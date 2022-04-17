MENA Content Creator Awards reveals judging panel

Ramadan discounts from Al-Ghandi Auto on Chevrolet & GMC

Capturing the generous spirit of Ramadan, Al-Ghandi Auto is all geared up to unveil an array of exciting deals for potential buyers. The exclusive distributor of Chevrolet and GMC in Dubai and the northern emirates — Al Ghandi Auto’s Ramadan campaign features unparalleled benefits that customers looking forward to buying an All-American automobile during the holy month, can benefit from.

Mark Jenkins, CEO of Al-Ghandi Auto Group, said: “As always, our priority is to provide our customers with the best possible experience. With Ramadan commencing, we are proud to embrace the spirit of giving by bringing offers to our loyal customers that will empower them to own their dream vehicle. We always strive to prioritize the needs of our customers, and these offers are an accurate reflection of our values.”

One of the most popular automotive brands both in the UAE and across the region is Chevrolet. Its legacy spans for decades and this year’s Ramadan offer is certain to cement its reputation as being the brand that continues to manufacture SUVs of choice for young families, adventure seekers and people who enjoy the drive — both on and off-road.

Chevrolet Tahoe — The iconic Chevrolet Tahoe is the official SUV of action, making it an exhilarating ride and a force to be reckoned with. Car buyers can realize their dream of owning a Chevrolet Tahoe, taking advantage of the bumper offer from Al-Ghandi Auto. In addition to the low EMI starting from 3,442 dirhams ($937), customers will receive complimentary registration, tinting, insurance and four years of Roadside Assistance.

Chevrolet Silverado — Known for its strength, reliability and dependability, the Chevrolet Silverado combines a century of truck building know-how with a million kilometers of testing. Customers can walk in now to the Al-Ghandi Auto showroom to avail the discounted offer starting from 2,026 dirhams per month as well as complimentary registration, tinting, insurance and four years of Roadside Assistance.

Chevrolet Traverse — Designed for the motorist who finds meaning in everyday driving, the Chevrolet Traverse has the technology, capability, and safety to take you there. Potential car buyers can take advantage of the discounted EMI offer starting from 2,315 dirhams and receive complimentary registration, tinting, insurance and four years of Roadside Assistance.

GMC Yukon — The epitome of GMC performance, advanced technology and first-class design, the 2022 GMC Yukon gives premium a whole new meaning. Car buyers looking to stand out can make the most of the Al-Ghandi Auto Ramadan offer starting from 3,833 dirhams EMI. The offer is valid on the different variants and includes complimentary registration, tinting, insurance and five years of Roadside Assistance.

GMC Sierra — Engineered to provide abundant power, the confident light-duty pickup truck boasts abundant power and innovative features for the tech-savvy driver. Car buyers with a distinctive style can drive away in this full-size truck for an EMI starting at 2,560 dirhams from Al-Ghandi Auto during this year’s Ramadan season.