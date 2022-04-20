You are here

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
Runners make their way down Commonwealth Avenue during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (AFP)
Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
Peres Jepchirchir and Evans Chebet of Kenya pose for a portrait with a trophy after placing first in the professional women's and men's division during the 126th Boston Marathon in Boston. (AFP)
AP

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
  • Six months after its delayed, then canceled, then delayed again 125th edition, the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule — and the atmosphere was back as well
  • BAA officials say that 25,314 participants crossed the start line in Hopkinton and 24,918 of them finished by the time the clocks were turned off at 5:35 p.m., a 98.4 percent finish rate
BOSTON, U.S: Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines.

And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember.

The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so glad that we were able to do it,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said Tuesday, a day after Evans Chebet and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir broke the tape on Boylston Street. “It was Boston at its finest.”

Six months after its delayed, then canceled, then delayed again 125th edition, the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule — and the atmosphere was back as well.

Thick crowds lined the course through the eight cities and towns from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay.

One boy got a high-five from 2017 winner Edna Kiplagat. Other children blew bubbles and sat on their parents’ shoulders to get the best view. There was music, dancing and drummers.

One man egged on the women's leaders by chasing them with a giant cutout of Will Smith's head. Near the midway point at Wellesley College, the students kept up the “scream tunnel” tradition that had been muted six months ago by masks.

“It was loud out there,” Manuela Schar, who also won the smaller and socially distanced race in October, said on Tuesday. “It was a little bit louder and a little bit bigger. I needed it.”

The weekend, which coincided with the Boston Red Sox home opener, also included the regular 5K fun run and high school and professional miles, as it had been before the pandemic.

But the most welcome sight was the full, 28,000-runner field, led across the finish line by Chebet and then a back-and-forth women's duel over the last mile between Jepchirchir and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.

“Does everyone now believe we're back?” race director Dave McGillivray said Tuesday. “In October we were sort of back, and now we're really back. That performance yesterday was for the ages. It really was.”

BAA officials said on Tuesday that 25,314 participants crossed the start line in Hopkinton and 24,918 of them finished by the time the clocks were turned off at 5:35 p.m., a 98.4 percent finish rate.

There were 1,580 people who received medical assistance, 1,033 at the finish and 547 on the course. Fifty-five were admitted to emergency rooms at an area hospital.

McGillivray, who annually returns to the starting line and runs the course after the elite runners finish, finished in the dark — his 50th straight year running the race. Valerie Rogosheske, one of the eight runners in the first official women’s division in 1972, celebrated the 50th anniversary of her pioneering run and finished in 6:38:57.

Chris Nikic, the first athlete with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman, finished in 5:38:51. Para athlete and advocate Adrianne Haslet, who was injured in the 2013 bombing, finished in 5:18:41.

Guinness World Record holder Jocelyn Rivas finished her 112th marathon in 4:40:47. Jacky Hunt-Broersma finished in 5:05:13, her 102nd marathon in 102 days.

Other notable finishers:

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth (3:01:40); soccer player and “Survivor” contestant Ethan Zohn (5:02:44); “The Bachelor” star Matt James (3:49:38); “The Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark (3:43:46); NCAA football and soccer player Sarah Fuller (5:50:59); former US soccer player Kristine Lilly (3:54:42); Native Women Running founder and activist Verna Volker (5:49:47); and Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell (3:58:36).

Topics: Boston Marathon

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
  • Inter Milan enjoy a dream start as they struck inside the first four minutes
MILAN: Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup final, where they will face either Juventus or Fiorentina.

The semifinal second leg was closer than the scoreline suggested, but Inter ultimately were comfortable winners on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first fixture.

Simone Inzaghi's men will take on the winners of Wednesday's other semifinal, which Juventus lead 1-0 after the first leg, at the Stadio Olimpico on May 11.

"I am happy because we are playing another final, we work to bring Inter to the top and tonight we proved it again," said Martinez. "The fans are pleased and so are we."

AC Milan remain without a major trophy since winning the 2011 Serie A title, but the Scudetto is still up for grabs this season.

Stefano Pioli's men lead Inter by two points in the table, although the reigning champions have a game in hand.

Inter Milan made a dream start on Tuesday as they struck inside the first four minutes.

Matteo Darmian's dinked cross found its way to Martinez, and the Argentinian slammed a volley into the top corner to score his 18th goal of the season in all competitions.

AC Milan eventually burst into life around the half-hour mark, with Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic having to make smart saves from Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers.

They almost levelled again twice in quick succession five minutes before half-time, as Ivan Perisic somehow scrambled the ball off the line with his chest, before Leao's effort was kept out by Handanovic's legs.

But Inter sprung straight up the other end to double their advantage against the run of play, as Joaquin Correa played a lovely through ball into the path of Martinez, who coolly chipped the ball over advancing goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Milan started the second half brightly, with the defence producing crucial blocks from attempts by Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu.

The Serie A leaders thought they had given themselves hope in the 66th minute through Ismael Bennacer's excellent long-range drive.

But the goal was disallowed by VAR due to Kalulu standing in front of Handanovic in an offside position.

Pioli was angered by the decision, which took the wind out of Milan's sails.

"Look at Handanovic's reaction. He doesn't even complain," Pioli told Mediaset.

"Tell me a goalkeeper who doesn't react after conceding if a Milan player had damaged his view. Instead, he does nothing, they only complained about a handball that wasn't even there. Come on! Come on."

Inter secured their place in the final with eight minutes remaining on the counter-attack, as Marcelo Brozovic crossed for substitute Robin Gosens to score.

Topics: Inter Milan AC Milan Lautaro Martinez Italian Cup

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
  • Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United for the second time this season to move top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp’s men won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and expectations of a similar rout were well-founded as Liverpool exposed the massive gulf between the sides with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane also on target.
Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title.
In contrast to the fine margins separating Liverpool and City, a 22-point gap now lies between the league leaders and United in sixth with only Tottenham and Arsenal’s own failings keeping the Red Devils in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
United interim manager Ralf Rangnick forewarned what would happen to his side if they defended as they did in a 3-2 home win over bottom-of-the-table Norwich on Saturday.
The German’s attempt to plug the holes in the United defense was a recall for Phil Jones, making just his second Premier League appearance since January 2020, as part of a back five.
But it took just five minutes for the visitors to be cut open.
Mane’s through ball picked out Salah in acres of space and he found Diaz to apply a simple finish from close range.
Two minutes later the fierce rivalry between English football’s two most successful clubs was set aside in a show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese superstar was missing for United after revealing on Monday that his newborn baby son had died.
Supporters on all sides of Anfield stood for a minute’s applause, while the Liverpool fans sang their own anthem “You’ll never walk alone.”
On the field, the one-way traffic continued with United barely able to get out of their own half.
A second Liverpool goal seemed inevitable and when it arrived, it was of the highest quality.
Joel Matip fizzed the ball into Mane’s feet and the Senegalese lofted a first time pass over the top for Salah.
The Egyptian had not scored for Liverpool from open play since February, but showed no signs of a lack of confidence as he cushioned the ball into his path and slotted low past David de Gea.
Diaz rounded off another brilliant team move before half-time only to be flagged offside.
Half-time offered United some respite and they improved markedly after the break thanks to the introduction of Jadon Sancho.
The England winger created the visitors’ one big chance to get back into the game as Alisson Becker spread himself to block from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.
Liverpool are now potentially 10 games away from a first ever quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup titles.
And they look set to pounce on any wobble from City in the run-in with their lethal collection of forward all in top form.
Mane coolly steered home the third from Diaz’s cross to end any hope of a United revival.
Salah then took his tally for the season to 30, five of which have come in two games against United, as he lifted the ball over De Gea from Diogo Jota’s pass five minutes from time.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Manchester United

Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season

Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season
Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season

Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season
  • Since January’s warm weather training camp in Jeddah, the Magpies have claimed seven victories in their last 11 matches
  • No team in the history of the Premier League has ever retained their top flight status having not won any of their opening 14 games
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United’s mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia was the turning point in the Magpies’ Premier League season, according to head coach Eddie Howe.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Crystal Palace to St. James’ Park, Howe pinpointed the winter warm weather camp in Jeddah in January as the catalyst to Newcastle’s end-of-season revival.
The Magpies had only just won their second game of the season prior to jetting to the Middle East — a 1-0 triumph at Leeds United — but since then, they have claimed seven victories in their last 11, including a last gasp 2-1 win against Leicester City on Sunday.
“Yeah, difficult at the time to see it at the time, but looking back that was a turning point for us,” Howe said of the Saudi visit. “We went to Saudi Arabia, which was a brilliant trip for the group and we came back in a much better place, united and ready to start the fight to stay in the division.
“To get that positive result before we left, to keep a clean sheet away from home and the performance was a good one, that was a massive, massive result for us that led to the good run of form since.”
Newcastle left 2021 nestled in the Premier League’s bottom three — and to many their season looked doomed.
No team in the history of the Premier League has ever retained their top flight status having not won any of their opening 14 games — at least, until Howe turned the tables at Newcastle.
Having just been beaten at Liverpool, then hammered on home turf by Manchester City, things looked bleak with the January transfer window around the corner. A draw with Manchester United on Dec. 27 did soften things slightly, even though that point was not enough to see the Magpies get their heads above water in the top flight.
A positive window was seemingly shattered again when even newly-arrived England international Kieran Trippier could not inspire his new side to a routine win over League One Cambridge United in the FA Cup.
Reflecting back on that time of the season, Howe said: “It’s difficult when you are in it to be worried. I don’t think worry was the emotion, but I knew it was going to be a really difficult challenge.
“We had obstacles in front of us. The transfer window was a really important thing for us to navigate properly while also playing some key games.
“It was really difficult, we knew how tough it was and we thought it could easily go down to the last game of the season (away to Burnley).
“We are still in that moment where we don’t know what is going to happen, but yeah, the transfer window was always going to be key, also getting the best out of the players we had, to give them some confidence so they went on to the pitch thinking they were going to win.”
Meanwhile, concerns are rising about the injury suffered by Ryan Fraser in the 1-0 win over Wolves.
The Scotland international has an issue with his hamstring, which forced him to miss the Leicester City victory — and fears are his season could be over.
“I think with Ryan the plan is to have another scan this week, I’m not sure on the day, to see where it is.
“We had an initial scan and had two conflicting opinions, so we’re re-scanning,” Howe said.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Newcastle will again be without key duo Trippier and Callum Wilson, still the club’s top scorer despite being out injured since Dec. 27.
Howe said: “Yeah, they’re still on track. Nothing’s changed in the last couple of days. Hopefully, they’ll play again this season.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time
Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time
  • GGWCUP event will see local teams compete in 13 regions across the Kingdom while raising awareness on UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • The winning team of each region will progress to the next GGWCUP in Jeddah, where they will compete against teams from around the world in the finals
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has announced the return of the Global Goals World Cup to Saudi Arabia for the second time. The event will see local teams competing in 13 different regions across the Kingdom for a coveted place in the finals, which will be hosted in Jeddah during October.

Launched in 2015, the GGWCUP is a five-a-side football tournament for all-female teams that was created to take an active role in leading local sustainable development. Women aged 18 years or above are invited to form a team and choose one of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals as the theme they will highlight through the creation of a community initiative.

The teams will be judged not only on the number of goals scored during each game but on their engagement with the crowd, uniforms reflecting their chosen theme and the social impact of the programs implemented prior to the tournament. Participants are encouraged to share their journeys on social media to create engagement and involve the community.

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director of the SFA, said: “SFA is proud to host the Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for the second time, the values of which align closely with our vision of promoting community participation, offering equal access to sports, and building a better society for all. I encourage all women in Saudi to embrace this unique opportunity, whether you are an athlete or completely new to the sport, to showcase leadership capabilities on the global stage while contributing to an enhanced quality of life for communities across the Kingdom.”

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Team Kafo claimed victory in the first GGWCUP hosted in the Kingdom before going on to compete in the finals held in Iceland. This year, the SFA is aiming to have at least 10 teams register for the competition from each city, resulting in a campaign that will drive positive impact in every corner of the Kingdom. Teams from across the Gulf Cooperation Council are also welcome to register for the final event in October, and a series of activations will be hosted on the sidelines of the tournament involving other sports including basketball and volleyball.

Teams can apply on https://sportsforall.com.sa/ggwcup/

Unai Emery banishes bitter memories to lead Villarreal to unexpected glory

Unai Emery banishes bitter memories to lead Villarreal to unexpected glory
Unai Emery banishes bitter memories to lead Villarreal to unexpected glory

Unai Emery banishes bitter memories to lead Villarreal to unexpected glory
  • Having beaten Juventus and Bayern Munich, the Spanish club will face Liverpool in the Champions League semifinal next week
It’s 9:30 a.m., and I’m about to interview what is certain to be a beaming Unai Emery.

It’s May 2015, and the then 44-year-old Spanish coach had just led Sevilla to a second successive Europa League triumph after beating Ukrainian side FC Dnipro in Warsaw.

At Sevilla’s training ground, the ambitious coach, about to head off on a well earned summer holiday, spoke generously and confidently about his ability to improve the club, what it would require and what he demands from players.

Having previously managed Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow, Emery had no desire to coach another team, and the sparkle in his eyes showed a man who believed an even better future awaited Sevilla. He was happy being the right man at the right time in Andalusia.

Despite his success, it would have been hard to imagine at the time that, seven years on, he would find himself eyeing a UEFA Champions League final while the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and his former club enviously watched from the sidelines.

In hindsight, that he would become one of Europe’s most in-demand coaches was inevitable.

A year after our interview, he were celebrating an unprecedented hat-trick of Europa League wins, after defeating Liverpool 3-1 in Basel.

In 2016 he joined Paris Saint-Germain, the latest manager tasked with winning the coveted Champions League.

Not only did that dream not materialize, but Emery presided over one of the most notorious collapses in European football history in his first season. Having beaten Barcelona 4-0 at home in the round of 16 of the Champions League, the French team suffered a meltdown at Camp Nou, losing 6-1 in the most embarrassing of eliminations.

From that moment he was on borrowed on time in Paris, and despite winning Ligue 1 in 2017-18, he packed his bags in the summer for Arsenal, where he had the unenviable task of replacing club legend Arsene Wenger.

He lasted just over a year, despite leading the club to a final in his beloved Europa League, where they lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

Which brings us to Villarreal. Once again, home comforts have brought out the best in Emery. As have European competitions.

In his first season at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Emery led his new club to fourth in La Liga and to a triumph in — of course — the Europa League, against Manchester United.

Belatedly, Emery was getting the acclaim he deserved as he banished the negativity and ridicule he attracted at Arsenal.

Today, Emery’s stock has never been higher.

Having guided Villarreal to second place in a Champions League group that included United, Atalanta and Young Boys, Emery pulled off one of the finest achievements of his career by beating Juventus on 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, after an astonishing 3-0 win Turin.

Things then got better, beating heavily-favoured Bayern Munich 2-1 over two legs, after a last-gasp equalizer in the return fixture at the Allianz Arena.

It was arguably Emery’s finest hour and a half of football.

Now, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool again stand in the way, this time of a dream Champions League final.

Emery’s legendary status at the club nicknamed the Yellow Submarine is secure.

Villarreal is a small city with a population of just over 50,000, and few of them would have expected a march to the Champions League semifinals, never mind further.

Emery’s Villarreal and Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid now carry Spain’s hopes against England’s Liverpool and Manchester City when the penultimate round of the world’s biggest club competition kick off next week.

As Villarreal head to the cauldron of Anfield, Emery will no doubt remain calm, as is his style.

He is known for his pragmatism and flexible tactics, depending on his opponent, as Bayern and star forward Robert Lewandowski found out to their cost when met with Villarreal’s rearguard action in that remarkable second leg in Bavaria.

With a mixture of ambition, realism and humility, Emery won the day.

The bitter memory of loss to Barcelona 2017 will probably never leave Emery, but after yet another season where his former club PSG — now with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar — have failed to win Europe’s ultimate prize, he has proven himself one of European football’s enduring survivors.

Topics: Unai Emery

