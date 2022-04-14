You are here

  • Home
  • Arab world reacts to Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter

Arab world reacts to Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter

Tesla chief Elon Musk says his takeover bid for Twitter was a
Tesla chief Elon Musk says his takeover bid for Twitter was a "best and final offer" and that he was the only person capable of unlocking the full potential of the platform. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/csghd

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Arab world reacts to Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter

Arab world reacts to Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, just days after refusing to join the social media company’s board of directors.

 

 

News of the bid set the internet, and especially Twitter, on fire.

The Twitch streamer and social media influencer known as “Arab” on Instagram and YouTube and “Your Fellow Arab” on Twitter said he was excited by Musk’s offer.

 

 

“Twitter is my favorite platform and Elon Musk is a god amongst men,” he told Arab News.

“If they sell Twitter to him, I know he will succeed.”

But Saudi businessman Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, who is chairman of Kingdom Holding Co., Rotana and Al Waleed Philanthropies, was less impressed.

“Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer,” he said in a tweet.

 

 

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Dr. Petar Stojanov, who leads the innovation and future strategy practice at global design and innovation advisory Black, explained the potential backlash if Twitter rejects Musk’s offer.

 

 

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, who is its biggest shareholder with just over 9 percent, provided a letter on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares in the company.

Twitter said its board of directors would “carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders.”

Hassan Sajwani, a social media influencer with more than 100,000 followers, posted a series of tweets about the offer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following Musk’s bid, shares in Twitter jumped nearly 12 percent before the market opened.

As of January, the social networking platform had more than 14 million users in Saudi Arabia, according to Statista. Twitter’s global revenue increased by 37 percent year on year in 2021, according to its Q4 earnings call.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Twitch Statista Petar Stojanov Hassan Sajwani Prince Alwaleed bin Talal

Related

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, days after he said he would no longer be joining the platform's board of directors. (AFP)
Media
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter
Saudi billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter
Business & Economy
Saudi billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter

Anghami launches new live Ramadan campaign to celebrate holy month

Anghami launches new live Ramadan campaign to celebrate holy month
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

Anghami launches new live Ramadan campaign to celebrate holy month

Anghami launches new live Ramadan campaign to celebrate holy month
  • The full Ramadan Live Radio schedule can be found on Anghami’s app and social media channels
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Arab music streaming platform and digital distribution company Anghami has launched its annual Ramadan campaign featuring curated content such as audio series, podcasts, live radio shows, fitness guides, and cooking tips.

The “Live Ramadan with Anghami” customized in-app homepage will feature a mix of spiritual, meditative, and entertainment content. Users will be able to choose from eight different readings of the Qur’an by renowned reciters such as Sheikh Abdulrahman El-Sodes, Sheikh Ahmed El-Ajami, and Sheikh Abdelbasit Abdelsamad.

The company will also be focusing on spirituality by offering exclusive content from Sheikh Mishari Al-Afassi and Sheikh Mohamed Metwaly El-Sharawy among others, as well as discussions on topics such as prayer and the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

The app’s line-up of entertainment content includes daily episodes of Mustafa Hosney’s Ramadan show “Elkena3,” in addition to live radio shows by Tuhoon, EMPWR, and Rising Giants networks.

Anghami has also collaborated with TikTok creator and podcast host Nadim Safieddine, of Nad’s Reviews, who will host bi-weekly live programs to discuss Ramadan TV shows.

Safieddine said: “Not only will I be going live twice a week to review the newest releases but I’ll also be opening up the mic so we can all discuss what’s keeping us glued to our screens throughout the holy month.”

In a separate interview, Elie Habib, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anghami, told Arab News, “we connect with the ear,” adding that this meant the company looked for opportunities to invest in all things audio-related, including podcasts.

“Live Ramadan with Anghami” is available throughout the holy month of fasting, and the full Ramadan Live Radio schedule can be found on Anghami’s app and social media channels.

Topics: Ramadan Anghami

Related

Anghami, Rotana sign new strategic partnership
Media
Anghami, Rotana sign new strategic partnership
Photo/Supplied video
Media
Amr Diab stars as Anghami launches new brand identity

Syrian man is social media hero for spotting NYC shooting suspect

Zack Tahhan, a security camera technician, was updating equipment at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village. (Syriahr)
Zack Tahhan, a security camera technician, was updating equipment at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village. (Syriahr)
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

Syrian man is social media hero for spotting NYC shooting suspect

Zack Tahhan, a security camera technician, was updating equipment at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village. (Syriahr)
  • Camera technician Zack Tahhan told police: ‘Yo, this is the guy,’ as hunt for subway gunman unfolded
  • ‘All of New York is grateful,’ Attorney General Letitia James tweets amid chorus of praise for 21-year-old immigrant
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A 21-year-old Syrian immigrant was hailed a hero on Wednesday for his role in the capture of the alleged New York subway shooter, with the hashtag #ThankYouZack trending on social media platforms. 

Zack Tahhan, a security camera technician, was updating equipment at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village when he saw the suspect, Frank James, through one of the security cameras.

Tahhan ran out onto the street, following the suspect and warning those around him to keep their distance.

“People think I am crazy, like maybe I am on drugs. But I’m not. I’m fasting,” he said later.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him,” Tahhan said. “He was walking down the street. I see the car of the police, I said, ‘Yo, this is the guy.’ We catch him, thank God.”

In clips shared on social media, Tahhan is seen explaining the events to reporters and New York residents.

Tahhan arrived in the US five years ago from Syria and has since resettled in New Jersey. 

Jaime Harrison, chairperson of the US Democratic National Committee, took to Twitter to thank Tahhan, while New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted a video of him, saying: “Thank you for your bravery today, Zack.” 

She added: “All of New York is grateful.” 

 

 

 

 

Others, including founder of the Arab American Institute James Zogby, listed the reasons they were impressed by Tahhan.

 

 

New York City councilman Robert Holden said: “Thank you, Zack Tathhan (sic). Great work.”

 

 

Tahhan has become New York’s hero in a heartbeat, praised by politicians, journalists and residents.

New York Times bestselling author Alafair Burke tweeted: “Thank you #ZackTahhan. Recognized the #BrooklynSubwayAttack suspect while working and called the police. Anyone can be a #hero. #NewYorkStrong”

 

 

The suspected gunman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people.

James’ arrest came 30 hours after an attack during the morning commuter rush as the Manhattan-bound N-line train was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park community.

The shooting has renewed fears of violence in the city’s subway system.

Topics: Brooklyn subway shooting New York

Related

Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
World
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
Update Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured video
World
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, days after he said he would no longer be joining the platform's board of directors. (AFP)
Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, days after he said he would no longer be joining the platform's board of directors. (AFP)
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, days after he said he would no longer be joining the platform's board of directors. (AFP)
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company’s board of directors.
Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, who currently owns slightly more than 9 percent of its stock and is the company’s biggest shareholder, provided a letter to the company on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own. Musk offered $54.20 per share of Twitter’s stock.
“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk says in the filing. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”
Shares of Twitter jumped nearly 12 percent before the market open.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. (File/AFP)
Media
Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake
Analysis Explainer: What Elon Musk’s dance with Twitter really means
Media
Explainer: What Elon Musk’s dance with Twitter really means

First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia

First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia

First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia
  • Women journalists in Somalia have reported being harassed not only on the streets, but even inside their own offices
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Somalia launched its first-ever all-women media unit on Monday, aiming to promote decision-making authority and a harassment-free workplace for women journalists.

Called Bilan, or “bright and clear” in Somali, the unit is funded by the UN Development Program, and will be stationed inside Dalsan Media Group’s offices in Mogadishu.

Led by one of the few female senior news producers in the country, the team of six will produce content for TV, radio and online media on issues such as gender-based violence, women in politics and female entrepreneurs.

“For too long, Somali women journalists have been treated as second-class citizens and Somali news has ignored the stories and voices of half the population; now we are in charge of the boardroom and the narrative,” said Nasrin Mohamed Ibraham, Bilan’s chief editor.

“Some people might not like the fact that I play football and lead a media team. But nobody will ever change my mind.”

Bilan Deputy Editor Fathi Mohamed Ahmed said: “As a women-only media house we are going to be able to bring taboo subjects into the open. Our sisters, mothers and grandmothers will talk to us about issues they never dare speak about with men.”

The project is a year-long pilot, but UNDP’s resident representative in Mogadishu, Jocelyn Mason, is confident that it will become a permanent project and potentially extend into Somalia’s regions.

“We hope this will be a game-changer for the Somali media scene, opening up new opportunities for women journalists and shining a light on new subjects that have been ignored, particularly those that are important for women,” said Mason.

Women journalists in Somalia have reported being harassed not only on the streets, but even inside their own offices. They are often denied training opportunities and promotions, and when a woman does reach a position of authority, she is often ignored while junior male figures call the shots.

UNDP will also provide a long-term program of training and mentoring, bringing in some of the biggest names in Somali and international journalism, as well as creating opportunities to engage with women journalists working in similarly challenging environments around the world.

“I believe Bilan will be a game-changer for me and for women in Somalia. I hope it will give us the freedom and safety to do a different kind of journalism beyond the usual diet of politics and conflict,” said Bilan journalist Naciima Saed Salah.

Topics: Somalia female journalists

Related

Somali government detains record number of journalists
Media
Somali government detains record number of journalists
Hope, grief for Somali family hit by bomb blast
Middle-East
Hope, grief for Somali family hit by bomb blast

Macron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban

Macron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban
Updated 13 April 2022
Reuters

Macron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban

Macron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban
  • Macron, a pro-European centrist, became president in 2017 after easily beating Le Pen
  • Criticised for not properly campaigning in the run-up to the first round, Macron has changed tack ahead of the April 24 run-off
Updated 13 April 2022
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron launched a scathing attack on far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Wednesday saying her true “authoritarian” intentions were showing after she banned a team of reporters and did not rule out a return to the death penalty.
Macron, a pro-European centrist, became president in 2017 after easily beating Le Pen when voters rallied behind him to keep the far-right out of power. This time, he is facing a much tougher challenge.
He is slightly ahead in polls, but prior to Sunday’s first round Le Pen successfully tapped into anger over the cost of living and a perception that Macron is disconnected from everyday hardships, and she has continued to press on those points.
Criticized for not properly campaigning in the run-up to the first round, Macron has changed tack ahead of the April 24 run-off. He has headed to areas where people voted against him to engage and adopted a more aggressive rhetoric toward his rival.
He has categorized Le Pen’s manifesto as full of lies and false promises that conceal far-right agenda that ultimately would lead to France’s exit from the European Union.
On Tuesday, at a news conference outlining her vision of democracy under her presidency, Le Pen was quizzed why a team of journalists from a popular evening program had been refused accreditation.
She brushed it off saying that the show was entertainment rather than journalism and that she reserved the right — now as a candidate, and later as president if elected — to choose who can come to her news conferences.
“Despite all the efforts, the true face of the far-right is coming back. It is a face that doesn’t respect freedoms, the constitutional framework, press independence, and fundamental freedoms, rights ... which are at the heart of our values, such as the abolition of the death penalty,” Macron told France 2 television. He added it was the start of an “authoritarian drift.”
Le Pen, who has made a concerted push to detoxify her party’s image with a less inflammatory brand of euroskeptic, anti-immigration populist politics, retorted that Macron was showing his “weakness” and was in no position to give lessons on how to handle the press.
Macron has had a bumpy relationship with the media during his presidency and last week was criticized for refusing to take part in several prime time shows ahead of the first round.
“He’d be better off going into the substance of my project. It is known, transparent. We can discuss it and argue over our disagreements,” Le Pen told reporters during a campaign stop outside of Paris.

LEFTWING VOTES
Ahead of the second round, both candidates are seeking to win over left-wing voters, especially from hard-left third-placed candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon. Macron is hoping that by once again demonizing Le Pen he can sway enough voters to block her path.
But he is also struggling to convince working class voters to back him. Le Pen has veered to the left on economic issues and focused her attacks on Macron and his plans to raise the retirement age. He has indicated this week he would water down his proposals as he tries to lure left-wing voters.
Melenchon’s party launched a consultation on Wednesday to ask his supporters if they plan to vote for Macron, put in a blank ballot or not vote.
“Neither Emmanuel Macron nor Marine Le Pen are up to the task,” Melenchon wrote. “However, the two are not equivalent. Marine Le Pen adds to the project of social damage that she shares with Emmanuel Macron a dangerous ferment of ethnic and religious exclusion.”
He made clear, however, that, even after the consultation closes on Saturday, he will give voters no instruction on what they should do on the 24th — whereas other parties have urged voters to vote for Macron in order to block the far-right.
Macron’s charm offensive with leftwing voters could be hurt after former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, a reviled figure on the left, on Tuesday endorsed him, which forced Macron to deny that there was any wider political agreement with Sarkozy.
Macron will need a new majority after legislative elections in June and political sources have said Sarkozy’s endorsement could pave the way for an alliance between the center-right Les Republicains party and Macron’s LaRem.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen

Related

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
World
France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election
World
Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

Latest updates

Brooklyn subway shooting evoked painful memories for Syrian who helped catch suspect
Brooklyn subway shooting evoked painful memories for Syrian who helped catch suspect
Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal
Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal
Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say
Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say
Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement
Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement
Tsitsipas, Zverev cruise through to Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals
Tsitsipas, Zverev cruise through to Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.