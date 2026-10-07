LONDON: A British couple imprisoned by Tehran for alleged espionage have been seen by UK officials after a more than 100-day wait, their family has said.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman were convicted of espionage and given a 10-year prison sentence in February this year, Sky News reported.

Both have denied the charges.

A family-led campaign group, Free Lindsay and Craig, is working to secure the release of the Foremans.

The group said in a statement that British officials have now seen the pair for the first time since June 15, and that the family has been granted one call per week to the couple.

Joe Bennett, Lindsay’s son, says he has only spoken to his mother once in five months.

“I don’t want another assurance that a phone call should happen. I want the phone to ring. And I don’t want ‘immediate release’ to become another powerful phrase that changes nothing about where they wake up tomorrow morning,” he said.

Craig, 52, and Lindsay, 53, from East Sussex, were imprisoned in Iran after authorities accused them of espionage on behalf of the UK and Israel.

The couple were arrested in January 2025 inside Iran while enjoying a round-the-world motorcycle journey from Europe to Australia.

They have been jailed inside Evin Prison, the notorious facility in Tehran used to imprison dissidents and foreign nationals.

Lindsay, in a diary entry, described the charges against her and her husband as a “joke; lies and nonsense.”

The couple conducted a hunger strike for three months earlier this year in protest over their jail term.

The campaign group’s statement said that Craig told UK officials he had regained about 10 kg of the 17 kg he lost during the hunger strike.

The couple reportedly appear physically stronger than when they were last seen.

The statement said that the Oct. 5 meeting followed “a gap of 112 days, during which both endured prolonged hunger strikes and their family was left with desperately limited contact.

“For Lindsay’s son, Joe Bennett, the human reality is even harder to comprehend. In the last five months, he has only spoken to his mother for approximately 10 minutes.”

Lindsay’s medication has reportedly not reached her in Evin Prison, where basic welfare items are rare and access to legal representation is difficult due to a lack of contact.

When British officials visited the couple, Lindsay showed them a written document dated June 3.

It contained a series of conditions that she said had been agreed upon as a result of her hunger strike, including phone contact, consular access, legal representation and basic welfare provisions.

Months later, however, most of those issues remain unresolved, the family said.

Ed Miliband, the UK’s foreign minister, raised the case of the Foremans with Abbas Araghchi, his Iranian counterpart, at the UN General Assembly last month.

He repeated the UK government’s call for the couple’s immediate release.

Bennett said: “I welcomed Ed Miliband raising mum and Craig directly with his Iranian counterpart at the UN. That matters.

“It is important that the British government is publicly saying they should be released. But once you use the word ‘immediate,’ there has to be urgency behind it.”