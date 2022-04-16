You are here

Saudi-based TruKKer plans global expansion

Saudi-based TruKKer plans global expansion
TruKKer operates in eight countries with a fleet of over 40,000 trucks integrating demand and supply for land freight services based on real-time data analytics. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2022
Nour ElShaeri

Saudi-based TruKKer plans global expansion

Saudi-based TruKKer plans global expansion
  • The freight network raises a Series B fund worth $96 million
Updated 16 April 2022
Nour ElShaeri

RIYADH: TruKKer, a Saudi-based startup offering logistics in the land freight sector, plans to strengthen its operation in the region while expanding into new geographies after raising a Series B fund worth $96 million recently. 

“Our immediate goal is to drive growth in current markets as well as expand into Commonwealth of Independent States and Europe countries,” TruKKer Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

Founded in 2016, TruKKer currently operates in eight countries with a fleet of over 40,000 trucks integrating demand and supply for land freight services based on real-time data analytics. 




TruKKer currently operates in eight countries with a fleet of over 40,000 trucks integrating demand and supply for land freight services based on real-time data analytics. (Reuters/File)

“We harbor very ambitious plans to become the No. 1 digital land aggregator in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region,” he said.

Revenue model

TruKKer uses a digital freight aggregation business model to match supply and demand. It receives the truck demand from clients and then uses a predictive analytics matching system to source available trucks from fleet owners and individual truck owners.

“The spread between our buy (cost paid to the vendor) and sell (invoice amount to clients) represents TruKKer’s margin on a unit trip basis,” Agarwal explained.

He added that TruKKer’s innovation revolves around humancentric problem solving with around 400 members currently working in its team.

Agarwal pointed out that the industry is a large dynamic market governed by strong cross-border trade between Gulf Cooperation Council countries as well as Europe and Asia, and a large landmass with a high population and industrial hubs.

“Trucking, despite being one of the largest employing industries, suffers from huge fragmentation: Lack of standardization in business processes, weak technology adoption, and a fractured set of financial processes that have worked in concert for years,” Agarwal added.

TruKKer’s competition includes other companies that offer a digital freight connecting platform like Egypt-based Trella and UAE-based Trukkin.

Saudi market

TruKKer is betting big on its “home turf” Saudi market as the company expects the Kingdom’s “evolving and forward-looking” regulatory environment in terms of its land transportation space and its Transport General Authority to drive growth.

Agarwal said that the Kingdom acts as a “strategic market” for TruKKer and “one of the key pillars” contributing to the company’s growth. 

Our immediate goal is to drive growth in current markets as well as expand into Commonwealth of Independent States and Europe countries.

Amit Agarwal, TruKKer chief financial officer

“In fact, we very much perceive Saudi as TruKKer’s home turf with our principal investors hailing from the Kingdom. Further, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to establish the Kingdom as a leading logistics hub in the region,” he said.

The company has been engaging with the stakeholders in the ministries and key government institutions. “We can proudly say that we have been receiving positive support from these stakeholders,” Agarwal said. “They have been very welcoming and recognizing our efforts and passion in infusing greater efficiency and value creation in the land freight ecosystem.”

He revealed that TruKKer is due to be recognized by the TGA as a trucking aggregator. Aggarwal added: “We anticipate similar support from other regulatory authorities in the Kingdom that would help us grow further as a digital land freight provider and expand into multiple service verticals.

“These are indeed exciting times in the Kingdom and TruKKer is privileged to cater to the logistics needs of a diversified portfolio of clients with its ever-expanding service offerings.”

Fundraising

The freight industry has been on the rise for the past couple of years, ranking as the highest-funded industry in Egypt in 2021.

TruKKer raised $1.4 million in a seed round in December 2017, followed by $23 million in a Series A round in November 2019, before raising the highest round in the Middle East and North Africa amounting to $96 million in a Series B in February 2022.

The digital freight platform has so far raised over $100 million in a mix of equity and debt funding since its launch in 2016.

Topics: TruKKer Saudi Arabia freight logistics

Dubai takes a big swing at crypto business, steps up game

Dubai takes a big swing at crypto business, steps up game
Updated 17 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Dubai takes a big swing at crypto business, steps up game

Dubai takes a big swing at crypto business, steps up game
  • Binance Holdings to offer its products to investors in the first phase of its operation in the city
Updated 17 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI:  Binance Holdings, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, will offer its products to top institutions and accredited investors in the first phase of its operation in Dubai, the regional head of MENA, Richard Teng, told Arab News.

“We want to become the platform that builds tools to bring about faster crypto adoption and improve freedom of money in the region,” said Teng while adding that the company plans to serve a larger clientele by offering more products.

The prospects seem brighter with the crypto exchange last week receiving its official license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. The company can now operate and expand in the region under the emirate’s ‘test-adapt-scale’ model for digital asset markets.

Richard Teng (Supplied)

“It is an extremely innovative approach from the Dubai government. It recognizes that crypto is quite different from securities, digital tokens, and commodities and proposes a dedicated framework that can serve different parts of the value chain, manage risks and support innovation,” he added.

Teng’s beaming confidence is not based on his hardwired optimism. He has spent 20 years in the regulatory space and understands the region well. He was the CEO of Abu Dhabi Global Market for six years before taking over the mantle of the regional head of one of the world’s largest crypto platforms.

“Working with the Dubai government you realize how well the country supports innovation, crypto adoption, and blockchain development, which is helpful since these factors will become the pillars of several segments of the economy in the future,” said Teng.

FASTFACT

Binance is working toward a crypto-friendly ecosystem that is inclusive, transparent and secure.

Last December, the company signed a partnership deal with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

It is also hiring 100 positions in the UAE to keep up the momentum in the region.

Cryptocurrencies have been in the news recently for their unprecedented role in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Ukrainian government raised millions of dollars to fund its fight against the invasion, turning the spotlight on the tokens. As long you had Internet and a computing device, you could transact.

“Cryptocurrencies will be the future of finance and financial services. They are playing an important role in cross-border payments,” said Teng while adding that it currently poses a considerable challenge because the fees for making payments across borders are incredibly high.

However, Binance is working toward a crypto-friendly ecosystem that is inclusive, transparent and secure. Last December, the company signed a partnership deal with Dubai World Trade Center Authority to help it set up and regulate an international virtual asset ecosystem, making an excellent case for a public-private partnership in the digital space. It is also hiring 100 positions in the UAE to keep up the momentum in the region.

“We are working closely with institutions to make sure the next generation is ready for crypto, blockchain and tokenomics,” he said. The company will soon be introducing training programs in the region on the markets and how to trade responsibly.

Also, as part of its effort to instill faith in the currency, Binance runs an emergency insurance fund that protects customers, called Secure Asset Fund for Users, or SAFU. Launched in 2018, the fund now stands at over $1 billion. If any user suffers a loss due to illegal activity such as hacking, the company compensates for the loss.

Yet, there is a fair amount of skepticism among potential investors about the concept of a decentralized world of finance and its high volatility. It’s a matter of time when mature businesses and nations embrace the innate strengths of the crypto business and profit from it.

Topics: #crypto Binance Holdings Richard Teng cryptocurrencies

Saudi megaprojects set to revive cement industry

Saudi megaprojects set to revive cement industry
Updated 16 April 2022
Mona Alami
Salma Wael
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi megaprojects set to revive cement industry

Saudi megaprojects set to revive cement industry
  • KSA witnesses a surge in construction activities due to the Red Sea and other development projects
Updated 16 April 2022
Mona Alami Salma Wael Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: A surge in construction activities due to the Red Sea and other development projects in Saudi Arabia is expected to drive the recovery of the cement industry after the demand dwindled last year on account of the pandemic.

“The industry will be positively affected by renewed construction in the north, with the Red Sea Project, and residential developments. The effect won’t be immediate but will reflect on the long haul, until 2030,” said Omar Hatoum, general manager of Saudi concrete products manufacturers, SACEP, in an interview with Arab News.

In terms of residential developments, he said the Kingdom has already done a lot in past years. “This means the impact of any new developments on the sector will be spread over the next several years,” he explained. “These projects will translate into a gradual growth in the cement industry.” 

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital, expects construction activity to boom on the back of rising commodity prices that have soared significantly this year, according to a cement report released by the asset management firm in late March.

“We also expect the inflationary trend to cap cement demand, as we expect cement sales will be flat to negative in 2022, compared to 2021, and constrain an increase in cement prices,” he said.

Although Al-Sudairi sees the financial performance of the cement sector improving, he expects improvement to be capped by weak demand and pricing conditions.

Suspended capacities

The cement market in Saudi Arabia is concentrated with 17 market players in the country, according to Argaam.

Saudi-based Al-Emar Group Chairman Abdullatif Saleh Alsheikh points out that the country’s cement companies are currently operating at around 60 percent of their total capacity. “This leaves room for growth as companies reach full production potential,” added Alsheikh.

He does not see any new cement factories coming up soon, although some could open branches in the north to meet fresh demand there.

Cement volume for the eight months ending August 2021 increased marginally, by 4.5 percent year-on-year, according to a report by Al-Rajhi Capital, released late last year.

The annual average growth rate in the cement industry – calculated by Arab News based on Argaam Investment Company figures – amounted to 3.3 percent.

Last year, the market was weighed down due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the slowdown in development projects. A gradual easing of restrictions and renewed construction, especially in megaprojects, is expected to bolster this year’s cement sector.

Al-Sudairi, in a report released last September, forecasted a recovery for the cement industry in 2022. He attributed this to projected spending growth to execute various mega and giga projects across the country. “These, in turn, are likely to aid in the recovery of construction product. However, these will take time to aid cement volume,” he noted.

The cement industry witnessed slow growth and contractions in 2021, except for April and May.

Cement volume growth in April and May of 2021 was at 41 percent and 65 percent, respectively, year-on-year, according to Al-Sudairi.

“The growth for these two months was primarily driven by a lower base during the previous years due to COVID-related lockdown and travel restrictions. Excluding these months, cement sales would have been lower compared to the previous year,” he underlined in his report released last year.

Sluggish returns

Additionally, the cement industry witnessed heavy contractions over the last quarter of 2021. As an example, the aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers decreased 6 percent to 4.9 million tons in January 2022, compared to 5.2 million tons in the same month the year before, according to a report by Argaam.

Total sales decreased 7 percent to 4.8 million tons in December 2021, from 5.2 million tons in the same month the year before. In November 2021, cement sales fell 5 percent to 4.7 million tons in November, compared to 4.9 million tons in the same month year before. They dropped even further to 10 percent and 4.5 million tons in October, compared to 4.9 million tons a year earlier.

This south-bound trend was reflected in Saudi companies’ profits, as the overall profit of 14 Saudi-listed cement companies dropped 29 percent in 2021 as revenues fell on the back of lower selling prices. 

FASTFACT

Increase in cement volume for the eight months ending August 2021 increased marginally, by 4.5 percent year-on-year, according to a report by Al-Rajhi Capital, released late last year.

The cement majors posted a collective profit of SR2.5 billion ($667 million) during the year, down from SR3.6 billion a year ago.

For example, a leading industry player, Saudi Cement, recorded a 27 percent decline in profit to SR332 million in 2021 due to a 10-percent drop in revenue.

Similarly, Najran Cement, Yanbu Cement, Qassim Cement, City Cement, Umm Al-Qura Cement, Eastern Province Cement, Saudi Province Cement, Tabuk Cement, Yamama Cement and Hail Cement all witnessed profit declines.

However, Northern Region Cement bucked the trend as its profit remained almost unchanged at SR107 million, even as sales dipped. Al-Jouf Cement, on the other hand, widened losses from SR98 million to SR150 million in 2021.

A drop in sales may not have been the only factor in companies’ profitability.

Riyadh Cement and Arabian Cement saw higher sales by 14 and 19 percent, respectively, and still recorded lower profits.

In the case of Yamama, although the company increased cement deliveries to the local market to 5.22 million tons in 2021 from 4.6 million tons in 2020, its sales revenues dropped by 23 percent year-on-year to SR735 million.

This downtrend suggests that in the case of Yamama Cement, the implied average price of one ton of cement on an ex-factory basis fell approximately 30 percent to SR140 per ton in 2021 from SR200 per ton in 2020.

“In our opinion, the fall in cement demand year-on-year can be attributed to lower construction activity due to a shortage in labor supply and the new regulations relating to new building permits,” added Al-Sudairi in the report.

Operational bottlenecks

Other key market challenges and fresh dynamics that are expected to impact the cement industry in Saudi Arabia include the expat levy on foreign nationals and the adoption of greener and newer technology for low-power-consuming plants.

The expat levy on foreign nationals was considered a significant challenge for the cement market in Saudi Arabia, according to a paper titled: “Cement Market in Saudi Arabia – Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025.”

“This expat levy is especially taxing on companies that have a workforce comprising more foreign nationals than Saudi nationals,” the paper stated.

In terms of new dynamics, the report noted that Saudi’s cement industry is eyeing greener and low consumption factories as fuel and energy costs typically account for 30-40 percent of total production costs.

“As a result, cement vendors in the region are focusing on adopting alternate ways to deal with expected increases in production costs due to higher energy prices,” it added.

Other trends include changes in cement price forecasts. Saudi vendors are further encouraging the launch of new products and expanding their client base after the ban on cement export was lifted. The relaxation in export restrictions aimed to promote the construction industry’s recovery. “If the ban isn’t reimposed, cement prices could go up again,” said Hatoum.

Topics: Saudi Cement Saudi cement producers SACEP

Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1

Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1

Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports have witnessed a growth in cars imports amid an increase in cargo throughput tonnage during the first quarter of 2022, official statistics showed.

The first three months of the year have recorded an increase in the numbers of cars by 12.85 percent with a total of 219,488 cars, data published by the Saudi Ports Authority, MAWANI showed.

Passengers increased by 61.70 percent to 258,076.

The Kingdom's ports cargo throughput increased by 7.18 percent with a total of more than 74 million tons during the first quarter of 2022.

The number of transshipment containers increased by 5.91 percent with a total of 1.3 million TEUs, compared to numbers recorded during the same time of last year.

Vessels increased by 0.28 percent with a total of 3,186 vessels.

Saudi ports, however, recorded a 1.27 percent decline in containers, with a total of 2.5 million, as the number of imported livestock decreased by 57.75 percent with a total of 336,581 head of livestock.

Development in the national economy, growth of trade activity in the Kingdom, and forming strategic partnerships with major global shipping lines, all contributed to strengthening Saudi ports connections with eastern and western ports, and increasing throughput volumes, according to MAWANI.

MAWANI aims to reinforce the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub and a link that connects the three continents, through initiatives like Smart Ports, which targets automating operations at Saudi ports.

The authority launched its Smart Ports initiative on March 20, at the Fourth Industrial Revolution event in the Kingdom, and signed agreements with Saudi Telecom Co., Ericsson, Huawei, the Saudi Global Ports Co., the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Co., and DP World.

Through these agreements, MAWANI aims to make Saudi ports a pioneer in applying modern technologies and enhancing their competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

Saudi ports are entering a crucial stage of transforming into automated smart ports by adopting the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution with their advanced applications, Omar bin Talal Hariri, president of the ports authority, said during the launch ceremony.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Mawani

Oil prices up, Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays

Oil prices up, Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

Oil prices up, Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays

Oil prices up, Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

TOKYO: Asian shares fell in muted trading as markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays.

Benchmark US crude oil for May delivery rose $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 9 cents to $3.38 a gallon. May heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.85 a gallon. May natural gas rose 30 cents to $7.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $9.80 to $1,974.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 33 cents to $25.70 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.72 a pound.
Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong were among markets observing holidays on Friday. US and European markets also were closed.
Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to coronavirus outbreaks and the war in Ukraine are weighing on sentiment.
“The Russia-Ukraine conflict inflation effects are now more meaningful than direct military developments in a market sense. These consequences have fabricated an uncertain environment that could keep investors wary,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
“It should be a quiet session given the Good Friday holidays,” he added.
The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was darkening the outlook for most countries and reaffirmed the danger high inflation presents to the global economy.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 percent to finish at 27,093.19. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.8 percent to 2,696.06. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.5 percent to 3,211.24.
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks. The S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent to 4,392.59, ending a shortened trading week with a 2.1 percent decline.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent to 34,451.23. The Nasdaq fell 2.1 percent to 13,351.08. Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 fell 1 percent to 2,004.98.
A quartet of big banks reported noticeable declines in their first-quarter profits as the latest earnings season kicks into gear. Volatile markets and the war in Ukraine caused deal-making to dry up while a slowdown in the housing market meant fewer people sought mortgages.
Citigroup rose 1.6 percent while Wells Fargo fell 4.5 percent. Morgan Stanley rose 0.7 percent and Goldman Sachs slipped 0.1 percent.
Bond yields rose again, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to 2.83 percent.
“With higher oil prices, higher bond yields, (it) implies the market continues to worry about inflation, worried about Ukraine, worried about the Fed’s response to all of this,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
Technology stocks led the way lower Thursday, offsetting gains elsewhere in the market. Pricey valuations for many of the bigger technology companies give them more sway in directing the broader market higher or lower. Microsoft fell 2.7 percent.
Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending also weighed on the market. Amazon fell 2.5 percent. Energy stocks rose along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil rose 1.2 percent.
Investors again turned their attention to the drama surrounding Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk and Twitter. Musk offered to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share, two weeks after revealing he’d accumulated a 9 percent stake.
Musk has criticized Twitter for not living up to free speech principles and said, in a regulatory filing, that it needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter’s stock fell 1.7 percent at $45.08, well below Musk’s offering price.
Wall Street had mixed economic data to review following several hot inflation reports earlier in the week. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.5 percent in March, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, as consumers continue to spend despite high inflation.
The number of people seeking unemployment benefits ticked up last week, according to the Labor Department, but remained at a historically low level. The data reflect a robust US labor market with near record-high job openings and few layoffs.
Inflation remains at its highest levels in 40 years in the US and that has economists and analysts closely watching how consumers react to higher prices on everything from food to clothing and gasoline.
In energy trading, benchmark US crude added $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel on Thursday, closing nearly 11 percent higher for the week. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel. Markets were closed Friday.
In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 126.65 Japanese yen from 125.89 yen. It is hovering near 20-year highs. The euro cost $1.0815, down from $1.0832.

Topics: economy

Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia’s Sime Darby over labor concerns

Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia’s Sime Darby over labor concerns
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby over labor concerns

Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia’s Sime Darby over labor concerns
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 : Italian confectionary giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the United States found the Malaysian planter used forced labor, in a reputational blow for the palm producer and for Malaysia.
Labour practices across the Southeast Asian country have come under scrutiny in the past two years, with six companies including Sime Darby banned by US customs over forced labor allegations.
Palm oil, the most widely used vegetable oil, is a key ingredient in Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella spread, giving the iconic products their smooth texture and shelf life.
“On 6th April, we have requested all our direct suppliers to stop supplying Ferrero with palm oil and palm kernel oil sourced indirectly from Sime Darby, until further notice,” Ferrero told Reuters by email.
“Ferrero will comply with the US Customs and Border Protection’s decision,” it said.
Although Ferrero buys relatively little of the edible oil from Sime Darby, its move — following similar halts by Cargill Inc, Hershey Co. and General Mills Inc. — could hurt Sime Darby’s standing as a leader in sustainably produced palm oil.
Sime Darby told Reuters it has taken steps in the area of human rights and that all its stakeholders who are committed to sustainability can be assured of its commitment and leadership in the industry. Ferrero is not a customer, it added.
“We are also in regular communication with all key stakeholders, particularly customers who have their own commitments,” it said.
Sime Darby’s shares were down 4 percent on Friday afternoon, weaker than the main Malaysian stock index, which was 0.3 percent lower.
“It’s very critical that Sime move fast to further alleviate any concern following the departure of some of these key customers,” said Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, adding that other buyers could also suspend purchases as the labor concerns drag on.
Ferrero, responding to queries this week from Reuters about suppliers receiving its requests to stop buying from Sime Darby, said it does not buy directly from the Malaysian firm, which it said supplies 0.25 percent of its palm oil volumes.
 

