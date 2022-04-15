You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Prices pandemic’ takes shine off Jordan’s first Ramadan free of COVID-19 restrictions in two years
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022

‘Prices pandemic’ takes shine off Jordan’s first Ramadan free of COVID-19 restrictions in two years

‘Prices pandemic’ takes shine off Jordan’s first Ramadan free of COVID-19 restrictions in two years
Women work at a dates packaging workshop in Balqaa, Jordan. Price rise of basic commodities has made it difficult for most Jordanians to observe Ramadan this year. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/93npe

Updated 21 sec ago
Raed Omari

‘Prices pandemic’ takes shine off Jordan’s first Ramadan free of COVID-19 restrictions in two years

‘Prices pandemic’ takes shine off Jordan’s first Ramadan free of COVID-19 restrictions in two years
  • While the Jordanian government has vowed to implement measures such as price ceilings to ensure that basic food items remain available and affordable, citizens have nonetheless complained of sharp increases in the costs of staples such as oil and fruit
Updated 21 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: The joy among Jordanians celebrating their first Ramadan for two years free of pandemic-related restrictions has been tempered by concerns about rising food prices.

While the Jordanian government has vowed to implement measures such as price ceilings to ensure that basic food items remain available and affordable, citizens have nonetheless complained of sharp increases in the costs of staples such as oil, fruit, vegetables and meat.

“All talk about food availability and affordability is nonsense,” said Falah Al-Louzi, who was buying fruit and vegetables at a shop in Amman.

Pointing out the prices on the tags of displayed produce, Al-Louzi added: “It shouldn’t be the case that a small salad bowl costs 5 Jordanian dinars ($7) in a country that exports vegetables and fruit.”

Mother-of-four Fidaa Simrin expressed similar sentiments and criticized politicians for failing to keep their promises to limit price increases.

“They (ministers) have been vowing on TV to protect citizens and keep prices affordable but you go to the market and see find the exact opposite,” she said.

Lamenting the fact that the high prices are taking the shine off the Ramadan celebrations, Simrin added: “So for the past two years we had COVID-19 and this year we are plagued with price hikes … it’s a ‘prices pandemic.’”

Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh recently responded to criticisms of rising prices by pointing out that the cost of basic food items, especially wheat, barley and vegetable oils, are rising all over the world as a result of the war in Ukraine and other ongoing disruptions to global supply chains.

He added that the government took action in March and April to stabilize fuel prices out of an “understanding of citizens’ living conditions,” even though the move has deprived the treasury of 80 million dinars in revenue.

The premier also said that the prices of basic food items in Jordan, wheat in particular, are still “less than in neighboring countries.” He cited as reasons for this the government subsidies and market  monitoring measures, along with food security strategies such as the establishment of horizontal bunker silos for grain storage.

Faisal Shboul, the minister of state for media affairs said the price increases are “normal during Ramadan, which sees high demand of basic food items.” In addition, he added, “exceptional” weather conditions during March had affected agricultural production.

Jordanian farmers reported significant damage to crops as a result of frost last month, which meteorologists described as the coldest March in decades.

In addition, the Jordan Valley Farmers Union recently warned that prices of agricultural supplies have soared recently by as much as 400 percent which, “coupled with frosty weather conditions,” has reduced supplies of produce to local markets.

The union said that accumulated debts among farmers and hikes in the prices of agricultural materials are affecting the ability of farmers to work their land, and called on the government to remove the price ceilings it has imposed some produce during Ramadan.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has said that the war between Russia and Ukraine is having no immediate effect on Jordan’s wheat imports. Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi told Arab News that 90 percent of annual wheat imports come from Romania, and that no wheat was imported from Russia during 2021 or 2022 because of export taxes levied by Russian authorities on wheat, barley and corn.

He added that Jordan did not import any wheat or barley from Ukraine during the first three months of this year, and that wheat imports from Ukraine in 2021 did not exceed 10 percent of total wheat imports. Jordan imports barley from Australia, France, Germany, Romania and Argentina, Barmawi said.

Ukraine and Russia are the two largest global exporters of sunflower oil. As a result of the war between the countries, Nael Kabariti, chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, said that traders in Jordan have turned to suppliers in Malaysia and Indonesia as sources for the oil.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Jordan food prices

Related

Saudi leaders congratulate Jordan’s king on successful surgery
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders congratulate Jordan’s king on successful surgery
Electronic ankle monitors will be fixed on detainees waiting to receive final court rulings in what the government says is “the first scheme of its kind in the kingdom.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Jordan plans electronic tags for detainees to avoid prison overcrowding

Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect

Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect
Updated 28 min 17 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect

Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect
  • Zack Tahhan told Arab News that he was just 13 when the Battle of Aleppo began and he volunteered to rescue victims and retrieve bodies from the rubble
  • Tahhan, who alerted the NYPD after spotting suspect Frank James, said he hopes his story will encourage the US to open its doors wider to refugees from war zones
Updated 28 min 17 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: There is more to Zack Tahhan’s story than might initially meet the eye. The 21-year-old from Aleppo in Syria found himself in the social media spotlight on Wednesday after his tip-off to police helped lead to the arrest of Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting a day earlier.

The shocking attack, which left 29 people wounded, including five in critical condition, was the latest violent incident in New York, which has been reeling from an increase in violent crime since the start of the pandemic, including several recent incidents in the subway system.

Tahhan works as a security camera technician. On Wednesday, he was updating a closed circuit TV system at a hardware store at the corner of First Avenue and Saint Marks Place in Manhattan’s East Village when he spotted James. He immediately recognized him as the suspect in the Brooklyn shooting, whose photograph had been widely shared in news reports and online after it was released by the New York Police Department.

Tahhan told Arab News that his first instinct was to warn passers-by and so he yelled to them to “Please stay away” because he feared there might be another shooting.

He then ran to the manager of the store where he was working and asked him to call the police but the man hesitated.

“It is not easy to catch someone like James because even if people spot him, they are afraid to get involved in any way,” Tahhan said.

“The manager told me he didn’t want to get in trouble. He wanted nothing to do with it. But why? If you see something with your own eyes, you need to say something. Why are you scared? Of whom?”

Unable to persuade the manager to act swiftly, Tahhan instead ran up the street to the first police car he saw and told the officers that James was nearby.

“I am so happy we caught him,” he said. “Imagine if he was on his way to Times Square, where massive crowds fill the streets; he could have hurt thousands of people.”

Although other people have also claimed to have tipped off police about James’s location, and the suspect’s lawyer suggested that her client had contacted police himself, #ThankyouZack was nevertheless trending online on Thursday as news of Tahhan’s role in the arrest spread, and media outlets from all over the world tried to contact him.

He said he did not sleep on Wednesday night and had to recharge his phone five times to handle all the calls he has received.

To those who have hailed him as a hero, including some who dubbed him the “King of New York,” he said: “Thank you. People are nice here. I want to tell them, guys, just be safe. Make sure your family is safe.”

He revealed that he is not much of a fan of social media. He opened an Instagram account years ago but has only posted one photo, and his Facebook and Twitter accounts are also inactive.

“Social media distracts you from actual living,” Tahhan said. “You stop seeing and noticing what’s around you. I am too busy to be on social media.”

Tahhan struggled to speak about his feelings and emotions when he read news reports about the shooting and saw the images of blood-soaked bodies of victims on the subway platform.

“Seeing is one thing, talking about it is another,” he said. “This is something I feel deep inside my heart: I don’t want anyone to get hurt. Those people have families waiting for them at home.

“Not that I hadn’t seen with my own eyes similar tragedies before.”

Saving people and helping to keep them safe seems to have been part of Tahhan’s destiny from an early age.

He was born in Brooklyn but his Syrian father took the family back to Aleppo when Tahhan was a one-year-old. At first they lived a peaceful life in the Sabil neighborhood, an upscale, predominantly Sunni area.

He said he was 13 when the Battle of Aleppo began in the early days of the Syrian civil war. Although still so young himself, he volunteered to help rescue civilians injured in attacks and said he retrieved many body parts of children from under the rubble.

The Battle of Aleppo began on July 19, 2012. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to centuries-old landmarks, Aleppo was the city worst-affected by the war. It was almost completely destroyed and residents fled in a mass exodus. The battle continued for more than four years before Syrian regime troops destroyed the last-remaining rebel supply line, with the help of Russian airstrikes, and recaptured the city in December 2016.

It was one of the longest sieges in the history of modern warfare. It left about 31,000 people dead, and damaged or destroyed more than 34,000 buildings, including in the Old City.

Tahhan’s older brother, who at the start of the war was a soldier in the Syrian army, foresaw the brutality and devastation that was fast approaching. He refused to turn his gun on his own people and so the two brothers fled to Turkey.

Tahhan remained there for three years before renewing his US passport, which had expired years earlier. It was something he thought he would never have to do. He eventually reached the US and ended up in New Jersey in 2018.

He laments the fact that he is unable to return to Syria, where his extended family still lives, because he and his brother are wanted by the regime.

“My whole childhood was pure tragedy,” he said. “We live under a criminal, killer regime. What can you say about a president who kills his own people, who kills children?

“What would he do if someone killed his children before his eyes? What would he feel then? If someone hit him, wouldn’t he feel pain? Doesn’t he know that others feel pain too when they are subjected to violence?”

Now the horrifying images emerging from the war in Ukraine have stirred up bad memories for Tahhan in what seems like a never-ending sense of deja vu. When he watches the news each day and sees the effects of wars and other types of violence, he said that he psychologically relives his experience of the battles that wiped out his childhood city.

“I am watching the same happening to Ukrainians,” he said. “Such a tragedy.”

Tahhan called on the UN and the US government to open the immigration doors wider to children from Syria, Ukraine, Lebanon and all war-ravaged countries.

“Let’s open the doors for them, bring them here and have them get a taste of peace and security. Let’s give them a good life,” he said.

It was with those children in mind that Tahhan said he was determined to declare, during his first impromptu press conference after the arrest of Frank James, which went viral: “I am from Syria.”

“I wanted people who have a distorted image of who Syrians are to know,” he said.

He refused, however, to generalize about attitudes in the US toward immigrants or condemn the whole country for any perceived increase in anti-immigrant sentiment in some quarters.

“Not all of your hand’s fingers are alike, as the Arabic saying goes,” he said. “Just like anywhere else, there are people who understand and those who don’t.

“But I love America. There is nothing in the world more beautiful than the rule of law, where your civil rights never go to waste.

“If you have the will, you can be anything you want to be here. If you want to become president, you can. Nothing is impossible here. Let me cut to the chase: This is the country of freedom.”

Tahhan had a final message for civilians living in war-torn countries in the Middle East or elsewhere in the world.

“I think to myself sometimes, thank God I got lucky and came here,” he said. “But I tell you, I am sad for what’s happening in Syria, sad for Ukraine, sad for all the war-ravaged countries.

“I worry about the future of our kids, the future of our families, and I so want them to live in peace and security. I know how hard your lives are. I know all about your daily tragedies. But, God willing, your patience will win in the end.”

Topics: Brooklyn subway shooting Zack Tahhan Frank James

Related

Zack Tahhan, a security camera technician, was updating equipment at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village. (Syriahr)
Media
Syrian man is social media hero for spotting NYC shooting suspect
Update Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured video
World
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured

Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say

Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say
Updated 15 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say

Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say
  • Speaking during a ‘public engagement’ teleconference, Yael Lempert of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs said restraint from all sides will help protect the rights of worshipers
  • She called on ‘all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that would exacerbate tensions’ during the religious holidays, and said the US is ‘deeply concerned’ about recent violence in Israel and the West Bank
Updated 15 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: US President Joe Biden urges Palestinian and Israeli leaders to ensure that Muslims, Jews and Christians are free worship during their upcoming religious holidays without restrictions or violence, US officials said on Thursday.

The comments came during a “public engagement” teleconference, attended by Arab News, during which a wide range of topics were discussed, including the recent wave of violence that has claimed many Israeli and Palestinian lives.

The event, hosted by the State Department in conjunction with the White House, was moderated by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.

The other participants included the acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Yael Lempert, who said tolerance and restraint from all sides will help to protect the rights of worshipers during Ramadan, Easter and Passover.

“This month, as many of you probably know, is the confluence of Ramadan, Passover and Easter, which sadly has been a volatile mix historically, in Jerusalem in particular,” she said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and we are working with Israel, the Palestinians and Jordan to deescalate tensions, avoid violence and allow people of all faiths to celebrate peacefully this month.

Lempert called on “all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that would exacerbate tensions” during the three religious holidays.

“I want to take a moment to underscore that the US is deeply concerned with the violence in Israel and the West Bank, which we saw tragically continue over the weekend, and which has tragically led to the deaths and injuries of Israelis and Palestinian civilians,” she added.

“We are urging all sides to refrain from actions that escalate tensions and unrest, and undercut efforts to advance the two-state solution. We are encouraging all sides to work together to end this cycle of violence.”

Lempert said President Biden believes a “negotiated two-state solution” could deescalate the rising tensions and levels of violence.

“The Biden administration believes the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state living in peace alongside a viable, democratic Palestinian state,” she added.

“This is something that is a deeply held conviction for both the president and the secretary of state, and those of us working for them, and we will continue to do everything we can to work toward that goal.

“We continue to advocate against actions that raise tensions and make the achievement of a negotiated two-state solution more difficult, such as incitement to violence, payments to individuals connected (with or) convicted of terrorism, as well as settlement expansion, settler violence, home demolitions and evictions.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the region last month, welcomes the “positive steps” Israel has taken to “improve Palestinians’ lives,” Lempert said.

These steps include: approving 20,000 permits for Palestinians in Gaza to work in Israel; increasing Israeli sales of water to Gaza; and issuing “thousands of residency permits” in the West Bank.

“Those measures lift up Palestinian lives and they help advance security, freedom and prosperity for all,” Lempert said.

She added that discussions continue about Biden’s proposal to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, which would address some of the needs and concerns of Palestinians. The talks are “ongoing and behind-the-scenes,” she said.

“I want to underscore that we remain committed to reopening our consulate general in Jerusalem,” Lempert added. “We continue to believe it is an important means for our country to engage with the Palestinian people.”

Another critical issue that is being discussed is Israel’s application to become a member of the US Visa Waiver Program.

“A key requirement of the Visa Waiver Program statute is that a country must offer reciprocal privileges to US citizens and nationals traveling to that partner country, to those that the US offers to citizens and nationals traveling to the United States,” Lempert said.

“The United States government will continue to work with Israel toward fulfilling the Visa Waiver requirements. If they are going to become a Visa Waiver partner, we would expect Israel would provide equal treatment to all US citizens seeking to enter or transit through Israel.

“We are aware of the longstanding issues and concerns regarding the significant difficulties and unequal treatment that Palestinian Americans and other US citizens of Arab, Muslim and Middle Eastern descent experience at Israel’s borders and checkpoints.”

Amr said: “This is something that we have been working hard on and when Yael says ‘all,’ she means all. And that is the view of the department.”

Lempert said Biden is “rebuilding” the US relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people by increasing the assistance provided by the US to improve Palestinian lives in tangible ways, including more than $500 million in funding for agencies including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

“Our goal is to advance equal measures of freedom, security and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians,” she added.

Lempert also confirmed that the issue of Iran and its nuclear program was raised during Blinken’s recent trip to the region.

“President Biden has made clear the United States is committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” she said.

She added the president believes the restoration of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known to as the Iran nuclear deal, is “the best way to achieve that.” Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018.

The State Department announced at the end of the teleconference that further public engagement sessions will be organized to showcase Biden’s ongoing efforts in the region.

Topics: Palestine Israel US

Related

Special Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid
Middle-East
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid
2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: ministry
Middle-East
2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: ministry

New Iran underground nuclear workshop

New Iran underground nuclear workshop
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

New Iran underground nuclear workshop

New Iran underground nuclear workshop
  • The new workshop raises questions about Iran’s plans for the manufacture of advanced centrifuges
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran has started making components for centrifuges to enrich uranium at a new workshop in its underground nuclear site at Natanz, the UN atomic watchdog said Thursday.
The new workshop replaces a facility in Karaj, near Tehran, after a sabotage attack there last year that was widely attributed to Israel.
Tehran has since been seeking to ensure greater security for such sites.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had installed surveillance cameras at the new site this week, and removed the seals from the machines.
However, under an agreement with Iran struck more than a year ago, the IAEA does not have access to the data collected by cameras and other monitoring equipment at centrifuge workshops.
The new workshop raises questions about Iran’s plans for the manufacture of advanced centrifuges — machines that produce enriched uranium much faster than the first-generation machines it was restricted to using under its 2015 deal with major powers.
It is now enriching with hundreds of advanced centrifuges, some of them enriching to a purity of up to 60 percent, close to the 90 percent that is weapons grade. That is far above the 3.67 percent cap imposed by the deal and the 20 percent it had achieved before the deal.
Iran has also moved some of the Karaj workshop’s activities to another site at Isfahan, and the IAEA has set up cameras there. If Isfahan went into operation, it would increase Tehran’s capacity to produce advanced centrifuge parts.

Qatar FM meets UN, US officials to discuss Yemen humanitarian situation, Safer tanker

Qatar FM meets UN, US officials to discuss Yemen humanitarian situation, Safer tanker
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Qatar FM meets UN, US officials to discuss Yemen humanitarian situation, Safer tanker

Qatar FM meets UN, US officials to discuss Yemen humanitarian situation, Safer tanker
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman reiterated on Thursday that the only way to resolve the Yemeni crisis is through negotiations between Yemeni parties.
His comments came during a meeting with David Gressly, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, and US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, state-run Qatar News Agency reported.
During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in Yemen, especially the humanitarian situation, and discussed the latest developments regarding the dilapidating floating Safer oil tanker that is moored in the Red Sea north of the port city of Hodeidah.


Sheikh Mohammed said that intra-Yemeni negotiations should be held in accordance with the outcomes of the national dialogue, the Gulf initiative and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution No. 2216, stressing Qatar’s firm position on Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity.
Lenderking’s visit to Doha comes a day after he met with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, during a visit to the Gulf state.

Topics: Qatar Yemen Tim Lenderking David Gressly United Nations Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

Related

Yemeni truce ‘broadly holding’: UN envoy
Middle-East
Yemeni truce ‘broadly holding’: UN envoy
US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council
Middle-East
US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council

Lebanese Cabinet to review draft legislation on bank secrecy

Lebanese Cabinet to review draft legislation on bank secrecy
Updated 14 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese Cabinet to review draft legislation on bank secrecy

Lebanese Cabinet to review draft legislation on bank secrecy
  • Document will then go for parliamentary approval, as required by IMF agreement
  • Cabinet were ‘asked to submit their suggestions’ on draft, information minister says
Updated 14 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Cabinet decided on Thursday to review a draft amendment to the bank secrecy law during its next session before referring it for parliamentary approval.

The decision comes after such a requirement was stated in a staff-level agreement between the International Monetary Fund and the Lebanese negotiating team on April 7.

It required: “Parliament approval of a reformed bank secrecy law to bring it in line with international standards to fight corruption and remove impediments to effective banking sector restructuring and supervision, tax administration, as well as detection and investigation of financial crimes, and asset recovery.”

Lebanon must meet all of the conditions set by the IMF before a final agreement can be reached, though the requirements have hampered progress in the negotiations over recent months.

According to the agreement: “Lebanon is facing an unprecedented crisis, which has led to a dramatic economic contraction and a large increase in poverty, unemployment, and emigration. This crisis is a manifestation of deep and persistent vulnerabilities generated by many years of unsustainable macroeconomic policies fueling large twin deficits (fiscal and external), support for an overvalued exchange rate and an oversized financial sector, combined with severe accountability and transparency problems and lack of structural reforms.”

Following the Cabinet session, Information Minister Ziad Makari said: “We reviewed the agreement with the IMF and the ministers were asked to submit their suggestions to be reviewed in a later session.”

The Cabinet agreed to create a headquarters for the National Anti-Corruption Commission in Beirut to enable it to carry out its duties.

Makari added: “We tasked the Council for Development and Reconstruction with supervising the demolition process of the wheat silos,” the bulk of which were destroyed and the rest severely damaged in the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020.

“Subsidies on wheat used for Arabic bread will not be lifted. They might be, however, lifted on wheat and flour used for other products such as sweets and pastries,” he said.

Over the past few days, Lebanon had experienced a flour crisis against the backdrop of the central bank’s failure to open credits for the purchase of imported wheat. The stampede to buy bread from bakeries in the southern suburb of Beirut led to shootings.

As a temporary solution, the Cabinet agreed on Thursday to use the $15 million worth of IMF special drawing rights to subsidize wheat, $13 million to subsidize medicine and $60 million to subsidize electricity.

Meanwhile, the United Nations on Thursday launched the Strategic Framework for UN Action in Lebanon for the 2022-25 period.

Najat Rochdi, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, said the world body would provide support in cooperation with the relevant ministries and the government, and in consultation with the private sector, governorates, civil society and local communities.

She identified corruption as the main issue to be tackled, as well as energy and electricity, education, unemployment and health, insecurity, environmental protection and poverty.

“Poverty rates have doubled, and this is a significant deterioration compared to cases of poverty in other countries,” Rochdi said. “We are witnessing a severe deterioration in the provision of social and basic services at the level of health, education, water and energy.”

She added that there was a “structural defect in the economic model, which must be redesigned and restructured, taking into account the current economic context, the collapse of the exchange rate, the capital control, the lifting of subsidies, and inappropriate policies in terms of supporting infrastructure and the brain drain.”

She called for “thinking outside the box in terms of production,” and noted a deliberate delay in implementing the required reforms.

Rochdi also stressed the need to implement reforms, control corruption, and protect the judiciary and the rule of law.

“We are working on a three-year emergency development plan to curb the economic collapse in Lebanon. We consulted with civil society, the private sector and embassies. We wanted to discuss the possibility of returning refugees who have no work here and we have consulted all parties in Lebanon in this regard,” she said.

“I hope we will reach an agreement on the priorities of cooperation and sign this strategic framework soon, to start actual work for the next three years,” she added.

“We need a high coordination structure and we need to define various priorities. Based on joint programs, we will mobilize resources for the plan and we have actually started contacts in this framework. We must act quickly for the good of the people of Lebanon.”

Topics: Lebanon Ziad Makari Najat Rochdi Lebanese banks

Related

Lebanese protesters gather in front of a bank in the southern city of Sidon to protest against restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Lebanese Cabinet urges judiciary not to fall for populism as banks plan strike
Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks
Middle-East
Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks

Latest updates

Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment
Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment
Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few
Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few
Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect
Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.