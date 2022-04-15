Video of Israeli security assaulting journalist sparks anger on social platforms

LONDON: A clip emerged on Friday of Israeli security officers brutally assaulting a Palestinian journalist, sparking widespread anger on social media platforms.

The clip shows half a dozen Israeli soldiers gang up on the reporter, who was carrying his camera, start beating him with sticks, and then kicking him while he lay on the ground. Later, the video shows medical workers moving him away on a stretcher.

The clip, which has already amassed over 100,000 views on Twitter, sparked outrage among users, with many calling on the international community to uphold freedom of speech in Palestine.

Abier Khatib shared the video, stating: “I can’t wait to hear the Zionists spin on this. #Israeli occupation forces brutally assaulting a journalist. #AlAqsaUnderAttack.”

Khatib later identified the journalist as Rami Khatib on her Twitter page, with a photograph of him in a hospital room, and his arm bandaged and in a sling.

Meanwhile, another user tweeted: “The actions of a fearful, cowardice, and losing occupation forces who know that their oppression can’t last forever. #FreePalestine #AlAqsaUnderAttack”

Many users also called on governments and foreign media outlets to take action against Israel.

The attack comes amid spiraling tensions in Jerusalem where Palestinians and Israeli police have been clashing for several days.

On Friday, Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, resulting in at least 152 Palestinians being injured in the ensuing violence, and hundreds detained.

Israeli security forces have been on high alert after a series of deadly Arab street attacks throughout the country over the past two weeks.