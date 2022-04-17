Charity Ramadan campaign raises $480m in nine days

You are here

  • Launched in 2021, Ehsan aims to promote the values of charitable work in Saudi society and develop the country’s nonprofit sector
RIYADH: A national campaign for charitable work has received more than SR1.8 billion ($480 million) in donations on the ninth day of its launch.

The campaign was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a $20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The campaign is being run through the Ehsan platform, which was developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to promote charitable giving in the country.

So far, this year’s Ramadan campaign raised SR1,841,137,724 for those people facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick and the elderly.

During the first Ramadan campaign last year, the king and crown prince made multiple donations through Ehsan that pushed the platform’s total funds past the SR1 billion mark.

Launched in 2021, Ehsan aims to promote the values of charitable work in Saudi society and develop the country’s nonprofit sector by increasing its efficiency and reliability, encouraging donations through the transparency of charitable and development activities, and working with different government agencies and sectors.

It has been developed to be easily accessible to people living in the Kingdom by allowing them to donate to various causes such as giving food baskets to families, providing care for the elderly, helping medical patients and covering education tuition and supplies for orphans and to follow the progress of their contributions in a digitally secure way.

Ehsan is monitored by a committee of 11 government agencies and a Shariah committee chaired by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq.

The platform receives donations from individuals, companies and banks via the platform’s website and application /https://ehsan.sa and the benefactor call center 8001247000, as well as via SMS.

 

History speaks and culture shines in Jeddah’s Mishraqah

  • Art and cultural center has a distinct Saudi identity and speaks to the local community’s passion and has a national orientation toward the Quality of Life program
JEDDAH: When entering Jeddah’s historical district from the northern gate near the Al-Bayaa roundabout, the city’s walls and historical buildings catch visitors’ eyes.

Most visitors get the impression that they are stepping back in time. The location lets them delve into the depths of history and contemplate the lives of the people who once lived in the historical area.

Through alleys and corridors, visitors will come across a corner in the center of the historical area turned into a daily meeting place and a cultural salon that promotes cultural, literary, artistic and heritage knowledge.

The Arbab Alheraf, an art and culture center, this year introduced Mishraqah Jeddah Al-Balad, located at Bait Alhodaif, as part of the area’s Ramadan festival.

Mishraqah is a nonprofit art organization that includes a small museum of 14 rooms. It displays items from 1910-1980, including art, photography, newspapers and magazines, and nostalgic items such as Carrom boards, currencies and more.

FASTFACT

Mishraqah is a nonprofit art organization that includes a small museum of 14 rooms. It displays items from 1910-1980, including art, photography, newspapers and magazines, and nostalgic items such as carrom boards, currencies and more.

Speaking to Arab News, Arbab Alheraf founder Abdullah S. Alhodaif said that Mishraqah, which means “shining” in Arabic, is a “unique and genuine cultural window” that showcases the uniqueness of Saudi culture through a variety of creative works. It hosts inspirational people to speak about their creative experiences and share them with the rest of society.

“Throughout the month of Ramadan, we begin every day at 10 p.m. in the evening and end at 1 a.m. at Bait Alhodaif, where Mishraqah shines and presents a series of events with a creative and authentic touch. We will host a number of knowledgeable individuals who will be permeated by events that will enrich culture, history and human development,” he said.

He added: “In Mishraqah, there are many details, including a physical art exhibition representing the authenticity of Jeddah, an audio art exhibition telling the story of Islam since its inception, and Sohbat Naqa (Good Company), which is a social experience that makes you share your experience with a stranger in a deep psychological way.”

Since the project’s inception in 2016, the group has adopted an approach that incorporates many cultural and artistic events into a package of activities and programs to serve as the first foundation of various cultural projects. In the last six years, the project has hosted over 1,300 cultural night events.

Abdullah S. Alhodaif, Founder of Arbab Alheraf

Alhodaif said that visitors to historic Jeddah can find Saudi originality in Mishraqah Jeddah Al-Balad through a collection of creative works.

Mishraqah has played host to elite names such as Sohayb Godus, an actor and writer; Shahad Nazer, a yoga instructor; Saudi historian and coffee expert Majed Al-Ahdal; Saudi designer Nawaf Al-Nassar; another famous designer, Wed Zahid; and Saudi poet Abdullah Thabit.

Since its inception, Arbab Alheraf has served as an important cultural and artistic initiative. It has a distinct Saudi identity and speaks to the local community’s passion as well as the national orientation toward the Quality of Life Program.

It aims to work in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s cultural ambitions. Alhodaif said: “Since the project’s inception in 2016, the group has adopted an approach that incorporates many cultural and artistic events into a package of activities and programs to serve as the first foundation of various cultural projects. In the last six years, the project has hosted over 1,300 cultural night events.”

Saudi Arabia launches program to reduce SR40bn food waste

  • The volume of waste in the Kingdom had reached about SR40 billion
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday launched plans to reduce SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) in food waste through a national program from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

During his speech at the launch ceremony and the first meeting of the board of trustees, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail stressed the importance of preserving the blessings of food and the country’s Islamic teachings and values.

He said that excessive food waste and the disposal of large quantities of food were hurting food security and the Kingdom's economy.

He revealed that the volume of waste in the Kingdom had reached about SR40 billion, saying the problem needed to be addressed in several ways. The most important of these was activating the community and government to find positive ways of making use of food waste.

The goal of the program was to create a sustainable legal entity to maximize community participation in solutions to reduce food waste, he added.

The ministry aims to achieve its goals by providing a source of financial support, knowledge, logistical information, and community sources.

Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said the Kingdom’s interest in the nonprofit sector was part of the social development aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030.

The ministry has strategic objectives to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product, and the initiative to establish the program is an essential step in supporting the growth of charitable work.

The two ministers expressed their hope that the National Program for Reducing Food Loss would contribute to achieving sustainability and enhancing community awareness around reducing food waste.

The program seeks to raise community awareness about the efficiency of consumer behavior and ways to reduce food loss and waste rates, in line with the Kingdom's Islamic values in preserving the blessings of food.

Nonprofits focus on people with disabilities during Ramadan

  • Sa3ee (Sa’i) for Rehabilitation and Employment for Disabilities has launched its third Ghaith initiative to contribute to the rehabilitation and employment of people with disabilities
  • Chairman of sa3ee Marzouq Al-Otaibi: The initiative aims to support people through courses, training programs and psychosocial counseling throughout the holy month of Ramadan
RIYADH: Nonprofit associations in Saudi Arabia, especially charitable organizations, are using the holy month of Ramadan to achieve their goals.

Sa3ee (Sa’i) for Rehabilitation and Employment for Disabilities launched its third Ghaith initiative on Friday to contribute to the rehabilitation and employment of people with disabilities in the Kingdom.

The initiative aims to support these people through courses, training programs, and psychosocial counseling from a specialist team throughout the month, according to Marzouq Al-Otaibi, chairman of sa3ee.

A lecture called “Sensing Blessings” took place during the inauguration of the Ghaith initiative. It included the importance of sensing blessings and aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad.

The concept for the initiative emerged during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after a woman with disabilities requested an online training course.

“But a team sought to turn this request into the idea of the Ghaith initiative, which in its first edition served more than 14,600 people in 10 countries around the world, and the initiative continued (so that) it is held every year in Ramadan to bring relief to people with disabilities,” Al-Otaibi said.

The initiative includes implementing accredited training courses, psychological and social legal counseling, religious Ramadan evenings, vocational training for people with disabilities, and seeking to provide this group with job opportunities.

Al-Otaibi described the social interaction with the Ghaith initiative as “wonderful and fruitful.”

“The initiative was presented under the auspices of the Tanmiah Food Company, and everyone can sponsor the available initiatives and programs,” he said.

He said that Sa3ee could do a lot by sponsoring companies and donors as it had a specialist team with the “passion and determination” to serve people with disabilities.

Abdul Rahman Al-Bahli, director of the National Association of the Blind (Kafeef), said that associations had a responsibility to choose beneficial programs, develop their application, raise standards of trust with the community, and apply accurate governance standards approved by authorities.

He added that associations were now under the control of authorities, through the oversight of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the legal accountant appointed by the ministry, general assemblies, and donors.

He said these authorities were applying precise standards that obligated associations with clear mechanisms.

Abdullah Bin Saeed, a former member of the board of directors at the Physically Disabled Adults Association (Harakia), stressed the importance of holding seminars that encouraged positivity and emphasized social cohesion, especially with the disabled, because it “spreads hope” in souls.

“I benefited greatly from the religious lectures organized by the Sa3ee,” said Bin Saeed, who attended the launch of the Ghaith initiative. “The lecturer was convincing to us. I deeply thank them.”

Majed Al-Kharji, an intellectual education teacher, believed the Ghaith initiative was distinguished by its diversity, in religious and practical terms, and the diversity of program beneficiaries.

“Everyone benefits. Undoubtedly, its focus on the practical aspect provided people with disabilities with opportunities to develop their skills and motivate them to generate appropriate societal ideas,” Al-Kharji said.

Al-Kharji, owner of the Twitter handle @speciaedl, which is concerned with special education, added that the community’s interaction with charitable accounts was weak in terms of follow-up and dissemination. This meant that the interaction was very limited.

“Because achieving the account’s goals requires the community's support in promoting these accounts, and at the same time it requires activity and innovation from those responsible for these accounts,” he added.

Saeed H. Al-Ejil, a member of the Saudi Journalists Association, believed that social interaction with the efforts of the nonprofit sector was good in general and that the interaction with the Ghaith initiative, in particular, was not surprising.

He praised the initiative for selecting lecturers who contributed to the presence or follow-up of important and influential figures in society.

These events contributed to educating the community, spreading positivity, urging teamwork, “and contributing to finding some job opportunities for those looking for work through volunteer platforms or others,” he said.

Corruption authorities make arrests in 13 cases

  • Nazaha said the cases included financial and administrative corruption crimes, abuse of power, embezzlement and money laundering
  • The authority arrested five Ministry of Health employees for exploiting the influence of the public office, embezzlement, and forgery
JEDDAH: The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority has put up information on its official Twitter account about 13 corruption cases it has been pursuing.

The authority, also known as Nazaha, said the cases included financial and administrative corruption crimes, abuse of power, embezzlement and money laundering.

Below are four of the most prominent of the cases.

A resident working for a local company has been suspended for bribery, receiving money transfers to his personal accounts outside the Kingdom in Switzerland.

Investigations revealed bribery of SR1,296,061 ($346,000) from the manager of a foreign company in exchange for obtaining a subcontract with the resident’s company that is also in contract with a university in Saudi Arabia.

The authority also arrested five Ministry of Health employees for exploiting the influence of the public office, embezzlement, and forgery.

They were caught taking SR9,263,900 in the form of salaries and entitlements of foreign ministry employees who left the Kingdom after the expiry of their contracts by modifying and adding the bank account numbers belonging to them and their acquaintances.

In another case involving bribery, exploiting the influence of public office and money laundering, Nazaha suspended a retired military pilot, a major general of the Royal Saudi Air Force, at the Ministry of Defense.

The pilot was arrested for obtaining SR9,000,000 in installments and a luxury vehicle with an estimated market value of SR500,000 from a resident working for a company contracting with the Air Force.

He accepted these bribes in return for facilitating the procedures for disbursing the company’s financial dues irregularly during his work and forcing some Air Force employees to deposit the amounts of rented buildings from the Ministry in his bank accounts.

The authority arrested a resident working as a consulting engineer and intermediary in a municipality of one of the regions.

Upon investigation, the authority found that he had received SR520,000 in exchange for enabling a commercial entity to obtain contracts to implement fake projects worth SR1,000,000 without actually implementing them on the ground.

It was also found that SR500,000 out of the total seized amount was requested by the mayor of one of the governorates who was also arrested.

Ramadan inspires athletes to head to gym and stay fit

  • Gym business in Jeddah booms as fitness facilities offer discounts, extend hours until late to meet increased demand
JEDDAH: Serious athletes or hardcore enthusiasts during the holy month tend to exercise before and after breaking their fast, leading to overcrowded health centers.

Since the start of Ramadan, the gym business in Jeddah has boomed, especially as  gyms and fitness facilities often offer attractive discounts on memberships and group exercise packages during the holy month. Many gyms’ hours also extend until late at night to meet the increased demand.

Gyms in Ramadan are open from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and then reopen from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 am. The working hours are adapted to the period of fasting.

Nader Abdul Jawad, an Egyptian trainer at The First Gym in Jeddah, said that the number of people joining the gym increases during Ramadan as it becomes crowded there from 3p.m. to 5 p.m. or after iftar.

While Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and devoting more time to religious aspects, it doesn’t mean you should stop training or exercising. This is a good time to make a change.

Nader Abdul Jawad, Egyptian trainer

He said that during Ramadan, gyms everywhere transform into overcrowded hot spots for young and old people struggling to stay in shape.

Abdul Jawad said that he had noticed a slight increase in the number of people — most of whom are between 25 and 40 — visiting his club during Ramadan.

“While the younger ones prefer to visit after breaking their fast, the majority of the older generations prefer to finish their work and then come to the club before breaking their fast,” he said.

He said that the gym had seen a 68 percent increase in group fitness classes, 50 percent cardio workouts and stretching, and a 23 percent rise in the use of indoor tracks for walking.

Meanwhile, the more intense weight-training sessions saw a 43 percent decrease, while the average number of workouts booked per person was 3.5 per week.

“While Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and devoting more time to religious aspects, it doesn’t mean you should stop training or exercising. This is a good time to make a change,” Abdul Jawad said.

During Ramadan many gym-goers, such as Turki Al-Qahtani, approach their training sessions in two ways: He will train before he begins his day of fasting or immediately after.

FASTFACT

● Nader Abdul Jawad said that the gym had seen a 68 percent increase in group fitness classes, 50 percent cardio workouts and stretching, and a 23 percent rise in the use of indoor tracks for walking.

The 29-year-old told Arab News, as he was walking to do his daily exercise at the gym, that Ramadan is no excuse not to work out.

“The holy month should not be (the month) when you give up on your fitness goals. Rather, make Ramadan a time to recharge so you can hit the gym strong after these four weeks,” he said.

With the rise in popularity of exercise at gyms, many men and women are using Ramadan as a chance to start a new healthier routine that they hope will keep their body in good shape, and to lose weight and stay fit.

Nasir Abu Dawood, a banker, is one of the many athletes across Jeddah who have found individual ways to maintain their fitness during the holy month.

“Working at a bank made it very hard for me to work out, but luckily some of the health clubs have extended their hours to past midnight,” he said.

“For me, midnight is the most convenient time. I’ve had enough time to digest my food, do my prayers, finish my work, and the gym is nice and empty.”

Jordanian Asim Al-Awsaf is one of those who prefer to train late at night at the gym. He visits the Ultimate Power Gym in Rawda district Jeffah every night at 12 a.m. during Ramadan. “The Taraweeh prayer finishes by 10 pm, and then I have to arrange a time to work out,” he said.

“I cannot go to the gym earlier because it is very crowded as everyone wants to train before the gym closes.”

On the other hand, many women prefer to exercise two hours before iftar to maintain a high level of fitness, despite the thirst and hunger during the daytime of Ramadan.

Hanan Al-Awfi, a regular walker, said that she likes to walk or exercise daily. During Ramadan she prefers to exercise before iftar. “You can push yourself a little more knowing that you’re going to break your fast soon,” she said.

