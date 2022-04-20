You are here

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, top, attempts a head at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP)
AFP

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
  • Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United for the second time this season to move top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp’s men won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and expectations of a similar rout were well-founded as Liverpool exposed the massive gulf between the sides with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane also on target.
Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title.
In contrast to the fine margins separating Liverpool and City, a 22-point gap now lies between the league leaders and United in sixth with only Tottenham and Arsenal’s own failings keeping the Red Devils in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
United interim manager Ralf Rangnick forewarned what would happen to his side if they defended as they did in a 3-2 home win over bottom-of-the-table Norwich on Saturday.
The German’s attempt to plug the holes in the United defense was a recall for Phil Jones, making just his second Premier League appearance since January 2020, as part of a back five.
But it took just five minutes for the visitors to be cut open.
Mane’s through ball picked out Salah in acres of space and he found Diaz to apply a simple finish from close range.
Two minutes later the fierce rivalry between English football’s two most successful clubs was set aside in a show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese superstar was missing for United after revealing on Monday that his newborn baby son had died.
Supporters on all sides of Anfield stood for a minute’s applause, while the Liverpool fans sang their own anthem “You’ll never walk alone.”
On the field, the one-way traffic continued with United barely able to get out of their own half.
A second Liverpool goal seemed inevitable and when it arrived, it was of the highest quality.
Joel Matip fizzed the ball into Mane’s feet and the Senegalese lofted a first time pass over the top for Salah.
The Egyptian had not scored for Liverpool from open play since February, but showed no signs of a lack of confidence as he cushioned the ball into his path and slotted low past David de Gea.
Diaz rounded off another brilliant team move before half-time only to be flagged offside.
Half-time offered United some respite and they improved markedly after the break thanks to the introduction of Jadon Sancho.
The England winger created the visitors’ one big chance to get back into the game as Alisson Becker spread himself to block from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.
Liverpool are now potentially 10 games away from a first ever quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup titles.
And they look set to pounce on any wobble from City in the run-in with their lethal collection of forward all in top form.
Mane coolly steered home the third from Diaz’s cross to end any hope of a United revival.
Salah then took his tally for the season to 30, five of which have come in two games against United, as he lifted the ball over De Gea from Diogo Jota’s pass five minutes from time.

Liam Kennedy

Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle's season

Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season
  • Since January’s warm weather training camp in Jeddah, the Magpies have claimed seven victories in their last 11 matches
  • No team in the history of the Premier League has ever retained their top flight status having not won any of their opening 14 games
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United’s mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia was the turning point in the Magpies’ Premier League season, according to head coach Eddie Howe.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Crystal Palace to St. James’ Park, Howe pinpointed the winter warm weather camp in Jeddah in January as the catalyst to Newcastle’s end-of-season revival.
The Magpies had only just won their second game of the season prior to jetting to the Middle East — a 1-0 triumph at Leeds United — but since then, they have claimed seven victories in their last 11, including a last gasp 2-1 win against Leicester City on Sunday.
“Yeah, difficult at the time to see it at the time, but looking back that was a turning point for us,” Howe said of the Saudi visit. “We went to Saudi Arabia, which was a brilliant trip for the group and we came back in a much better place, united and ready to start the fight to stay in the division.
“To get that positive result before we left, to keep a clean sheet away from home and the performance was a good one, that was a massive, massive result for us that led to the good run of form since.”
Newcastle left 2021 nestled in the Premier League’s bottom three — and to many their season looked doomed.
No team in the history of the Premier League has ever retained their top flight status having not won any of their opening 14 games — at least, until Howe turned the tables at Newcastle.
Having just been beaten at Liverpool, then hammered on home turf by Manchester City, things looked bleak with the January transfer window around the corner. A draw with Manchester United on Dec. 27 did soften things slightly, even though that point was not enough to see the Magpies get their heads above water in the top flight.
A positive window was seemingly shattered again when even newly-arrived England international Kieran Trippier could not inspire his new side to a routine win over League One Cambridge United in the FA Cup.
Reflecting back on that time of the season, Howe said: “It’s difficult when you are in it to be worried. I don’t think worry was the emotion, but I knew it was going to be a really difficult challenge.
“We had obstacles in front of us. The transfer window was a really important thing for us to navigate properly while also playing some key games.
“It was really difficult, we knew how tough it was and we thought it could easily go down to the last game of the season (away to Burnley).
“We are still in that moment where we don’t know what is going to happen, but yeah, the transfer window was always going to be key, also getting the best out of the players we had, to give them some confidence so they went on to the pitch thinking they were going to win.”
Meanwhile, concerns are rising about the injury suffered by Ryan Fraser in the 1-0 win over Wolves.
The Scotland international has an issue with his hamstring, which forced him to miss the Leicester City victory — and fears are his season could be over.
“I think with Ryan the plan is to have another scan this week, I’m not sure on the day, to see where it is.
“We had an initial scan and had two conflicting opinions, so we’re re-scanning,” Howe said.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Newcastle will again be without key duo Trippier and Callum Wilson, still the club’s top scorer despite being out injured since Dec. 27.
Howe said: “Yeah, they’re still on track. Nothing’s changed in the last couple of days. Hopefully, they’ll play again this season.”

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time
Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time
  • GGWCUP event will see local teams compete in 13 regions across the Kingdom while raising awareness on UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • The winning team of each region will progress to the next GGWCUP in Jeddah, where they will compete against teams from around the world in the finals
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has announced the return of the Global Goals World Cup to Saudi Arabia for the second time. The event will see local teams competing in 13 different regions across the Kingdom for a coveted place in the finals, which will be hosted in Jeddah during October.

Launched in 2015, the GGWCUP is a five-a-side football tournament for all-female teams that was created to take an active role in leading local sustainable development. Women aged 18 years or above are invited to form a team and choose one of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals as the theme they will highlight through the creation of a community initiative.

The teams will be judged not only on the number of goals scored during each game but on their engagement with the crowd, uniforms reflecting their chosen theme and the social impact of the programs implemented prior to the tournament. Participants are encouraged to share their journeys on social media to create engagement and involve the community.

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director of the SFA, said: “SFA is proud to host the Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for the second time, the values of which align closely with our vision of promoting community participation, offering equal access to sports, and building a better society for all. I encourage all women in Saudi to embrace this unique opportunity, whether you are an athlete or completely new to the sport, to showcase leadership capabilities on the global stage while contributing to an enhanced quality of life for communities across the Kingdom.”

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Team Kafo claimed victory in the first GGWCUP hosted in the Kingdom before going on to compete in the finals held in Iceland. This year, the SFA is aiming to have at least 10 teams register for the competition from each city, resulting in a campaign that will drive positive impact in every corner of the Kingdom. Teams from across the Gulf Cooperation Council are also welcome to register for the final event in October, and a series of activations will be hosted on the sidelines of the tournament involving other sports including basketball and volleyball.

Teams can apply on https://sportsforall.com.sa/ggwcup/

Unai Emery banishes bitter memories to lead Villarreal to unexpected glory

Unai Emery banishes bitter memories to lead Villarreal to unexpected glory
Unai Emery banishes bitter memories to lead Villarreal to unexpected glory

Unai Emery banishes bitter memories to lead Villarreal to unexpected glory
  • Having beaten Juventus and Bayern Munich, the Spanish club will face Liverpool in the Champions League semifinal next week
It’s 9:30 a.m., and I’m about to interview what is certain to be a beaming Unai Emery.

It’s May 2015, and the then 44-year-old Spanish coach had just led Sevilla to a second successive Europa League triumph after beating Ukrainian side FC Dnipro in Warsaw.

At Sevilla’s training ground, the ambitious coach, about to head off on a well earned summer holiday, spoke generously and confidently about his ability to improve the club, what it would require and what he demands from players.

Having previously managed Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow, Emery had no desire to coach another team, and the sparkle in his eyes showed a man who believed an even better future awaited Sevilla. He was happy being the right man at the right time in Andalusia.

Despite his success, it would have been hard to imagine at the time that, seven years on, he would find himself eyeing a UEFA Champions League final while the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and his former club enviously watched from the sidelines.

In hindsight, that he would become one of Europe’s most in-demand coaches was inevitable.

A year after our interview, he were celebrating an unprecedented hat-trick of Europa League wins, after defeating Liverpool 3-1 in Basel.

In 2016 he joined Paris Saint-Germain, the latest manager tasked with winning the coveted Champions League.

Not only did that dream not materialize, but Emery presided over one of the most notorious collapses in European football history in his first season. Having beaten Barcelona 4-0 at home in the round of 16 of the Champions League, the French team suffered a meltdown at Camp Nou, losing 6-1 in the most embarrassing of eliminations.

From that moment he was on borrowed on time in Paris, and despite winning Ligue 1 in 2017-18, he packed his bags in the summer for Arsenal, where he had the unenviable task of replacing club legend Arsene Wenger.

He lasted just over a year, despite leading the club to a final in his beloved Europa League, where they lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

Which brings us to Villarreal. Once again, home comforts have brought out the best in Emery. As have European competitions.

In his first season at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Emery led his new club to fourth in La Liga and to a triumph in — of course — the Europa League, against Manchester United.

Belatedly, Emery was getting the acclaim he deserved as he banished the negativity and ridicule he attracted at Arsenal.

Today, Emery’s stock has never been higher.

Having guided Villarreal to second place in a Champions League group that included United, Atalanta and Young Boys, Emery pulled off one of the finest achievements of his career by beating Juventus on 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, after an astonishing 3-0 win Turin.

Things then got better, beating heavily-favoured Bayern Munich 2-1 over two legs, after a last-gasp equalizer in the return fixture at the Allianz Arena.

It was arguably Emery’s finest hour and a half of football.

Now, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool again stand in the way, this time of a dream Champions League final.

Emery’s legendary status at the club nicknamed the Yellow Submarine is secure.

Villarreal is a small city with a population of just over 50,000, and few of them would have expected a march to the Champions League semifinals, never mind further.

Emery’s Villarreal and Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid now carry Spain’s hopes against England’s Liverpool and Manchester City when the penultimate round of the world’s biggest club competition kick off next week.

As Villarreal head to the cauldron of Anfield, Emery will no doubt remain calm, as is his style.

He is known for his pragmatism and flexible tactics, depending on his opponent, as Bayern and star forward Robert Lewandowski found out to their cost when met with Villarreal’s rearguard action in that remarkable second leg in Bavaria.

With a mixture of ambition, realism and humility, Emery won the day.

The bitter memory of loss to Barcelona 2017 will probably never leave Emery, but after yet another season where his former club PSG — now with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar — have failed to win Europe’s ultimate prize, he has proven himself one of European football’s enduring survivors.

Latest in long history of Hamdallah controversies could be biggest one yet

Latest in long history of Hamdallah controversies could be biggest one yet
Latest in long history of Hamdallah controversies could be biggest one yet

Latest in long history of Hamdallah controversies could be biggest one yet
  • The Moroccan forward’s former club Al-Nassr claim negotiations took place between player and Al-Ittihad while he was still contracted to the Riyadh giants
There are two guarantees for clubs that sign Abderrazak Hamdallah: The first is goals and the second is controversy. The striker makes headlines for his exploits on the pitch and is often in the news for other reasons off it. It is safe to say that the Moroccan comes with baggage but as he scores so often, it is usually tolerated.

The latest controversy is potentially a big one and involves his former club Al-Nassr and his current team Al-Ittihad. In November, Al-Nassr terminated Hamdallah’s contract, releasing a player who had been with them since August 2018 and scored 112 goals in 108 games for the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions. Given that strike rate, that the club let such a player go shows how badly the relationship had deteriorated. In January, the Moroccan signed for Al-Ittihad on a free transfer. He has since scored 11 goals in 10 games for the leaders as they close in on a first title since 2009.

The issue has cast something of a dark cloud over the relationship between the two clubs, one that may about to get considerably stormy. On Saturday, Al-Nassr issued a statement which said that they had lodged a complaint with the Saudi Arabia Football Federation on March 28.

The claim is that there are recordings of conversations between Hamed Al-Balawi, a senior executive at Al-Ittihad, and Hamdallah while the player was still under contract with Al-Nassr and have urged SAFF to look into what they say are “major violations of regulations and laws which have breached the rules of fairness and competition.”

If the alleged conversations are proven to have taken place, then the story would obviously move to the next level. There have been reports there were a number of conversations between Al-Ittihad and the player over several months. There has even been talk, also still to be substantiated, that there was one conversation in the build-up to last September’s league clash between the two teams which Al-Ittihad won 3-1 with Hamdallah missing a penalty. Fans were angry at his poorly executed Panenka and felt that it was casual to the point of arrogance. Mano Menezes was fired as head coach just days later. Questions have been asked about the authenticity of the recordings which is why Al-Nassr have asked the federation to investigate as a matter of urgency.

Ayman Al-Refai, former head of the disciplinary and ethics committee at SAFF, discussed potential consequences with Al-Arabiya if any wrongdoing is found to have taken place between the Jeddah club and the 31-year-old.

“If the recordings are proven to be true and Al-Ittihad incited Hamdallah to leave Al-Nassr, the player will be punished according to the regulations of the Professionalism Committee and Players’ Conditions, which is suspension for four to six months and a fine of no more than SR300,000,” said Al-Refai, adding that the Tigers could suffer a points deduction and more besides.

It remains to be seen what happens of course but what can be said with certainty is that Hamdallah is no stranger to controversy. Even before these allegations surfaced, it was common knowledge that he left Al-Nassr under a cloud. In October for example, there were suggestions that he had declared himself injured when he discovered that he was out of the starting line-up. There was probably some relief that negotiations for a new contract broke down and that he ended up leaving Riyadh in November, at least among his former teammates.

One of those was Talisca who was making waves in his first season with Al-Nassr. The Brazilian said that the atmosphere in the team quickly improved after the North African goal-getter departed. Hamdallah reported the comments to the league’s disciplinary committee. This was all before February’s league meeting between the two teams in which the striker starred in a 3-0 win.

There have also been arguments with the national team’s management. Moroccan coach Vahid Halilhodzic said that he had not called the striker because he had demanded a guaranteed starting spot, a claim that was strongly denied by the player in February.

“I confirm that there was no contact or talk between me and the coach or any member of his staff since he has been in charge of the team,” Hamdallah said on social media. “The last call between me and Mr. Mustapha Hadji (a member of Halilhodzic’s staff) was in the year 2019 … He explained why I wasn’t invited to play for Morocco’s team, but he did not invite me. The coach’s claim that I received an invite from Mr. Hadji, him, or the national team, and that I declined the invite and asked for a starting position is devoid of truth.”

It remains to be seen what Hamdallah says this time, or if he says anything at all. Another chapter in the saga that is the career of Abderrazak Hamdallah is about to be written.

Baniyas and Sharjah shine as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s wraps in Abu Dhabi

Baniyas and Sharjah shine as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s wraps in Abu Dhabi
Baniyas and Sharjah shine as Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup for Under-18s wraps in Abu Dhabi

Baniyas and Sharjah shine as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s wraps in Abu Dhabi
  • Reigning champions Baniyas Club forced Al-Ain to settle for second in the men’s competition, while Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club won the women’s division at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena
ABU DHABI: Baniyas Club and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club have emerged the big winners of the men’s and women’s divisions respectively at the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s on Saturday.

Just seven days after the Under-16 competition and in front of a big crowd of fans, parents and friends, the UAE’s best young athletes, aged 16 and 17 and hailing from multiple Emirati clubs and academies, took to the mats at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi. The competition followed an open belt system.

A strong Baniyas Club won the men’s division, forcing Al-Ain to settle for second and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club to take third. In the women’s division, Sharjah defeated Al-Ain to secure first, while Al-Wahda Club settled for third.

“One of the most noteworthy aspects of this tournament is the extraordinary performance of the women athletes and their technical level,” said Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. “This is a result of the federation’s efforts to increase participation of the women’s team in local and international tournaments.

“Allocating separate competitions for the Under-18 category during the current season is proving highly beneficial. This comes within the UAEJJF’s framework of supporting and refining talents, as well as providing a competitive environment that paves the road for achieving excellence at all levels.”

Salem Nayef Al-Kathiri, executive director of Baniyas Club, said: “The President’s Cup is close to our hearts, therefore clubs competed furiously to win the title. It was our ambition to win the tournament and retain the title. We overcame many challenges, but thanks to the constant support of the club’s management and the efforts of our players, we were able to win the championship. We congratulate Al-Ain Club and its players on an outstanding performance also.”

Raja Al-Muhairi, who helped Sharjah to take the women’s title, and Khaled Muhammad, the men’s player from Baniyas, both put their titles down to the intensive pre-competition training that had gone into their preparations.

“The achievement was the result of following an aggressive training program that made us fully prepared to confront our tough competitors, who also prepared strongly for the tournament,” Al-Muhairi said.

Muhammad said: “I’m delighted for securing first place and proving our quality by retaining the prestigious title. I thank God for this victory. My colleagues and I put in a lot of effort in training to prepare for this competition, which is one of the most important local championships held under the UAEJJF’s supervision.”

Following the competition, an awards ceremony for the winners was held in the presence of Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of UAEJJF.

