Ahead of Eid exodus, govt says 99% Indonesians have COVID-19 antibodies

As the country enjoyed a return to normalcy, more than 162 million Indonesians, over half of the country’s population, have now been fully vaccinated. (AP)
  • More than 85m expected to travel home from cities at the end of Ramadan
JAKARTA: More than 99 percent of Indonesia’s population has developed antibodies against COVID-19, the health minister said on Monday, as tens of millions of people are expected to stream out of cities at the end of Ramadan.

Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, has allowed the annual exodus tradition locally known as “mudik” for the first time since it was banned for two years during the pandemic.

More than 85 million Indonesians are planning to travel at the end of the Muslim holy month this year, according to a survey from the Transportation Ministry, after the government eased COVID-19 testing requirements for domestic travel and dropped quarantine rules for vaccinated foreign arrivals.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said a seroprevalence survey conducted ahead of Eid Al-Fitr showed 99.2 percent of Indonesians have developed antibodies against COVID-19.

“We also measured the level of antibodies. In December when we conducted the (first) sero survey, the antibodies were in the hundreds. But by March it (was) in the thousands, around 7,000 (to) 8,000,” Sadikin said during a press briefing in Jakarta, adding that higher levels of antibodies mean better resistance against the coronavirus and less risks of hospitalization and death.

“This has resulted in the government hoping that this Ramadan, this mudik, can occur smoothly without bringing any negative impact to our people.”

Millions had flouted the poorly enforced bans in the last two years, while previous public holidays in the southeast Asian country had resulted in spikes of coronavirus cases. But the public health situation has since improved, and daily cases at the national level are currently in the hundreds, compared to nearly 65,000 daily cases during the peak of the omicron wave in mid-February.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, who heads Indonesia’s COVID-19 handling committee, urged Indonesians not to travel abroad during the long holiday.

“With this upcoming long holiday, citizens are advised not to travel abroad because we know the situation in other countries is not the same (as) in Indonesia so there’s potential for transmissions from abroad,” Hartarto said.

Bracing for the return of mass travel and notorious road congestion, President Joko Widodo said Indonesians should start hitting the roads early.

“I am calling on the public to go on mudik earlier … don’t forget to obey health protocols, especially to use masks, wash hands, and keep social distance,” Widodo said.

As the country enjoyed a gradual return to normalcy in the last month, more than 162 million Indonesians, over half of the country’s 270-million population, have now been fully vaccinated.

Umi Mubarotun, who lives and works in the outskirts of the capital Jakarta, said she’s planning to return to her hometown in West Java for Eid Al-Fitr next month after skipping mudik last year.

“The government is already allowing mudik this year,” Mubarotun told Arab News.

“I’m not worried because I’m already vaccinated.”

Sri Lanka leader trims Cabinet of relatives

Sri Lanka leader trims Cabinet of relatives
  • The new cabinet retains Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya’s older brother, while leaving out eldest sibling Chamal and younger brother Basil
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s leader dropped two of his brothers and a nephew from his Cabinet Monday, following public anger over the ruling family’s mismanagement of a crippling economic crisis and calls for his resignation.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has presided over the island nation’s most painful downturn in memory and his government is preparing for imminent bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Dozens of lawmakers have turned against the administration and opposition parties have rebuffed invitations to join a unity government from the president, who insists he will remain in office to guide Sri Lanka through the crisis.

Huge protests have nonetheless demanded Rajapaksa stand down, including tens of thousands of people camped outside his seafront office for more than a week.

The new Cabinet retains Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya’s older brother and the head of Sri Lanka’s ruling clan, while leaving out eldest sibling Chamal and younger brother Basil, the former finance minister.

Mahinda’s eldest son Namal, who ran the Sports Ministry and had been touted as a future leader before the crisis, was also dropped.

The 21-member Cabinet is seven people fewer than its predecessor, which resigned en masse two weeks ago in response to public outrage over nepotism and corruption.

Ministers are entitled to several SUVs, a large contingent of bodyguards and unlimited fuel, as well as state housing and entertainment allowances.

New Finance Minister Ali Sabry led a delegation to Washington over the weekend to open talks with the International Monetary Fund from Tuesday, officials said.

Sri Lanka is seeking three to four billion dollars from the IMF to overcome its balance-of-payments crisis and boost depleted reserves.

Apart from the acute shortages, the country is also facing record inflation and lengthy electricity blackouts, as the government has run out of foreign currency to import fuel.

The government last week announced a default on Sri Lanka’s $51 billion foreign debt and the Colombo Stock Exchange has suspended trading for the week to prevent an anticipated market collapse.

Rajapaksa’s parliamentary majority has been thrown into question after former allies deserted the ruling coalition.

The opposition has said it will attempt to topple the government through a no-confidence vote in the coming weeks.

In Bangladeshi capital, a Ramadan passion for Arab cuisine

In Bangladeshi capital, a Ramadan passion for Arab cuisine
  • Arab food can be expensive in Dhaka, but it’s a big hit during the month of fasting
  • Authenticity key to keeping customers happy, restaurateur says
DHAKA: Accustomed to spicy flavors, residents of the Bangladeshi capital rarely venture beyond South Asian cuisine. But that changes during Ramadan, when for many in Dhaka traditional Arab food becomes the first choice for suhoor and iftar meals.

For Middle Eastern restaurants in the city, the Muslim fasting month is a chance to increase sales and build their customer base in the hope satisfied diners will keep coming back even after the season has ended.

Two of the most popular options for Bangladeshis eating at Arab restaurants are kabsa — a rice dish with spice-rubbed meat cooked layer by layer in the same pot, which is regarded as a national dish in all the countries of the Arabian Peninsula — and mandi, which is also rice-based but cooked in a tandoor oven.

For lighter meals, grilled haloumi cheese, hummus, moutabal — a puree of roasted eggplant — and fattoush — a salad made with crisp toasted flatbread, tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers — are also popular.

Raihan Parvez, owner of Authentic Kebab Express in the Banani area of Dhaka, said his sales usually doubled during Ramadan.

“There’s a very good response from customers,” he said.

Diner Mohammed Solaiman said one of his favorite places to eat was Lebanese restaurant Jalapeno Cafe in the Uttara area of the city, because of the variety of flavors it offered.

“I often come here during Ramadan for iftar. Arabian meals are less spicy and have a different taste,” he told Arab News.

Despite their popularity, Middle Eastern restaurants in Dhaka are not the cheapest places to eat. In a city where a full meal can be had for about $2, platters of Arabian delicacies can cost 10 times as much.

But according to Emad Selman, who owns Jalapeno Cafe, the key to keeping diners happy is authenticity.

“To maintain authenticity we appointed a chef from Lebanon. People love our food because we provide authentic Arabian dishes,” he told Arab News, adding that all of the ingredients were imported from Lebanon.

Selman’s chef, Mohammed Saleh, added: “And we only prepare the food when customers place the order. So here, food lovers find the original taste of fresh Arabian cuisine.”

For Ararat Rahman, a resident of Dhaka who travels to the Gulf for business, the taste of Arab dishes comes with a sense of nostalgia.

“I visit Arabian restaurants in Dhaka to relish the tastes that I experience in different Arab countries,” he said.

“In the preparation of some Arabian dishes, a different kind of flavor is used, which I don’t get with our local food.”

Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity

Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity
  • Event staged as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide for first time in over 30 years
  • “Human solidarity is something that we all cherish”: Head imam of Cambridge Central Mosque
LONDON: Europe’s first eco-friendly mosque held a community iftar over the Easter weekend featuring Christian and Jewish speakers to “celebrate our diversity.”

“In this special month, on this blessed night, I’m really honored to welcome so many people to tell them that fasting is all about abstaining and self-discipline,” Sejad Mekic, the head imam of Cambridge Central Mosque, said on Saturday.

“And I congratulate all different members of our communities who have come together here to celebrate our diversity.”

This year, Easter coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in more than three decades.

People attend the community iftar featuring Christian and Jewish speakers to celebrate diversity on April 16, 2022. (@OpenIftar)

The mosque partnered with Open Iftar to host the event, during which key community figures, including the Rev. Devin Mclachlan of Great St Mary’s, the church of the University of Cambridge, and Dr. Rachel Berkson, a member of the Beth Shalom Reform Synagogue, addressed the participants.

Open Iftar is an initiative that invites people from all walks of life and faiths to come together during the holy month of Ramadan to break bread and create spaces of mutual dialogue, engagement and exchange.

“We can stand together and we are united. Human solidarity is something that we all cherish and we want to prevail,” Mekic said.

Mclachlan said it was an honor “to speak and learn about fasting in Judaism, Christianity and Islam,” and that the event was a “very apt way to spend Holy Saturday.”

“It was wonderful to reflect about Jewish, Muslim and Christian traditions of fasting, and I think for a lot of Christians it has been a period of rediscovering that spiritual practice of fasting, and what it means and how it ties to charity, and how it ties to prayer. So lovely to have the witness of this community and to be invited,” he said.

East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan

East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan
  • All faiths welcome as people urged to “Count Our Blessings”
  • Mosque also runs a food bank set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
LONDON: One of the largest mosques in Europe is serving more than 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Britain.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, mosques across the UK have resumed community iftar gatherings, taraweeh prayers and special Ramadan programs.
At the East London Mosque, iftar meals are cooked on-site and over 500 people, regardless of faith, sit down together to share a meal at sunset every day.

People enjoy their iftar meals after a day of fasting at the East London Mosque during Ramadan 2022. (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


Any surplus meals are delivered to homeless shelters and hostels to avoid waste and spread goodwill during the holy month associated with charity, mercy and kindness.
The meals are funded by donations and consist of dates, a main course such as biryani, salad, a side such as a piece of chicken, and a bottle of water.

A view of the iftar meals served at the East London Mosque during Ramadan 2022.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


ELM’s Ramadan 2022 campaign centers on gratitude and thankfulness and encourages Muslims to show their appreciation to God by increasing their charitable acts and donations.
“This year’s Ramadan campaign at the mosque is called ‘Count Our Blessings.’ It’s to recognize how fortunate we are, not only after two years of COVID-19 but also as others in the world face oppression and hardship,” said Dilowar Khan, director of finance and engagement at the mosque.

Food for the iftar meals is prepared in huge pots at the East London Mosque during Ramadan 2022.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


The ELM, which incorporates the London Muslim Center and the Maryam Center, is also working with its charity partners to ensure iftar meals are provided internationally to the most needy.
“The East London Mosque and London Muslim Center will continue to help support those in need throughout Ramadan and beyond, as best as we can to ensure we uphold the values and principles of our Islamic faith,” Khan said.
The mosque also runs a food bank that it set up at the beginning of the pandemic for those struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Volunteers at East London Mosque prepare iftar meals during Ramadan 2022. (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


Many people in London became unemployed as lockdown measures put pressure on businesses. And since the restrictions were lifted, rising fuel costs, inflation and the effects of the war in Ukraine mean that many are unable to escape the vicious cycle of poverty.
ELM’s food bank supports more than 100 vulnerable local families.

People collect their iftar meal on arrival at the East London Mosque during Ramadan.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


“We have seen this figure rise steadily with a sharp rise in the cost of living, energy and food prices,” said Sufia Alam, head of programs and the Maryam Center.
To ensure families had enough to eat during the holy month, the mosque “prepared and distributed food sacks with about two weeks’ worth of provisions containing culturally sensitive food that is halal,” she said.
“We want to ensure families are not struggling in Ramadan by spreading the love, and that they have enough food on the table.”

Food for iftar meals are cooked in large pots at the East London Mosque during Ramadan.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


Alam said the mosque was open to everyone and tried to help anyone who needed it.
“The mosque continues to support over 200 refugee families living in the borough of Tower Hamlets with food and clothing,” she said.
“We have also helped people who have found themselves stuck in different parts of the country without necessities. We don’t turn people away, and try to help everyone.”

Daesh calls for new war against Europe, Israel

Daesh calls for new war against Europe, Israel
  • Spokesman: West’s focus on Ukraine presents opportunity to strike
  • Terror group seeking revenge for death of leader in February
LONDON: Daesh has appealed for followers to wage a new war against Europe and Israel in revenge for the death of the group’s leader in February, The Times reported on Monday.

The message, delivered in a video by Daesh spokesman Abu-Omar Al-Mujahir, says the West’s focus on the war in Ukraine presents an opportunity to strike.

He referred to the death of Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi, who detonated an explosive in his compound as US forces approached.

Following his death, Daesh announced a new leader, Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, a long-time senior figure who was chosen by Al-Qurayshi before he died.

In the message sent using the encrypted platform Telegram, Al-Mujahir said: “We announce, relying on God, a blessed campaign to take revenge. Fight them all and Allah will answer and punish them at your hands. The opportunity is ripe for you.”

In a bid to encourage so-called lone-wolf attackers, he urged followers to “arm themselves with weapons and carry out further attacks,” adding that a return of the caliphate would lead to the liberation of Jerusalem.

Daesh has failed to launch and direct attacks in Europe for years, and as a result, has shifted strategy to encourage individuals to stage attacks, said Olivier Guitta, managing director of GlobalStrat, a security consultancy.

These attacks include the 2021 killing of British MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death by 26-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, who later admitted that he had been radicalized online by Daesh propaganda.

Guitta said Daesh believes that it “needs to carry out attacks in Europe and in the US in order to regain credibility and put itself back in the news.

“The question is whether (it) has the logistical capacity to carry out a spectacular attack in Europe like in 2015 in Paris or 2016 in Brussels.”

