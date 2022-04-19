You are here

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood. (Reuters)
AP

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
  Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its modest predictions that it would add 2.5 million subscribers
  Its decision in early March to suspend service in Russia after it invaded Ukraine resulted in the loss of 700,000 members
AP

DUBAI: Global streaming giant Netflix Inc. on Tuesday reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted more contraction in the second quarter, a rare miss for a company that has been a reliable growth engine for investors.
Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its modest predictions that it would add 2.5 million subscribers. Its decision in early March to suspend service in Russia after it invaded Ukraine resulted in the loss of 700,000 members. The company’s stock plunged 24 percent in after-market trading.
Netflix’s poor results pummeled other video streaming-related stocks, with Roku dropping over 6 percent, Walt Disney falling almost 4 percent and Warner Bros Discovery down 2 percent.
Netflix, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, last reported a loss in customers in October 2011. Netflix offered a gloomy prediction for the spring quarter, forecasting it would lose 2 million subscribers, despite the return of such hotly anticipated series as “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” and the debut of the film “The Grey Man,” starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Wall Street targeted 227 million for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.
First-quarter revenue grew 10 percent to $7.87 billion, slightly below Wall Street’s forecasts of $7.93 billion. It reported per-share net earnings of $3.53.
“The large number of households sharing accounts — combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds. The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently,” Netflix said, explaining the difficulties of signing up new customers.
The world’s dominant streaming service was expected to report slowing growth, amid intense competition from established rivals like Amazon.com, traditional media companies such as the Walt Disney and the newly formed Warner Bros Discovery Inc. and cash-flush newcomers like Apple Inc. .
Streaming services spent $50 billion on new content last year, in a bid to attract or retain subscribers, according to researcher Ampere Analysis. That’s a 50 percent increase from 2019, when many of the newer streaming services launched, signaling the quick escalation of the so-called “streaming wars.”
As growth slows in mature markets like the United States, Netflix is increasingly focused on other parts of the world and investing in local language content.
“While hundreds of millions of homes pay for Netflix, well over half of the world’s broadband homes don’t yet — representing huge future growth potential,” the company said in a statement.
Netflix has been able to increase subscription prices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland, to fund content production and growth in other parts of the world, such as Asia, noted Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. However, subscription pries in these growth markets are lower.
Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan warned that the uncertain global economy “is apt to emerge as an albatross” for member growth and Netflix’s ability to continue raising prices as competition intensifies.
Streaming services are not the only form of entertainment vying for consumers’ time. The latest Digital Media Trends survey from Deloitte, released in late March, revealed that Generation Z, those consumers ages 14 to 25, spend more time playing games than watching movies or television series at home, or even listening to music.
The majority of Gen Z and Millennial consumers polled said they spend more time watching user-created videos like those on TikTok and YouTube than watching films or shows on a streaming service.
Netflix, recognizing the shift in consumer entertainment habits, has begun to invest in gaming, but it does not yet contribute materially to the company’s revenue.

Taliban urged to probe abuse against journalist

Taliban urged to probe abuse against journalist
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Taliban urged to probe abuse against journalist

Taliban urged to probe abuse against journalist
  Mohib Jalili was arrested on Saturday and beaten while in custody
  'Taliban must stop arbitrary detention, abuse, beatings of Afghan journalists': Media watchdog
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Committee to Protect Journalists has called on the Taliban to “immediately investigate the detention and alleged abuse in custody of Afghan journalist Mohib Jalili, and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Steven Butler, the CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, said: “The Taliban must stop the arbitrary detention, abuse, and beatings of Afghan journalists like Mohib Jalili and hold the group’s intelligence agents responsible for such actions.”  

He added: “Repeated attacks on the media are only depriving the people of Afghanistan with access to essential information, which is a basic right.”

Armed men from the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence arrested Jalili on Saturday. While in detention, intelligence agents beat him with a gun, resulting in a large welt on his left arm, and called him names such as the “devil journalist who ruins the Taliban’s reputation,” he told the CPJ.

They also slapped him, accused him of spying for foreign countries, and checked the contents of his phone for three hours, he added.

Jalili was held for three hours without any charges, and when he was released, an agent threatened him not to talk about the detention to any journalist or media outlets.

Fellow journalist and press freedom advocate Sharif Hassanyar took to Twitter to spread the message and share images of the abuse.

 

 

Violence against journalists and media workers has doubled since the Taliban seized power in August last year, according to the Afghanistan Journalists Center.

Almost half of media outlets have ceased operations since the takeover, according to a joint report by the center and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association.

Topics: Taliban Mohib Jalili Afghan journalists

Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall

Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall
Updated 56 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall

Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall
  The Snap Ramadan Mall will feature brands such as L'Oreal, IKEA, Namshi and Samsung
  Snap's virtual mall aims to provide retailers with another channel for capturing users' attention and driving sales
Updated 56 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Snap is launching what it claims to be the first-ever augmented reality-led virtual mall in the Middle East and North Africa region, featuring leading brands such as L’Oreal, IKEA, Namshi and Samsung.
The virtual mall can be accessed via a Snapchat World Lens through the platform’s outward-facing camera, allowing users to browse the virtual stores of the participating brands. Within each store, people can view and explore products, and go on to purchase them through the brand’s e-commerce site.
The virtual mall lens can be accessed through the lens carousel on the home camera screen. Brand store lenses will also be available alongside the organic lenses on Snapchat’s Lens Explorer tab.
Ramadan is a critical period for retailers, and Snap’s virtual mall aims to provide retailers with another channel for capturing users’ attention and driving sales. Last year, for instance, Ramadan campaigns for retailers running an AR lens on Snapchat delivered a 4.3 times higher average purchase value compared to other formats.
Jake Thomas, head of the UAE department at Snap Inc. said: “Snapchatters in the region are seeking inspiration for their shopping experience this Ramadan. Today, shoppers want an experience that is more than just transactional.”
While consumers expect “the convenience and efficiency of online shopping, they also want a true-to-life, in-store experience,” he added.
AR combines the best of both worlds, said Thomas, “when accessed through universally available and always-on mobile devices — a game-changer for both retailers and shoppers.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia snap L’Oreal IKEA

How a Saudi TV sketch mocking Biden went viral on US networks

The clip, produced by MBC, went viral on social media last week for poking fun at Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris. (Screenshot)
The clip, produced by MBC, went viral on social media last week for poking fun at Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris. (Screenshot)
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

How a Saudi TV sketch mocking Biden went viral on US networks

The clip, produced by MBC, went viral on social media last week for poking fun at Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris. (Screenshot)
  American media over-analyzed the clip, brushing over fact the show previously mocked Obama, Trump and others 
  Former Saudi ambassador to US, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, said that US media should have "thicker skin"
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A viral sketch mocking US President Joe Biden’s sleepy speeches and gaffes has pushed US pundits to take it as a sign of poor relations with Saudi Arabia. 

However, contrary to what many have said, most of the analysis failed to see that almost all US presidents, as well as many other international politicians, have been mocked on Saudi TV before.

“Don’t take it seriously or personally … All western presidents have been imitated on Saudi TV,” Mohamed Albishi, editor in chief of Bloomberg Asharq, tweeted.

The Saudi show mocking UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former US President Barack Obama

The clip, produced by MBC’s Ramadan sketch show “Studio 22,” went viral on social media last week for poking fun at Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the clip, Biden is portrayed as elderly and incapable, falling asleep mid-sentence, while his vice president, played by a male actor in drag, can be seen telling the president what to say and correcting his mistakes. 

 

 

The sketch show has mocked several US and other Western presidents in the past, including former US President Barack Obama and his successor Donald Trump.

Various US outlets, including Fox News, the New York Post and Business Insider have interpreted this latest sketch as a message from Saudi Arabia, citing the clip as “pretty embarrassing and pretty humiliating for our country.”

 

 

Fox News went even further to determine that the Kingdom, a longtime ally of the US, was “a little (too) busy producing TV skits” to answer the phone when President Biden called to ask the Kingdom for more oil production.

 

 

“The world’s gas station thinks our president is a laughing stock, it’s not good for business,” said Jesse Watters, an American conservative political commentator on Fox News. “So much for America being back.”

The incident in question referred to when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was recently unable to take a call when Biden phoned, instead opting to postpone

The New York Post analyzed the sketch as a sign of Riyadh’s cold view of the Biden administration. Business Insider stated that the clip is notable given that relations between Saudi Arabia and the US are “at rock bottom.”

 

 

Many world leaders were previously featured and mocked on “Studio 22,” discrediting the theory that the sketch was solely produced in reaction to US-Saudi Arabia relations. 

The show recently poked fun at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in a skit where the pair argue over who will get to take in a female Ukrainian refugee standing between them.

They threaten each other and eventually try to pull the woman by a ribbon around her neck.

She stops them and introduces them to her husband and son, at which point Johnson and Austin lose their interest and squabble over who should not take her in, ending with Austin dragging Johnson off stage after he runs back on to lick his hand and pat down his hair in front of her.

The Saudi show mocking fomer US President Donald Trump.

Responding to the hysteria, Former Saudi intelligence chief and ambassador to US and UK Prince Turki Al-Faisal wrote in an Arab News column: “I am amused by the brouhaha in the US media about a Saudi TV comedy sketch that took the mickey out of President Joe Biden.

“Commentators and pundits have taken umbrage, saying it was insulting, that it showed the Kingdom was not a friend of the US — that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was getting back at Biden for the president’s refusal to meet him, and his release of the CIA document about the Khashoggi killing, that it was an insult to the American people, and so on; truly an amazing reaction.”

Prince Turki’s article went viral in Arabic, as he concluded with a strong statement. “I say to American media and other so-called experts: Laugh at the humor. For so long, we have withstood jibes at us from American media and politicians; it is only fair that you withstand our comedic jibes at you. Let us laugh together, not scowl at each other.”

Topics: United States Joe Biden MBC

Anghami partners with streaming platform TOD to offer sports and entertainment content

Anghami partners with streaming platform TOD to offer sports and entertainment content
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Anghami partners with streaming platform TOD to offer sports and entertainment content

Anghami partners with streaming platform TOD to offer sports and entertainment content
  The TOD streaming platform offers more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment, sports and original content
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Anghami has signed a strategic partnership with the new streaming platform TOD. As part of the agreement, it will stream a curated selection of TOD’s exclusive beIN sports audio content and entertainment content.

Launched earlier this month, the TOD streaming platform offers more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment, sports and original content. It is the exclusive digital home of the beIN Sports channel. The sports audio content on Anghami will include major football league games roundups as well as daily live updates and interviews with footballers.

The move is aimed at further diversifying Anghami’s selection of content and enriching the user experience, the company said in a statement.

“Our goal is a simple one; to provide users around the world with the very best content. Through our partnership with TOD, we are introducing world-class sports to our expansive collection of music and podcasts to enrich the overall experience and attract new audiences,” said Choucri Khairallah, vice president of business development at Anghami.

The agreement marks the beginning of a collaboration between the two companies that “share many synergies that we want to capitalize on in the coming months,” he said.

“We will continue to explore strategic partnerships and opportunities to engage our audiences in music, entertainment and sports.”

Topics: Anghami TOD

Saudi Radio and Television Corporation signs strategic partnership with MBC Group

(Left to Right): Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, CEO of the Radio and Television Corporation and Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBC Group. (Twitter: @SBAgovSA)
(Left to Right): Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, CEO of the Radio and Television Corporation and Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBC Group. (Twitter: @SBAgovSA)
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Radio and Television Corporation signs strategic partnership with MBC Group

(Left to Right): Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, CEO of the Radio and Television Corporation and Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBC Group. (Twitter: @SBAgovSA)
  Agreement to include additional content on Shahid and live broadcast of corporation's channels
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Radio and Television Corporation and MBC Group’s Shahid have signed a strategic partnership.

The agreement took place at a signing ceremony earlier today between Waleed bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, chairman of the board of directors of MBC Group, and Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, CEO of the Radio and Television Corporation, under the supervision of Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi.

(Left to Right): Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, CEO of the Radio and Television Corporation and Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBC Group. (Twitter: @SBAgovSA)

The agreement includes the live broadcasting of all TV channels including films, programs, series and documentaries.

The partnership is aimed at “conveying the Kingdom’s message, voice and image to the region and the world,” the Saudi Radio and Television Corporation said on Twitter.

“We are certain that the authority’s qualitative content contributes to enriching the unique media experience that our leading platform provides to the audience of millions of followers, subscribers, and those interested in the Kingdom and abroad,” Al-Ibrahim said in a statement.

Al-Harthi said that the Radio and Television Corporation’s media content would be added to Shahid along with the live broadcast of the channel, “which provides added value and additional program options for the audience.”

The Radio and Television Commission comprises several Islamic and official channels such as the TV channels Saudi Channel, SBC, Memories, Saudi Sports, as well as radio stations including Holy Qur’an Radio and Nidaa Al-Islam. It has a total of 10 TV channels and six radio stations.

MBC Group’s Shahid is dominating the regional streaming market, taking over global players such as Netflix. According to market research firm Dataxis, Shahid VIP is expected to lead followed by Netflix, with each forecasted to hold a more than 20 percent market share by 2026.

Shahid VIP had more than 2 million subscribers in 2021, with the number predicted to reach nearly 3 million by the end of this year, and 7 million by the close of 2026 — ahead of all other players.

Topics: Saudi Radio and Television Corporation Saudi media

Saudi National Museum celebrates Ramadan with drums, songs, and candy
The National Museum of Saudi Arabia celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with, as a part of the Ramadan Nights Program. (AN photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam)
What We Are Reading Today: The Defining Decade by Meg Jay
What We Are Reading Today: The Defining Decade by Meg Jay
Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
Saudi Arabia congratulates president, members of leadership council for taking oath
Saudi Arabia congratulates president, members of leadership council for taking oath
Ukraine war exposes how much Tehran has tilted toward Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP)

