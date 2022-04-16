You are here

Milan beat Genoa to maintain 2-point lead after Inter win

AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Junior Messias, left, shoots and scores his team's second goal during their Italian Serie A football match against Genoa at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium - also called San Siro in Milan, on April 15, 2022. (AFP)
AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Junior Messias, left, shoots and scores his team's second goal during their Italian Serie A football match against Genoa at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium - also called San Siro in Milan, on April 15, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

Milan beat Genoa to maintain 2-point lead after Inter win

AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Junior Messias, left, shoots and scores his team's second goal during their Italian Serie A football match against Genoa at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium - also called San Siro in Milan, on April 15, 2022. (AFP)
  • Milan sealed the result three minutes from time. Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu parried Messias’ initial shot with a brilliant one-handed save but the Rossoneri forward fired in the rebound
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

MILAN: AC Milan maintained their lead in Serie A after beating relegation-threatened Genoa 2-0 on Friday.

Rafael Leao and Junior Messias helped Milan move back two points ahead of Inter after the defending champion won at Spezia 3-1 hours earlier.

Inter have played a match less than Milan as they still have to play a postponed match against Bologna.

The two Milan teams also meet on Tuesday in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.

Genoa remained three points from safety.

Milan were again going through an injury crisis and struggling for goals ahead of the match against Genoa. It went in on the back of two straight goalless draws and only scoring four goals in its last seven matches

Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was out with a knee problem, the latest in a series of injuries this season.

Milan took the lead in the 11th minute when Pierre Kalulu put in a tantalizing cross from the right to the back post where Leão volleyed into the bottom far corner.

The Rossoneri had few more real goal-scoring opportunities but should have doubled their lead in the 57th when Olivier Giroud fired a cross from Alexis Saelemaekers over the bar from close range.

Milan sealed the result three minutes from time. Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu parried Messias’ initial shot with a brilliant one-handed save but the Rossoneri forward fired in the rebound.

Substitute Lautaro Martínez returned from suspension to score one goal and set up another as Inter kept up the pressure on its city rival.

The Nerazzurri struggled to get going on a balmy day in Spezia and almost conceded early but Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović rushed off his line and grabbed the ball following a wayward interception from teammate Ivan Peri&scaron;ić.

Inter broke the deadlock in the 31st with its first shot on goal. Marcelo Brozović started and finished the move as he chipped a pass into the area to Danilo D’Ambrosio, who nodded it back for the Croatia midfielder to drive into the top left corner.

Martínez, who missed last weekend’s win over Hellas Verona due to suspension, came off the bench on the hour mark and doubled his side’s lead 13 minutes later.

Perisic ran onto a cross-field pass to the left flank and cut inside before whipping in a low cross which Martínez flicked into the far corner with his back to goal.

Spezia captain Giulio Maggiore set up a nervy finale when he halved the deficit with a fine strike into the top left corner in the 88th minute, but Alexis Sanchez secured the result in stoppage time.

The referee waved play on after a foul on Sánchez and the Inter forward got back up to fire a Martínez assist into the bottom left corner.

There was a somewhat bizarre incident involving Spezia forward M’Bala Nzola. He came on in the 60th but the referee spotted his large earring and ordered him to remove it. Nzola spent several minutes fiddling with it on the touchline, aided by Spezia staff, but couldn’t remove it and had to be substituted, 10 minutes after coming onto the field.

5 things we learned after Matchday 3 of AFC Champions League

5 things we learned after Matchday 3 of AFC Champions League
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
John Duerden

5 things we learned after Matchday 3 of AFC Champions League

5 things we learned after Matchday 3 of AFC Champions League
  • Reigning champions Al-Hilal avenge 4-1 loss to Istiklol to stay perfect in Group A
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
John Duerden

DIYADH: After three games played, we are at the halfway point of the group stage. It was another exciting round of action. Here are five things we learned.

1. Al-Faraj keeps Al-Hilal perfect

Al-Hilal defeated Istiklol 1-0 to get revenge for their 4-1 loss from last year, but more importantly to move five points clear at the top of Group A with three wins from three. Another win in the next matchday could even put the defending champions in the knockout stages with two games to spare.

The Riyadh men were on top for most of the game with over three-quarters of the ball, but they found a well-organized defence in front of them and a Tajikistan attack that was still able to forge a couple of good chances.

It could have been a frustrating evening but then early in the second half, Salman Al-Faraj got the all-important goal with a nicely timed run to finish off an inviting cross from Yasser Al-Shehrani, but the captain was everywhere in attack. The whole array of flicks, feints and passes were on display to help keep the Central Asians on the back foot, with help from the lively Salem Al-Dawsari. This is an Al-Hilal team in great form and full of confidence and belief that they can beat anyone in Asia.

2. A welcome point and a good lesson for Al-Shabab

After starting the group with two comfortable wins, the Riyadh club were relieved to get a last gasp equalizer and a 1-1 draw with Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

Still, Al-Shabab should have had three points in the bag long before the Iraqis took the lead completely against the run of play midway through the second half — and it was a poor goal to concede from a set piece. The Saudi team made and wasted many chances with Cameroonian striker John Mary the chief culprit. The situation was looking grim heading into the 96th minute but a low shot from just outside the area from Hussain Al-Qahtani took a deflection and squeezed into the net.

Even a point felt a little unfair but it keeps Al-Shabab three points clear at the top of Group B with three games to go and it is a reminder that, despite the good start, the Champions League is a challenging competition. If they defeat the same opposition on Monday then they will have one foot in the knockout stages.

It was an important lesson, however. Against teams that sit back and defend and let you have the ball, there has to be a little more ruthlessness in attack.

3. Al-Faisaly put relegation worries to one side

A 1-0 win over Nasaf Qarshi has given the Dammam men seven points from the first three games, the best return ever from a Saudi team making a debut in this tournament. The only downside is that 1-1 draw with Al-Wehdat of Jordan in the opening game, a team that have lost their following two matches. Had that been another win then Faisaly would be five points clear, rather than three, at the top.

Regardless, it is a great start and another victory against the same Uzbekistan opposition on Tuesday will be another huge step towards the knockout stage, all this for a club that has spent the season battling against relegation.

It was far from an easy win with the Central Asians having numerous opportunities and even hitting the woodwork in stoppage time. They could not match the quality of Al-Faisaly’s goal, however. A fabulous Mohammed Al-Amri cross was nicely controlled by Julio Tavares and the Cape Verde striker made no mistake. The debutants are taking to this tournament very well indeed.

4. Al-Taawoun looking good

Al-Taawoun made it two wins out of three in a tough Group D with a 3-0 victory over Sepahan of Iran. The Buraidah club were helped massively by a tenth minute red card picked up by veteran Sepahan defender Ezzatollah Pourghaz for a rough tackle on the edge of the area. From then on, there was only one team going to win it with the Iranians fighting hard just to earn a point.

The Saudi Arabians, battling against relegation at home, stayed patient in their search for an opener and were rewarded with a fine header from Nawaf Al-Sobhi just before the break. Ze Luis added a second just after and that was the end of the contest. It was a perfect evening for the hosts.

Now they sit in first place with six points, level with the dangerous Al-Duhail of Qatar. If Al-Taawoun can repeat the victory over Sepahan on Monday then a top two finish will be likely. It won’t be easy. The Iranians will have their full contingent on the pitch and will be desperate to win and to keep their hopes alive but the Saudi team are growing in confidence.

5. A Saudi sweep as eastern clubs make their bow

Friday saw the eastern zone join the continental action with all the games taking place in Southeast Asia. With Chinese clubs either withdrawing or sending youth teams, it is likely that the usual suspects from Japan and South Korea will be the main challengers. The two best teams Kawasaki Frontale and UIsan Horangi played out a 1-1 draw. China’s two representatives, Guangzhou and Shandong have sent their youth teams and conceded 12 goals between them in the opening games.

They will have to work hard to overcome the western challenge. All four Saudi Arabia teams top their groups and it is not inconceivable that there could be a perfect allocation in the knockout stages. There is still some work to do but 29 points from a possible 36 is an excellent start.

Hawks, Pelicans catch last bus to NBA playoffs

Hawks, Pelicans catch last bus to NBA playoffs
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

Hawks, Pelicans catch last bus to NBA playoffs

Hawks, Pelicans catch last bus to NBA playoffs
  • Atlanta set up a first-round series with Eastern Conference top seeds Miami
  • New Orleans grab last spot in the West by beating Clippers
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Trae Young scored 32 of his 38 points in the second half as the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and book the final NBA Eastern Conference playoff berth.

The New Orleans Pelicans grabbed the last spot in the West, thwarting a Clippers rally in a 105-101 victory in Los Angeles.

The Hawks erased a double-digit halftime deficit in the play-in contest to line up a first-round series with Eastern Conference top seeds Miami, with game one scheduled for Sunday.

The Pelicans will face the Western Conference top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round.

New Orleans booked their first playoff berth since 2018 in dramatic style.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and Larry Nance Jr. added 14 points with 16 rebounds for New Orleans, who jumped out to a 16-point lead in the second quarter against a Clippers team that learned Friday morning they would be without All-Star Paul George because of coronavirus concerns.

But the Clippers charged back in the third quarter, opening the second half on a 20-2 scoring run. Los Angeles led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans roared back.

“I knew what the stakes were, all of us wanted to be in the playoffs,” said Ingram. “Whatever it took tonight, whether it was on the defensive end, offensive end, whatever it took I was going to do it.”

In Cleveland, it was a heartbreaking finish to the season for a young Cavaliers squad, who fell one step shy of qualifying for the post-season for the first time since LeBron James departed the club in 2018.

The Cavs dominated early, but Young found his touch in the second half and five Hawks players scored in double figures to complete the turnaround.

“I felt like I was letting my team down in the first half,” said Young, who had four turnovers along with six points before the interval.

“I was missing some shots. We were only down 10 in the halftime and I knew I needed to make some more shots for my teammates.”

In fact, Young stepped up his game on all fronts. He scored or assisted on 43 of 56 second-half points for Atlanta, accounting for more than the 40 points that Cleveland scored after the break.

Young said it was just “more motivation” when center Clint Capela departed with a hyper-extended right knee moments before halftime.

Capela had grabbed Cavs rookie Evan Mobley from behind as Mobley was shooting, but Mobley fell back into Capela’s legs and the veteran fell to the court holding his knee in pain.

After officials reviewed the play the call of a common foul stood, but Capela was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

“We wanted to win for him,” Young said. “We know how hard he’s worked all year wanting to get in the playoffs. We hope he’s going to be able to bounce back for us.”

Cleveland had jumped to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, boosted by the three-point shooting of Lauri Markkanen who scored 17 first-half points.

Markkanen led the Cavaliers with 26 points and Darius Garland added 21.

All-Star center Jarrett Allen returned to Cleveland’s starting lineup after missing 19 games with a broken left finger, scoring 11 points with three rebounds.

But with Young leading the way the Hawks turned the tables in the third quarter, taking the lead for the first time on a three-pointer from Young with 1:42 left in the period.

“Nobody had to say anything to me,” said Young, whose driving basket early in the fourth quarter put the Hawks up for good. “I know the work I put in, the confidence I have and I’ve got to go out and show it.”

Title-holder Tsitsipas, No. 2 seed Zverev serve up Monte Carlo semifinal showdown  with contrasting last eight victories

Title-holder Tsitsipas, No. 2 seed Zverev serve up Monte Carlo semifinal showdown  with contrasting last eight victories
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

Title-holder Tsitsipas, No. 2 seed Zverev serve up Monte Carlo semifinal showdown  with contrasting last eight victories

Title-holder Tsitsipas, No. 2 seed Zverev serve up Monte Carlo semifinal showdown  with contrasting last eight victories
  • Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Grigor Dimitrov advance  to the other semifinal
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP
AFP

MONTE CARLO: Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from 0-4 down in the final set to defeat Diego Schwartzman on Friday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals where he will face Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.

Greek third seed Tsitsipas had been a set and 5-2 ahead at one stage and seemingly cruising to the last four.

However, his Argentine opponent hit back only to be thwarted in a quarterfinal which wrapped up at 11:00pm local time.

“I don’t think I’ve ever made such a comeback in my career. It was crazy... I found the resources and I’m proud of it,” said Tsitsipas.

Second-seeded Zverev won through 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) against Italian 12th-seed Jannik Sinner in just over three hours.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the other semifinal.

“Sad to have won,” said an ironic Zverev to a crowd made up of many vocal Italians.

Davidovich Fokina added Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz to his high profile scalps this week with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, ranked 46th in the world, ousted world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second round.

On Saturday, he will play Dimitrov, who also needed three sets to get past Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2).

“When you beat the world number one it gives you a lot of confidence physically, mentally and technically,” said Davidovich Fokina.

“I am pushing myself every match to play harder and harder.”

Zverev, the world No. 3, shrugged off a thigh problem and looked to have the upper hand, reeling off a series of 13 winning points for a 4-1 lead in the first set against a 20-year-old opponent nursing a blistered foot.

But Sinner, buoyed on by a vocal Italian crowd on the French Riviera not far from home, fought back to 4-4, with a Zverev double fault then allowing the Italian to wrap up the first set.

Sinner broke again in the second set to lead 2-1, but Zverev dug deep to pull ahead 5-3 and hold serve for a set all.

The pair traded breaks again in the third set with Olympic champion Zverev edging a tight tie-break on his first match point to return to the semifinals for a second time after 2018.

Fritz had problems even in the first set as his Spanish opponent piled on the pressure — the American complaining of stomach pains twice before receiving treatment from a doctor courtside.

The 10th-seeded American, who ended Rafael Nadal’s unbeaten start to the season to lift his maiden Masters trophy in Indian Wells in March, nevertheless secured the first set with a second break of serve.

Davidovich Fokina battled back and levelled the match with his first set point when Fritz, surprised at the Spaniard retrieving a smash, sent his shot out.

A netted smash from Fritz gave Davidovich Fokina two match points, the first of which was saved but the Spaniard made no mistake with the second, hitting a sublime right-handed winner.

Dimitrov sealed victory in a thrilling final set tie-break to reach the last four in Monte Carlo for the second time after 2018.

The Bulgarian secured the only break of the first set to love in the third game and held his advantage with 11th-ranked Hurkacz doing likewise in the second, breaking 4-2 with consecutive drop shots that caught his 29th-ranked opponent off-guard.

In a gripping third set, the Pole broke twice and was serving for the match at 5-4, but the former world No. 3 clawed his way back, going on to dominate in two hours, 27 minutes to continue his push to reach a third Masters final.

Late surge lifts Cantlay to Harbour Town lead

Patrick Cantlay plays his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (AFP)
Patrick Cantlay plays his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

Late surge lifts Cantlay to Harbour Town lead

Patrick Cantlay plays his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (AFP)
  • The FedEx Cup champion's seven birdies on the day also included a 30-footer at the fourth
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP
AFP

WASHINGTON: Patrick Cantlay birdied his last four holes to break out of a crowd and take a two-shot lead over Robert Streb in the US PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday.

Cantlay defied winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour (48.28 Km/h) to finish strong at Harbour Town Golf Links, punctuating his round with a 20-foot birdie putt at the last.

The FedEx Cup champion's seven birdies on the day also included a 30-footer at the fourth.

"Obviously that's a dream finish," Cantlay said. "I finally rolled in some putts, and that was really nice to see going into the weekend.

"It was a tough day out there, and I figured any round under par or around even par would be a win for today. So finishing how I did puts me in a great spot for the weekend."

Cantlay was five under for the tournament — trailing a big group on six-under — after his third bogey of the day at the 14th.

He rapped in a 13-foot birdie at 15, a 10-footer at 16 and an eight-footer at 17 before his final flourish.

He said the hardest part of dealing with the wind was the unpredictability.

"It wasn't blowing a consistent direction at all," he said. "So you have to kind of wait for your wind and really -- sometimes you hit good shots and they don't go to good places on days like today.

"You just have to accept that and realize you're doing the best you can and kind of be easier on yourself than normal.

"I thought I kept in a good frame of mind and really stuck to my game plan and just tried to focus as hard as I could."

Streb opened his round with a watery bogey at the 10th hole, but he drained a 38-footer for birdie at 14 and sank an 11-foot birdie at 15 to get things going, then birdied three more holes coming in despite finding the winds "pretty tough."

"Getting it around in the wind was really good for me," Streb said. "It's kind of one of those things, you catch a bad gust here or there, you can end up in a pretty bad spot without hitting a bad ball. It felt like I kind of got lucky. I got most of the time the wind I was hoping for and made some putts."

South African Erik van Rooyen and Americans Cameron Tringale, Cameron Young, Aaron Wise and Joel Dahmen shared third on six-under 136.

Tringale had four birdies without a bogey in his 67. Van Rooyen and Dahmen also posted 67s while Wise shot a 68 and overnight leader Young signed for a two-over 73.

 

Root says time is right to step down as England captain

Root says time is right to step down as England captain
Updated 16 April 2022
Reuters

Root says time is right to step down as England captain

Root says time is right to step down as England captain
Updated 16 April 2022
Reuters
Reuters

LONDON: Joe Root stepped down as England Test captain on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently, after dispiriting tours of Australia and the Caribbean capped a string of poor results.

England have won just one of their previous 17 Tests and the pressure had been mounting on Root even before their 1-0 series defeat by the West Indies last month, which came on the heels of a 4-0 Ashes series thrashing by Australia.

Ex-England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain were among those who had said it was time for Root to step down.

“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England men’s Test captain,” Root said in a statement issued by the England board (ECB).

“It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right.”

Since taking charge in 2017 as Alastair Cook’s successor, Root led England in a record 64 Tests. His 27 wins and 26 defeats as captain are also records.

“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride,” Root added.

“I have loved leading my country, but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.”

Root, who said in late March he wanted to continue as captain, is England’s second-highest Test run-scorer of all time behind Cook and his tally of 5,295 runs as skipper is the highest by an England captain.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who was Root’s deputy, has been tipped as a favorite to become the next captain, while bookmakers have made bowler Stuart Broad the second favorite.

“I look forward to helping the next captain, my team mates and coaches in whatever way I can,” Root added.

Atherton said he was not surprised by Root’s decision to step down and that Stokes was the “obvious” replacement.

“It had got to a stage at the end of the Ashes, even before the West Indies tour, where it was pretty clear change was needed,” Atherton told Sky Sports.

“There comes a moment in every England captain’s life where you realize you’ve given it all and you can’t do any more,” he added.

“Ben Stokes is very loyal to Joe and he will feel a lot easier about taking the job if offered given that Root stepped down of his own accord.”

The ECB are also in the process of appointing a new managing director and men’s head coach following the departures of Ashley Giles and Chris Silverwood after the Ashes.

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said Root had been “an exceptional role model” during his five-year tenure.

“I know that every single person who has played or worked under Joe’s captaincy will speak of his integrity and humility as a person, as much as his determination and example as a leader,” Harrison said.

