybody would be there. All her kids and then all her kids’ kids, and we would all sit around the table. And everybody passing food back and forth. And it is just a time when everybody can get together. And Arabs, as you know, are very social and love other people.”

El-Yateem, Kelaidis and Nasir were guests on The Ray Hanania Radio Show which is broadcast on four American radio stations in Detroit, Washington D.C., Ontario and Chicago. It is hosted by the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News.

Listen to the Ray Hanania podcast here. 

