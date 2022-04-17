You are here

MENA Content Creator Awards reveals judging panel

BrandRipplr, in collaboration with Media Quest, is launching the MENA Content Creator Awards — the region’s first of its kind event for brands and content creators. Sponsored by YouTube, the event will recognize and award top creators and will be attended by leading brands, industry leaders, regional content creators and top talents — all under one roof.

To help determine the region’s top creators, an exclusive judging session will be held on May 11 with BrandRipplr’s media partner Arab News to host more than 50 prominent experts, marketeers and industry leaders, who will evaluate each nominated creator across different criteria, including creativity, engagement with the audience, and authenticity in collaborating with leading brands.

The winners will be announced later at the Content Creator Awards on May 18, held at Black Venue, Soho Garden, Dubai.

Some of the key brands taking part in the judging session include Google, Gucci, Snapchat, PepsiCo, Visa, The Walt Disney Company, Samsung, Coty and more.

BrandRipplr is the region’s No. 1 influencer marketing agency and platform, with a network of more than 16,000 content creators across MENA, and a portfolio of over 150 brands including PepsiCo, Estée Lauder and Nestle.

The founding asset of Akama Holding, Media Quest is one of the region’s largest and most influential privately-owned media companies.

Mediaquest has a combined offline, online and on-stage portfolio of more than 10 brands including Marie Claire Arabia, Haya, Communicate and MENA Effie Awards.

Starbucks launches ‘Forget Me Not Frappuccino’ in reusable cup in bid to reduce waste

Starbucks launches ‘Forget Me Not Frappuccino’ in reusable cup in bid to reduce waste

As part of Starbucks’ efforts toward eliminating single-use cups, the global coffeehouse has launched the Forget Me Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. It is Starbucks’ first beverage to be served in a complimentary reusable cup.

Running from April 14, the new limited time beverage underscores the coffeehouse’s ongoing efforts to encourage the use of reusable cups. With the immediate objective of waste reduction, Starbucks’ long-term goal and brand aspiration is to influence behavioral change across the region by creating a cultural movement toward reusables by 2025.

Andy Holmes, president of Starbucks MENA Alshaya Group, said: “Starbucks Alshaya MENA is committed to waste reduction and is implementing initiatives to be a more resource positive company in line with the Starbucks global sustainability aspiration to reduce waste sent to landfills by 50 percent by 2030. The new Forget Me Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage served in a complimentary reusable cup for a limited time only aims to encourage customers to join us in achieving that aspiration and positively contribute to better waste management. Our reusable cups are available across all stores. We hope to encourage enduring behavioral change and more Starbucks customers to have their favorite beverage in their own reusable cup at any Starbucks store, instead of a single-use cup.”

Forget Me Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage will be the first beverage to be delivered in a complimentary reusable cup, only in Grande size. In the UAE, the purchase of Forget Me Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage earns Starbucks Rewards app users 22 bonus stars. Described as the “ultimate springtime sensation,” the Forget Me Not beverage offers a sprightly burst of freshness with flavors of bright citrus orange combined with aromatic vanilla. Topped with a zingy orange and vanilla flavor whipped cream, this icy cold drink claims to be the best refreshing sip.

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 33,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world.

Ramadan discounts from Al-Ghandi Auto on Chevrolet & GMC

Ramadan discounts from Al-Ghandi Auto on Chevrolet & GMC

Capturing the generous spirit of Ramadan, Al-Ghandi Auto is all geared up to unveil an array of exciting deals for potential buyers. The exclusive distributor of Chevrolet and GMC in Dubai and the northern emirates — Al Ghandi Auto’s Ramadan campaign features unparalleled benefits that customers looking forward to buying an All-American automobile during the holy month, can benefit from.

Mark Jenkins, CEO of Al-Ghandi Auto Group, said: “As always, our priority is to provide our customers with the best possible experience. With Ramadan commencing, we are proud to embrace the spirit of giving by bringing offers to our loyal customers that will empower them to own their dream vehicle. We always strive to prioritize the needs of our customers, and these offers are an accurate reflection of our values.”

One of the most popular automotive brands both in the UAE and across the region is Chevrolet. Its legacy spans for decades and this year’s Ramadan offer is certain to cement its reputation as being the brand that continues to manufacture SUVs of choice for young families, adventure seekers and people who enjoy the drive — both on and off-road.

Chevrolet Tahoe — The iconic Chevrolet Tahoe is the official SUV of action, making it an exhilarating ride and a force to be reckoned with. Car buyers can realize their dream of owning a Chevrolet Tahoe, taking advantage of the bumper offer from Al-Ghandi Auto. In addition to the low EMI starting from 3,442 dirhams ($937), customers will receive complimentary registration, tinting, insurance and four years of Roadside Assistance.

Chevrolet Silverado — Known for its strength, reliability and dependability, the Chevrolet Silverado combines a century of truck building know-how with a million kilometers of testing. Customers can walk in now to the Al-Ghandi Auto showroom to avail the discounted offer starting from 2,026 dirhams per month as well as complimentary registration, tinting, insurance and four years of Roadside Assistance.

Chevrolet Traverse — Designed for the motorist who finds meaning in everyday driving, the Chevrolet Traverse has the technology, capability, and safety to take you there. Potential car buyers can take advantage of the discounted EMI offer starting from 2,315 dirhams and receive complimentary registration, tinting, insurance and four years of Roadside Assistance.

GMC Yukon — The epitome of GMC performance, advanced technology and first-class design, the 2022 GMC Yukon gives premium a whole new meaning. Car buyers looking to stand out can make the most of the Al-Ghandi Auto Ramadan offer starting from 3,833 dirhams EMI. The offer is valid on the different variants and includes complimentary registration, tinting, insurance and five years of Roadside Assistance.

GMC Sierra — Engineered to provide abundant power, the confident light-duty pickup truck boasts abundant power and innovative features for the tech-savvy driver. Car buyers with a distinctive style can drive away in this full-size truck for an EMI starting at 2,560 dirhams from Al-Ghandi Auto during this year’s Ramadan season.

SABB & Eta’am launch first dry food preservation project

SABB & Eta’am launch first dry food preservation project

The Saudi British Bank and the Saudi Food Bank (Eta’am) have opened Riyadh’s first central catering kitchen, with the goal of preserving surplus dry food and delivering ready-made meals to social security families, orphans, and people with special needs.

This project expands on SABB and Eta’am’s strategic partnership, in which SABB will continue to support Eta’am’s initiatives and projects in the field of food preservation, as well as provide support to partnerships, raise awareness among community organizations, and solidify the concept of social solidarity.

As part of SABB’s community service programs, the bank covered the costs of the project’s construction, operation, and logistics, and Eta’am will facilitate the project’s implementation and management, as well as develop long-term partnerships with food companies based on the principle of preserving dry foods and turning them into ready-to-eat meals.

“The Central Kitchen Project is a great initiative to find innovative solutions to reduce food waste, with the goal of saving more than 500,000 tons of dry and canned goods in food industries to transform and distribute to beneficiaries as a means of achieving food security and sustainable development goals,” said Abdullah Al-Mehrij, senior manager of corporate social responsibility at SABB. Notably, as part of its social responsibility programs, SABB continues to support and encourage social projects aimed at developing and strengthening communities, as well as improving the living conditions of low-income families.

Recently, the bank signed a cooperation agreement with the National Developmental Housing Foundation as part of its social responsibility efforts, with the goal of providing housing for families in need by e-linking its loyalty points program ICSABB+ with the Jood Eskan housing platform.

Jeddah Marriott appoints Muntaser Allaf as general manager

Jeddah Marriott appoints Muntaser Allaf as general manager

Muntaser Allaf has been appointed general manager of the recently opened Jeddah Marriott Hotel Madinah Road. The highly respected hospitality professional will head up the team with more than 26 years of experience in hotel operations, including strategic planning and leadership.

Allaf began his career with the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center in 1996, ahead of more than two decades spent progressing with a number of Marriott brands. His career journey took him from North America to the Middle East, where he enriched his skills through four openings in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

“With multi-brand experience, as well as pre-opening and property acquisition, Allaf was the ideal choice for such a vibrant gateway to the Kingdom’s two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah,” a statement said.

The new general manager will begin by hiring in key positions, building dynamic teams for the premium Red Sea hotel property.

“Our hotel will be a great addition to the Marriott brand and will strengthen our presence in such an important market like Saudi Arabia. Working in the hospitality industry is not a regular job; it is a passion to create memorable and lasting experiences for guests. And what better time to kick start that journey than during the holy month of Ramadan?” said Allaf.

Allaf earned his BAS in hospitality administration management at the New York Institute of Technology. In his free time, he likes to cook and try new recipes. He also likes traveling and exploring new countries along with his family.

The arrival of the new general manager coincides with the hotel’s Ramadan celebrations. Inspired by the traditional atmosphere and heritage of Jeddah, the property has installed an inviting Ramadan tent, offering complimentary Saudi coffee.

Guests can enjoy “Hijazi Nights” during the iftar and sahoor times at the Olive Tree restaurant. The signature outlet is furnished with additional seating across the terrace, decorated especially for the Ramadan season.

The restaurant offers both iftar and sahoor with oriental and Hijazi menus, in addition to international cuisine served from a buffet along with a live cooking station.

Marriott program develops hospitality leaders in KSA

Marriott program develops hospitality leaders in KSA

Marriott International has reinforced its commitment to developing local talent in Saudi Arabia by launching its fourth iteration of the Tahseen leadership program. The 12-month program, designed in partnership with Cornell University, aims to develop the next generation of hospitality leaders. This year’s program in Saudi Arabia, which also includes Bahraini nationals, will feature more than 37 new participants.

Francisca Martinez, chief human resources officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, said: “Our commitment to investing in young local talent to ensure the success of the Kingdom’s travel and tourism sector is unwavering. We are excited to launch the fourth edition of Tahseen in Saudi Arabia and look forward to developing the next group of hospitality leaders in the Kingdom. We are also delighted to see the continuous career advancement of those leaders who previously graduated from the program in the Kingdom despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”

In partnership with Cornell University, the fourth year of Tahseen in the Kingdom will see 37 participants go through a unique and highly individualized program focused on practical application across all departments as well as an in-depth understanding of leadership skills led by teams across Marriott’s participating hotels.

Tahseen recently celebrated the graduation of its 2021 class, which saw 46 graduates, of which nearly half were women, step into leadership roles within their respective hotels and in the department of their choice.

Since its inception in 2018, more than 110 candidates have graduated from the Tahseen program in the Kingdom. To date, more than 75 percent of the graduates remain employed at a Marriott International hotel and have progressed in their careers across the Kingdom in managerial, supervisory and directorial roles across functions such as sales, human resources, food and beverage, marketing, finance and operations.

The Tahseen program supports Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to create a thriving industry that will provide new employment prospects to a generation of Saudis. The strategy works alongside the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reforms, which aim to create 1 million jobs in the tourism sector, attract 100 million visitors annually, and shape the tourism sector to contribute to 10 percent of the country’s GDP by 2030.

Tahseen’s recent graduates and new candidates shared their thoughts on the program.

Abdulrahman Al-Hadi joined Marriott International as a telephone operator. Since graduating from the Tahseen program in 2018, he has moved on to become the director of sales at Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah. Al-Hadi said: “Taking part in the Tahseen program allowed my career to grow exponentially. I was able to work my way up from telephone operator at the Le Meridien Al-Hada to working on important commercial accounts, thanks to the business and communication skills I acquired during the program.”

Najd Alruwaili, executive assistant at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, who will be a candidate in this year’s program, said: “I am thrilled to be a part of such an incredible program that will offer me the tools and resources I need to succeed in hospitality. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues in the different departments and learning how each department contributes to the hotel’s overall success.”

