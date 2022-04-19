You are here

  • Home
  • Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves

Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves

Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves
Russian national flag is seen on a car in front of the Foreign Ministry in Prague, Czech Republic, April 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6pvtx

Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves

Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves
Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

Moscow is expelling 15 Dutch diplomats after the Netherlands last month told 18 Russian diplomats to leave, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry said in a separate statement that Russia was also expelling some Belgian diplomats in a retaliatory move.
European countries have kicked out more than 300 Russian embassy staff since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia has stepped up its response in the past week by expelling diplomats from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and the European Union, as well as the Dutch and Belgians.

Topics: Russia Diplomats Ukraine Europe

Related

Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor
World
Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor
Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin. (ANJ Photo)
World
Russian ambassador to Japan: ‘G7 misinterprets Russia’s goals’

UK PM Johnson apologizes to parliament for COVID fine

UK PM Johnson apologizes to parliament for COVID fine
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

UK PM Johnson apologizes to parliament for COVID fine

UK PM Johnson apologizes to parliament for COVID fine
  • As the House of Commons returns from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson is expected to apologize for what he insists was a minor slip-up
  • The opposition Labour Party is trying to get lawmakers to censure Johnson over the “partygate” scandal
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing British lawmakers on Tuesday for the first time since he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in his office that broke coronavirus lockdown rules.
As the House of Commons returns from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson is expected to apologize for what he insists was a minor slip-up — but rebuff opposition calls to resign for flouting the restrictions that he imposed on the country during the pandemic.
The opposition Labour Party is trying to get lawmakers to censure Johnson over the “partygate” scandal. The Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, said he would allow Labour to hold a Commons debate and vote on whether Johnson should be investigated for allegedly misleading Parliament. Ministers found to have done that are generally expected to resign.
The vote is scheduled for Thursday. Before that, Johnson is expected to sound contrite, but argue that it would be wrong to change leaders while Britain faces crises including the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze driven by surging energy and goods prices.
Johnson and his Conservative government have faced growing outrage since allegations surfaced late last year that he and his staff held office parties in 2020 and 2021 when millions in the country were barred from meeting with friends and family — or even attending funerals for their loved ones.
Johnson paid a 50-pound ($66) fine last week for attending his own surprise birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020. The penalty made Johnson the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.
The fine followed a police investigation and a civil service probe into the gatherings. Johnson tried to bat away questions, first by saying there were no parties and then by insisting that he believed no rules were broken.
Cabinet Minister Brandon Lewis insisted Johnson wasn’t a liar and had always stated “what he believes to be the truth.”
“What he said to Parliament he believed to be true at the time,” Lewis said.
Johnson’s grip on power had appeared to be on a knife-edge earlier this year because of the scandal and the departure of several top aides. Allies feared “partygate” could become a tipping point for a leader who has weathered a series of other storms over his expenses and his moral judgment. Some Conservative lawmakers were openly calling for a no-confidence vote in their leader.
But Johnson has hung on, partly because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine distracted public and political attention.
Johnson’s international image, battered by Britain’s messy exit from the European Union under his leadership, has been revived by his firm military, political and moral support for Ukraine. Johnson traveled to Kyiv earlier this month to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Johnson could still face more fines. London’s Metropolitan Police force is investigating a dozen event, including “bring your own booze” office parties and “wine time Fridays,” organized by Johnson’s staff. So far at least 50 tickets have been handed out, including those to Johnson, his wife Carrie and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.
If Johnson is sanctioned again, calls for a no-confidence vote could grow among Conservatives. For now, Conservative lawmaker Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said his colleagues were “withholding their judgment and waiting to see what happens.”
But fellow Conservative Tobias Ellwood, who heads the Commons Defense Committee, said the government “shouldn’t use the fig leaf of our involvement with Ukraine to somehow say this is not a time to address those difficult challenges.”
He said the party should hold a no-confidence vote to determine whether “the prime minister has support and we march forward, or it is time for change.”

Topics: UK Boris Johnson partygate Pandemic

Related

Britain’s then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson with Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. (AFP/File Photo)
World
PM Boris Johnson accused of ‘poor grasp’ of Zaghari-Ratcliffe case while UK foreign secretary
UK’s Boris Johnson under fire for Ukraine, Brexit comparisons
World
UK’s Boris Johnson under fire for Ukraine, Brexit comparisons

Pakistan PM Sharif’s new Cabinet takes oath

Pakistan PM Sharif’s new Cabinet takes oath
Updated 19 April 2022

Pakistan PM Sharif’s new Cabinet takes oath

Pakistan PM Sharif’s new Cabinet takes oath
  • Consisting of 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state, Sharif’s Cabinet is made up of allied political parties
  • As the distribution of portfolios is not final, changes in the Cabinet’s composition are still very likely
Updated 19 April 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new Cabinet members took their oaths on Tuesday, a week after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office.

Sharif, 70, was sworn in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on April 11, after the country’s joint opposition ousted his immediate predecessor Imran Khan via a vote of no-confidence.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath, after President Arif Alvi — member of Khan’s party — excused himself from the ceremony.

Consisting of 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state, Sharif’s Cabinet is made up of allied political parties. Thirteen ministries went to Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, nine to Pakistan Peoples Party, four to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal, and two to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan.

Balochistan Awami Party, Jamhoori Watan Party, and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid got one ministry each.

Two of the three ministers of state are from PML-N and one from PPP.

According to a statement issued by the President House, among prominent lawmakers who were inducted into the Cabinet is Khawaja Mohammed Asif, a former defense minister and a member of PML-N. Several politicians from PPP, the party of former President Asif Ali Zardari, are also part of the Cabinet, including Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman.

As the distribution of portfolios is not final, changes in the Cabinet’s composition are still very likely, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, told Arab News.

“It is quite expected that questions will be raised, changes or expansion in the Cabinet will come up and many other people may also be inducted as advisors or special assistants to the prime minister,” he said.

As he has formed his government, Sharif will now have to focus on keeping it in power. His Cabinet can remain in place until general elections are due in August 2023.

“The formation of the Cabinet is done, but the new challenge is now managing it, decision making, moving forward on key issues and developing consensus within the coalition,” Mehboob added. “They have limited time to prove themselves.”

Sharif emerged as the leader of the united opposition to topple Khan over accusations of poor governance and mismanagement of the economy.

He is known for having spearheaded several development and infrastructural projects during his three tenures as Punjab chief minister, and he has a reputation domestically as a “can-do” administrator.

He is also the younger brother of PMLN-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — three-time prime minister who was barred by the Supreme Court in 2017 from holding public office and went abroad on medical bail after serving a few months of a 10-year jail corruption sentence.

Topics: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Related

Biden, allies meet over Ukraine as conflict escalates in east

Biden, allies meet over Ukraine as conflict escalates in east
Updated 19 April 2022
AFP

Biden, allies meet over Ukraine as conflict escalates in east

Biden, allies meet over Ukraine as conflict escalates in east
  • The meeting, announced on Biden’s schedule, “is part of our regular coordination with allies and partners in support of Ukraine,” an official told AFP
  • The meeting was to address “efforts to hold Russia accountable,” the White House said
Updated 19 April 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden convened a virtual meeting of allies Tuesday to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the White House said, after Kyiv announced Russia had launched a major new offensive in the country’s east.
The meeting, announced on Biden’s schedule, “is part of our regular coordination with allies and partners in support of Ukraine,” an official told AFP.
The videoconference kicked off just before 10:00 am (1400 GMT) and brought together the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Romania, Poland, Italy, Canada and Japan.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also took part in the call, as well as the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, according to the White House.
The meeting was to address “efforts to hold Russia accountable,” the White House said.
The videoconference comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia, which invaded its pro-Western neighbor on February 24, recently launched a large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region, a move predicted by Kyiv for weeks.
Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia withdrew troops from the region around the capital Kyiv and refocused its efforts in Donbas, which pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.
The United States and Western allies have heaped pressure on Moscow via sanctions, while supporting Ukraine through military and other aid.
Asked Monday whether new measures would soon be announced, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington would “continue to escalate our financial sanctions and other economic measures against the Russian Federation until and unless Moscow relents in its campaign against Ukraine.”
“We have not yet seen that, and we’ll continue to raise the costs,” Price said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Joe Biden Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Related

Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor
World
Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor
Russia launches ‘Battle of Donbas’ all-out assault on east Ukraine
World
Russia launches ‘Battle of Donbas’ all-out assault on east Ukraine

Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor

Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor
Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor

Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor
  • Kreminna appears to be the first city captured in a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine
Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Russian forces have seized the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the city, the regional governor said on Tuesday.
Kreminna, a city of more than 18,000 people about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of the capital Kyiv, appears to be the first city captured in a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.
“Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ (Russians). They have entered the city,” Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told a briefing.
“Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army.”
He said Russian forces had attacked “from all sides.”
“It is impossible to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population. We have official statistics — about 200 dead — but in reality there are many more, ” he said, without making clear what period the estimated death toll covered.
Russia, which launched what it calls a “special military operation” on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians. Ukraine said on Monday the Russian forces, after regrouping, had launched a new offensive focused on eastern Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict war Kreminna

Related

Russia launches ‘Battle of Donbas’ all-out assault on east Ukraine
World
Russia launches ‘Battle of Donbas’ all-out assault on east Ukraine
Update Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv
World
Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv

Italian politicians, religious figures attend iftar

Italian politicians, religious figures attend iftar
Updated 19 April 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

Italian politicians, religious figures attend iftar

Italian politicians, religious figures attend iftar
  • Attendees include Bologna archbishop, mayor, ex-PM
  • Romano Prodi: Event ‘a beautiful demonstration of peace, especially in this hard time’
Updated 19 April 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Bologna’s Archbishop Matteo Zuppi and Romano Prodi, former European Commission president and former Italian prime minister, attended an iftar meal in the city along with local politicians.

Also in attendance were the city’s Mayor Matteo Lepore, University of Bologna Rector Giovanni Molari and Stefano Bonaccini, governor of the Emilia Romagna region.

They were invited by Yassine Lafram, president of the Union of Islamic Communities and Organizations in Italy.

The event took place at the new Assalam Islamic Center in the popular Corticella neigborhood of Bologna. Among the food served in the garden were Moroccan, Algerian and Pakistani specialties.

At the entrance, a large book with the word “welcome” in Arabic and Italian was on display. Anyone could leave a thought, wish or prayer.

Zuppi said Ramadan, like Lent for Christians, is “a time of great self-discipline to free ourselves from useless things by valuing those that we really need.”

He added: “This is the first step toward peace that’s truly such only if we learn to renounce everything that divides us in order to appreciate what really unites us.”

Prodi described the event as “a beautiful demonstration of peace, especially in this hard time,” adding: “We all need signs of peace like this one we’re experiencing here and now together. No major debates or demonstrations are needed as nothing is more efficient for cooperation and friendship than sitting down at the table and talking together as we’re doing here today.”

Lafram said the event was “a moment of sharing and celebration with our friends and with the community.”

He added: “It’s inevitable that our thoughts today go to those peoples who are at war, deprived of freedom and under bombs. Together we all pray for them.

“We really need peace, and this moment of fraternity aims to demonstrate how being together is the real answer to the conflicts that are bringing so much suffering.”

Topics: Italy iftar Ramadan

Related

Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity
World
Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity
MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’
World
MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’

Latest updates

Craftsmanship initiatives launched to celebrate World Heritage Day
Craftsmanship initiatives launched to celebrate World Heritage Day
Saudi Arabia launches a new program to support SMEs exports
Saudi Arabia launches a new program to support SMEs exports
Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season
Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season
‘Culture House’ public library to be established in Riyadh
‘Culture House’ public library to be established in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia issues $2.6bn worth of riyals-denominated Sukuk in April
Saudi Arabia issues $2.6bn worth of riyals-denominated Sukuk in April

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.