Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection
The World division works on a future interconnected ecosystem — the metaverse.
Updated 15 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection
Updated 15 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Dubai-based BEDU, a digital pioneer that uses Web3, involving artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technology to make the Internet a smarter and more useful tool, has launched in the UAE.

Beyond providing businesses with metaverse, blockchain, and NFT solutions, BEDU will work to accelerate the development of those topics in the UAE, bringing expertise and investment from around the world, also working with governments and individuals.

The firm's Labs division is a vertically integrated “NFT factory” that provides turnkey solutions to clients interested in taking advantage of the Web3 arena. Its World division works on a future interconnected ecosystem — the metaverse.

Khaled Al-Huraimel, co-founder and chairman of BEDU described the UAE as a “potential Silicon Valley for NFTs and blockchain.”

The firm has embarked on an array of innovative projects that will span 2022, including an NFT collection based in the UAE that is investing in technologies such as the metaverse and Web3, with a vision of creating a community to support this advancement.

As part of the collection, the company’s first project is the ‘From Desert to Mars’ exhibition that showcases works by seven of the most creative and influential artists from around the world.

Its art explores the UAE’s journey and evolution by exploring the discovery of oil, the real estate boom, and finally the UAE’s space program.

Topics: NFT Dubai CRYPTO

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Standard Chartered has decided to completely shut its operations in seven countries in the Middle East and Africa, the company said in a statement.

The British financial company said it’s doing so to improve profits by narrowing its focus to faster-growing markets in the region. 

According to the statement, the bank is planning to completely exit from countries including Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, subject to regulatory approval.

The bank has also decided to close its retail banking operations in Tanzania and Ivory Coast, to fully concentrate on corporate and commercial banking.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered is trying to strengthen its presence in some of the largest and fastest-growing economies. The bank had recently opened its first branch in Saudi Arabia. It has also obtained preliminary approval for a banking license in Egypt.

“We remain excited by a number of opportunities we see in the Africa and the Middle East region, as illustrated by our new markets, but remain disciplined in our assessment of where we can deliver significantly improved shareholder returns,” said Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters.

He added, “Collectively, our actions will position the AME franchise for the next phase of growth after a very strong 2021 performance.”

Topics: Standard Chartered MENA

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers
Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers
Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates airline is all set to launch non-fungible tokens and  experiences in the Metaverse for its customers and employees, according to a company statement. 

The airline on Thursday unveiled its plans to build signature brand experiences in the Metaverse, alongside both collectible and utility-based NFTs. 

The company also announced that its Emirates Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site will be repurposed into a centre for innovation, aimed at shaping the airline’s future-focused projects including those relating to the Metaverse, NFTs and Web3.

“Emirates has always embraced advanced technologies to improve our business processes, enhance our customer offering, and enrich our employees’ skills and experiences,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group. 

Topics: Emirates aviation

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh
Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh
  • Egypt has committed to a goal for renewable energy to meet 42 percent of the country’s electricity needs by 2030
Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt's Hassan Allam Holding is planning to build a 5MW solar photovoltaic plant in Sharm El-Sheikh, Meed reported.

The engineering, construction, and infrastructure company's plant — which is expected to offset as much as 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year — is projected to generate more than nine GW hours of green energy.

This comes as Egypt will be hosting this year’s UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in the city.

Upon construction, the plant will contribute to decarbonizing the energy sector in line with Egypt's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions which also supports the targets of the UNFCCC, according to the firm.

Egypt has committed to a goal for renewable energy to meet 42 percent of the country’s electricity needs by 2030.

From the 3.084 GW variable renewable energy installed capacity in Egypt, 1,631 MW is solar photovoltaic while 1,409 MW is wind power generation capacity.

Topics: economy Solar plant renewables Egypt Green Energy MENA

US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO

US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO

US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expects the US economy to face unexpected volatility, and a possible recession in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Dimon told CNBC on Wednesday that economic growth in the country will continue through the second and third quarters of this year.

However, he foresees a grim state in the fourth quarter.

“You’ve never seen that before. I’m simply pointing out that those are storm clouds on the horizon that may disappear, they may not,” Dimon told analysts, as reported by CNBC.

His statement is widely considered a dire warning about how major events can change the economic landscape.

In 2021, Dimon said that the US is enjoying an economic “Goldilocks moment” of high growth triggered by manageable inflation that could last through 2023. However, high inflation and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have now clouded that picture.

Topics: JPMorgan US economy

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: German luxury vehicles company Mercedes’ electric vehicle breaks the 1,000-kilometer (621 miles) range barrier on a single charge to beat US rival Tesla, Bloomberg reported.

Also referred to as the EQXX, the prototype completed a trip from Germany to France with a battery half the size of the car manufacturer’s EQS flagship electric vehicle.

Despite driving at a speed of 87 miles per hour, the vehicle had up to 15 percent charge left upon arrival to the destination.

“The technology program behind it marks a milestone in the development of electric vehicles,” CEO Ola Kallenius said in a statement.

The luxury automaker is planning on investing as much as 60 billion euros ($65 billion) through 2026 in an attempt to compete and get ahead of competitor Tesla. 

The company has set a goal to sell only EVs by 2030 while setting up eight battery factories with partners.

This comes after the carmaker was criticized for years for being behind in terms of electric vehicle adoption.

The car’s battery uses a new chemistry developed with the help of Formula One experts from its Powertrains division in the UK. The company plans to deploy the cells in Mercedes compact cars from 2024.

Topics: EV Tesla Mercedez

