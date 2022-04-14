You are here

Simeone aims dig at Guardiola’s ‘pre-history’ jibe after Champions League brawl

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone grimaces after their Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Manchester City at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Wednesday. (AP)
AFP

  • "Often people who have a great vocabulary, who are very intelligent, they can praise you with contempt," Simeone said
  • Neither Simeone nor Guardiola wanted to comment on the behaviour of their players during the match or in the tunnel
AFP

MADRID: Diego Simeone aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Pep Guardiola after a feisty and bad-tempered night at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, where Manchester City’s advance to the Champions League semifinals was overshadowed by a brawl on the pitch and in the tunnel.
Simeone was asked after the match if he felt Guardiola had disrespected him during the quarter-final, which City won 1-0 on aggregate after a goalless draw in the second leg.
“Often people who have a great vocabulary, who are very intelligent, they can praise you with contempt. But those of us with a little less vocabulary, we are not stupid either,” Simeone said.
After the first leg Guardiola said “in pre-history, today and in a hundred thousand years, attacking a 5-5 (formation) is very difficult,” which was taken by some to be a criticism of Atletico’s defensive style.
Guardiola insisted he had only ever praised Atletico’s resilience.
“He can play how he wants, all I have said is it is very hard to play against them,” said Guardiola.
“I have always respected this institution and this team, I would never dare to attack this team. When a team knows how to defend like no other team in the world, it’s difficult.”
Neither Simeone nor Guardiola wanted to comment on the behavior of their players during the match or in the tunnel.
“I didn’t see it,” said Simeone. “I was on the pitch applauding the fans. By the time I went inside there was nobody there.”
Police entered the tunnel after full-time as the scuffles continued between the players.
Video footage showed Atletico’s Stefan Savic shouting at City’s Jack Grealish while an incensed Sime Vrsaljko had to be held back from confronting Kyle Walker.
At one point, Vrsaljko appeared to spit across the tunnel in Walker’s direction.
UEFA are yet to confirm whether they will open an investigation into the incidents.
Atletico’s Felipe was sent off toward the end of the match after taking a swipe at Phil Foden, the Manchester City midfielder who was already wearing a bandage around his head from an earlier Felipe challenge.
The tackle, and Foden’s fall, sparked a brawl in the corner of the pitch, as players, substitutes and staff rushed in. The scrap hampered Atletico’s momentum as they pushed for the goal they needed to take the tie to extra time.
Atletico felt City’s players were wasting time.
“I don’t know if it was us wasting time or them getting involved in stupid fights,” said City defender Aymeric Laporte. “We know what they’re like and what they’ve done before.”
Atletico Madrid captain Koke said: “Lots of the time we get criticized for these things. So let’s see what people think of this today. You’ve seen it so make your own minds up.”
Manchester City will now face Real Madrid, with Liverpool up against Villarreal in the other semifinal.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Manchester city Pep Guardiola

Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland on June 1: FIFA

Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

  • The winners of the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow will play Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for a spot at this year's finals in Qatar
  • FIFA had postponed the original match date of March 24 at the request of Ukraine
AFP

PARIS: Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland, rearranged following the Russian invasion, will take place on June 1, world governing body FIFA announced on Thursday.
The winners of the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow will play Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for a spot at this year’s finals in Qatar.
FIFA had postponed the original match date of March 24 at the request of Ukraine with the support of Wales, Scotland and Austria, whom the Welsh eventually beat in their play-off.
That same day FIFA also announced that Poland, who were due to face Russia in their play-off, had received a bye and would face the winner of Sweden v Czech Republic on March 29.
Poland ultimately qualified for the November 21-December 18 World Cup finals in Qatar after beating Sweden.
Russia had been expelled from the World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions “until further notice” by FIFA and UEFA.
“The rescheduled fixtures have resulted in the UEFA Nations League calendar being adjusted for some of the games in order to accommodate the postponed play-off matches,” FIFA said in a statement.
“FIFA would like to thank all of the parties involved for the strong spirit of solidarity and cooperation that has led to this unanimous decision.”
Ukraine, Scotland and Wales are playing to become the 13th European country to qualify for Qatar.
The winner of the play-off will go into Group B alongside England, the United States and Iran, with a first match scheduled against the Americans on November 21 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan.
The Ukrainian league did not resume after the winter break and has been put on hold indefinitely following the invasion by Russia on February 24.
FIFA last month relaxed its rules to allow home-based Ukrainian players to move to foreign clubs without having to wait for the next transfer window.
This follows the move by FIFA to allow foreign footballers and coaches working in Ukraine and Russia to suspend their contracts temporarily and move elsewhere.

Topics: FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers Scotland

Kahn dismisses Lewandowski Bayern exit as ‘nonsense’

Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

  • Lewandowski chalked up his 47th goal this season in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal
  • "Apparently there's a competition out there: who can tell the biggest nonsense story about Robert Lewandowski?" Kahn fumed
AFP

MUNICH: Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has dismissed as “nonsense” reports that their top-scoring striker Robert Lewandowski could leave when the season finishes next month.
Lewandowski chalked up his 47th goal this season in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal which saw Bayern knocked out of the Champions League after a 2-1 aggregate defeat in the quarter-finals.
However, Lewandowski, who turns 34 in August, is out of contract next year.
Bayern are taking their time offering him an extension, fueling reports he may leave with Barcelona touted as one possible destination, which irks Kahn.
“Apparently there’s a competition out there: who can tell the biggest nonsense story about Robert Lewandowski?” Kahn fumed after Tuesday’s Champions League exit.
Kahn insists the runaway Bundesliga leaders are “not crazy and are now discussing the transfer of a player who scores between 30 and 40 goals with us every season.”
Kahn insists Lewandowski won’t leave at the end of the current campaign. “We will definitely have Robert with us for another season.”
Yet while Kahn tried to insist Bayern are “relaxed” about extending the striker’s deal, the club’s lack of action keeps the topic ticking over in the German media.
Lewandowski reacted with surprise last month — “I am hearing this for the first time” — when told sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said Bayern want to extend his contract.
The Poland star reportedly earns up to 23 million euros ($25 million) per year in Munich.
“He knows what he has in Bayern — and we also know what we have in him,” added Kahn, who said extension talks are “ongoing.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Oliver Kahn Robert Lewandowski Barcelona

Blatter, Platini go on trial in June in Swiss federal court

Updated 14 April 2022
AP

  • The court set the trial to be heard before a panel of three judges on 11 days from June 8-22
  • Verdicts could be announced several weeks later by the court in Bellinzona
AP

GENEVA: Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini will go on trial for fraud and other offenses in June, Switzerland’s federal criminal court said Tuesday.
The court set the trial to be heard before a panel of three judges on 11 days from June 8-22. Verdicts could be announced several weeks later by the court in Bellinzona.
The trial will begin more than 6 1/2 years after criminal proceedings were opened, first against Blatter, for a 2011 payment of 2 million Swiss francs (then $2 million) he authorized FIFA to make to Platini.
Platini sent a written request to FIFA in January 2011 to be paid backdated additional salary for working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term, from 1998-2002.
The allegations revealed by Swiss federal prosecutors in September 2015 removed Blatter early from the FIFA presidency and ultimately ended Platini’s campaign to succeed him. Platini was also ousted as UEFA president after he was banned from soccer because of the payment.
Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document. Platini has been charged with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter’s alleged mismanagement.
Fraud and forgery charges can be punished in Switzerland with jail sentences of up to five years.
Blatter, who turned 86 last month, and Platini, who turns 67 on the scheduled 10th day of the trial in June, has denied wrongdoing. They have cited a verbal agreement more than 20 years ago for the money to be paid eventually.
When Blatter cleared the FIFA payment in 2011 he was preparing to campaign for re-election in a contest against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar, where Platini’s influence with European voters was seen as a key factor.
“The evidence gathered by the (attorney general’s office) has corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal basis,” federal prosecutors said last year when the two men were indicted.
FIFA also paid the former France great almost 230,000 Swiss francs in social insurance, the court said Tuesday.
Blatter was under suspicion for five years before Platini was placed under formal investigation in 2020 when a different lead prosecutor was handling the case. Several months later, the more serious allegation of fraud was included against both men.
In 2015, the FIFA ethics committee suspended both men from soccer for six years. Platini’s ban was later reduced on appeal to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and he was cleared to return to soccer duty in October 2019.
Before Blatter’s sanction expired last year, FIFA banned him a second time for financial wrongdoing linked to management bonuses for successfully staging the World Cup.
Blatter had a serious bout of ill health and was placed in an induced coma after undergoing heart surgery in December 2020, which delayed a final round of questioning by Swiss authorities.
The trial, to be conducted in German and not Platini’s native French, will be the first criminal court to hear the evidence that has been repeatedly aired in interviews with both men, and in sports and civil judicial bodies.
After Blatter and Platini were banned by FIFA ethics judges, they separately challenged the verdicts at the FIFA appeals committee and at CAS. Platini lost further rulings at Switzerland’s Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

Topics: UEFA FIFA Michel Platini Sepp Blatter fraud court Switzerland

ICC plays straight bat over new 4-nation tournament suggestion, justice for Thai women’s team

Updated 14 April 2022
Jon Pike

  • Prospects for expansion of Test cricket for women received lukewarm responses from ICC committees after recent meeting in Dubai
Jon Pike

In Dubai, between April 7 and 10, the International Cricket Council board and various committees met face to face.

Among matters up for discussion were women’s Test cricket, a proposal by Pakistan for a four-nation tournament, cricket in Afghanistan, qualification pathways for future events, neutral umpires, and committee membership.

Prior to the meetings, Ramiz Raja, chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, had been floating the concept of an annual four-nation tournament comprising Pakistan, India, Australia, and England. Revenues of $750 million for five years were projected, with funds being spread more widely then the four competing countries. All parties were aware that a members participation agreement was in place that did not allow any member nation to host more than a tri-nation competition. Hence, Raja proposed that the competition should be run under the aegis of the ICC.

There did not seem to be any consideration taken of the impact upon players, who are already subject to a crowded playing calendar, albeit one which makes them wealthy individuals. The driving force appeared to be the PCB’s desire to generate more income and provide an additional platform for its national team to play India, given that their respective boards and governments have not been able to reach an accommodation to play each other in their home territories.

Raja was appointed by Imran Khan when prime minister of Pakistan. Khan’s removal from office on April 10 may place Raja’s position in doubt.

Irrespective of this, the ICC board did not accept the proposal on the grounds that, even if the tournament were to be played under the ICC banner, it would run the risk of devaluing the council’s own marquee events. In particular, the ICC’s financial and commercial affairs committee was against the proposal. The Board of Control for Cricket in India was also clear that such a proposal did not sit well with its already packed calendar, which has a number of bilateral commitments to honor.

Further evidence of India’s power can be seen in the induction of the BCCI’s secretary, Jay Shah, onto the ICC’s cricket committee as full members’ representative. The chair of the committee is the current president of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, who is also a member of the financial and commercial affairs committee and an ex-officio member of the ICC’s chief executives’ committee, on which Shah is India’s representative.

Uncertainty surrounds whether their BCCI positions will expire in October and if they will be subject to a cooling-off period, as per the BCCI constitution, before assuming further posts.

Rumors abound of their interest in becoming the next chair of the ICC, especially as the 2023 one-day international World Cup is scheduled to be held in India. The current chair, Gregor Barclay, is not expected to want to extend his two-year term in October, while the BCCI annual general meeting and elections are likely to be held in September after which its composition should be clearer.

All of this jockeying for position will be lost, no doubt, on the cricket authorities of Thailand and, in particular, its women’s team, who are looking for some justice. As reported in early January, the team had earned the right to participate in the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe between Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, last year. Nine teams competed for three places to join five already qualified to play in the finals in New Zealand in March. Thailand was topping its group when the tournament was abandoned because of the outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Rescheduling was not possible, and the ICC announced that the three teams to progress were Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the West Indies, based on a rankings system which excluded Thailand because it had not been granted ODI status. It also meant that Thailand missed the opportunity to join the ICC Women’s Championship, which would have guaranteed them nine series and extra funding. The decision begged the question as to how Thailand and others could achieve a status that befitted playing performance.

Thus, it will have been with some trepidation that the outcome of discussions about future qualification pathways were awaited. The ICC board approved a recommendation that ODI status should be extended to a number of associate women’s teams to enable them to progress to global qualifying events based on ODI rankings. It did not say how or when this recommendation would be implemented.

In the meantime, the Thai women’s team, which has no foreign players and receives minimal funding, is not scheduled to play internationally competitive cricket until the Asian Games in September. Its future prospects continue to remain at the mercy of the ICC. It also appears that prospects for expansion of Test cricket for women received lukewarm responses from the ICC committees.

One area in which some agreement emerged was in relation to Afghanistan. The ICC board received an update from its Afghanistan working group, which advised that continuing support was being provided to enable the Afghanistan men’s team to play international cricket. It is also monitoring the governance of the sport in the country, including the development of the women’s game to which the Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed its continued commitment. At this stage, it is unclear how this will be realized.

As travel restrictions ease, the cricket executive’s committee agreed, in line with a recommendation from the ICC men’s cricket committee, that more neutral match officials should be utilized. The CEC was of the view that the performance of home umpires between July 2020 and February this year had been strong and had not affected games. This was somewhat at odds with comments made by players and commentators in several recent series.

Three conclusions emerge from the recent round of ICC top-level meetings. First, the ICC has an increasingly complicated task in dovetailing the multiple competitions now played around the year. Secondly, despite recent advances, women’s cricket still needs greater parity. Thirdly, Indian administrators are potentially poised, once again, to hold the ICC’s top position.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket sport

5 things to look out for in quarterfinals of African Champions League

Updated 14 April 2022
John Duerden

  • 6 of 8 clubs taking part in 1st legs are from Arab nations including reigning champions Al-Ahly of Egypt
John Duerden

RIYADH: The first legs of the African Champions League quarterfinals take place on Friday and Saturday, with six of the eight contenders representing Arab nations. Here are five talking points about the big games.

1. Al-Ahly hoping that history does and does not repeat itself

The defending champions wobbled a little in the group stage before pulling through and now the Egyptian titans have to prepare for a tough test against Raja Casablanca. There is no doubt that the Reds have what it takes to go all the way as they did in 2021 but there will be some concerns in the mind of coach Pitso Mosimane.

A lack of firepower almost cost the team in the group stage and the strikers will have to be less wasteful and the midfield more creative against the Moroccans.

There is something else. A first league defeat of the season last week saw Al-Ahly lose top spot to Cairo rivals Zamalek and bring a reminder of what happened last year. Zamalek were able to pull clear at home while Al-Ahly were busy overseas.

The Champions League campaign helped produce a fixture pile-up which meant that the Red Giants were unable to close the gap and had to settle for second in the domestic league. Still, the prospect of a record third straight African title means that Al-Ahly will be desperate to fight on all fronts and repeat last year’s continental success.

2. Time for a Moroccan win

It is no surprise to see both Raja Casablanca and Wydad AC in the last eight — the Moroccan pair are true heavyweights of African football with five continental championships between them. Yet only one of those wins have come in the 21st century when Wydad won in 2017. There have, however, been three runners-up spots in that time.

Raja, desperate to end their drought which stretches back to 1999, are set for a titanic clash against Al-Ahly. They are full of confidence after sailing through the group stage, unlike their opponents. There is also a chance for a little revenge as the Egyptians won their last meeting, the CAF Super Cup in December, after a penalty shootout.

Wydad also won their group with some ease and are strong favorites to get past CR Belouizdad as the Algerian team have never made it past this stage before in their past three appearances in the tournament. With their experience and firepower — 15 goals were scored in Group D — the Moroccans will expect to have at least one team in the last four.

3. Clubs can put smile back on face of Algerian football

It has been a tough year for fans in Algeria. First came the Africa Cup of Nations when the Desert Foxes arrived as defending champions and favorites to take the title. It was a disaster as a star-studded team finished bottom of a group that did not look too challenging, collecting just one point and one goal in the process. It was a long journey home.

At least there was the World Cup to look forward to, yet the play-off against Cameroon in March also ended in heartbreak. Despite winning the first leg away from home, Algeria conceded a 124th minute goal in Blida and saw their dreams of Qatar go up in smoke.

Now it is the turn of the clubs, though both CAF Champions League representatives face very tough challenges. If ES Setif, champions in 2014, can beat Esperance de Tunis and CR Belouizdad, relative novices in Africa, and overcome two-time champions Wydad AC to reach the semi-final, then it will provide at least some cheer for fans at home.

It will be far from easy, but Algeria know only too well that the favorites do not always progress.

4. Radhi Jaidi and ES Tunis looking for success

A little like the Tunisian national team, Esperance de Tunis are nothing if not solid. The four-time champions conceded just twice in six games in a group stage that they went through undefeated. They are also going well at home and sit on top of the league standings with less than a goal let in every two games.

This is a team that were champions of Africa in 2011, 2018, and 2019 and appeared in five finals in total in the previous decade. They have what it takes to take a third title in five years and coach Radhi Jaidi is looking to build a career on the bench that matches his exploits on the pitch.

The 46-year-old was the first Tunisian to play in the English Premier League when he signed for Bolton Wanderers in 2004 and then went on to feature for Birmingham City and Southampton where the former international started a coaching career that has also taken him to the US and Belgium. If he can lead ES Tunis to African glory, then his future really will be bright.

5. Arab dominance set to continue

North Africa is the dominant region in the Champions League with clubs from Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, and Algeria all winning in recent years.

The last time a non-Arab team reached the final was in 2016 when Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, led by current Al-Ahly boss Mosimane, defeated Zamalek to take the title. It is necessary to go back to 2009 to find a final with both teams from elsewhere in Africa as Nigeria’s Heartland FC lost on away goals to TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That is the only time it has happened this century.

And the dominance is set to continue. Only two teams from elsewhere have made it to the last eight this time around. Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Petro de Luanda of Angola. The South Africans will be strong favorites as they finished six points above Al-Ahly in the group stage, though Luanda are not to be underestimated as they took second in their group and ended up seven points above five-time champions Zamalek. The Sundowns have what it takes to go all the way but if they are to do so, they are going to have to beat some serious Arab powerhouses.

Topics: African Champions League football Al-Ahly

