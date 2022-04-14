Saudi Wataniya Insurance’s shares soar 10% ahead of capital boost

RIYADH: Wataniya Insurance Co.’s shares soared nearly 10 percent to lead the gainers on TASI on Thursday, after the firm's shareholders approved the board’s proposal to double its capital.

The Jeddah-based insurer’s share price now stands at SR22.5 ($6) with a market capitalization of SR450 million, up from SR20.5 in the previous close.

In a bid to support future growth and meet solvency requirements, the company plans to increase capital to SR400 million from SR200 million through a rights issue.

Rights issue subscription will start on April 25 and run through May 9, where the fluctuation limits will be based on a share price of SR20.5.

The recommendation was approved by the company’s shareholders during the extraordinary general meeting, held on April 13, according to a bourse filing.