Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project

DUBAI: After Seven City JLT was brokered by Seven Tides and Airolink in August 2020, Dubai real estate developer Seven Tides has tapped local business Dhabi Contracting for a 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) construction contract, MEED reported.

This project is set to be completed in the second quarter of 2023 and is located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. James Cubitt & Partners is the project’s consultant.

The development was launched in May 2018 and offers 2,617 studio and one to three-bedroom apartments, 78 hotel rooms, and 49 retail units. Also, three floors of the project are dedicated to retail space, including a cinema and hypermarket.

Initially, Ireland-headquartered Airolink Construction was awarded the contract for Seven City JLT, also known as Golf Views Seven City.

When Seven Tides and Airolink broke ground on the project in August 2020, the contract was valued at 1 billion dirhams.

The company did not respond to requests for comments regarding the change in contractors.